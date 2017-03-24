 PRESS RELEASES

Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally presented by Heartlinks Hospice

presented by Heartlinks Hospice

DATE: Saturday, April 22, 2017 10am-6pm

EVENT LOCATION: Winemakers Loft 357 Port Ave., Prosser, WA 99350 – Vintner’s Village

PRICING: $15 Advance Purchase

  • Tickets available via link below
  • Tickets available at the door on the day of event $18

LINK: www.heartlinkshospice.org/events

What makes this festival unique:

Winemakers Loft Food Truck Rally is organized by Heartlinks Hospice, a non profit organization that provides compassionate and comprehensive medical and emotional care of children and adults who are facing life-altering or life-threatening illnesses. 100% of the ticket proceeds will benefit this worthy case.

Pacific NW Food Trucks featuring a variety of unique epicurean delights

Life Music, all day, three different bands

Wine offered by Martinez&Martinez, Coyote Canyon and McKinley Springs

This food truck rally is the first of its kind to be held in Prosser, WA. Commonly referred to as “the Birthplace of Washington Wine,” Prosser is a charming agricultural town located in southeastern WA state. The event will be held at Winemakers Loft in Vintners Village. A Beautiful Tuscan style building wrapped with a stone wall courtyard that houses three estate wineries. What could be a better match than groovy music, freshly prepared food and award winning wine?! We anticipate warm weather and blue sunny skies, so remember to bring your sunglasses and your appetite.

For more information, contact:
Shelby Wheeler, Development Director
Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care
509-830-6686
Shelby@hearlinkshospice.org



Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS