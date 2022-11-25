November 9, 2022

2022 Thanksgiving & Pre-Thanksgiving weekends

East Willamette Valley

 AURORA

Pheasant Run

Nov. 25 (2 to 7 p.m.) Nov. 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Nov. 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting our Bank Vault Reserve Wines Thanksgiving Weekend in Historic Aurora. Featuring Big Red Wines from Walla Walla and beyond. $10 flight of five wines, two flights happily waived with 3 bottle purchase.

21690 Main St NE, Aurora

503-678-3131 - pheasantrunwine.com

 CANBY

St Josef’s Winery

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy one of Oregon’s Wine Pioneers. Flights of our latest releases including our Gold Medal winning Pinot Noir, Gewurztraminer and Sparkling Red. $10 for a flight of five wines. Two tastings waived with a three bottle purchase.

28836 S Barlow Rd., Canby

503-651-3190 - stjosefswinery.com

 OREGON CITY

Villa Catalana Cellars

Nov. 26 (1 to 4 p.m.) Release of our 2018 Pinot Noir. $15 tasting fee for sic wines. Make reservations online.

11900 S. Criteser Rd., Oregon City

503-683-3888 - villacatalanacellars.com

 SILVERTON

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Large selection of reds, whites and dessert wines. $10 tasting fee (waived with two bottle purchase or Club membership). Charcuterie boxes available for purchase or bring your own snacks. Live music daily, 1-4 pm.

6685 Meridian Rd NE, Silverton

503-873-9800 - vitisridge.com

 WOODBURN

Hanson Vineyards

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) $15 tasting fee for regular flight of six current release wines. $25 tasting fee for library flight of our historic, estate-grown Pinot Noirs.

34948 S Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 - hansonwine.com

North Willamette Valley

 BEAVERTON

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your family or besties and come celebrate the magic of the Fall Season with our annual Thanksgiving in Wine Country Weekend. Join us as we look to the past with some of our finest library wines and as we blaze into the future with our new biodynamic wine releases. Walk-ins welcome.

20121 SW Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 - coopermountainwine.com

 DAYTON

Domaine Willamette

Nov. 19-20 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Pairing Event: Guests will explore Thanksgiving-inspired foods paired with favorite Willamette wines. Includes six tastes of wine and four food pairings. The cost is $75 per person. Seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended.

19255 N Highway 99W, Dayton

971-545-4200 - wvv.com/events

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Visit the Myers Family this Thanksgiving Weekend for a tasting of Pinot gris, Sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay and multiple estate grown Pinot noirs. $10 tasting fee includes a bite to eat. Tasting fee is waived with a bottle purchase.

12251 SE Dayton Bypass (Hwy 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 - www.siltstonewines.com

 DUNDEE

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 12-13, Nov. 19-20, Nov. 28-20 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join the celebration of our newly released wines: 2019 Holloran Chardonnay Le Pavillon, 2019 Holloran Tempranillo La Chenaie, 2021 Holloran Pinot Noir Willamette Valley and 2021 Holloran Riesling La Chenaie. Tasting Flight and special cheese and charcuterie Board included; $40 per person. Wine Club members free, pick up your shipment and taste the wines.

8795 Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

971-720-0632 - holloranvineyardwines.com

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards

Nov. 25-27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a special afternoon tasting with friends and family! This year’s tasting features a unique selection of our Lange Estate Peruse our gift offerings and treat yourself to our seasonally inspired charcuterie picnic box. Reservations are allotted 75 minutes for the total experience. A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit (booking deposits for Grand Cru club members are automatically waived when you book with the email associated with your membership).

18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 - langewinery.com

 HILLSBORO

Blizzard Wines

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Explore and taste through wines made with fruit from Columbia Valley Washington or Premium Champagne from France. Flights range from $25 to $45; add on a seasonal food board for $25. We strongly recommend reservations as our space is limited!

29495 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro

503-334-8832 - blizzardwines.com

Résolu Cellars

Nov. 23 (noon to 5 p.m.) Nov. 25-26 (noon to 8 p.m.) Celebrate the holiday urban winery style in Historic Downtown Hillsboro. Featured signature Résolu Cellars flights or build-your-own along with live music, chocolate & potato chip pairings + Fertties BBQ Food Truck on Saturday as a tasty alternative to leftovers.

260 SE 4th Ave., Hillsboro

503-482-8466 - resolucellars.com

 McMINNVILLE

Coleman Vineyard

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We welcome you to celebrate the fruition of our 27th harvest with estate wines and complimentary small bites. We’ll reach into the cellar for bubbles and library wine. Reservations are appreciated but not required.

22734 SW Latham Rd., McMinnville

503-437-6071 - colemanwine.com

Martin Woods

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House. We are only open twice a year. Join winemaker Evan Martin in the Martin Woods cellar for a comprehensive tasting of Oregon terroir. Riesling, Chardonnay, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Gamay, Pinot noir, Cabernet Franc and Syrah.

20500 SW Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 - martinwoodswinery.com

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

Nov. 19 (noon to 4 p.m.) It’s time to taste through and stock up on R. Stuart wines! This is the perfect chance to select your holiday wines at a great price. A portion of tasting fee proceeds will be donated to Philanthropy Foods. $20 tasting fee for general public. Industry friends are invited to join with a 2-for-1, $20 tasting fee.

825 N.E. 5th Street, McMinnville

503-472-6990 - rstuartandco.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 25-26 (noon to 7 p.m.) Nov. 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through the Big Reds you love - Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Malbec and smooth red blends. New releases Cabernet Sauvignon & Petit Verdot. Reservations highly recommended. $15 per flight; Complimentary for Club Members.

585 N.E. Third St., McMinnville

503-474-6777 - TerraVinaWines.com

Troon Vineyard Wine Bar

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 8 p.m.) Join us for a post Thanksgiving Open House. We will happily help you pick the perfect holiday gifts and get them sent to all of your recipients. Flights ranging from $20 to $25.

620 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-852-3084 - troonvineyard.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for Thanksgiving in Wine Country! We will be serving up two flights in the Tasting Room so you can enjoy an assortment of wines. Get your shopping done early and pick some wines for gifts, parties, and yourself. All month special is 15% off large format bottles. A Black Friday sale will be announced that weekend, so stay tuned! Please make a reservation.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Rd., McMinnville

503-843-3100 - yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

Nov. 19 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Cookie Making Class, $75: Join us for a unique class on holiday cookie decorating. You’ll take home your very own cookies you designed and the equipment to do more at home. Vertical tasting event Nov. 19-20 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

10660 Youngberghill Rd., McMinnville

971-901-2177 - youngberghill.com

 NEWBERG

Alexana Winery

Nov. 19-27, closed Nov. 24 (by appointment, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.) Enjoy complimentary cheese and charcuterie paired with a curated flight of library wines, rarely featured in the Alexana Tasting Room as we reflect on our past and look forward to what is to come. Members: $50 per person; Non-Members: $100 per person. An individual tasting fee may be waived with a $200 wine purchase.

12001 NE Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 - alexanawinery.com

Arborbrook (by Cooper Mountain Vineyards)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your family or besties and come celebrate the magic of the Fall Season with our annual Thanksgiving in Wine Country Weekend. Join us as we look to the past with some of our finest library wines and as we blaze into the future with our new biodynamic wine releases. Walk-ins welcome.

17770 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 - arborbrookwines.com

Beaux Frères

Nov. 19 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Our doors will be open to all as we feature a lineup of wines that showcase some of our smallest production Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, as well as a library wine from our flagship site on the Ribbon Ridge. Cost is $40, complimentary for club members. RSVP recommended but not required. See you soon on the farm!

15155 NE North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 - beauxfreres.com

DAnu Wines

Nov. 27 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Holiday cheeseboard market! Local artisan makers gather each year to showcase their best: cheese, candied nuts, charcuterie, baked goods, jams, hot sauces, wine and more. Enjoy decadent creations in a romantic holiday setting with an opportunity to hear their stories. Enjoy a glass of wine, lunch, and find a special something for every foodie on your list.

300 E 1st Street, Newberg

503-487-6208 - danuwines.com

Leah Jorgensen Cellars

Nov. 19 (2 to 5 p.m.) Taste three wines hand selected by Leah Jorgensen, Oregon’s premier Cabernet Franc producer. Special bottles will be available for purchase, including a limited number of library wines and magnums. Leah’s retail space is only open to the public 1-2 times per year. Now is the time to buy her wines that are not available anywhere else. Holiday gift sets and boxes are also available. No fee to attend, a 6-bottle minimum purchase required.

844-LJC-WINE - leahjorgensencellars.com

Longplay Wine

Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to noon) Analog wine for a digital world; no overdubbing, no remixing. Experience our vineyard through our wines in our industrial tasting room that blends rustic and modern. We’ll be pouring a range of wines and vintages. You’re sure to find something for your holiday table - and your cellar. Fee: $15, waived with purchase of $100. Complimentary for Groove Club members.

888 Industrial Pkwy - Newberg

503-482-8483 - longplaywine.com

Hemmer Vineyards

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come by and meet the Winemaker. Current release tasting $25. 2021 barrel tasting $25 additional. Appointments encouraged.

13627 NE Kinney Rd., Newberg

503-862-8138 - hemmervineyards.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Immerse yourself in our new releases of premium wines, paired with a holiday treat of complimentary charcuterie boards of smoked meat, seasonal tortes and an assortment of other holiday delights enjoy the friendly people, surrounded by nature’s view. In addition, with a purchase of three bottles of wine, you will receive a gift – your choice of a custom Christmas wine ornament.

16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg

503-807-5008 - nataliesestatewinery.com

ROCO Winery

Nov. 25-27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate the culmination of a beautiful harvest season! All weekend, we’re pouring a special flight, including unique wines from our Italian partners. Light snacks will be provided. $40 per guest, complimentary for wine club members.

13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 - rocowinery.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Hand-crafted, small production, Estate Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot, plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by winemaker/owner Bill Sanchez, plus several other guest artists. Tasting Fee $20. Please make a reservation for wine tasting on our website.

14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg

503-504-3796 - pottersvineyard.com

 SHERWOOD

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us the weekend before Thanksgiving for a special flight and the release of 2018 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir and our 2021 Amelia Cuvee Chardonnay. Over Thanksgiving weekend, our Piazza welcomes you; the views will be gorgeous, the wood-fire will be burning and award-winning wines await your glass. Enjoy live music, yummy s’mores, Sheila’s Hot Spiced Wine and begin your holiday shopping by stocking up on your favorite Blakeslee wines. Ask our staff about our holiday specials. $30 tasting fee.

20875 SW Chapman Rd., Sherwood

503-625-6902 - BlakesleeVineyard.com

 YAMHILL

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Nov. 26 (3 to 6 p.m.) Celebrate the holiday season with a music and light show spectacular among Saffron Fields famed Japanese Garden. There will be hot food and customized s’mores to keep you warm. All are welcome to come out and join! This event will be bottle and glass service.

18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill

503-662-5323 - saffronfields.com

Central Willamette Valley

 AMITY

Keeler Estate Vineyard

Nov. 15-20, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Excep[tional Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot Gris. Tasting Fees $25 and $35.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 - keelerestatevineyard.com

iOTA Cellars

Nov. 19-20 (11 am to 5 pm) Our only open house of the year, Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend, we invite you taste our iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noirs, from the Eola-Amity Hills. Tasting includes estate Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay and Rosé. Special holiday deals! Fee: $15 (includes logo glass). Nov. 25-26 (private tastings by appointment) contact johanna@iotacellars.com to schedule, or for more information.

7895 SE Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 . iotacellars.com

 JEFFERSON

St. Innocent Winery

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) This is your last chance to enjoy our favorite wines from the 2017 vintage paired with seasonal bites in this holiday weekend-only flight. This unique opportunity explores rare wines including club-exclusive special selection bottles. Take care of your holiday shopping with us. Reservations recommended, $50 per person.

10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson

503-378-1526 - stinnocentwine.com

 SALEM

Arabilis (@Bjornson)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste premium and collectible wines from small Oregon producers. Meet artisanal winemakers from six wineries all at one beautiful location. Enjoy the wines, people, the scenery, and the delicious food on site.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem

206-313-9555 - arabiliswines.com

Coria Estates

Nov. 20-270 (noon to 6 p.m. - closed Thanksgiving) $30 Tasting Fee waived with $90 wine purchase. New Releases, Wine Specials, Live Music, Food Trucks.

8252 Redstone Ave. S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 - coriaestates.com

CHO Wines (@Bjornson)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come join the Chos in Salem where we make our wine. Visit The Wine Collective at Björnson Vineyard this Thanksgiving weekend. Taste premium and collectible wines from small Oregon producers.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem

951-473-7745 - getchowines.com

Denison Cellars (@Bjornson)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste premium and collectible wines from small Oregon producers. Meet artisanal winemakers from Arabilis Wines, Cho Wines, Denison Cellars, Falcon Stoop, Sun Break Wines, and Violet Vines all at one beautiful location.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem

541-517-3370 - Denisoncellars.com

Evesham Wood Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 19-20 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for a tasting flight of current and library releases. $20 per guest, tasting fee complimentary with three bottle purchase.

3795 Wallace Road NW, Salem

503-371-8478 - eveshamwood.com

Falcon Stoop Winery (@Bjornson)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come taste with the Bjornson wine Collective. Seic wineries in one convenient location.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem

503-583-2622 - falconstoopwinery.com

Haden Fig (@Evesham Wood)

Nov. 19-20 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for a tasting flight of current and library releases. $20 per guest, tasting fee complimentary with three bottle purchase.

3795 Wallace Road NW, Salem

503-371-8478 - hadenfig.com

Sun Break Wines (@Bjornson)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy award-winning Sun Break wines and vermouth with wine maker and owner, David Patte. We will be pouring and serving food as part of the Wine Collective at Björnson Vineyard.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem

541-745-3016 - sunbreakwinecider.com

Violet Vines (@Bjornson)

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit The Wine Collective at Björnson Vineyard this Thanksgiving weekend. Taste premium and collectible wines from small Oregon producers. Meet artisanal winemakers and enjoy the wines, scenery, and delicious food all in one beautiful location.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem

503-687-3016 - violetvines.com

 TURNER

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Cellar Tastings: Enjoy an intimate, seated wine tasting for two to eight people in the Barrel Cellar. The 45-minute experience includes a guided wine flight featuring an exclusive library wine and Port. General admission is $45 per person; iIncludes a Riedel “Oregon Pinot” wine glass, $10 wine credit and hosted cellar tasting.

8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner

503-588-9463 - wvv.com/Events

South Willamette Valley

 CHESHIRE

Bennett Vineyards & Wine Company

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Thanksgiving Weekend fun. We’ll have college football on TV, and popcorn popping. Great wines and cold beers on tap. Live music on Friday (Jen Sennett & Cooper Morris) and Sunday (Rewind) from 1 to 4 p.m. Kento’s food truck on site.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

760-445-0180 - bennettvineyardsor.com

 JUNCTION CITY

Pfeiffer Winery

Nov. 26-27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wine specials, contests, delicious food, and live music: 11/26: Darline Jackson’s MyBand, 2-5pm, Pajama Party; 11/27: Inner Limits, 2-5pm, Ugly Sweater Party.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 - pfeifferwinery.com

 MONMOUTH

Airlie Winery

Nov. 19-20, Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open House featuring a $15 tasting flight with a selection of light hor d’oeuvres. Join us Nov. 19 for a holiday market featuring multiple vendors. Ideal for holiday gift giving!

15305 Dunn Forest Rd., Monmouth

503-838-6013 - airliewinery.com

 MONROE

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Nov. 19-20 (noon to 5 p.m.) Seated tastings outdoors on our covered and heated front porch and under our tasting room canopy. Reservations required, limited seating available. Tasting fees $10-$25. Holiday specials on bottles and cases, gift ideas and holiday wine gift baskets for sale.

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 - bluebirdhillcellars.wine

 PHILOMATH

Harris Bridge Vineyard

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the Autumn vineyard to the historic covered bridge, then cozy up inside with vermouths, dessert wines, and other local libations. New releases and complimentary tasting for Ivy’s Axe wine club members.

22937 Harris Rd., Philomath

541-929-3053 - harrisbridgevineyard.com

 SPRINGFIELD

Iris Vineyards

Nov. 24-27 (11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Come and enjoy some major discounts for the Holidays! Black Friday deals at The Wine Bar Friday through Sunday; Cyber Monday deals online throughout the weekend. Purchase for parties, family gatherings, or just for yourself. You won’t find better deals all year long! Tasting Fee $12-$18, waived with the purchase of $60 or more.

322 Main St., Springfield

541-242-6588 - irisvineyards.com

Southern Oregon

 JACKSONVILLE

South Stage Cellars

Nov 23, 25-26 (6 to 8 p.m.) Nov. 23: Sinner and live music with Jeff Kloetzel; Nov. 25: Live music with Jim Friend; Nov. 26: Live music.

125 South 3rd St., Jacksonville

541-899-9120 - southstagecellars.com

 MEDFORD

DANCIN Vineyards

Nov. 25-27 (noon to 7 p.m.) Surrounded by the vines, with views of the Rogue Valley and Mount McLoughlin, our tasting spaces are the perfect setting for your wine and culinary experience.

4477 South Stage Road., Medford

541-245-1133 - dancin.com

 ROSEBURG

Abacela

Nov. 25-26 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Join us for our annual Thanksgiving Open House! Enjoy a curated wine flight and locally sourced bites to pair alongside each wine for a one of a kind tasting experience! Tickets are $35 per person; we hope to see you!

12500 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg

541-679-6642 - abacela.com

Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards

Nov. 25-26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our tasting will be a wine and food pairing that includes a special release of our 2021 Gloria’s Syrah - which we haven’t made since 2017! $20 Tasting Fee (free for wine club members). Live music both days from noon to 4.

960 Cal Henry Rd., Roseburg

541-459-6060 - reustlevineyards.com

 WHITE CITY

Kriselle Cellars

Nov. 23, Nov. 25-27 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Bring the family out to Kriselle Cellars for pre-Thanksgiving Wine Time. Enjoy a special wine pairing and tasting flight with your kin. Then, we will be all dolled up for the holidays during Thanksgiving weekend with special wines and special tidbits to celebrate the season. Reservations are encouraged.

12956 Modoc Road, White City

541-830-8466 - krisellecellars.com