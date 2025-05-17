April 30, 2025

Afterglow

Nature rewards those with patience

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

Without question, Nicaragua has the most stunning sunsets in Central America. No matter where we visited, a spectacular display of colors was guaranteed long after the sun dropped below the horizon. As a self-proclaimed “sunset connoisseur,” I have observed many during our travels. Essential to a remarkable spectacle is prolonged color lingering in the sky, immersing everything in a beautiful afterglow before darkness fills the night.

Unfortunately, my partner and I have noticed people usually lose interest once the sun sets. Drawn back to their smartphones, they miss the striking array of dazzling colors continuing to wash over the sky long after the sun has disappeared. Sadly, our ubiquitous devices have led to an attention span deficit. For us, this experience reinforces a simple– yet valuable– lesson: nature rewards those with patience.

I ask you to keep this in mind when savoring the labor of your local vintners during Oregon Wine Month, our state’s annual celebration of the cherished beverage each May. Wineries across Oregon are hosting exciting events and parties. Our handy guide is helpful for planning your visit.

Unlike those who stop marveling the sky once the sun actually sets, I urge you to continue drinking Oregon wines long after the month concludes. When enjoying your next bottle, raise a glass to all who helped craft it: from the vineyard stewards and harvest crew to the cellarmaster, winemaker and tasting room staff. Why not choose Oregon wines all summer long? They often taste best sipped under a sky filled with color, moments before the stars come out.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.