April 1, 2020

A Real Catch

Newberg market more than seafood

Want access to the same fresh seafood available to local restaurants? Meet Northwest Fresh Seafood. Born from long-established relationships with local fishermen and suppliers, the Newberg market has been providing both commercial and regular customers incredible variety and just-off-the-boat catches since 2009.

Manager Jason Bryant says during the month of April, halibut and king salmon will top the long list, bringing in eager, hungry patrons ready to fire up the grill and make a memorable meal.

But before you order your filets, be sure to peruse the store, filled with much more than the ocean’s bounty. Find cigars, Oregon wine — tastings with local wineries every Thursday — plus gourmet food items, cookbooks, seafood gadgets and even additional proteins from area farmers.

For more info, including current inventory, visit www.northwestfreshseafood.com. Northwest Fresh Seafood is located at 611 N. Main St., Newberg.

Bar Harbor

Although this fish stock hails from the East Coast, Northwest Fresh Seafood manager Jason Bryant says it’s one of his go-to items at the shop. Made from wild-caught fish, vegetables and all the right spices, the stock can rival any homemade version.

Durant at Red Ridge Farms

While Durant and Red Ridge Farms are well known for wine and olives, the Dayton family is expanding its culinary portfolio. The black truffle and wild porcini sea salts represent two of the brand’s hot-selling pantry essentials.

Chef Edwin’s

From Westport on the Coast, Chef Edwin creates mouthwatering soups using high-quality, local ingredients, such as cold-smoked Columbia River salmon in the smoked salmon chowder. Other soups include clam chowder, smoked oyster stew and other varieties.

Northwest Fresh Seafood

The custom boards by woodworker Claudio Navarro are perfect for cheese or any small bites at your next celebration. The glass bowl, by Diane Brown from Somewhere Over the Rainbow, adds a splash of color.

Toadfish

Make seafood preparation easier, safer and more enjoyable with the Coastal Kitchen Collection, a set of innovative seafood tools, including the Put ’Em Back oyster knife, Toadfish crab cutter and Frogmore shrimp cleaner. The gadgets are ergonomic and built to last, and with every kit sold, the company replants 10 square feet of oyster beds.