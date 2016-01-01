The Painted Lady

201 S. College Street

Newberg, OR 97132

503-538-3850

www.thepaintedladyrestaurant.com

2015 Willamette Valley Regional Star: The Painted Lady | Newberg

In a charming turn-of-the-century Victorian house in the center of Newberg sits The Painted Lady, a wine country gem. Owners chef Allen Routt and Jessica Bagley have the accolades to prove it: the top of Zagat Portland, the only current Oregon restaurant on the AAA Four Diamond list, to name a couple.

The couple’s multi-course farm-to-table menu has become legendary since its beginning in 2005, and the wine list is just as impressive. It is not one of the largest, by far, but overall size is not a factor for the A-List — except for Oregon numbers, of course.

The list is organized by variety and then major regions, with Oregon always featured first. Each is further divided into sub-regions; in the case of Oregon, wines are listed by AVA, and the AVAs represented are not only in the Willamette Valley — the cellar contains selections from Umpqua Valley, Rogue Valley, Columbia Gorge and others.

Sommelier Matt Fosket helps diners choose among the wines if the suggested pairing doesn’t suit their fancies. Guests can have the chef decide dinner, too, with the popular seven-course chef’s menu, which changes regularly.

What never changes is the excellent service, romantic atmosphere and the clear advantage The Painted Lady gives the wine industry as a whole. With all the excellent Willamette Valley restaurants that also focus on Oregon wine, it is no small honor to be given this area’s Regional Star Award.