Apple & Caramel
Fall for a perfect pairing
Moonstruck Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple Bar
As leaves fall and the air cools, caramel-wrapped apples make the menu in many an American kitchen. At Moonstruck in Portland, the chefs have deconstructed the treat: Chewy dried apple, sweet and salty caramel and rich, buttery milk chocolate. www.moonstruckchocolate.com
One Fork Farm Spiced Chai Caramels
Based in McMinnville, One Fork Farm steeps masala chai from Portland’s own Tea Chai Té with local cream and Willamette Valley honey to create a sweet and spicy taste of Oregon. www.oneforkfarm.com
Slake Apple Spice Cider
From its McMinnville cidery, Slake creates the hard Apple Spice Cider by pressing and fermenting a blend of Oregon-grown apples with a secret mix of spices. www.slakecider.com
Pine Street Apple Butter
Of the hundreds of Hood River apple varieties, the Sonata is the “bee’s knees,” according to Pine Street Biscuits owners. The Portland outfit adds cinnamon and a touch of thyme to the classic recipe. www.pinestatebiscuits.com
Apple Cider Donuts
Made with fresh apple cider, these moist donuts are a quintessential part of Oregon fall. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, the smell and taste will put you in an autumnal, munching mood. Find the best batches at:
Bauman’s Farm & Garden, Gervais
Cannon Beach Bakery, Cannon Beach
E.Z. Orchards, Salem
Mac Daddy Donuts, McMinnville
www.facebook.com/MacDaddyDonuts
Oregon Heritage Farms, Hillsboro
Red Berry Barn, Sherwood