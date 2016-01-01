Timberline Lodge

27500 E Timberline Road

Timberline Lodge, OR 97028

800-547-1406

www.timberlinelodge.com

2015 Columbia Gorge Regional Star: Timberline Lodge | Mount Hood

Over the years, the Timberline Lodge wine program has built itself around a single premise: offer the best of the Northwest. In fact, David Villali, wine manager since 1994, says the iconic Oregon hotel has “a responsibility and honor to showcase the region’s bounty in food and wine.”

“Oregon, with its award-winning Pinot Noirs, is considered to be the Burgundy of North America, and Washington, with its incredible Cabernets and Merlots, could be called our Bordeaux,” said Villali.

Nearly all wines on the list are chosen at weekly staff wine tastings, ensuring top quality while educating employees about the offerings. Hosting thousands of guests a year — from all over the world — Timberline also features gems from other famous wine regions, too, creating an impressive wine vault.

Executive Chef Jason Stoller Smith oversees the lodge’s entire culinary program, including the famous Cascade Dining Room. Once a celebrated chef/owner of The Dundee Bistro in the northern Willamette Valley, he has lasting relationships with many in the wine industry and advocates Oregon wine himself, adding to the hotel’s lofty beverage program.

Stoller Smith also knows how to pair food and wine at the hotel’s many wine-focused events, including the exclusive Winemakers Dinner Series hosted at Silcox Hut, high above the lodge — 6,950 feet — yet another reason Timberline Lodge is an A-List Regional Star.