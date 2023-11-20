November 17, 2023

2023 Thanksgiving & Pre-Thanksgiving weekends

Willamette Valley

 Amity

iOTA Cellars

Nov. 18-19 (11 am to 5 pm) Our only open house of the year, Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend, we invite you taste our iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noirs, from the Eola-Amity Hills. Tasting includes estate Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay and Rosé. Special holiday deals! Fee: $20 (includes logo glass). Nov. 24-25 (private tastings by appointment) contact johanna@iotacellars.com to schedule, or for more information.

7895 SE Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 . iotacellars.com

Varnum Vintners

Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26 (11 am to 6 p.m.) We invite you to our estate vineyard and winery located atop the beautiful Eola Hills. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are recommended to ensure indoor seating. Enjoy a flight of our new release reds, whites and sparkling wines. Fee: $15 (includes five tastes). Made to Drink. Don’t Overthink.

9500 SE Eola Hills Rd., Amity

971-267-5267- varnumvintners.com

 Beaverton

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) After the Thanksgiving feast comes the best part—the Thanksgiving weekend after-party with friends and family. Sip, savor and share the joy of the season at our Open House. Indulge in a delightful selection of our premium biodynamic wines perfectly paired with an array of artisanal cheeses curated from the second best cheesemonger in the world, Cowbell Cheese Shop.

20121 SW Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 - coopermountainwine.com

 Carlton

Abbey Road Farm

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The annual Fall Market invites 25 local curated artists to set up shop in the barn, where they will be selling their art and handmade goods all weekend. Grab a glass or bottle of wine, enjoy food trucks (including Chef Will’s famous Smash Burgers) and live music. Get your holiday shopping started by supporting local artists. This weekend will also kick off the 2nd annual Holiday Lights Wine Walk.

10501 NE Abbey Road, Carlton

503-687-3100- abbeyroadfarm.com

Carlton Hill Vineyard

Nov. 18 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join Redolent and Carlton Wines for a harvest celebration in our historic Barn. Surprise guest winery to be announced. Over 10 wines to taste and great foods prepared by Chef Karo Thom. Tasting fee $25 includes a free wine glass. Hope to see you there.

11511 NE Cummins Road, Carlton

503-537-4337- carltonhillwines.com

EIEIO & Company

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Enjoy a six-wine flight for $15 per person, with bonus library selections. With the annual buy a case, get a case free opportunity, you can load up on the holiday season and impress the in-laws and the out-laws with your ample selection of fun wines.

250 N Kutch Steet, Carlton

503-687-3730 - onhisfarm.com

Lavinea

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our downtown Carlton Tasting Room to taste library vintages of our single vineyard wines and peruse our holiday gift offerings. Light food will be included with wines by the glass. Walk-ins welcome.

10100 NW Meadow Lake Road, Carlton

503-852-6733 - lavinea.com

Résonance

Nov. 24-25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our Grand Tasting Room is located on a dramatic hilltop in the heart of the Yamhill-Carlton appellation. Access keys to the cellar and taste through our library, including wines from our inaugural vintage. Housemade Gruyère breadsticks served to complement the wines. $45 tastings, complimentary with wine club membership.

12050 NW Meadow Lake Road, Carlton

971-999-1603 - resonancewines.com

Stone Griffon Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Experience a flight of five wines; our Viognier and four of our robust Pacific Northwest reds, along with a hearty cup of winter harvest squash soup. Tasting fee of $20 for the flight and soup.

305 W Main St., Carlton

971-287-1726 - stonegriffonvineyard.com

 Cheshire

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Thanksgiving Weekend fun. Live music on Saturday (Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris) and Sunday (Jackie and Jason Cowsill) from 1 to 4 p.m. Kento’s food truck on site with Japanese Hibachi cooking.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 - bennettvineyardsor.com

 Dallas

Namaste Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the newly renovated tasting room with a cozy fireplace and stunning valley views. Thirteen wines to choose from; try any five for $20.

5600 Van Well Road, Dallas

503-623-4150- namastevineyards.com

 Dayton

Domaine Willamette

Nov. 18-19 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Pairing Event: Guests will explore Thanksgiving-inspired cuisine paired with favorite Willamette wines. Includes five tastes of wine and four food pairings, along with a $15 credit to be used towards a bottle of wine. The cost is $145 per person, $125 for Owners and Club Members. Seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended.

19255 N Highway 99W, Dayton

971-545-4200 - wvv.com/domaine-Willamette

Résonance @ Déouverte Vineyard

Nov. 24-25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Enjoy our new Résonance Tasting Salon at the Découverte Vineyard. Conveniently located to Portland and surrounding destination wineries, our new Tasting Salon is nestled in the storied Dundee Hills appellation. Experience our wines served alongside local provisions, celebrating the bounty of the season. $40 per tasting, complimentary with wine club membership.

17050 NW Archery Summit Rd, Dayton

971-999-1603 - resonancewines.com

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Visit the Myers Family this Thanksgiving Weekend for a tasting of estate grown Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Tasting fee is $15, complimentary with a bottle purchase or for wine club members. We look forward to having you join us!

12251 SE Dayton Bypass (Hwy 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 - www.siltstonewines.com

 Dundee

Day Wines

Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our Holiday Market is where local vendors come together to sell their handcrafted goods such as candles, jewelry, vintage clothing,

plants and more. We will also have Tasting Notes Picnic Cart joining us for the Holiday Market who will be selling and serving tasty

seasonal small bites. Day Wines will have our annual sale on bottles, cases and special library wines. Our tasting fee is $25 for a flight of 5 wines.

21160 N Highway 99W, Dundee

971-832-8196 - daywines.com

Evening Land Vineyards

Nov. 25 (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our last Dundee tasting room festivities! Enjoy library wines available by the glass along with seasonal discounts as we look forward to moving Evening Land’s hospitality focus to Seven Springs Vineyard next year.

1326 Highway 99W, Suite 100, Dundee

503.538.4110 - elvwines.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open for wine tasting during the Thanksgiving holiday.

8795 Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

971-720-0632 - holloranvineyardwines.com

Rodeo Hills Winery

Nov. 16-20, Nov. 24-27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us to experience fine wines from the Etzel Labunsky Family— tasting by appointment (limited availability). Call or visit our website to request a visit.

10275 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-581-8189 - rodeohillswine.com

Winderlea Vineyard and Winery

Nov. 18-19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Winderlea’s 2020 Bubbles Release and Pairings. $50 per person. Nov. 25-26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Escape the crowds for private tastings of our just released Pinot Noirs (2021) and Sparkling wine (2020) in our cozy domes or tasting room. $35 per person.

8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 - winderlea.com

 Eugene

Silvan Ridge Winery

Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration of wine and friends.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 - silvanridge.com

 Hillsboro

Blizzard Wines

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bold Columbia Valley Reds, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and imported Grower Champagne; drink in all the holiday cheer. With so much variety in one spot, everyone will find something to love.

29495 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro

503-334-8832 - blizzardwines.com

Six Peaks Winery

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a wine lover’s paradise. Experience the finest estate sparkling wines. Be among the first to taste exclusive releases of Pinot Noirs, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc. Our selection also features Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and delightful dessert wine. All this, plus tasty bites, for just $20. Sip, savor, and celebrate with us!

19495 SW Vista Hill Dr., Hillsboro

503-341-3618 - sixpeakswine.com

 McMinnville

Corollary Wines

Nov. 25 (two ticketed 2-hour time slots: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) Celebrate Friendsgiving with Corollary, Arabilis, Cho, Hazelfern, Hundred Suns and Sealionne wineries. Enjoy wines and paired bites from each winery, while stocking up on your favorite bottles for the holiday season. Tickets are $50 and include tasting 12 total wines and six bites inspired by each winery’s favorite holiday fare.

455 NE Irvine St., McMinnville

503-389-5852 - corollarywines.com

Roshini Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy award winning Roshni Rose, Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs with wine-paired nibbles at our boutique winery close to downtown McMinnville. Beautiful views and special Thanksgiving Weekend Open House event discount pricing on wines. $20 per taster.

13101 SW Fox Ridge Rd., McMinnville

971-237-3784 - roshinivineyard.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 25 (noon to 7 p.m.) Nov. 26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the Big Reds you love - Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Malbec and smooth red blends. New releases Cabernet Sauvignon & Petit Verdot. Reservations highly recommended. $20 per flight; Complimentary for Club Members.

585 NE Third St., McMinnville

503-474-6777 - TerraVinaWines.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a special Thanksgiving Weekend Wine + Cheese pairing flight! We’ll be featuring cheese from Briar Rose Creamery paired with five different wines. While you’re here, take advantage of our specials on large format bottles of Pinot Noir, our holiday bundles, and soak in the good cheer of the holiday season. Wine + cheese flight is $30, waived with 3-bottle purchase. Please make a reservation.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Rd., McMinnville

503-843-3100 - yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Embrace the November chill with s’mores, wine and music in our event center. Discover the perfect pour to suit your palate, from crisp whites to full-bodied Pinot Noirs. Our experienced wine educators will guide you through a tasting, offer you a glass, or ensure you have a full bottle while providing insights and pairing suggestions.

10660 Youngberg Hill Rd., McMinnville

971-901-2177 - youngberghill.com

 Monmouth

Airlie Winery

Nov. 18-19, Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open House featuring a $15 tasting flight — with 50% of proceeds going to local food banks. Join us Nov. 18 for a holiday market featuring multiple vendors. Ideal for holiday gift giving!

15305 Dunn Forest Rd., Monmouth

503-838-6013 - airliewinery.com

 Monroe

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Nov. 18-19, Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Seated tastings outdoors on our covered and heated front porch and under our tasting room canopy. Reservations required, limited seating available. Tasting fees $10-$25. Holiday specials on bottles and cases, gift ideas and holiday wine gift baskets for sale.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 - bluebirdhillcellars.wine

 Newberg

Arborbrook Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) After the Thanksgiving feast comes the best part—the Thanksgiving weekend after-party with friends and family. Sip, savor and share the joy of the season at our Open House. Indulge in a delightful selection of our premium biodynamic wines perfectly paired with an array of artisanal cheeses curated from the second best cheesemonger in the world, Cowbell Cheese Shop.

17770 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 - arborbrookwines.com

Longplay Wine

Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Explore how vintage, block, fermentation lot and winemaking express in wines from a single vineyard source. We’ll be opening a broad range of wines and vintages. $15 tasting fee.

888 Industrial Pkwy - Newberg

503-482-8483 - longplaywine.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hand-crafted, small production, Estate Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot, plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by winemaker/owner Bill Sanchez, plus several other guest artists. Tasting Fee $25. Please make a reservation for wine tasting on our website. Terra, our Yellow Lab, will greet you.

14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg

503-504-3796 - pottersvineyard.com

 Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26 (11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy the beauty of our site while tasting our award-winning wines. Special pricing on our Blush Pinot Noir and Rose from Pinot Noir. Here is Paul Gregutt’s review of these wines, ”Spicy flavors of lemon, lime and a touch of cherry bring depth and intensity, elevating this above more simple styles of rose.”

24241 Cardwell Hill Dr., Philomath

541-929-9463 - cardwellhillwine.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the Autumn vineyard to the historic covered bridge, then cozy up inside with vermouths, dessert wines, and other local libations. New releases and complimentary tasting for Ivy’s Axe wine club members.

22937 Harris Rd., Philomath

541-929-3053 - harrisbridgevineyard.com

 Salem

Coria Estates

Nov. 25 (3 to 5 p.m.)Join us for a relaxing afternoon of Saturday Música with Lisa James and wine in the Willamette Valley. We have a variety of award winning Oregon wines available, as well as light charcuterie.

8252 Redstone Ave. S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 - coriaestates.com

Evesham Wood Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 18-19 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for a tasting flight of current and library releases. $20 per guest, tasting fee complimentary with three bottle purchase.

3795 Wallace Road NW, Salem

503-371-8478 - eveshamwood.com

Haden Fig (@Evesham Wood)

Nov. 18-19 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for a tasting flight of current and library releases. $20 per guest, tasting fee complimentary with three bottle purchase.

3795 Wallace Road NW, Salem

503-371-8478 - hadenfig.com

Stomp by Croft Vineyards

Nov. 24 (3 to 8 p.m.). Nov. 25-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Take advantage of our Thanksgiving weekend special: 10% off any 4-pack of wine. Can be coupled with club membership discounts.

5475 River Road S, Salem

503-363-3085 - croftvineyards.com

 Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate and spread good cheer with friends and family inside the cozy Alloro Vineyard Tasting House over Thanksgiving Weekend to enjoy seasonal, bountiful grazing boards expertly matched with Alloro’s single-vineyard estate wines. Tickets are $80 per non-member, $30 per member (up to four).

22185 SW Lebeau Rd., Sherwood

503-625-1978 - explorestock.com/allorovineyard

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Nov. 17-18, Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us the weekend before Thanksgiving for a special flight and the release of 2021 Estate Pinot Noir. Over Thanksgiving weekend, our Piazza welcomes you; the views will be gorgeous, the wood-fire will be burning and award-winning wines await your glass. Enjoy live music, yummy s’mores, Sheila’s Hot Spiced Wine and begin your holiday shopping by stocking up on your favorite Blakeslee wines. Ask our staff about our holiday specials. $30 tasting fee.

20875 SW Chapman Rd., Sherwood

503-625-6902 - BlakesleeVineyard.com

 Silverton

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 24-26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Large selection of reds, whites and dessert wines. $10 tasting fee (waived with two bottle purchase or Club membership). Food available for purchase or bring your own snacks. Live music daily, 1-4 pm.

6685 Meridian Rd NE, Silverton

503-873-9800 - vitisridge.com

 Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Nov. 24-26 (11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Cellar Tastings: Enjoy an intimate, seated wine tasting for two to eight people in the Barrel Cellar. The 45-minute experience includes a guided wine flight featuring an exclusive library wine and Port. General admission is $45 per person; includes a Riedel “Oregon Pinot” wine glass, $10 wine credit and hosted cellar tasting.

8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner

503-588-9463 - wvv.com/Events

South Willamette Valley

 Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) $15 tasting fee for regular flight of six current release wines. $25 tasting fee for library flight of our historic, estate-grown Pinot Noirs.

34948 S Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 - hansonwine.com

 Yamhill

Kason Vineyard

Nov. 26 (noon to 4:30 p.m.) Enjoy Yamhill County’s highest rates winery, with club available for 90+ point rated wines. $20 refundable tasting fee; reservations not required for this weekend.

7200 NW Bony Rd., Yamhill

503-537-3070 - kasonvineyards.com

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Vintner Lights celebration (opening party 4 to 8 p.m.). This spectacular event features beautiful light displays synchronized with holiday music, creating an enchanting atmosphere. While enjoying the festive lights, visitors can indulge in their favorite wine and savor a fantastic grazing board. The custom s’mores bar is a must-try event highlight, where guests can create their sweet treats using marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate. There is a $10 cover charge for the event with bottle and glass service for the wines.

18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill

503-662-5323 - saffronfields.com

Solena Estate

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We will be recovering from the Thanksgiving feast with a Cellar Flight! Get ready to savor the finest seasonal selections from Laurent’s private cellar as the fireplace keeps you warm and cozy!

17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd., Yamhill

503-662-3700 - solenaestate.com

Southern Oregon

 Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

Nov 24-26 (1 to 6 p.m.) Join us for an exceptional holiday weekend full of cheer and great wines. Three different award winning tasting flights and exceptional “Lite Bite” menu. Tasting fee is $15, forgiven with the purchase of two bottles. Reservations required for more than six people.

1320 N Mountain Ave., Ashland

541-482-3798 - danacampbellvineyards.com

 Gold Hill

Del Rio Vineyards

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Nestle in the coziness of our winery, surrounded by the golden hues of autumn leaves, and the inviting scent of mulled wine wafting through the air. As we gather to give thanks, we’re excited to share our latest masterpiece with you — the highly anticipated Reserve Pinot Gris. This exceptional wine is a true testament to our passion and dedication over the past 25 years. Also, winemaker Jean Michel will be present to feature his award-winning sparkling wine, Mason Jussiume. We looking forward to sharing a weekend of wine, music, food, friends, family and pure delight.

52 North River Road, Gold Hill

541-855-2062 - delriovineyards.com

 Medford

EdenVale Winery

Nov. 24-26 (noon to 7 p.m.) Trees and reindeer and tinsel and… WINE! EdenVale’s Tasting Room moves inside the exquisitely decorated Historic Voorhies Mansion beginning November 20, with a holiday Open House on Thanksgiving Weekend. Enjoy sipping our award-winning wines by the fireplace in the library, or snuggle up to a cozy firepit in our outdoor conservatory tent. The Mansion is an ideal location to relax and enjoy this festive season with loved ones.

2310 Voorhies Road, Medford

541-245-1133 - dancin.com

 Roseburg

Abacela

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Join us for our annual Thanksgiving Open House! Enjoy a curated wine flight and locally sourced bites to pair alongside each wine for a one of a kind tasting experience! Tickets are $35 per person; we hope to see you!

12500 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg

541-679-6642 - abacela.com

Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards

Nov. 24-25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We have many special plans in store for our annual Thanksgiving Open House, including a stunning wine-tasting lineup, new wine releases, live music and lots of holiday gift ideas for that special someone. Reserve your table at our website.

7612 Oak Hill Rd., Roseburg

541-459-6060 - reustlevineyards.com

 White City

Kriselle Cellars

Nov. 24-26 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) We will have our beautiful tasting room all dolled up for the holidays with wine specials and food pairing options available. Bring your wine-loving friends and family — and your holiday shopping list. You won’t want to miss our special offerings to stock up for all the upcoming holiday hoopla!

12956 Modoc Road, White City

541-830-8466 - krisellecellars.com

Columbia Gorge

 Hood River

The Pines 1852

Nov. 24 (noon to 9 p.m.) Nov. 25 (noon to 7 p.m.) Nov. 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Nov. 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy live music, library wine tastings, new releases, and more. Stock up for the holidays with our biggest sale of the year: Friday Power Hour (noon to 1 p.m.): 40% off case purchases; Friday (1 to 2 p.m.): 30% off current vintage case purchases; All Weekend: 20% off current vintage 6+ bottle purchases.

415 Oak Street, Hood River

541-993-8301 - thepinesvineyard.com

Central Oregon

 Terrebonne

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

Nov. 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Nov. 26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Have a glass of wine while getting your holiday shopping done early with a wide variety of beautiful crafts from local vendors at the Christmas Marketplace at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards. There is no admission fee. Make a day of it and pair our award-winning wine with delicious wood-fired pizza, salads and appetizers.

70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne

541-526-5075 - faithhopeandcharityevents.com