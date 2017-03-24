March 16, 2017

Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally presented by Heartlinks Hospice

DATE: Saturday, April 22, 2017 10am-6pm

EVENT LOCATION: Winemakers Loft 357 Port Ave., Prosser, WA 99350 – Vintner’s Village

PRICING: $15 Advance Purchase

Tickets available via link below

Tickets available at the door on the day of event $18

LINK: www.heartlinkshospice.org/events

What makes this festival unique:

Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally is organized by Heartlinks Hospice, a non profit organization that provides compassionate and comprehensive medical and emotional care of children and adults who are facing life-altering or life-threatening illnesses. 100% of the ticket proceeds will benefit this worthy case.

Pacific NW Food Trucks featuring a variety of unique epicurean delights

Life Music, all day, three different bands

The Golden Ponies, an alternative country band from Tri-Cities, WA

https://thegoldenponies.hearnow.com

https://thegoldenponies.hearnow.com Bent on Blues, Traditional Blues with a twist from Richland, WA

http://reverbnation.com/bentonblues

http://reverbnation.com/bentonblues Groove Principle, 70’s/80’s/90’s and current

http://www.facebook.com/grooveprincipal/

Wine offered by Martinez&Martinez, Coyote Canyon and McKinley Springs

This food truck rally is the first of its kind to be held in Prosser, WA. Commonly referred to as “the Birthplace of Washington Wine,” Prosser is a charming agricultural town located in southeastern WA state. The event will be held at Winemakers Loft in Vintners Village. A Beautiful Tuscan style building wrapped with a stone wall courtyard that houses three estate wineries. What could be a better match than groovy music, freshly prepared food and award winning wine?! We anticipate warm weather and blue sunny skies, so remember to bring your sunglasses and your appetite.

For more information, contact:

Shelby Wheeler, Development Director

Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care

509-830-6686

Shelby@hearlinkshospice.org