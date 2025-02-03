January 1, 2025

A Panorama of Good Decisions

Revisiting the year’s panel-picked recommendations

February: Non-Bordeaux-style reds

Terra Vina 2021 Trio Red Blend Columbia Valley (42% Grenache, 39% Syrah, 19% Mourvèdre) (panel pick)

Red Lily Vineyards 2020 Thin Line Estate Reserve Tempranillo, Applegate Valley

Troon Vineyard 2022 Druid’s Red Blend, Applegate Valley

Abacela 2020 Estate Fault Line Vineyards Tannat, Umpqua Valley

Long Walk Vineyard 2021 Field Notes Red Wine, Rogue Valley

The Pines 1852 2021 The Pines Vineyard Syrah, Columbia Gorge

Quady North 2019 Mae’s Vineyard Syrah, Applegate Valley

Chris James Cellars 2019 Syrah, Columbia Valley

Compris Vineyard 2021 Midnight Journey Syrah, Chehalem Mountains

Remy Wines 2021 Kiona Vineyard Sangiovese Riserva, Washington

March: Bordeaux-style reds

Pambrun 2019 Merlot, Walla Walla Valley (panel pick)

The Pines 2019 Merlot, Columbia Gorge

Jaxon Vineyards 2021 Malbec, Rogue Valley

Six Peaks 2022 Malbec, Aquilini Vineyards, Columbia Valley

King Family Wines 2019 The Soldier Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley

Stone Griffon Vineyard 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley

Phelps Creek 2021 Petit Verdot, Columbia Valley

Six Peaks 2022 Cabernet Franc, Walla Walla Valley

Pambrun 2019 Chrysologue Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley

April: Pinot Noir (2021/2022)

Adega Vineyard 2021 Old Vine Pommard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains (panel pick)

Six Peaks 2021 Laurelwood Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Pallino 2021 Pheasant Hill Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2021 Bernau Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Torii Mor Winery 2021 Select Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

ROCO Winery 2021 Private Stash #18 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Van Duzer Vineyards 2021 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Et Fille Wines 2021 Heredity Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cardwell Hill Cellars 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

May: Pinot Gris

Jolee Blanc NV Semi-Sparkling Pinot Gris, Oregon (panel pick)

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery 2022 Oregon Pinot Gris, Elkton

Three Wives 2023 Fischerman’s Pinot Gris, Aurora Vineyard, Laurelwood District

Shumaker Vineyards 2023 Pinot Gris, Tualatin Hills

Foris Winery 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Borealis 2022 Pinot Gris, Oregon

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Left Coast Estate 2022 Pinot Gris, The Orchard, Van Duzer Corridor

Soléna Estate 2022 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

June: Rhone- and Loire-Style Whites

Terra Vina Wines 2022 Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley (panel pick)

Balsall Creek 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Chehalem Mountains

Abacela 2023 Viognier, Umpqua Valley

Sweet Cheeks Winery 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon

King Estate Winery 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon

Chris James Cellars 2023 Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

51 Weeks Winemaking 2021 VMR, Columbia Valley (45% Viognier, 39% Marsanne, 16% Roussanne)

Quady North 2022 Pistoleta, Rogue Valley (31% Viognier, 29% Roussanne, 25% Marsanne, 10% Grenache Blanc, 5% Vermentino)

AniChe Cellars 2023 Baba Yaga, Boushey Vineyards, Yakima Valley (70% Grenache Blanc, 30% Picpoul)

Cooper Ridge Vineyard 2022 Viognier, Riverview Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

July: Rosés

Balsall Creek 2022 Rosé of Gamay Noir, Chehalem Mountains (panel pick)

Mt. Hood Winery 2023 Pinot Noir Rosé, Vanhorn Vineyard, Columbia Gorge

Peter Williams Vineyard 2023 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

Del Rio Vineyards 2023 Estate Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

ROCO Winery 2023 Rosé, Willamette Valley (75% Pinot Noir, 20% Pinot Meunier, 5% Chardonnay)

Domaine Willamette 2020 Brut Rosé Méthode Traditionnelle sparkling wine, Willamette Valley

Coeur de Terre Vineyard 2023 Rustique Rosé wine (60% Syrah, 40% Pinot Noir), McMinnville

King Estate 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cória Estates 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Chris James Cellars 2023 Black Muscat, Columbia Valley

Oak Knoll Winery 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Weisinger Family Winery 2023 Grenache Rosé, Meadowlark Vineyard, Rogue Valley

Andante Vineyard 2023 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Van Duzer Corridor

Naumes Family Vineyards 2023 Pinot Noir Rosé, Rogue Valley

Project M Wines 2023 Acclara Sparkling Rosé, Willamette Valley

August: German- and Alsatian-style whites

Teutonic Wine Co. 2023 Gewürztraminer, Crow Valley Vineyard, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2022 Grüner Veltliner, Fox Hollow Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2022 Dry Gewürztraminer, Tualatin Hills

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2023 Estate Riesling, Eola-Amity Hills

Cooper Ridge Family Estate Winery 2022 Dry Riesling, Fox Hollow Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

Airlie Winery 2023 Müller Thurgau, Willamette Valley

Mt. Hood Winery 2023 Estate Riesling, Columbia Gorge

Yamhill Valley Vineyards 2016 Riesling, McMinnville

September: Chardonnay

Nysa Wines 2021 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills (panel pick)

Sleight of Hand 2022 The Enchantress Old Vine Chardonnay, Yakima Valley

Ankeny Vineyard 2022 Hart of Harts Chardonnay, Walla Walla Valley

Foris Vineyards 2022 Estate Chardonnay, Rogue Valley

Violet Vines Winery & Vineyard 2023 Gracie Fehr Estate Chardonnay, McMinnville

Alloro Vineyard 2023 Primavera Estate Chardonnay, Laurelwood District

Corollary Wines 2019 Blanc de Blancs Namaste Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Willful Wine Co. 2021 Chardonnay, Ribbon Ridge

Benza Vineyards 2021 Touch of Gold Estate Chardonnay, Laurelwood District

La Biblioteca 2021 Estate Reserve Chardonnay, McMinnville

WillaKenzie Estate 2021 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

October: Pinot Blanc, White Blends and other whites

Amity Vineyards 2023 White Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Duck Pond Cellars Great Oregon Wine Co. 2023 Pinot Noir Blanc, Willamette Valley

Chris James 2022 Estate Cuveé Blanc (90% Scheurebe, 10% Huxelrebe), Yamhill-Carlton

Violet Vines 2023 Rock Bottom Vineyard Albariño, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater

Airlie Winery 2023 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley

Airlie Winery 2023 Seven White Wine, Willamette Valley (Müller Thurgau, Viognier, Pinot gris, Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Grüner Veltliner and Muscat Ottonel)

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Pinot Blanc, Tualatin Hills

Left Coast Estate 2023 White Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Willful Wines 2023 Pinot Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

Phelps Creek Vineyards 2022 Passetoutgorge white wine blend, Columbia Gorge (35% Pinot Gris, 35% Gewurztraminer, 30% Riesling)

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2023 David’s Block Estate Pinot Blanc, Eola-Amity Hills

Troon Vineyard 2023 Vermentino, Applegate Valley

November: Pinot Noir (2022)

J. Wright, Vintner 2022 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains (panel pick)

Abundancia Vineyards 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Flâneur Wines 2022 Rivoli Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Ricochet Wine Co. 2022 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Patton Valley Wines 2022 Estate of Mind Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Iterum Wines 2022 Old Friend Quailhurst Vineyard Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Cristom Vineyards 2022 Mt. Jefferson Cuvée Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Project M Wines 2022 Personify Oregon Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Monte Ferro 2022 Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

Domaine 524 2022 Lucky 13 Pinot Noir, Prophet Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Bjornson Vineyard 2022 Reserve Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

December: Dessert and Sparkling wines

Violet Vines 2019 Grenache Dessert Wine, Rogue Valley (panel pick)

Mt. Hood Winery NV Brut Sparkling Wine, Columbia Gorge (panel pick)

Abacela 2021 Angelica 1859 Fault Line Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

Weisinger Family Winery Barile Red Dessert Wine, Rogue Valley

Six Peaks 2022 Vin Glacé of Sauvignon Blanc, Aquilini Vineyard, Columbia Valley

JosephJane Winery 2020 Supersweet Riesling, Southern Oregon

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2023 Birdhouse Dessert Wine (50% cherry wine, 50% Pinot Noir), Willamette Valley

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 MR (67% Muscadelle, 33% Riesling), Columbia Valley

Left Coast Estate 2017 Brut Rosé of Pinot Meunier Sparkling Wine, Van Duzer Corridor

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2018 Blanc de Noirs, Willamette Valley

Six Peaks Winery 2017 Blanc de Noir, Zero Dosage, Willamette Valley

J. Wright, Vintner 2017 Brut Rosé of Pinot Meunier, Van Duzer Corridor

Cooper Ridge Vineyard 2021 Sparkling Pinot Noir, Dynamite Ridge Vineyard, Umpqua Valley

Lytle-Barnett 2017 Brut, Eola-Amity Hills

Abbey Road Farm 2023 Estate Sparkling Rosé (50% Pinot Noir, 50% Pinot Meunier), Yamhill-Carlton

Cória Estates La Moza NV Oregon Rosé Bubbles (100% Pinot Noir), Willamette Valley

Six Peaks Winery 2020 Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley

Ankeny Vineyard 2023 Sparkling Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Dinsdale Family Wine NV Dinsfunctional Brut Blanc, Two Rivers Vineyard, Rogue Valley

Abbey Road Farm 2023 Estate Sparkling Blanc de Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

Gran Moraine NV Brut Rosé (52% Pinot Noir, 44% Chardonnay, 4% Pinot Meunier), Yamhill-Carlton

Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind tasting method. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel has selected the following wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. CELLAR SELECTS 2025 SUBMISSION CALENDAR: If your winery is interested in submitting wine, please email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.