Urban Farmer

525 S.W. Morrison Street

Portland, OR 97204

503-222-4900

www.urbanfarmerrestaurant.com

2015 Portland Metro Regional Star: Urban Farmer | Southwest

It is no coincidence that Portland’s other A-List “star” also contains “farm” within its name. Urban Farmer also emphasizes fresh ingredients and sourcing from local producers. The farm-to-table philosophy stands in stark contrast to its downtown surroundings and the restaurant’s eclectic ambiance — “at once a tribute to the quaintness of a restored farmhouse and the aesthetic audacity of mid-20th century modernism.”

The steak house menu reflects an emphasis on the Northwest and simple, straightforward preparations. The beverage program extends a “love of local” with a 350-bottle wine list filled with Oregon selections, as well as Portland beer and cocktails made with the state’s distilled spirits.

“Focusing on sustainable practices, Urban Farmer creates a connection between the diner and our local farmers, ranchers, distillers and winemakers,” said Executive Chef Matt Christianson.

Again, like The Farm Café, this kinship to growers despite its big-city locale has earned Urban Farmer a Regional Star Award.