May 2, 2023

2023 Memorial Weekend & Oregon Wine Month

Tastings and more in the month of May

Willamette Valley

AMIT

GC Wines

May 27 (Noon-5 p.m.) Enjoy a dozen wines from four producers, plus seasonal fare to accompany your flight. Fee $35.

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Rd., Amity

503-835-0208 • gcwines.com

Varnum Vintners

May 19-21 & May 26-28 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.) Made to drink. Don’t overthink. Join us at our estate in the beautiful Eola Hills for an open house event featuring new-release sparkling wines, Rieslings, rosés and reds. Fee: $15 (includes five samples).

9500 S.E. Eola Hills Rd., Amity

971-267-5267 • varnumvintners.com

AURORA

Pheasant Run Winery

May 26-29 (Noon-6 p.m.) New wine weekend: enjoy our latest Bank Vault reserve wines, including Bank Robber Red. Fee: $10 (Two tastings waived with 3 bottle purchase.)

21690 Main St. N.E., Aurora

503-678-3131 • pheasantrunwine.com

CANBY

St Josef’s Winery

May 28 (11 a.m.- 4 p.m.) Bike Ride & BBQ. Join us for a casual 15-mile bike ride that starts promptly at 11 a.m., finishing with wine, music and BBQ. (or skip the ride and enjoy the day). Info and tickets available on the website.

28836 S. Barlow Rd., Canby

503-651-3190 • stjosefswinery.com

CARLTON

Black Dog Vineyard

May 27 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) Memorial Day weekend open house.

8085 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Rd., Carlton • theblackdogvineyard.com

Carlton Hill, with La Randonnée Wines and Redolent Wines

May 28 (1-5 p.m.) Enjoy a pastoral view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA while enjoying wines from Carlton Hill as well as La Randonnée. Your entry includes tastes of sparkling wines, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Pinot Noirs along with catered food pairings. These wineries without tasting rooms are seldom open to the public!

11511 N.W. Cummins Rd., Carlton

503-852-7060 • carltonhillwines.com

503-693-1879 • larandonneewines.com

503-830-7738 • redolentwine.com

EIEIO & CO

May 26-27 (10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. EIEIO will be open for the second time in history over the Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday and Sunday ONLY. Four wines + pizza truck. Fee: $25 per person. Trail tours with bonus wines and “Buy a Case, Get a Case Free” opportunities. Limited quantities, first come, first served. Rain or Shine. Please RSVP: Jay@onhisfarm.com

10100 N.W. Meadow Lake Rd., Carlton

503-709-2846 • onhisfarm.com

Narrow Window Wines @ EIEIO & CO

May 27- 28 (10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) Come visit with Kathryn and Joey Meyers and taste the 2021 Pinot Noir from their White Cloud Vineyard. Tastings: $10, price applied to purchase.

10100 N.W. Meadow Lake Rd., Carlton

503-437-1406 • narrowwindowwines.com

Trathen Hall Wines @ Abbey Road Farm

May 20 (11 am - 4 p.m.) Visit our one-day-only open house. We will be pouring our 2021 Pinot Noirs and digging into some back vintages from the library. Light bites will be served. Fee: $25, refundable with purchase.

10280 N.E. Oak Springs Rd., Carlton

781-859-9512 • trathenhallwines.com

CHESHIRE

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company

May 26 (3-9 p.m.) Let’s kick off Memorial Day weekend with Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ and amazing Joanne Broh & The Northwest Women’s Band, playing between 6-9 p.m. Our wines are really great and we’ve got beers on tap.

May 27 (Noon- 9 p.m.) Join us for great wine and beers on tap, along with Kento’s food truck on site. Riffle performs from 6-9 p.m.

May 28 (Noon- 5 p.m.) Come out and enjoy a performance by The Brewkats, playing between 1-4 p.m. Our wines are worth a trip and enjoyed with food made by Kento’s food truck. We will have beers on tap.

May 29 (Noon- 5 p.m.) Join us on Memorial Day for a performance by Inner Limits between 1-4 p.m. Taps Across America will be observed at 3 p.m. Kento’s food truck will be on-site during the event.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • bennettvineyardsor.com

CORVALLIS

Tyee Wine Cellars

May 27-29 (Noon - 5 p.m.) Open Saturday and Sunday for Tyee Estate Wines. Fee: $10. Memorial Day Monday includes live music with the Space Neighbors and Cool Jones. BBQ available for purchase from Nick’s Soul Food. Concert admission fee: $10.

26335 Greenberry Rd., Corvallis

541-241-8933 • tyeewine.com

DALLAS

Namaste Vineyards

May 26-29 (11 a.m.- 5 p.m.) We will be hosting the grand opening of our newly renovated tasting room in a 100+-year-old barn!

5600 Van Well Rd., Dallas

503-623-4150 • namastevineyards.com

DAYTON

Domaine Willamette

May 26-28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us over Memorial Day weekend to taste our wines, receive a branded GoVino wine glass and tour of the winery. Tours leave on the hour between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fee: $30 per person or $10 for club members and owners and may be purchased at the door or online.

19255 N. Highway 99W, Dayton

971-545-4200 • wvv.com/Domaine-Willamette

Siltstone Wines

May 26-28 (12-5 p.m.) Stop in for a tasting on Memorial Day Weekend at Siltstone! We will be pouring our Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Rosé and Pinot Noir and offering light snacks. Fee: $15, complimentary with bottle purchase or for wine club members. Reservations not required.

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass, Dayton

971-241-9365 • siltstonewines.com

DUNDEE

Holloran Vineyard Wines

May 27-29 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) Join friends and family at Holloran Vineyard Wines to celebrate Memorial Weekend with a unique tasting experience of boutique, handcrafted wines! Holloran is a family-owned winery that practices organic and biodynamic farming of Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Chardonnay, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc. New visitors will enjoy a Two for One Tasting experience. Guests of wine club members receive member benefits during their visit.8795 Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

971-720-0632 • holloranvineyardwines.com

Knudsen Vineyards

May 27-28 (10:30 am to 4:30 p.m.) Gather together on Memorial Weekend for wood-fired pizza and wine on the terrace. Enjoy the best views while sipping our new 2021 Family Series Chardonnay- a sneak peek, this weekend only! Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available. Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat. Pizza served between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. All pizza payments will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.

9419 N.E. Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

503-580-1596 • knudsenvineyards.com/events

Maresh Red Barn

May 27-28 (Appointments available at noon and 2 p.m.) We’ll be featuring a new “Heritage” label Pinot Noir that honors founders, Jim and Loie Maresh, made with grapes from vines planted by them in 1970. Fee: $25, refundable with $100 purchase. Limited seating, indoors or out.

9325 N.E. Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

503-537-1098 • mareshredbarn.com

Lange Estate Winery

May 26-29 (10 am - 4 p.m., last tasting seat at 2:30 p.m.) Come join us for a Memorial Day weekend tasting experience and enjoy the vino and spectacular views! This flight will feature our famed Pinot Gris Reserve, stunning Chardonnay, new release Rosé, and our favorite Pinot Noirs! Fee: $30, complimentary for club members.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Dr., Dundee

503-538-6476 x1 • langewinery.com

EUGENE

J. Scott Cellars

May 27-28 (Noon- 5 p.m.) Memorial Day weekend brunch with mimosa flights and new wine releases.

207 E. Fifth Ave., Suite 105, Eugene

541-255-0206 • jscottcellars.com

GASTON

Beacon Hill Winery

May 1-31 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Kick off Oregon Wine Month with 3 new wines to our tasting flight lineup! Enjoy our 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2021 Beacon Hill Pinot Noir and our 2021 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Fee: $25, waived with two bottle purchase or club membership.

22251 N.E. Laughlin Rd., Gaston

503-662-5212 • beaconhillwinery.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

May 27 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Memorial Day weekend open house. Belly up to the bar for an old-school tasting of our spring releases for an old-school price of $20 - waived with a two-bottle purchase. Take in the vineyard views, play wine-themed lawn games and enjoy gourmet food truck cuisine with tunes provided by DJ Jimbo.

27751 N.W. Olson Rd., Gaston

503-985-7760 • elkcove.com

HILLSBORO

Blizzard Wines

May 26 - 28 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) We will be featuring wines from Columbia Valley and Champagne from France. Choose from three flights: blizzard, bold reds or Hervieux-Dumez Champagne! Reservations are strongly encouraged, walk-ins welcome, based on availability

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro

503-334-8832 • blizzardwines.com

Résolu Cellars

May 26-28 (Fri. 3-8:30 p.m., Sat. noon-8:30 p.m. & Sun. noon-8:30 p.m.) 2023 summer white wine release at Résolu Cellars: Oregon Viognier, Chardonnay, Rosé of Pinot Noir plus traditional method Sparkling Blanc de Blancs and Rosé. Also known for our bold red wines, kick off summer as you enjoy this historic urban winery and craft wine bar in the heart of downtown Hillsboro. Fee: $20.

262 S.E. Fourth Ave., Hillsboro

503-482-8466 • resolucellars.com

JEFFERSON

St. Innocent Winery

May 28 (Noon- 4 p.m.) Our winemaker Mark is firing up the grill and making burgers, sausages, and all the fixings for a Memorial Day weekend barbecue. Enjoy vineyard views from our patio! Tickets include food and a glass of featured sparkling wine or Riesling. Fee: $50. Special discounts will be offered on featured bottles. Kids and dogs welcome.

10052 Enchanted Way S.E., Jefferson

503-378-1526 • stinnocentwine.com

McMINNVILLE

Benza Vineyards @ MAC Market

May 26 (5 - 8 p.m.) We invite you to a Benza & Friends dinner at MAC Market in McMinnville. We are collaborating with a few of Benza’s new friends, KARTA Wines and Approachment Wine Co. This will be a wonderful evening with dinner, wine and friends. Tickets are $130/wine club members & $150/non-members.

1140 N.E. Alpine Ave., McMinnville

503-452-8577 • benza.com

Coleman Vineyard

May 27-29 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) Join us to taste new releases of our estate wines and a library wine to taste from the cellar. Fee: $20, includes complimentary charcuterie board.

22734 S.W. Latham Rd., McMinnville

503-437-6071 • colemanwine.com

Indie Wine Mixer

May 27-28 (Noon-6 p.m.) Join 20 wineries (all under 2,000 cases) producing sophisticated, terroir driven wines without the pomp and circumstance on a shoestring budget. Five percent of all tickets sales will be donated to The Heroic Hearts Project and the Foundation for Women Warriors. Participating wineries: Approachment, Arabilis Wines, Augustina Cellars, Botaneity Farms, Burtan Bittman Wines, Coquina Wines, De La Boue, Flipturn Cellars, Gonzales Wine Company, Human Cellars, Jackalope Wine Cellars, Liska Wine Company, Mijita Wine Company, Monument Wine Co., Patton Valley Wines, Redolent Wine Co., Ricochet Wine Company, Satyr Fire, Sunshine Effect, Suzor Wines. Fee: $40.

610 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville

indiewinemixer.com

Martin Woods

May 27 (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) Visit beautiful Martin Woods and taste the remarkable 2021 vintage in the winery cellar with winemaker Evan Martin. One day only.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Rd., McMinnville

503-376-8285 • martinwoodswinery.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 19- 21 & May 25-28 (Thurs. 2-7 p.m. Fri. & Sat. 12-7 p.m. Sun. 12-5 p.m.) Delicious big reds await you at Terra Vina. Join us as we pour through bold Bordeaux varietals, smooth blends and unique new releases! Barrel sample the 2022 vintage and secure future releases before anyone else! Reservations are highly recommended, food available for purchase. Fee: $20, club members complimentary.

585 N.E. Third St., McMinnville

503-474-6777 • terravinawines.com

MONMOUTH

Airlie Winery

May 27-29 (Noon-5 p.m.) Memorial Day weekend open house: Great wine, people, live music and food by Rudy! Purchases event tickets online.

15305 Dunn Forest Rd., Monmouth

503-838-6013 • airliewinery.com

MONROE

Bluebird Hill Cellars

May 26-29 (Noon- 5 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day weekend open house to taste our award-winning current and new releases: 2022 Pinot Gris, 2022 Duology White Wine Blend and our 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Fee: $10-$25. Nick’s Soul food cart will be onsite Sunday. Spend some time and enjoy our spectacular view of the Willamette Valley.

25059 Larson Rd., Monroe

541-424-2478 • bluebirdhillcellars.wine

NEWBERG

Beaux Frères

May 20 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) Join our annual Pre-Memorial Day weekend open house, where our winemaking team and staff will pour a vibrant lineup of wines from our current releases. Festivities also include a live bluegrass duo, alongside savory wood-fired pizzas and sandwiches available for purchase from Wooden Heart. Fee: $40, complimentary for wine club members.

15155 N.E. North Valley Rd., Newberg

503-537-1137 • beauxfreres.com

de Lancellotti Family Vineyards

May 27 (11 a.m.-4 p.m & 4-8 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day weekend Rosé release open house.! We also have limited seats left for our Rosé-themed chef’s table dinner series with Wooden Heart Catering.

18405 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-804-3352 • delancellottifamilyvineyards.com

Et Fille Wines

May 26-28 (12 - 6 p.m.) Join us to taste our new release wines (Chardonnay, Viognier, Rosé, and Gamay), along with some classic Pinot Noir, during our Memorial Day weekend open house. Appointments are preferred but we welcome walk-in appointments when available. Fee: $25.

718 E. First St., Newberg

503-538-2900 • etfillewines.com

Longplay Wine

May 26-28 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.) Join us in Newberg where we’ll be pouring a range of vintages of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from our vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains, and perhaps a few bites to go with them. Fee; $15, waived with $100 purchase. Analog wine for a digital world. No overdubbing, no remixing.

888 Industrial Pkwy., Newberg

503-482-8483 • longplaywine.com

The Potter’s Vineyard

& Clay Art Gallery

May 26-28 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Hand-crafted, small production, estate Pinot Noir in the Chehalem Mountains Laurelwood District, plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Super Tuscan, Sangiovese & Chardonnay. Browse the clay art gallery with ceramics by winemaker/owner Bill Sanchez and other local artists. Music on May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Please make a reservation on our website. Fee: $20.

14725 N.E. Quarry Rd., Newberg

503-504-3796 • pottersvineyard.com

Ruddick/Wood

Restaurant & Tavern

May 25 (6:30 p.m.) Enjoy an intimate, six-course cabernet franc-focused wine dinner with Leah Jorgensen. Seating is limited. RSVP: info@ruddickwood.com and/or leah@ljcwineco.com. Fee: $150, $110 industry.

720 E. First St., Newberg

503-487-6133 • ruddickwood.com

leahjorgensencellars.com

Utopia

May 27-29 (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.) We’re inching toward summer and it’s time to start drinking some delicious white wines. To celebrate, we are offering special pricing this weekend on a three-pack of our 2020 Chardonnay, 2022 Sparkling Rosé and 2021 Pinot Noir Blanc.

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Rd., Newberg

utopiawine.com

OREGON CITY

Christopher Bridge Cellars

May 26 - 29 (Noon - 5 p.m.) Please join us for a rare 12+ estate wines tasting from C to Z (Chardonnay, Kerner-Ehrenfelser, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir (3 vintages), Rosé, Sparkling wine, Muscat, Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch/Pinot Noir (red) and Siegerrebe/Muscat (white) blends. Ample parking, heated event tent seating. Picnics welcome! Fee: $25 (refundable).

12770 S. Casto Rd., Oregon City

503-263-6267 • christopherbridgewines.com

Forest Edge Vineyard

May 27-29 (Noon - 5 p.m.) Enjoy tasting our current releases over Memorial Day weekend with the winemaker, then linger on the deck with a glass. Bring your picnic. Fee: $0.

15640 S. Spangler Rd., Oregon City

503-632-WINE • forestedgevineyard.com

PHILOMATH

Cardwell Hill Cellars

May 26-29 (11:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy the beauty of our vineyard while tasting our estate wines, including Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and Rosé. Of course, our flagship Pinot Noir wines will also be on tap. Fee: $2-3 per taste.

24241Cardwell Hill Dr., Philomath

541-929-9463 • cardwellhillwine.com

SALEM

Cória Estates

May 27–29 (Noon-6 p.m.) Enjoy three vintages (2016, 2017 and 2018) of our Estate ‘Grey Label’ Pinot Noirs side-by-side in a special vertical flight. Discover the subtle nuances each vintage has to offer and how different they can be from year to year! Fee: $12, complimentary for club members, waived with purchase of discounted 3-pack!

8252 Redstone Ave. S.E., Salem

503.363.0525 • coriaestates.com

Evesham Wood Vineyard & Winery

May 27-28 (Noon- 4 p.m.) The 2021s are all about fruit and acid. Please join us for a tasting of our latest wine releases from Evesham Wood and Haden Fig.

3795 Wallace Rd. N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • eveshamwood.com

SHERWOOD

Alloro Vineyard

May 27-28 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.) Experience a tailored wine and food pairing in this elevated tasting featuring reserve wines from our library and beyond. An artfully crafted bite, or ‘morsi’, accompanies each wine to highlight the special relationship between what’s in your glass and on your plate.

22185 S.W. Lebeau Rd., Sherwood

503-625-1978 • exploretock.com/allorovineyard

Blakeslee Vineyard

Estate

May 20-21 & 27-29 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Join us the weekend before Memorial Day for a special flight and the release of 2021 Estate Reserve White Pinot Noir. Over Memorial Day weekend, our piazza welcomes you; the views will be gorgeous, the wood fireplace will be welcoming and award-winning wines await your glass. Enjoy the view, and hopefully, sunshine, Sheila’s homemade chocolate chip cookies and stock up on your favorite Blakeslee wines. Ask our staff about holiday specials. Fee: $30.

20875 S.W. Chapman Rd., Sherwood

503-625-6902 • blakesleevineyard.com

SILVERTON

Vitis Ridge

May 27-29 (Noon - 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with live music (1-4 p.m.), Fee: $10, waived with two bottle purchase, complimentary for wine club members.

6685 Meridian Rd. N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • vitisridge.com

TURNER

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 27-29 (11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.) Visit our estate to enjoy a flight that includes pours of six of our wines and a logoed Riedel Pinot Noir glass to keep. We’ll have live music, open seating and bar-side service throughout the weekend. Fee: $30, $10 for club members and owners. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

May 28-30 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.) Guided group vineyard tours & tastings. Fee: $60/two people, $40 for wine club members and owners with first access to exclusive booking privileges. A picnic chef’s platter box with an assortment of meat and cheese is available for purchase.

8800 Enchanted Way, S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • wvv.com

WILSONVILLE

Terra Vina Wines

May 20-21 & May 27-29 (Noon-6 p.m.) Beautiful views and delicious big reds await you at Terra Vina. Join us in our open-air tasting room or on our large patio (weather permitting) as we pour through bold Bordeaux varietals, smooth blends and unique new releases! Barrel sample the 2022 vintage. Reservations are highly recommended, food available for purchase. Fee: $20, club members complimentary.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Rd., Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • terravinawines.com

WOODBURN

Hanson Vineyards

May 26-29 (Noon- 5 p.m.) New releases and library wines will be poured all weekend. Fee: $15. Picnics and puppies are welcome. Reservations requested, but not necessary.

34948 S. Barlow Rd., Woodburn

971-338-9760 • hansonwine.com

YAMHILL

Kason Vineyards

May 27-28 (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) We will have snacks and music, plus 15 percent off any red wine purchase. New customers will receive 25 percent off the purchase of 2+ bottles.

7200 N.W. Bony Rd., Yamhill

503-537-3070 • kasonvineyards.com

Fairsing Vineyard

May 20-21 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Join Fairsing as we celebrate Oregon Wine Month and the Pre-Memorial Day weekend with the release of our 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir among our spring flight of estate wines. Enjoy a seated tasting or an elevated tasting guided by a member of the Fairsing team. Reservations required, book online.

May 27-28 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Fairsing invites you to an open house to enjoy a walk-through tasting of select Fairsing favorites and spring releases. Join us and celebrate with brilliant views of the Willamette Valley. No reservations required. Fee: $30, club members complimentary. Please no outside food or pets. Monday, Memorial Day, we return to seated and elevated tastings by reservation, book online.

20881 N.E. Laughlin Rd., Yamhill

503-560-8266 • fairsingvineyard.com

Saffron Fields Vineyard

May 27 (extended hours 4 p.m.-7 p.m.) Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for our Beats and Eats music and food truck series, where you can enjoy live music performances and delicious food from a variety of food trucks.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Rd., Yamhill

503-662-5323 • saffronfields.com

Southern Oregon

JACKSONVILLE

South Stage Cellars

May 26-27 (6 - 8 p.m.) Join us for live music.

125 S. Third St., Jacksonville

541-899-9120 • southstagecellars.com

ROSEBURG

Abacela

May 27-28 (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.) Join us for our annual Memorial Day open house for an array of Abacela wines, blind guess those wines, lawn games and a delicious assortment of tapas!

12500 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg

541-679-664 • abacela.com

Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards

May 26-27 (10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) Join us as we release our 2021 Grenache, a perfect wine for the upcoming BBQ season. Enjoy it with a slider & fries in the courtyard while listening to the sounds of Mercy Duo as they perform a mix of Blues, Acoustic Soft Rock, & Country music in our courtyard.

7612 Oak Hill Rd., Roseburg

541 459-6060 • reustlevineyards.com

Portland & Columbia Gorge

HOOD RIVER

The Pines 1852

May 26-29 (Fri. noon-9 p.m., Sat. noon-7 p.m., Sun. noon-6 p.m. & Mon. noon-5 p.m.) Summer is just around the corner— this calls for a celebration! Join us for a weekend of wine tasting, including a new release and library reserve wines. Hang out in our outdoor secret garden and enjoy a bottle with friends or dance to live music (Friday from 6-9 p.m.). However you choose to celebrate, don’t forget to stock up on your favorites with our sale all weekend: receive 20 percent off 6+ bottles of current vintage purchases (club members receive 30% off 6+ bottles). Buy one library wine, get one 50 percent off! We look forward to celebrating with you soon!

415 Oak St., Hood River

541-993-8301 • thepinesvineyard.com

MOSIER

Garnier Vineyards

May 26-29 (Noon-5 p.m.) Join our Rosé Release Party. Fee: $15, waived with a 2-bottle purchase.

8467 Highway 30 West, Mosier

541-478-2217 • garniervineyards.com

PORTLAND

Backcountry Wine

Tasting Room @ Ford Building

May 26-28 (Noon-6 p.m.) Backcountry Wine Tasting Room will be bringing a slice of the Memorial Day Weekend wine-tasting tradition to S.E. Portland! We will have wines from several producers available to taste, covering a broad range of styles and varietals, plus light snacks. No appointment necessary.

2505 S.E. Eleventh Ave., Suite 117, Portland

503-914-4107 • backcountrywinebar.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

May 26-28 (Fri. 2-7 p.m., Sat. noon-7 p.m. & Sun. noon- 5 p.m.) It’s Memorial Day Weekend and we’re ready to have some fun!! We’re offering both a wine & sangria tasting and/or a wine & chocolate pairing! Add on a port flight for all of the port lovers. Our chocolate and wine pairing is one of the most fun events we host each year. We are partnering with local chocolatier A Yen for Chocolate to pair three of their artisan truffles with three wines. Both flights consist of five wines + a seasonal sangria. Reservations requested.

4510 S.E. 23rd Ave., Portland

503-234-3790 • hipchicksdowine.com

PDX Urban Winery Association

May 21 (2- 5 p.m.) The PDX Urban Winery Association is excited to celebrate Oregon Wine Month with a joint winery event. This year marks the ninth annual PDX Urban Wine Experience. Our goal, as always, is to bring the best of every AVA and grape that Oregon has (plus a few from Washington) to your fingertips. Expect 17 local Portland winemakers pouring 42 wines, showcasing 25 varietals, along with a charcuterie cup from ABC Charcuterie. We are partnering with the Portland Backpack Program, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve children who are at risk of hunger by providing food sacks for weekend days when food scarcity is higher. We will donate $10 for every ticket sold and $2 for every bottle purchased to Portland Backback. Let’s all come together to enjoy some wine, meet our neighbors and help our community. Fee: $60.

237 N.E. Broadway, Portland

503-753-6374 • pdxurbanwine.com

Teutonic Wine Company

May 27-28 (1-5 p.m.) Memorial Day weekend open house. Fee: $0

3303 S.E. 20th Ave., Portland

503-235-5053 • teutonicwines.com