August 1, 2025

Altitude and Attitude

The story behind Phelps Creek Vineyards

By Brooke Strickland

Nestled in the hills of the Hood River Valley, boutique winery Phelps Creek Vineyards is celebrating its 35th year in business. During that time, it’s earned a reputation for crafting wines with care and commitment. Today, this small-scale producer has distribution in 11 states and 12 countries, where the wines are beloved by many.

The History

Founder and winegrower Bob Morus relocated to Oregon in 1990. As a young airline pilot, he wanted to put down roots on the West Coast. Portland was a growing international base for pilots so he began researching places to live within 90 miles of the city. Morus fell in love with Hood River’s beauty and charm.

“My dream started small,” he explained. “I thought owning a five-acre vineyard in a wine district would allow me to sell grapes to local wineries and live the life of a country gentleman when not flying.”

Once Morus learned Oregon’s land use laws were doubling from 40 to an 80-acre minimum for potential vineyard property on forested land, he realized he must act quickly, before costs exceeded his budget.

He said, “On day two of our exploration, my wife and I saw a very hilly, 60-acre parcel with two large, steeply sloped fields almost screaming for someone to plant grapes. I didn’t know about the magnificent views of Mount Hood until visiting the property again, this time on a clear day. My search for a place was over.”

Morus discovered the site was perfect for growing grapes after consulting with local winegrowers, including Lonnie Wright and Bill Swain. In 1990, the first self-rooted Pommard Pinot Noir grapevines were planted. Wright, acting as a consultant, along with his crew, assisted with the vineyard layout. Today, Phelps Creek spans 77 acres, with nearly 35 planted in Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Riesling. The remainder is forest.

Phelps Creek Vineyard is named after a Columbia River tributary running through the bottom of the property. Four miles down Phelps Creek sits the winery hospitality facility, surrounded by Riesling grapes. Across the Columbia River, on Underwood Mountain, Phelps Creek Vineyards farms another five acres of Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer and Gamay on leased land. A few miles north, near the White Salmon River in Husum, the vineyard crew works another 10-acre parcel, planted with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Growth and Establishing a Reputation

Initially, Morus focused solely on selling grapes to King Estate. New contracts with Sineann Winery and Ponzi Vineyards confirmed the vineyard grew desirable fruit with the potential for continued expansion. He hired vineyard foreman Irineo Magaña, who has now worked with Morus for three decades. Between six and eight full-time crew members planted more grapevines. In 2006, Phelps Creek Vineyards opened its tasting room.

Morus explained, “The following year, Burgundian winemaker Alexandrine Roy of Domaine Marc Roy in Gevrey-Chambertin joined as a contributing consultant while Rich Cushman served as our resident winemaker. In 2011, Bill Swain assumed command as resident winemaker.” After two previous seasons with our team and many years with House of Smith Wines, Lauren O’Brien now leads our winemaking team. Throughout these transitions, we have maintained a close relationship with Alexandrine.”

Phelps Creek strives to make wines with balance, restraint and transparency.

“All three characteristics are linked, but express different facets of the end goal. We want our wines to be both food-friendly and expressive of our distinctive estate and lands we farm,” explains Morus. “We want the volcanic soils to shine and aim for moderate ripeness to add balance and site expression. We are not afraid of oak, especially with our Chardonnay, but always want balance between acidity and fruit tones.”

One thing is certain: many wine enthusiasts enjoy Phelps Creek Vineyards’ wines. The winery has earned more than 100 reviews of 90+ points in various major wine publications. Phelps Creek wines have graced some of the nation’s finest restaurants, including four bottles selected by The French Laundry. The Inn at Little Washington offers glass pours of the 2021 Cuvée Alexandrine Pinot Noir and The Herbfarm regularly features Phelps Creek Riesling and Gewürztraminer on its seasonal menu. Recently, a wine was poured at Chicago’s acclaimed Brindille.

“I relish serious foodies enjoying our wines,” Morus shared. “I see wine as a major force in our society, bringing people together.”

What’s Ahead

The winery is currently navigating potential tariffs and how they could impact production, including the rising cost of cork, glass and capsules. Yet, wine production continues, along with conversations about obtaining partners in three or four additional states.

Morus is thrilled about the 2022 vintage, noting how “it’s lush and voluptuous for both reds and whites– you don’t want to miss out. We endured serious smoke impact in 2017 with the Eagle Creek fire, and, to a lesser extent, again in 2020. Look for something that reflects the ‘spirit’ of those challenges soon.”

They plan to celebrate the winery’s 35th anniversary with a September wine club party as well as a very special La Paulée dinner in November. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Phelps Creek website: www.phelpscreekvineyards.com.

“Hopefully, by the end of the evening, I’ll be in my leather recliner next to the fireplace and my wife Lynette, wearing a smile with some estate brandy in my glass.”

Phelps Creek Vineyards

301 Country Club Rd., Hood River

Open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

phelpscreekvineyards.com

(541) 386-2607

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full-time freelance writer that specializes in writing blogs, website content, and business news for companies & publications around the country. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. When she's not writing, you can find her on her porch swing reading a historical fiction novel with a glass of rosé or hanging out with her husband and two kids.