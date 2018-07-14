July 1, 2018

Wine + Music = Summer

A Blooming Hill

Live Music

Join us for live music. July 1: Ron Sabin. July 7: Buddy Evans. July 8: Mitch Ward. July 15: Ron Sabin. July 21: Buddy Evans. July 28: Silverlake 66 with Jeff Overbo. July 29: Philip Susan. Aug. 5: Ron Sabin. Aug. 18: Jazz with Jack and Bill. Aug. 19: Ron Sabin. Aug. 25: Buddy Evans. Sept. 8: Buddy Evans. Sept. 9: Harley. Sept. 15: The Folsom Band (evening performance). Sept. 16: Ron Sabin. Sept. 22: Brie Cauz. Sept. 23: Mitch Ward and Twisted. Sept. 29: Buddy Evans.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • abloominghillvineyard.com

TESS BAR Hood Crest winery owner Tess Barr is set to release her seventh recording sometime this summer, produced by the legendary Ron Nevison, who has recorded The Who, Led Zeppelin, Heart, Jefferson Airplane and­­­ many more famous artists. With a bucket list of famous studio musicians backing her up, Tess delivers her blues sound with 12 originals and a cover of Robert Plant's "Little By Little." How can you hear it now? Stop by Hood Crest Winery on Saturday afternoons, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Tess will be there rockin' it with her band. See next page for another bluesy event at Hood Crest.

ArborBrook Vineyards

Flights and Bites

July 14: Live music featuruing Martha’s Taco Food Truck with Big Chief and The Hedgehogs Band. Sip a glass of wine. Enjoy great eats, play yard games and listen to live music. Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Fee: $10. Guests responsible for cost of food and additional wine.

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • arborbrookwines.com

Arcane Cellars

Music on the Willamette

Live music in a friendly atmosphere on our covered patio near the scenic Willamette River. July 8: Paula Byrne Quartet (jazz). July 22: The FlexTones (blues, rock, R&B, soul). Time: noon to 5 p.m. Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Admission: $5.

22350 Magness Road N.W., Salem

503-868-7076 • arcanecellars.com

The Barberry

Wednesday Music on the Patio

The Barberry’s back patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal. Enjoy dinner and entertainment with us! Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

645 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

thebarberry.com/music

Bennett Vineyards

Habitat for Humanity Blues Build

July 22: We are excited to host the 10th Annual Blues Build benefit for the Junction City/Harrisburg/Monroe Habitat for Humanity. Curtis Salgado returns to headline this three-band event, which also includes Lisa Mann and Ty Curtis. Raffle and auction items to bid on, including a vacation to Hawaii. The event includes delicious food options from the best food trucks around, including Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ and Taco Intrusion. We will have a wide selection of chilled white wines along with our full selection of reds and an extended selection of local beers on tap. Time: 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission: $30 (advanced).

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 • bennettvineyardsor.com

Bradley Vineyards

Walk the Vine

July 28: Walk the Vine returns to Bradley Vineyards with James Garner’s tribute to the Man in Black. Enjoy the authentic sounds and stories of Johnny Cash in the picturesque setting of this historic vineyard. Time: 7:30 p.m. Fee: $24; $29 (July 16–28).

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • walkthevine.eventbrite.com

Chehalem Tasting Room & Wine Bar

Live Music

Join us in The Backroom. July 13: Rebecca McDade. July 20: Scott Austin. July 27: Mosaique. Sept. 14: Aaron Meyer & Jean-Pierre Garau.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • chehalemwines.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Summer Music

Come join us in the vineyard for some awesome live music and great wine. July 6: Open Mic Night (4 to 7 p.m.). Aug. 10: Skybound Blue (5 to 7 p.m.). Sept. 7: Abby Neal (5 to 7 p.m.).

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111• cdtvineyard.com

Coria Estates

Live Musica

Join us for live music! July 14: Ty Curtis Band. Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

8252 Redstone Avenue, Salem

503-363-0525 • coriaestates.com

DANCIN Vineyards

Live Music

Join us on selected Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, now until Oct. 12 for live music, tastings, wines by the glass, or bottle, and a menu of locally sourced, freshly prepared bites, all served tableside as you drink in the views of Mouth McLoughlin, Table Rocks and the Rogue Valley. See website for more details and dates. No admission fee.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • dancinvineyards.com

Del Rio Vineyards

Summer Concerts

You can’t go wrong with an evening filled with music, food and delicious Del Rio wine, all in a beautiful vineyard setting and that Southern Oregon sky. Bring a picnic blanket and a few friends. Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Admission: $7.50 (club); $12.50. No outside alcohol and keep pets at home. July 6: The Side Project. July 13: The East Main Band. July 20: Jeff K & Overtones. Aug. 17: Blowin Smoke. Sept. 7: The Fret Drifters. Sept. 8: Summer Love (celebrating iconic love songs).

52 N. River Road, Gold Hill

541-855-2062 • delriovineyards.com

Dobbes Family Estate

Tunes on the Patio

Join us every third Sunday of the summer months to listen to the sounds of local musical artists. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to perfectly complement our featured wines, and receive 15 percent off bottles enjoyed on our patio. July 15: Jacob Westfall. Aug. 19: Common Hours.

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • dobbesfamilyestate.com

Durant Vineyards

Summer Music Series

Our Summer Music Series is back and better than ever. Enjoy wine by the glass and our signature picnic platters while overlooking the vineyards and listening to local talent. July 20: Aimee Joy. Aug. 3: Steve Hale. Aug. 17: Firelily. Sept. 7: Bri Cauz. Sept. 21: The Bylines. Time: 4 to 7 p.m. No admission fee.

5430 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-2000 • durantvineyards.com

Erath Winery

Live Music

Celebrate summer with music and wine. Every Saturday in July, Erath Winery will be showcasing local musicians with some serious talent. So grab a glass or a bottle with friends and relax at your favorite winery. July 7: Kate and The Crocodiles (original indie rock, jazz). July 14: Jessie Leigh (country, rock). July 21: Ben Rice (Americana, Delta blues, soul, funk). July 28: Dennis Caiazza Trio featuring Ron Steen & Phil Goldberg (jazz, Great American Songbook). Time: noon to 3 p.m. No admission fee.

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • erath.com

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards

Live at the Vineyard

Wood-fire pizzas, beer, wine and more! July 6: The Substitutes. July 13: Melody & Dave. July 14: Off the Record. July 20: High Street Band. July 21: Patty Davis. July 27: Opal Springs Boys. July 28: John Hoover and the Quinns. Aug. 4: Reno & Cindy. Aug. 10: The Substitutes. Aug. 11: Opal Spring Boys. Aug. 17: Bookends Simon & Garfunkel Cover Band. Aug. 24: Eric Leadbetter. Aug. 25: Off the Record. Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

70450 N.W. Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne

541-526-5075 • faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Hawkins Cellars

Music & Wine Under the Stars

Please join us for Happy Hour this summer as we present some of the finest up and coming local musicians in the area. Every Thursday night. Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

990 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-554-9885 • hawkinscellars.com

High Pass Winery

Live Music Samosa Fridays

Hot samosas and other snacks available for purchase. Wine tasting on the vineyard. Live music. Kpin us every Friday. Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

24757 Lavell Road, Junction City

541-998-1447 • highpasswinery.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Partage

July 22: Enjoy Grammy-award-winning acoustic guitarist Mark Hanson while tasting Holloran wines, plus wines from Et Fille, Trathen Hall, And Wine Co., and Terry Family Wines. We will be inside the Tiki Hut at ANA Vineyard enjoying wine, music, artisan cheeses and pasta. Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Fee: $25.

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-341-4161 • holloranvineyardwines.com

Hood Crest Winery

Red, White and Blues

June 30–July 1: Join us for the official launch of our red, white and rosé sparkling wines. Our Sparkling White, Cracklin’ Rose and Bulles Rouge will be offered cold and ready to drink all weekend. What about the blues? We have those too, but in an oh-so-good way. Visit us Saturday and enjoy our very own Tess Barr Band. They’ll be playing songs off their new, though not yet released, CD produced by the legendary Ron Nevison as well as other popular originals from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, you won’t want to miss the cool relaxed vocals and unique stylings of veteran blues artist Lightnin’ Willie on stage from 4 to 7 p.m. Alexander’s Chocolaterie & Vino Bistro all day Sunday. No cover, no reservations.

1900 Orchard Road, Hood River

541-716-0140 • hoodcrestwinery.com

Kathken Vineyards

Summer Music Series

Food from local vendors and beverages, including wine, beer, sodas and water available for purchase. Bring camp chair and blanket (parka) as the park cools off in the evenings. July 7: The Dead Band (tribute band to the Grateful Dead). Aug. 4: Hot Tea Cold (powerful funk, groove, R&B, soul). Aug. 11: Gold Dust (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). Aug. 18: Ellen Whyte Trio (blues, pop, jazz, big band). Aug. 25: Petty Fever (tribute band to Tom Petty). Sept. 1: Ty Curtis (rock). Time: 7 to 10 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

5739 Orchard Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-316-3911 • kathkenvineyards.com

Kathken Vineyards

Blood Moon Music Festival

July 14: Jarred Venti & Ken Slusser join together to present Blood Moon Music Festival, an afternoon & evening of Oregon bands including Sleep Millenium, DTW, Thumper, Miranda Vittrus, & Clawfoot Slumber plus many musicians joining in to create an awesome event. Bring camp chair & blanket (parka) as the park cools off in the evenings. Fire pits & overhead heaters on site. Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

5739 Orchard Heighs Road N.W., Salem

503-316-3911 • kathkenvineyards.com

Left Coast Estate

The Great White Wine Festival

July 14: Live music, family friendly yard games, activities and merchandise prizes. Admission fee includes festival access, tasting, game tickets, and a souvenir GoVino glass. Shop our website for tickets and more information. Fee: $25.

4225 N. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • leftcoastwine.com

Legacy Estate Vineyard

Wine Country Rocks Summer Concert Series

Come on out and join us at our beautiful Legacy Estate Vineyard for a night full of fun, music, dancing and, of course, wine! July 13: Debra Arlyn and The Goodness. Aug. 10: Cloverdayle. Aug. 24: Dance Hall Days. Aug. 31: Nate Botsford. Time: 6 to 9 p.m. (music starts at 7 p.m.)

1600 Oak Grove Road N.W., Salem

503-623-2405 • eolahillswinery.com

Maryhill Winery

Summer Concerts

Aug. 25: Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets online.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • maryhillwinery.com

Music on the Terrace

July 1: Fox & Bones. July 7: Lorna B Trio. July 8: Britnee Kellogg. July 14: The Side Project. July 15: The Side Project. July 21: Willy & Nelson. July 22: Mel Peterson Collective. July 28: Skybound Blue. July 29: Portland Groove Collective. Aug. 4: Moe Dixon & Kit Garoutte. Aug. 5: Bottleneck Blues Band. Aug. 11: TBD. Aug. 12: Kirk Green & Friends. Aug. 18: Sundae & Mr. Goessl. Aug. 19: Sister Mercy Band. Aug. 25: N/A due to Summer Concert Series. Aug. 26: Ian James. Sept. 1: Matt Brown. Sept. 2: Signatures. Sept. 3: Karen Lovely & Ben Rice. Sept. 8: Moe Dixon & Kit Garoutte. Sept. 9: Shelly Rudolph & Tom Grant. Sept. 15: Worth. Sept. 16: Jacob Westfall. Sept. 22: Willy & Nelson. Sept. 23: Ty Curtis. Sept. 29: Heather Keizur & Steve Christofferson. Sept. 30: N/A due to Dog Days event. Oct. 6: Samsel and The Skirt. Oct. 7: Lorna B Band Trio. Oct. 13: TBD. Oct. 14: Nate Botsford.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • maryhillwinery.com

Mystic Wines

August Summer Music Series

Join us each Saturday in August. Enjoy the talents of local musicians along with our wines. Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Admission: $10.

11931 S.E. Hood View Road, Amity

503-581-2769 • mysticwine.com

Naked Winery

2018 Summerfest

July 26: Fest-goers will enjoy live music, delicious food by local vendors, games, winery tastings — all while sipping wine on our lawn and enjoying beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. The party will also feature a kids’ area, complete with a bouncy house, face painting and corn hole. Time: 3 to 8 p.m.

1227 Industrial Loop, Hood River

541-386-3700 • nakedwinery.com

Nehalem Bay Winery

Live Music

July 4: Seymour and Smith Band (1 to 5 p.m.). Our annual Independence Day BBQ. Free admission. July 7: Nehalem Valley All-Stars and Baby Gramps (2 to 6 p.m.). Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. Aug. 4: Day of the Dog Festival featuring Dr. Matt Didlake and the Day of the Dog Band (starts at 2 p.m.). Annual fundraiser for our local vet. Free admission. Aug. 18: Neahkahnie Mountain Band and Brownsmead Flats (starts at 2 p.m.). Our annual Bluegrass and BBQ event. Free admission. Aug. 26: Michael Shay & Spud Siegel (starts at 2 p.m.). This Western/swing duo will knock your socks off, if you’re wearing socks. Free admission. Food and beverages for purchase.

34965 Highway 53, Nehalem

503-368-9463 • nehalembaywinery.com

Pfeiffer Winery

Burgers and Blues

We will showcase one of the area’s top Blues and R&B bands while a local burger vendor dishes up a delicious burger and selection of sides. Admission is free. Wine and food available for purchase. Please, no outside food or beverages during this event. July 6: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: Skip Jones & Friends “The Spirit of New Orleans.” July 13: Burgers: Boss Hawgs, Blues: Darline Jackson’s “My Band. ” July 20: Burgers: Vinnie’s Smokin BBQ, Blues: Riffle. July 27: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: JiveMasters. Aug. 3: Burgers: Vinnie’s Smokin BBQ, Blues: Skip Jones & Friends “The Spirit of New Orleans.” Aug. 10: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: Darline Jackson’s “My Band.” Aug. 17: Burgers: Boss Hawgs, Blues: Riffle. Aug. 24: Burgers: TBD, Blues: Hank Shreve Duo. Aug. 31: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: JiveMasters. Sept. 7: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: Skip Jones & Friends “The Spirit of New Orleans.” Sept. 14: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: Darline Jackson’s “My Band.” Sept. 21: Burgers: Vinnie’s Smokin BBQ, Blues: Riffle. Sept. 28: Burgers: The Zingaro, Blues: Hank Shreve Duo. For more dates and details, please visit website. Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • pfeifferwinery.com

The Pines 1852

Live Music

Join us in the tasting room in downtown Hood River for music. July 6: Soul Prophet (R&B). July 13: Chic Preston Trio (jazz, blues, folk). July 20: Brian Litt (acoustic, American roots, blues). July 27: County Line (Americana, roots-rock, blues). Aug. 10: Willie & Nelson (rock, blues). Aug. 17: The Pale Ales (acoustic folk-rock). Aug. 24: Chihuahua Desert (country, Mexican). Time: 6 to 9 p.m. No admission fee.

202 Cascade Ave., Hood River

541-993-8301 • thepinesvineyard.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

Summer Concert

July 14: Join us in The Reustle Amphitheater for Precious Byrd. This ticketed event includes reserved seating. Bring your picnic dinner — but no outside beverages (no exceptions); we will have wine and water available for purchase. Seating is limited. Preferred seating available. Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Fee: $20.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, OR 97471

541-459-6060 • reustlevineyards.com

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards

Violins in the Vineyard

Aug. 3: Enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live violin music. Your ticket price includes a full dinner and we will have wine available for purchase. Call us for details. Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $45.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg, OR 97471

541-459-6060 • reustlevineyards.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

Friday Night Concerts

Join us for our free Friday night concerts featuring an outdoor stage, food, wine, beer and more. July 6: Riffle (’60s and ’70s rock). July 13: Copacetic (jazz, funk). July 20: Deb Cleveland Band (blues). July 27: The Traceys (Americana). Aug. 3: Parlour (rock, blues). Aug. 10: Inner Limits (funk). Aug. 17: The Brewketts (’60s and ’70s rock, soul). Aug. 24: Mare Wakefield (singer-songwriter). Aug. 31: Howlin Dogma (rock, blues). Sept. 7: The Jivemasters (’50s and ’60s rock). Sept. 14: Riffle (’60s and ’70s rock). Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • silvanridge.com

South Stage Cellars

Live Music

Join us in Historic Jacksonville for live music three nights a week, every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, as various local artists perform on our stage in our beautiful shaded wine garden. Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Wine by the glass or bottle. Light food plates available. Check events page for details. Admission: Free most nights.

125 S. Third. St. Jacksonville, OR 97540

541-899-9120 • southstagecellars.com

Territorial Vineyards & Wine Company

Live Music

Join us Thursday and Friday nights for wine and music by local favorites. Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

907 W. Third Avenue, Eugene

541-684-9463 • territorialvineyards.com

Troon Vineyard Winery

Sunday Sips N’ Songs

Come enjoy live music on the lawn at our beautiful Applegate Valley Tasting Room. Enjoy pairing our wine with a picnic basket filled with local cheeses, meats and treats or pack a picnic & a blanket alongside your favorite bottle of Troon wine to enjoy local musicians while you take in the picturesque vineyard views. Through Sept. 2. No admission fee.

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9900 • troonvineyard.com

Troon Carlton Tasting Room

Summer Concert Series

Troon Vineyard Carlton invites you to join us for our summer concert series in the courtyard. We will have live music, ranging from covers of Hall and Oates to singer song writer types. Every Saturday through Labor Day. Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

250 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3084 • troonvineyard.com

Walnut City Wineworks

Summer Music Series

July 27: Skybound Blue. Wine, beer, games for kids, free admission. Time: 6 to 9 p.m. with local food trucks starting at noon.

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • walnutcitywineworks.com

Valhalla Winery

Fridays Wine Thirty

Featuring live music, delicious Valhalla wine by the glass, pints of local ales and cider, food available for purchase and free wine tasting. Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

23785 Highway 126, Veneta

541-935-9711 • meriwetherwines.com

Youngberg Hill

Live Music Wednesdays

Local bands and performers every Wednesday through Sept. 12. Time: 6 to 8 p.m. No admission fee.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • youngberghill.com

Youngberg Hill

The Aquilon Music Festival

July 8: Join us for an evening of opera in the vineyard. Nothing goes better together than great music and world-class wine. Singing beloved staples of operatic repertoire, aspiring young opera artists from around the country will perform selections that celebrate the joy of life, love, and comradery. Wine will be available by the glass or bottle for purchase. Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • youngberghill.com