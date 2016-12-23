June 29, 2016

Vintage Nurseries Hosts “Growers First Day” Event

Vintage Nurseries, North America’s largest grapevine nursery, welcomed over 100 of its grower clients to an invitation-only “Growers First Day” luncheon and facilities tour. The mid-week event at Vintage’s Wasco, California headquarters attracted guests from many well-known wine, table and raisin grape vineyards across California.

The highly anticipated event also featured respected industry speakers who discussed research and technology directed toward various vine pests and pathogens of concern to growers.

Speakers included Dr. Andy Walker, professor and geneticist, Department of Viticulture and Enology at University of California Davis; Dr. Deborah Golino, Director of Foundation Plant Services (FPS); and Dr. Kendra Baumgartner, Research Plant Pathologist for the USDA-Agricultural Research Service in Davis, California. Dr. Walker spoke about his most recent research in breeding resistant varieties for Pierce’s Disease and in the future, powdery mildew. Dr. Golino discussed the greatly improved processes for identifying and verifying plant diseases in their early stages of introduction, as well as new methods for providing the cleanest materials in greatly reduced timelines. In her discussion, Dr. Baumgartner explained practices to prevent common trunk diseases and maintain vineyards in their cleanest state possible.

Dustin Hooper, Director of Sales for Vintage Nurseries, also spoke, focusing on the company’s top priorities of delivering clean, healthy vines; providing the latest product innovation; and ensuring speed to market. Hooper also stressed that Vintage Nurseries performs more quality control testing than the rest of the industry combined.

The guided tour enabled Vintage Nurseries’ valued grower partners toobserve many of the key aspects of Vintage’s operations, including the $25 million state-of-the-art greenhouse that features pest exclusion, automated irrigation and fertilization, table bottom heating and precision temperature controls. Guests also visited the food-grade grafting room where approximately 300,000 plants are grafted daily. Vintage’s new, advanced automated potting line, brand new shade houses and hot water dipping process designed to eliminate pests and pathogens were also highlights of the hour-long tour, which elicited highly positive responses from growers in attendance.

“This was a great opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our grower partners,” said Hooper. “At the same time, many of them expressed their excitement for our expansion, program and leading efforts to maintain the cleanest plant materials in the industry. We will continue to offer the most comprehensive testing possible.”

Vintage Nurseries is part of The Wonderful Company, a Los Angeles-based, privately owned company committed to offering high-quality, healthy brands, ranging from fruits, nuts and flowers, to water, wines and fresh juices.

For more information about Vintage Nurseries, please visit www.vintagenurseries.com or call toll-free, at 800-499-9019.