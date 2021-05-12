May 1, 2021

A Classic Competition

Mac Wine & Food Classic continues contest

The McMinnville Wine & Food Classic completed its 28th annual wine competition March 27, following a Jan. 9 rescheduling due to the pandemic.

The wine contest supports the consumer event, which has been canceled until 2022. The festival raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for programs benefiting students at McMinnville’s St. James Catholic School. Organized and staffed entirely by volunteers, the Classic remains one of the largest community celebrations in Yamhill County.

The wine competition draws professional judges from around the country, although this year travel was restricted to the West Coast; many drove to McMinnville. The panel represents the full spectrum of the industry, including wine buyers, sommeliers, wine writers from local, regional and national media outlets, wine educators and professional judges from industry titans such as Fred Meyer, Made in Oregon, Great Northwest Wine and Wine Press Northwest.

Find more about the 2021 judges’ panel on the website, www.macclassic.org, where you can also access a list of all awards.

Top Awards

Best of Show & Best White: South Stage Cellars 2019 Romeo & Juliet

Best Red & Best Pinot Noir: Ferraro Family Vineyards 2016 Pinot Noir

Best Chardonnay: Cardwell Hill Cellars 2019 The Bard Chard

Best Dessert Wine: Flourishing Palm Cellars 2017 Cabernet Franc Dessert Wine

Best Rosé: Iris Vineyards 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir

Best Sparkling: Rellik Winery 2019 Sparkling Grenache

Double Golds

40:31 Wines 2017 Blanc de Noir

Awen Winecraft 2017 Syrah

Barking Frog 2017 Malbec

Bluebird Hill Cellars 2018 Pinot Noir

Brandborg 2018 Fleur de Lis white Pinot Noir

Brandborg 2018 Bench Lands Pinot Noir

Bravuro Cellars 2018 Petite Sirah

Cardwell Hill Cellars 2016 Pommard Block

Cathedral Ridge 2016 Cabernet Franc Reserve

Cliff Creek Cellars 2019 MRV

Griffin Creek 2017 Cabernet Franc

Iris Vineyards 2018 Blanc De Noirs

Iris Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir

Knostman 2018 Pinot Gris

Noble Estate 2018 Ruby Semi-Sparkling

Parkhurst Wine Cellars 2019 Grenache Rosé

Parrett Mountain Cellars 2018 Barbera

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2018 Tempranillo Winemaker’s Reserve

Roshni Vineyard 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir

Tresori Vineyards 2017 Pinot Noir

Utopia 2017 Pinot Noir 2017