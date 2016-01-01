Of the 72 extraordinary restaurants named to the 2015 A-List, the following have received a regional star, representing the “best in class” for each region. They excel at promoting Oregon wine through education as well as integration into their offerings. In addition, we have named one sommelier as the 2015 A-List Wine Director of the Year and one restaurant as the 2015 A-List Restaurant of the Year.

Oregon Wine A-List Awards (formerly known as the Superior Cellar Awards) honor restaurants and restaurant professionals that demonstrate outstanding commitment to advocating and celebrating the quality and diversity of Oregon wines. The goal of the program is to help consumers find restaurants, both in state and outside of Oregon, that promote and feature the wines of Oregon on their wine lists and in concert with their menus and cuisine.