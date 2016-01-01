Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine

212 E. Main Street

Ashland, OR 97520

2015 Southern Oregon Regional Star: Larks | Ashland

Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine feels like a restaurant in an old Public Works building in a storied national park. An extension of Ashland Springs Hotel, built in 1925, the restaurant epitomizes naturalism, which extends to the menu.

With a “what’s fresh” list on a chalkboard at the end of the restaurant, the menu is decidedly seafood and comfort food focused.

Executive Chef Damon Jones — formerly of Emeril’s in New Orleans and Crosswater Resort in Sunriver — curates the menu. He has ultimate say on the dishes but leaves much of the creativity to his staff and his beloved local producers — Jones estimates 70 to 80 percent of the produce is grown by local farmers.

Unsurprisingly, the wine list also emphasizes area producers. Ashland is justifiably proud of its wine culture, and Larks offers a slew of Southern Oregon — and the Willamette Valley — on both the by-the-glass and bottle lists.

Larks’ local pride and community involvement add to the restaurant’s reputation, now even stronger with a 2015 Regional Star Award.