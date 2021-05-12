A Classic Competition
Mac Wine & Food Classic continues contest
The McMinnville Wine & Food Classic completed its 28th annual wine competition March 27, following a Jan. 9 rescheduling due to the pandemic.
The wine contest supports the consumer event, which has been canceled until 2022. The festival raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for programs benefiting students at McMinnville’s St. James Catholic School. Organized and staffed entirely by volunteers, the Classic remains one of the largest community celebrations in Yamhill County.
The wine competition draws professional judges from around the country, although this year travel was restricted to the West Coast; many drove to McMinnville. The panel represents the full spectrum of the industry, including wine buyers, sommeliers, wine writers from local, regional and national media outlets, wine educators and professional judges from industry titans such as Fred Meyer, Made in Oregon, Great Northwest Wine and Wine Press Northwest.
Find more about the 2021 judges’ panel on the website, www.macclassic.org, where you can also access a list of all awards.
Top Awards
Best of Show & Best White: South Stage Cellars 2019 Romeo & Juliet
Best Red & Best Pinot Noir: Ferraro Family Vineyards 2016 Pinot Noir
Best Chardonnay: Cardwell Hill Cellars 2019 The Bard Chard
Best Dessert Wine: Flourishing Palm Cellars 2017 Cabernet Franc Dessert Wine
Best Rosé: Iris Vineyards 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir
Best Sparkling: Rellik Winery 2019 Sparkling Grenache
Double Golds
40:31 Wines 2017 Blanc de Noir
Awen Winecraft 2017 Syrah
Barking Frog 2017 Malbec
Bluebird Hill Cellars 2018 Pinot Noir
Brandborg 2018 Fleur de Lis white Pinot Noir
Brandborg 2018 Bench Lands Pinot Noir
Bravuro Cellars 2018 Petite Sirah
Cardwell Hill Cellars 2016 Pommard Block
Cathedral Ridge 2016 Cabernet Franc Reserve
Cliff Creek Cellars 2019 MRV
Griffin Creek 2017 Cabernet Franc
Iris Vineyards 2018 Blanc De Noirs
Iris Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir
Knostman 2018 Pinot Gris
Noble Estate 2018 Ruby Semi-Sparkling
Parkhurst Wine Cellars 2019 Grenache Rosé
Parrett Mountain Cellars 2018 Barbera
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2018 Tempranillo Winemaker’s Reserve
Roshni Vineyard 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir
Tresori Vineyards 2017 Pinot Noir
Utopia 2017 Pinot Noir 2017