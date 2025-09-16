October 1, 2025

All in the Family

Three generations join together at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm

By Paula Bandy

This October marks three years since the tasting room opened at the Rogue Valley’s Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm. The 27-acre property, once part of the 1860 Bellinger homestead near Jacksonville, is alive with rows of lavender plants, vineyard blocks, orchards and a pond. You’ll also hear the laughter of three generations farming and creating together.

The heart of Dos Mariposas belongs to the Rennick and Deering families. John and Judy Rennick, their daughter Terri Rennick-Deering, her husband, Mark, and the couple’s three children– Amelia, Adeline and Finley– tend to a mosaic of crops: nearly an acre of lavender, a six-acre vineyard, a 160-tree orchard (apple, pear, plum and cherry), plus a dozen acres of “whatever comes next,” shares Mark. Geese call the willow-ringed pond home, while vines, cared for by the family, produce fruit bottled under the Dos Mariposas label, adorned with blue and orange butterflies.

Today, Dos Mariposas offers six estate wines, including Chenin Blanc and Pinotage– two South African varieties. Sparkling Chenin Blanc, one of their signature wines, presents bubbles of creamy, tropical notes. Visitors can also enjoy small-batch ciders pressed from the orchard fruit.

What makes the story feel like a fairy tale– though one built on hard work, imagination and courage– is that the family had no prior experience farming grapes or lavender, making wine or even running a small business. Mark confesses, “It’s been a learning curve, but also makes us unique. We approached it from the outside, asking whether we would want to visit. Doing things differently and not necessarily following the norm has always been our way.”

Butterflies, Colors and Roots

Spanish for “two butterflies,” Dos Mariposas pays tribute to the Rennicks’ granddaughters. Yet, inspiration runs deeper. John grew up in El Paso, Texas and when Terri was little, the Rennick family lived in Las Cruces, N.M. for many years. Travel collections and rustic textures meet warm hues in the expansive barn-turned-tasting room, with windowed garage doors overlooking pond views and patio seating. Asked why they chose these colors, Judy laughed: ‘The sink.’ She explained, “We bought a sink in Mexico City and it became the inspiration. We installed a similar set in the tasting room restrooms. ”

When John’s position ended, the couple contemplated their next move. John explains, “We had this romantic notion of chatting with folks in the tasting room and taking it easy. We didn’t anticipate this would be a huge endeavor– more than anything we’ve ever done. It’s a whole new career.” He continues, “It seemed like a good idea at the time, but we didn’t fully understand what we were doing.” He and Judy agree it’s been an extremely rewarding experience, and they miss it when traveling.

A Family Dream, Built by Hand

For Terri and Mark, the journey began far from Oregon. Minnesota winters and long commutes had them longing for a different life. Terri, as a university operations analyst, commuted to work. One particularly frigid January morning, while waiting for a bus, she asked, “Why am I doing this?” Mark began imagining change, too. Their dream of a “hobby farm, nursery or event venue” planted the seed for what would eventually bloom into Dos Mariposas.

They had specific requirements, including two houses and vines in the ground. They found the site online. Judy admits, “The listing was terrible, blurry photos, but it had a barn and large shop. We didn’t know about historic Jacksonville and only had the weekend to make an offer, with another 10 days to view it in person.”

The Deering family arrived in May 2018, and the Rennicks followed the in fall. “Our first five years were basically farming and building,” Terri recalls. With determination and hard work, the family converted the hay-filled barn with dirt floors into a tasting room,” Terri notes. Most of the renovation was done by Mark with assistance from family and friends, many of them newly forged friendships, fortified over a beer after an afternoon of heavy lifting. Judy and John’s friends from around the country showed up to help with farm work, too. At one point, Judy shares, “A couple of septuagenarian friends who had been working on high ladders decided to spook Mark and Terri. They found crutches and put bandages around their heads and legs.”

Lavender Fields Forever

The lavender field replaced a horse pasture and struggling block of Pinot Noir. “We learned how to drive our tractors in the horse pasture, filled with rocks to prevent the horses from sinking in the mud,” Terri explains. She adds, “Our daughters, 4 1/2 and 2 at the time, would help gather rocks, earning a penny for each one before visiting Jacksonville for ice cream. We did this many times.”

Terri’s handcrafted lavender products, made from French and English varieties, led them to participate in the Southern Oregon Lavender Festival. Laughing, she confesses, “Now we understand why few people combine wine and lavender– it’s a lot of work. Still, we’ve developed a following, since the two complement each other beautifully.”

Wine, Music and Community

Music is woven into Dos Mariposas’ identity, thanks to Mark’s extensive background in sound and performance. The tasting room hosts music three times a week, and an open mic the last Sunday of each month, attracting an audience for musicians, from novice singers to local favorites.

Becoming a music venue wasn’t planned. Mark explains, “I assumed music would play a role, but I didn’t foresee how important it would become. I wired everything as I built it. Since then, I’ve added and upgraded as needed, making it better than average.” Looking back, John says it seems inevitable, “With this setting, the big garage doors, stage and view, it became an instant success.”

It’s evolved into a community builder. “Musicians like to play here,” Mark explains, “because we have a big stage and use pro-level equipment– it’s not merely a setup in the corner.” Word is spreading, too. Recently, bands touring through the region have sought them out, playing music not often found here.

A Place to Pause

The family’s hospitality also extends to food offerings: tacos, Olympia Provisions charcuterie and Rogue Creamery cheese. Seasonal specials include soups and a whipped honey-and-lavender butter board with Rise Up Bakery bread. Movie nights are popular throughout the winter.

“We like it as a place of feeling whole– of community.” John reflects. Judy adds, “I see people walking around the pond who just stand there looking. There’s a sense of relaxation, contemplation and rejuvenation.” Terri shares, “We welcome families with children because that’s our life. Our space is inviting to everyone and we feel gratified that we have added something of value to this wonderful community.”

At Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, visitors discover more than wine: the spirit of family, the vibrancy of color and the rare luxury of time slowing down.

DOS MARIPOSAS VINEYARDS &

LAVENDER FARM

3976 Bellinger Ln., Medford

dosmariposasvineyards.com

(541) 224-7881

Paula Bandy and her dachshund, Copperiño, are often seen at Rogue Valley’s finest wineries, working to solve the world’s problems. She has covered wine, lifestyle, food and home in numerous publications and academic work in national and international journals. For a decade she was an essayist/on-air commentator and writer for Jefferson Public Radio, Southern Oregon University’s NPR affiliate. Most recently she penned The Wine Stream, a bi-weekly wine column for the Rogue Valley Times. Paula believes wine, like beauty, can save the world. She’s also a Certified Sherry Wine Specialist and currently sits on the Board for Rogue Valley Vintners. @_paulabandy.