Apple & Caramel

Fall for a perfect pairing

Moonstruck Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple Bar

As leaves fall and the air cools, caramel-wrapped apples make the menu in many an American kitchen. At Moonstruck in Portland, the chefs have deconstructed the treat: Chewy dried apple, sweet and salty caramel and rich, buttery milk chocolate. www.moonstruckchocolate.com 

One Fork Farm Spiced Chai Caramels

Based in McMinnville, One Fork Farm steeps masala chai from Portland’s own Tea Chai Té with local cream and Willamette Valley honey to create a sweet and spicy taste of Oregon. www.oneforkfarm.com 

Slake Apple Spice Cider

From its McMinnville cidery, Slake creates the hard Apple Spice Cider by pressing and fermenting a blend of Oregon-grown apples with a secret mix of spices. www.slakecider.com 

Pine Street Apple Butter

Of the hundreds of Hood River apple varieties, the Sonata is the “bee’s knees,” according to Pine Street Biscuits owners. The Portland outfit adds cinnamon and a touch of thyme to the classic recipe. www.pinestatebiscuits.com 

Apple Cider Donuts

Made with fresh apple cider, these moist donuts are a quintessential part of Oregon fall. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, the smell and taste will put you in an autumnal, munching mood. Find the best batches at:

Bauman’s Farm & Garden, Gervais

www.baumanfarms.com 

Cannon Beach Bakery, Cannon Beach

www.cannonbeachbakery.com 

E.Z. Orchards, Salem

www.ezorchards.com 

Mac Daddy Donuts, McMinnville

www.facebook.com/MacDaddyDonuts 

Oregon Heritage Farms, Hillsboro

www.oregonheritagefarms.com 

Red Berry Barn, Sherwood

www.redberrybarn.com 

 



