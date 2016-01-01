Oregon Wine PressOregon Wine Board

Oregon WineA-List Awards

Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine

212 E. Main Street    
Ashland, OR 97520  
541-488-5558 
www.larksrestaurant.com                             

2015 Southern Oregon Regional Star: Larks | Ashland

Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine feels like a restaurant in an old Public Works building in a storied national park. An extension of Ashland Springs Hotel, built in 1925, the restaurant epitomizes naturalism, which extends to the menu.

With a “what’s fresh” list on a chalkboard at the end of the restaurant, the menu is decidedly seafood and comfort food focused.

Executive Chef Damon Jones — formerly of Emeril’s in New Orleans and Crosswater Resort in Sunriver — curates the menu. He has ultimate say on the dishes but leaves much of the creativity to his staff and his beloved local producers — Jones estimates 70 to 80 percent of the produce is grown by local farmers.

Unsurprisingly, the wine list also emphasizes area producers. Ashland is justifiably proud of its wine culture, and Larks offers a slew of Southern Oregon — and the Willamette Valley — on both the by-the-glass and bottle lists.

Larks’ local pride and community involvement add to the restaurant’s reputation, now even stronger with a 2015 Regional Star Award. 



Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2016 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS