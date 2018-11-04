November 1, 2018

Thanksgiving Weekend in Oregon Wine Country 2018

Portland Metro

Portland

Fullerton Wines

Nov. 17 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 18 (noon to 8 p.m.) Join us Saturday and Sunday for two days of special flights featuring magnums of some of our most limited production wines. Bring home bottles for the Thanksgiving table, including newly released magnums of 2016 Three Otters and Five FACES Pinot Noirs. Fee: $25 (waived with $100 purchase). Complimentary for club members.

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-544-1378 • fullertonwines.com

Helioterra Wines

Nov. 18 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join Helioterra Wines as we celebrate our 10th anniversary at our new urban winery. Taste through a flight of limited-release wines. Wines from winemaker Anne Hubatch include aromatic whites, elegant Pinot Noirs and Rhône reds. We look forward to sharing them with you. Fee: $15.

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-757-5881 • helioterrawines.com

East Willamette Valley

Aumsville

Piluso Vineyard and Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with small food bites and wine discounts on special releases Fee: $10.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503-749-4125 • pilusowines.com

Aurora

Aurora Colony Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for estate wine, weekly live music and chef-prepared food.

21338 Oak Lane N.E., Aurora

503-678-3390 • auroracolonyvineyards.com

Oregon City

Forest Edge Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the holiday weekend wine tasting in the back roads of the Cascade Foothills. Enjoy our small-batch, handcrafted wines, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Leon Millot, red blend and dessert wines with light snacks and wine specials. Share a taste with the farmer and winemaker.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-9463 • forestedgevineyard.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Kid- and pet- friendly. Parking for large vehicles. Snacks welcome. Holiday special: 25 percent off cases, mix or match. Fee: $10 (includes logo glass, live music and tastes of 15 wines).

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • vitisridge.com

Sublimity

Silver Falls Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Select from 15 estate wines, including newly released rosé, Chardonnay and Marechal Foch. Pick up or order holiday wine gifts for friends, family, etc. Complimentary Christmas wrapping while supplies last. Wine accessories available. Fee: $5 (includes logo wine glass).

4972 Cascade Highway S.E., Sublimity

503-769-5056 • silverfallsvineyards.com

North Willamette Valley

Beaverton

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Celebrate with us at our winery that took root in the Willamette Valley 40 years ago. Enjoy a Pinot Noir comparative flight, new release wines, balsamic tasting, small bites and live music. Holiday preferred pricing on wines all weekend. Fee: $20 (waived upon each $75 purchase in wine).

20121 S.W. Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 • coopermountainwine.com

Hamacher Wines

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Please join us for our Thanksgiving Day Weekend Open House! We’ll be featuring an extended flight alongside lite bites. Start your Christmas shopping early by stocking up on your favorite Hamacher wines! Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-628-1910 • hamacherwines.com

Carlton

Anne Amie Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We’ll be releasing 2015 Anne Amie Estate and 2015 Twelve Oaks Estate. Enjoy our breathtaking view while sipping on a special holiday flight at our estate vineyard. Tasting fee refunded with $100 purchase. Fee: $15.

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-864-2991 • anneamie.com

Belle Pente Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 18; Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are only open twice a year, so don’t miss us! Sample critically acclaimed, authentic, estate-grown Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and more in our cozy cellar on the “beautiful slope.” New releases, including 2016 single-vineyard Pinots and tempting library selections! Fee: $20.

12470 N.E. Rowland Road, Carlton

503-852-9500 • bellepente.com

Cana’s Feast Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the season at our tasting room in picturesque Carlton. Enjoy an array of new release and library selections of our distinctively Northwest wines. Antipasti platters will also be available for purchase. Fee: $10 (free for club members).

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • canasfeastwinery.com

Carlton Cellars

Nov. 17 (noon to 4 p.m.); Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Be the first to taste our 2018 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2011 to 2016 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. Fee: $20. Thanksgiving Weekend: Celebrate the holidays with the release of our 2015 Roads End Pinot Noir! Walk the cellar and learn about the process of winemaking while enjoying delicious bites and our award-winning wines, featuring Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc, Sauv Blanc and Pinot Noir. Fee: $10.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-852-7888 • CarltonCellars.com

Carlton Hill Vineyard

Nov. 17–18 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! Carlton Hill will be joined by La Randonnée, Z’IVO and Genius Loci for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and the glass are yours to take home. Please join us for a number of varietal wines and nibbles! Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-852-7060 • carltonhillwines.com

Carlton Winemakers Studio

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers! The Valley’s most renowned artisan shared winery will showcase winemakers on Thanksgiving Weekend as they pour new release wines from their portfolio. Check online for a schedule of winemakers. Light appetizers included. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • winemakersstudio.com

Dominio IV Wines

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) On Sat., Nov. 24, we will be hosting a speakeasy at our “new to us” 100-year-old Carlton Farmhouse! Join us, and a few of our friends, and slip into the past on a wrap-around porch with an amazing view, appetizers and a glass of wine in hand. Fee: $25.

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

503-474-8636 • dominiowines.com

Genius Loci (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 17–18 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! We will join Carlton Hill alongside La Randonnée and Z’IVO for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and the glass are yours to take home. Please join us for a number of varietal wines and nibbles! Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-407-7589 • geniuslociwines.com

K & M Wines/Alchemy Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) New releases of estate-grown old vine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Cabernet Franc and Viognier from Eastern Washington. Syrah, too. Light food to complement. Live music both Saturdays. Relax in our speakeasy vibe tasting lounge. Ken & Mauro (K & M). Fee: $10.

128 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-625-3236 • kandmwines.com

Ken Wright Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our KWC family as we gather to give thanks for our 25th anniversary vintage and all those who have poured their lives into a shared passion for Pinot Noir.

120 N. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • kenwrightcellars.com

Ken Wright Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our KWC family as we gather to give thanks for our 25th anniversary vintage and all those who have poured their lives into a shared passion for Pinot Noir. Barrel taste our 2018 vintage.

120 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • kenwrightcellars.com

La Randonnée (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 17–18 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! La Randonnée will be joined by Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, and Genius Loci for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and the glass are yours to take home. Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-693-1879 • larandonneewines.com

Laurel Ridge Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in celebrating 32 years of boutique, estate wine making with a special holiday flight, featuring a selection of whites, Pinot Noir and bold Oregon reds. Add a palate-pleasing flight of imported cheeses that pair with each wine for $5 per person. Fee: $15.

13301 N.E. Kuehne Road, Carlton

503-852-7050 • laurelridgewinery.com

Lemelson Vineyards

Nov. 23 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy a comprehensive tasting beneath “The Enterprise.” Taste our estate Pinot Noir and white wines; shop our holiday gift selection and share memories from our Insta-barrel wall. Club members receive four waived tasting fees and shopping discount. Fee: $25.

12020 N.E. Stag Hollow Road, Carlton

503-852-6619 • lemelsonvineyards.com

Marshall Davis

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) This Thanksgiving Weekend, stop by and taste our new releases. Small bites included. Fee: $10.

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3086 • marshalldaviswine.com

Matzinger Davies (at Dominio IV)

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy event featuring small wineries not typically open pouring handcrafted wines: Antiquum Farm, Dominio IV, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Résonance. Purchase tickets online or at the door: www.smallproducerspeakeasy.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (wine club). Advance purchase online: $20; $10 (wine club).

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

matzingerdavies.com

Monksgate Vineyard & Wines

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Savor our newly released 2016 Pinot Noirs along with our popular dry rosé and dry Riesling wines and stock up for the holidays! Learn the history behind our second-generation-produced small-lot wines while experiencing our famous hospitality. Cheers! Fee: $15.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • monksgate.com

Pike Road Wines

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Pike Road invites you to experience a special Vault Wine Weekend. We will pour a different aged Pinot Noir from our historic 1910 bank vault each day. This rare wine experience will accompany our newly released single-vineyard Pinot Noirs and Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3185 • pikeroadwines.com

PROJECT M (at Dominio IV)

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy event featuring small wineries not typically open pouring handcrafted wines: Antiquum Farm, Dominio IV, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Résonance. Purchase tickets online or at the door: www.smallproducerspeakeasy.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (wine club). Advance purchase online: $20; $10 (wine club).

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

503-583-2354 • projectmwines.com

Résonance (at Dominio IV)

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy event featuring small wineries not typically open pouring handcrafted wines: Antiquum Farm, Dominio IV, PROJECT M, Matzinger Davies and Résonance. Purchase tickets online or at the door: www.smallproducerspeakeasy.splashthat.com. Fee: $25; $15 (wine club). Advance purchase online: $20; $10 (wine club).

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

resonancewines.com

Soter Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at Mineral Springs Ranch, our 240-acre Biodynamic farm and vineyard. You’ll have the chance to taste our current releases, chat with our staff and winemakers, and enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres catered by our in-house chef, Alex Daley. Fee: $30.

10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-662-5600 • sotervineyards.com

Stone Griffon Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us we celebrate friends, family and a perfect harvest season! We will be releasing our 2015 Catherine Ellen Estate Pinot Noir and our 2015 Estate Tempranillo paired with small bites. Enjoy 2013 to 2016 Tempranillo vertical on Saturday. Case specials will be offered. Fee: $10 (waived with $50 purchase).

223 Main Street, Carlton

971-237-1045 • stonegriffonvineyard.com

Troon Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for our Thanksgiving Weekend Open House! Sip, savor and shop with us. Check out our great case specials, enjoy music on Friday and Saturday, and enjoy some small bites from Chef Tim from Farmers’ Plate and Pantry. Fee: $10 (waived with 2-bottle purchase); $15 (waived with 2-bottle purchase).

250 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3084 • troonvineyard.com

WildAire (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 18; Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Please join Matt and Jeanie as they showcase their new 2017 releases and 2018 futures paired with delectable bites. Fee: $20. Thanksgiving Weekend: Meet all of the winemakers producing their wines at the Studio for one incredible tasting experience! Small bites paired with delicious wines! Fee: $15.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-851-3689 • wildairecellars.com

Z’IVO (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 17 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! Z’IVO will be joined by Carlton Hill, La Randonnée and Genius Loci for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and the glass are yours to take home. Please join us for celebration and nibbles! Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-705-9398 • zivowines.com

Cornelius

A Blooming Hill Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) Welcome to our annual open house! Enjoy a six-year vertical of estate Pinot Noirs. New-release 2017s, lovely whites and Ports. Also enjoy Great Northwest Ice Cream Co. Pinot Noir ice cream and our own cork ornaments. Bring canned goods for the food drive and be entered into a drawing for a fabulous basket. Let the holiday season begin! Our wine dogs will greet you. Fee: $10.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • abloominghillvineyard.com

Dion Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Dion Vineyard Thanksgiving Open House: We will have a selection of light snacks, a flight of five to six wines, case and six-pack specials, and the release of our 2016 Estate Chardonnay and Reserve Pinot Noir. Come visit, taste and stock up for our 2018 finale! Fee: $15.

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • dionvineyard.com

Dayton

Archery Summit

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your friends and family and help us kick off the holidays at our Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We’ll be tasting through our newly released Pinot Noirs while taking a self-guided tour through the caves. Fee: $30 (A-List members receive four complimentary tastings).

18599 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-714-2030 • archerysummit.com

Branch Point Distillery

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 21, 23–25 (noon to 7 p.m.) Distilling at the foot of the Dundee Hills since 2016. Come celebrate with our first bottle releases this Thanksgiving. Enjoy special whiskey and cocktail flights paired with fine chocolates. Fee: $15.

15800 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-915-2130 • branchpointdistillery.com

De Ponte Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us over Thanksgiving Weekend for our annual open house. We will be pouring our Melon de Bourgogne and plenty of holiday-friendly Pinot Noirs. The Firehouse in Carlton is open, too! Fee: $20.

17545 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-864-3698 • depontecellars.com

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

Nov. 3 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Nov. 17–21 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We invite you to celebrate the season with us before the holiday rush! Our exclusive, members-only party is Nov. 3 and our tasting room will be open Nov. 17–21 for your perfect last-minute Thanksgiving Pinot Noir and Chardonnay needs. Fee $20 (entrance complimentary for DDO Club Members). Closed Nov. 22–24.

6750 N.E. Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton

503-864-2700 • domainedrouhin.com

Durant Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Take a break from the holiday hustle in our cozy wine tasting room! We are offering a special $20 (non-refundable) wine flight, which includes a commemorative Durant Vineyards wine glass.

5430 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-2000 • redridgefarms.com

Hauer of the Dauen

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend for a special tasting.

16425 S.E. Webfoot Road, Dayton

503-868-7359

Methven Family Vineyards

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover what the Eola-Amity Hills has to offer! Methven Family Vineyards is a boutique winery with all estate-grown wines. Enjoy delicious foods and Honest Chocolates paired with our wines. Join us both weekends! Fee: $20.

11400 Westland Lane, Dayton

503-868-7259 • methvenfamilyvineyards.com

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 15–18 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 23–24 (noon to 6 p.m.); Nov. 25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend: We’re pouring Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, dry rosé and Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, along with multiple vintages of Guadalupe Vineyard Pinot Noir. Cheese plates for purchase; picnics welcome. Thanksgiving Weekend: We’re pouring Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, dry Rosé and featuring our J. Myers & Sons Pinot Noir! Enjoy 10 percent off all bottles and 15 percent off case purchases. Light appetizers included. Fee: $8 to $15 (complimentary with bottle purchase or for wine club members).

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Hwy. 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 • siltstonewines.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy the vineyard view from our tasting room while sampling a flight of some of our favorite wines. Your ticket includes a GoVino glass. Fee: $25 (complimentary for Cellar Club members).

5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • sokolblosser.com

Stoller Family Estate

Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip on newly released wines in a keepsake stemless glass, listen to live music and shop our winter market featuring a variety of local vendors. Lunch will be available to enjoy for an additional $12 per person. Complimentary tasting with entry from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday. Fee: $25.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • stollerfamilyestate.com

White Rose Estate

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick off the holiday season tasting wine with family and friends. Learn about our Neo-Classical approach to winemaking while tasting a lineup of Pinot Noirs. Tasting experience includes logo glass. Fee: $40.

6250 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-2328 • whiteroseestate.com

Dundee

Antica Terra

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 24–25 (three daily appointments only) Allow us to introduce you to the beautiful 2017 vintage. We are hosting intimate seated tastings around the family table and showcasing our future releases. Wines available for purchase and a 15-percent discount on applicable orders. Reservations required. Fee: $50.

979 S.W. Alder Street, Dundee

503-244-1748 • anticaterra.com

Argyle Winery

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Thanksgiving Open House as we celebrate the release of our most prestigious Spirithouse wines, along with the new Art of Sparkling three-bottle set. Special wine club lounge and pick-up area. Sunday regular service. Fee: $30.

691 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8520 • argylewinery.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste with the owner/farmer Steven Whiteside his five estate Pinot Noirs from the 2014 vintage crafted by four exceptional winemakers in one location. Wine country bites, logo glass and stunning view from 880 feet all included. Fee: $20.

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-9821 • bellavida.com

Cramoisi Vineyard

Nov. 17; Nov. 24 (11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) Join Sofia and Ryan McKay in the vineyard for a seated tasting of their new wine releases paired with a gourmet lunch by a local chef, and if weather permits a tour in the vneyard. Only eight spots available per seating. Please RSVP at info@cramoisivineyard.com Fee: $60.

8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • cramoisivineyard.com

Day Wines at Day Camp

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Explore what all the buzz is about surrounding Oregon’s burgeoning natural wine scene. Join us for a magical weekend of lip-smacking, playful and fresh, honest wines crafted for the curious drinker who loves the excitement of discovering something new. Fee: $15 (waived with a minimum purchase or wine club enrollment).

21160 Highway 99W, Dundee

971-832-8196 • daywines.com

Dobbes Family Estate

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Be one of the first to taste our new Elements Rosé Oregon Bubbles and Barrel Six Tawny Port in our new tasting space! Join us for an exclusive wine flight with a cheese pairing from Cascadia Creamery and gourmet s’mores from 1927 S’mores. Enjoy live music by Gina Belliveau from 2 to 5 p.m., and leave with a logo Oregon Pinot Noir glass! Advance: $25; $15 (club). At the door: $30; $20 (club). Gold Club complimentary.

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Trouvère

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) From the Lange Estate Family, visit our Domaine Trouvère coffee and wine café. Pair a flight of our Oregon-grown Rhône and Rioja varietals with gourmet bites from our curated menu of artisan eats. Enjoy seasonal specials on these favored and focused bottlings. Fee: $20.

110-A S.W. Seventh Street, Dundee

503-487-6370 • domainetrouvere.com

Duck Pond Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Make Duck Pond Cellars a part of your holiday weekend this Thanksgiving. Come by our tasting room for a special selection of single-vineyard Pinot Noirs from each of our six vineyards located throughout Oregon. Each 2016 Pinot Noir is a beautiful reflection of the vineyard’s unique terroir. Fee: $15.

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • duckpondcellars.com

Élevée Winegrowers

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving wine and food pairing weekend. Explore the distinct flavors of the Willamette Valley’s diverse appellations paired with delectable bites. Fee: $20.

9653 N.E. Keyes Lane, Dundee

503-840-8448 • eleveewines.com

Erath Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend at Erath with weekend-only specials. Try our holiday weekend wine flight, grab a glass or a bottle and hang out with friends and family all weekend long. Before you leave snap an instant souvenir in our photo booth to remember your day until you come see us again! Fee: $15 (complimentary for Cellar Society members).

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • erath.com

Et Fille (at Holloran)

Nov. 24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a multi-winery tasting event at Holloran Vineyard Wines with 12-plus wines, artisan cheese and small bites. Taste wines by Holloran, Et Fille and Trathen Hall. Fee: $25 (free for club members).

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

etfillewines.com

Evening Land Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Whether it’s Thanksgiving Day or gameday, fall is the season for Gamay! Our 2017 Gamay will welcome visitors to our Dundee tasting room, along with our highly acclaimed estate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Find the perfect bottle for your holiday celebrations. Open daily. Fee: $20.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Ste. 100, Dundee

503-538-4110 • eveninglandvineyards.com

Furioso Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our new 14-foot glass wall-enclosed tasting room is open! Come enjoy award-winning estate wines while gazing over the Willamette Valley all the way to the Cascades and noshing on amazing cheese and charcuterie. Sunday regular service. Fee: $25 (waived with 3-bottle purchase).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

844-FURIOSO • furiosovineyard.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a multi-winery tasting event at Holloran Vineyard Wines with 12-plus wines, artisan cheese and small bites. Taste wines by Holloran, Et Fille and Trathen Hall. Fee: $25 (free for club members).

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-348-1840 • holloranvineyardwines.com

Lange Estate

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our heritage winery’s brand new Grand Tasting Hall for sweeping views of our estate vineyard, the valley and Mount Hood in the distance. Bring your holiday cheer for a reserve tasting, gourmet light bites and a complimentary wine glass. Fee: $25.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • langewinery.com

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sparkling rosé release and Rocks District Grenache! Try these new limited-production wines, in addition to the highly sought-after Pinot Noir from Le Cadeau and Aubichon. The best way to find the smallest production wines is to come directly to the source! Fee: $20 (waived with purchase).

1326 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-625-2777 • lecadeauvineyard.com

Maresh Red Barn

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste the wines of Arterberry Maresh and Powell Hill wineries at the second oldest vineyard on Worden Hill Road. Four generations of the Maresh family live on the property; this is old-style family fun! Fee: $15.

9325 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-537-1098 • mareshredbarn.com

Purple Hands Winery

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Purple Hands will be pouring a selection of our single vineyard-designated Pinot Noir wines. Come experience a variety of vineyard sites throughout the Willamette Valley as you enjoy our flight of exceptional and memorable Pinot Noirs. (Advance reservations required for of six or more.) Fee: $20.

1200 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-9095 • purplehandswine.com

Torii Mor

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bring your friends and family out to the winery for an afternoon of wine tasting and holiday cheer. Drop in and enjoy a flight of current-release wines at your leisure, or make a reservation for a more intimate cellar experience with samples from the barrel with library vintages and reserve wines served alongside small bites specially paired to complement the wines. RSVP required for Cellar Experience. Fee: $15; $35 (cellar experience).

18355 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-538-2279 • toriimorwinery.com

Trathen Hall (at Holloran)

Nov. 24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a multi-winery tasting event at Holloran Vineyard Wines with 12-plus wines, artisan cheese and small bites. Taste wines by Holloran, Et Fille and Trathen Hall. Fee: $25 (free for club members).

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

trathenhallwines.com

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We’re heading into our cellar for Thanksgiving and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages to pour alongside our current Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs. We’ll be carving a whole Iberico ham to make sandwiches to pair with these stunning wines. Fee: $30 (two complimentary for club members).

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • winderlea.com

Zerba Cellars

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste an assortment of our fall releases. Fee: $10 (waived with purchase).

810 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-537-9463 • zerbacellars.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the end of harvest with Vino Novello! Young and fruity, this Italian take on Beaujolais Nouveau is the first look at the 2018 harvest, available in growlers Thanksgiving weekend only. Tour our barrel cave and enjoy Pinot Noir and Italian-style wines. Various tasting fees.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • apolloni.com

David Hill Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Thanksgiving Weekend in our historic farmhouse setting. Our wine flight will include our newly released 2016 Estate Winemaker Cuvée. Fee: $18 (David Hill Winery etched glass included).

46350 N.W. David Hill Road, Forest Grove

503-992-8545 • davidhillwinery.com

Montinore Estate

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) This Thanksgiving, celebrate with Montinore Estate! Enjoy a special reserve flight featuring estate and single-block bottlings. Shop a variety of specially curated wine sets for holiday gifting. Fee: $10.

3663 S.W. Dilley Road, Forest Grove

503-359-5012 • montinore.com

Risdall Ranch Winery

Nov. 16–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stock up for the holiday. Our entire library of wines is available to try with light snacks provided. Fee: $8 (complimentary with $20 bottle purchase).

6200 N.W. Gales Creek Road, Forest Grove

503-357-6604 • risdallranchwinery.com

Gaston

ADEA

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Open House. Join ADEA Wine, Kelley Fox Wines and Clos Griotte. Celebrate the season. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-662-4509 • adeawine.com

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to experience our beautiful estate wines and excellent hospitality. Enjoy a cozy fire while sipping our newly released 2016 Estate Pinot Noirs and 2017 Estate Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • beaconhillwinery.com

Big Table Farm

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come out and visit Big Table Farm; we are excited to introduce you to our newly released fall wines. Please see our website for directions to the farm, as we are down a gravel road with no cell service. Cheers! Brian and Clare. (Please no dogs.)

26851 N.W. Williams Canyon Road, Gaston

bigtablefarm.com

Clos Griotte (at ADEA)

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Open House. Join ADEA Wine, Kelley Fox Wines and Clos Griotte. Celebrate the season. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston • 503-662-4509

Elk Cove Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Elk Cove is hosting the Wallow Gallery artists on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a reception, wine tasting and live music; $5 of each tasting fee goes to the foundation. We are featuring our exclusive single-vineyard Pinot Noirs and white wines throughout the holiday weekend. Fee: $20.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • elkcove.com

Kelley Fox Wines (at ADEA)

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Please join my friends and me for the first Kelley Fox Wines Thanksgiving Open House! There will be new releases of very limited bottlings like the Maresh Vineyard 2017 and the Hyland Vineyard Coury Clone 2017, and we will be ready to celebrate with you! Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members or sign-ups).

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-679-5786 • kelleyfoxwines.com

Kramer Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join the Kramers for warm family hospitality and taste through our new fall releases. Celebrating more than 30 years of winemaking and now a second-generation winery. Sparkling wines, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir will be on our tasting flight. Fee: $15.

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • kramervineyards.com

Patton Valley Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a special flight of our estate-grown Pinot Noir while checking off your holiday shopping list! Stop by Friday and Saturday for our holiday market featuring Gusty Farm Winery, Iberico Carver, Red Duck Foods, plus other local craft and food vendors. Fee: $20 (includes a flight of wine, plus vendor samples).

9449 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-985-3445 • pattonvalley.com

Plum Hill Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Offering will be 11 different wines with various breads, different blends of Sciabaca olive oils and balsamics to compliment. Commemorative wine glass included. For an additional $5 per person, we will also be doing a Pinot Gris vertical tasting. Fee: $10.

6505 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-359-4706 • plumhillwine.com

Hillsboro

Freja Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste the wines from our high-elevation vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains. We will be pouring our estate and reserve Pinot Noirs, including library wines, rosé and delicious white wines, both estate-grown and imported. Some small bites and tasting glass included. Tasting fee waived with any purchase. Fee: $15.

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

503-628-0337 • frejacellars.com

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Warm, cozy tasting room. Friendly service. Great views. Great wines. Just 30 minutes from Portland. Sample 2018 Pinot Noir Nouveau along with three newly released wines: 2016 Chardonnay, 2016 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and 2016 Laurelwood Blend Pinot Noir. We’ll also serve up our famous meatballs in Pinot Noir-cranberry sauce. Fee: $15.

30088 S.W. Egger Road, Hillsboro

503-628-7829 • rubyvineyard.com

Six Peaks /J. Albin Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) From the Albin family of J. Albin Winery comes a new venture: Six Peaks. Visit us at our vineyard nestled in the Chehalem Mountains. High quality, small-lot Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Cab Sauv, Cab Franc and luscious sparkling wine. Tasty bites! Fee: $10.

19495 Vista Hill Drive, Hillsboro

503-628-2986 • sixpeakswine.com

McMinnville

Bernard Machado (at Walnut City)

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers from Walnut City, Bernard Machado and Lundeen. Travel around the Valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs. Taste wines produced in house and get your fill of baked wild salmon and other delectable bites. Fee: $15

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • walnutcitywineworks.com

Brittan Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at our winery in McMinnville’s Historic Granary District for special flights of current releases and library wines from Brittan and Winderlea made by master winemaker Robert Brittan. Holiday gift sets will be available, so start your shopping with us! Fee: $15.

829 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

971-241-8228 • brittanvineyards.com

Coleman Vineyards

Nov. 15–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in tasting a special library wine as part of our flight this Thanksgiving season! Fee: $10.

22734 S.W. Latham Road, McMinnville

503-437-6071 • colemanwine.com

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us and taste our new 2016 Pinot Noirs and our inaugural Chardonnay: 2017 Hope Well Vineyard. While you sip wine, enjoy the classic Brazilian sounds of Rio Con Brio, and savor gourmet bites provided by Valley Commissary. Members plus three guests are complimentary. Fee: $25.

455 N.E. Irvine Street, McMinnville

503-412-9765 • elizabethchamberscellar.com

Goodfellow Family Cellars

Nov. 17–18 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us pre-Thanksgiving Weekend, two days only, for magnums and 2016 single-vineyard releases in our new cellar space! Fee: $25 (waived with purchase).

888 N.E. Eighth Avenue, McMinnville

503-939-1308 • goodfellowfamilycellars.com

J.L. Kiff Vineyard

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 24–25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Flashback! We’re pouring 2010, 2011 and 2012 Pinots, and 2018 barrel samples, too! Great vineyard views, off the beaten path yet just minutes from McMinnville and Carlton. Fee: $15 (free with three cans/boxes food donation).

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

971-237-6745 • jlkiffvineyard.com

Lundeen Wines (at Walnut City)

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers from Walnut City, Bernard Machado and Lundeen. Travel around the Valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs. Taste wines produced in house and get your fill of baked wild salmon and other delectable bites. Fee: $15

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

lundeenwines.com

Martin Woods

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Artisan. Oregon. Terroir. Open only twice a year. Join us in our cellar to taste our meticulously crafted single-vineyard wines offered at unbeatable prices. Pinot. Chardonnay. Gamay. Cab Franc. Riesling. Gewürz. Rosé. Beautiful mountain setting in the McMinnville AVA. Fee: $20 (refundable with purchase).

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • martinwoodswinery.com

Maysara Winery

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Spend your holiday weekend at Maysara Winery tasting through our certified Biodynamic estate-grown wines paired with small bites. Classic tasting consists of six wines while the premium tasting includes three additional small-lot winery-exclusive wines. Fee: $20 to $40. Logo glass included.

15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville

503-843-1234 • maysara.com

Pinot Vista Vineyard

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 9 p.m.) Live music in the tasting lounge from 5 to 9 p.m.

448 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6361 • eolahillswinery.com

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

Nov. 17 (1 to 5 p.m. — public) (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — wine club only) Join us for our annual Harvest Open House to taste and purchase many of our wines for up to 30 percent off! We’ll have a delicious selection of cheeses to pair with the wines, and we’ll be celebrating the release of our 2016 reserve Pinot Noirs. Fee: $10 (donated to a local charity).

845 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

503-472-4477 • rstuartandco.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 17 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 23–24 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we pour through recent releases of Petite Sirah and Mourvèdre, and our new sparkling wines, just in time for the holidays! The big reds you love: Sangiovese, Syrah, Tempranillo, Malbec, Grenache, amazing blends and more. Enjoy delicious cheeses, artisan bread and imported olives. Fee: $20.

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • terravinawines.com

Walnut City WineWorks

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers from Walnut City, Bernard Machado and Lundeen. Travel around the Valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs. Taste wines produced in house and get your fill of baked wild salmon and other delectable bites. Fee: $15

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • walnutcitywineworks.com

Westrey Wine Company

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a harvest celebration at the winery. Our boots may still be muddy with Dundee Hills soil, but we’d love to have you stop by to taste our new releases. We will pull some bottles from the library to try as well. Fee: $10.

1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-434-6357 • westrey.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Gobble, gobble! Join us for a wine and food pairing of five wines and five bites artfully prepared by The Barberry. Yamhill Valley Vineyards: 100 percent estate grown and produced since 1983. Cheers! Fee: $20; $10 (for wine club members).

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Release of our estate 2016 Pinot Noir! Thanksgiving Weekend: Thanksgiving, football and wine: the perfect pairing! Wine perfectly paired for the holidays and watch football by the fireplace.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

Nov. 17; Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Nov. 17: Sparkling brut rosé release! Live music by Lance Vallis and small bites catered by R&R Culinaire. Nov. 23: Sparkling brut cuvée release! Cheese and charcuterie boards catered by R&R Culinaire. Live sausage-making demonstration featuring Zeph Shepard! The Proletariat Butcher will be demonstrating how to make homemade sausage created with Adelsheim’s Pinot Noir. Nov. 24: Sparkling brut cuvée release! Cheese and charcuterie boards catered by R&R Culinaire. Mini-educational seminar: “Does (Bottle) Size Matter?” On the hour and half-hour (limited to 12 people per session), our education team will host a special tasting featuring library wines in 750ml and 1.5L magnum bottles to demonstrate how bottle size affects wine aging. We will also feature key tips for wine collecting/storage and how to use a Coravin! Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • adelsheim.com

Alexana Estate

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; limited seatings per day) Join us for our annual Sensory Wine Experience, a showcase of our most limited-production wines with thoughtfully curated food pairings. Comparative tastings will tour guests through our gravity-flow winery and feature a selection of rare library wines. Fee: $30.

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • alexanawinery.com

Anam Cara Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Seated tastings with food pairings on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Call for reservations. All days: Rare reserves flight includes library Pinot Noirs and keepsake Riedel Pinot Noir glass, also special holiday wine flight. Wine gifts and cheeses. Fee: $15 to $30.

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • anamcaracellars.com

Anderson Family Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Steep. Deep. Intense. Compare vintages from the same vines. Rarely offered specials. Seldom open and featuring amazing views. Enjoy our precision-farmed Dijon Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Wine club members free. Easy access off Red Hills Road. Fee: $20.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Newberg

503-554-5541 • andersonfamilyvineyard.com

Aramenta Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Sample first release of 2016 estate Pinot along with a delicious vertical of Pinots available for purchase. We will also showcase amazing local metal art in our tasting room this weekend. Enjoy small bites while you taste the wine and shop. Fee: $10.

17979 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7230 • aramentacellars.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us to sample our estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Gris and Pinot Noirs. Fee $20 (refunded with minimum purchase). Complimentary for club members. Tasting includes all wines, light snacks and glass.

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • arborbrookwines.com

August Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) August Cellars and our tenants invite you to an open house. New wines, chocolate and Dave, the wooden spoon guy, along with other fantastic things. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • augustcellars.com

Beaux Frères

By appointment only. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Due to low inventory, please schedule by phone or email. We’ll feature Beaux Frères wines, including estate single-vineyards, rare bottlings from our vineyard partners, and our Willamette Valley cuvée. Coattails and Sequitur wines will also be available. (Wine club members welcome to drop in Sat. Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • beauxfreres.com

Bells Up Winery

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Herald the holiday season and experience our rarely open, micro-boutique winery. Enjoy a sensory feast of handcrafted, classically styled Pinot Noir and Syrah poured by the winemaker, paired with light fare and spectacular views. Tasting fee waived with $75 purchase. Fee: $15 (complimentary for Fanfare Club members).

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • bellsupwinery.com

Bergström Wines

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate another successful harvest season at Bergström Wines! Enjoy a tasting flight of limited-production wines, charcuterie by Olympia Provisions and locally sourced gourmet cheeses. One tasting fee is complimentary per two-bottle purchase. Fee $40 (complimentary for 4 guests per club membership).

18215 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-554-0468 • bergstromwines.com

Bravura Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) We deliver a unique wine experience in Oregon. We produce warm/hot-climate, small-batch, handcrafted, full-bodied, robust red wines: Zinfandel, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, a Bordeaux blend and Port. Oregonians shall not live by Pinot alone. Open daily.

108 S. College Street, Newberg

bravuracellars.com

Chehalem Tasting Room

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stop in to explore an educational wine and cheese flight. This self-guided experience will pair four wines and four cheeses selected to highlight unique flavor profiles. Fee: $30.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • chehalemwines.com

Colene Clemens Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your friends and family to continue your holiday festivities in the gorgeous Chehalem Mountains! Indulge in a flight of our Pinot Noirs while exploring our fermentation hall. Fee: $25 (club members receive four complimentary tastings per membership).

22501 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg

503-662-4687 • coleneclemens.com

Domaine Divio

Nov. 17; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Celebrate our third anniversary with us! This weekend will mark three years since we opened our tasting room to the public. Join us for a fantastic day of fine foods, great wine and good times as we celebrate this milestone. Thanksgiving Weekend: Visit us at Domaine Divio in the Ribbon Ridge AVA to experience the stunning fall colors and taste through our Thanksgiving wine flight. Fee: $25.

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • domainedivio.com

Eminent Domaine

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will have a fire burning and Pinot to pour! This annual party is the perfect time to entertain guests visiting from out of town and stock up on your favorite wines for the holidays. Fee: $20.

20875 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1180 • eminentdomaine.com

Et Fille Wines

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) We invite you to join us for a Thanksgiving Open House to taste our current releases and a few library reserves as part of our 15-year anniversary. This is a wonderful way to toast the season and stock up for holiday gifts and entertaining. Fee: $15.

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • etfillewines.com

J. Christopher Wines

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come join us as we taste through our six brand-new single-barrel bottlings. Flight will feature Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay. Tasting fee waived with the purchase of two bottles. Fee: $20.

17150 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-554-9572 • jchristopherwines.com

J.K. Carriere

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) One day only! Come taste all of our fall releases, including our flagship 2016 Vespidae Pinot, plus three 2016 single-vineyard Pinots. Snacks and engaging backtalk included. Fee: $20 (gratis for club members and two guests).

9995 N.E. Parrett Mountain Road, Newberg

503-554-0721 • jkcarriere.com

Lachini Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); Nov. 25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Our awesome team and family await your presence! Come visit our beautiful estate vineyard and charming barn setting! Taste 2017 Sparkling Rosé, 2016 Chard, 2016 Estate and Cuvée Giselle Pinots, and Cabs from Red Mountain. Pairings: wood-fired pizzas, wild mushroom soup and salumi! Fee: $20 (partially refundable with minimum purchase; complimentary for wine club members).

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • lachinivineyards.com

Longplay Wine

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in our downtown Newberg tasting room as we share a range of vintages and wines from our Chehalem Mountains AVA vineyard, Lia’s Vineyard. Fee: $10.

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • longplaywine.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Sangiovese, Merlot and more! Scrumptious hors d’oeuvres in a welcoming atmosphere. Family-run boutique winery with a great selection of handcrafted wines. Visit with our winemaker. Fee: $15.

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • nataliesestatewinery.com

North Valley Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Please join us to taste through our newly released wines at our tasting room nestled in the Chehalem Mountains, just up the hill from The Allison Inn and Spa. Enjoy small bites and incredible wine country views. Fee: $25.

28800 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-687-2260 • northvalleyvineyards.com

Owen Roe

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join our friendly crew to taste the new Ex Umbris Syrah, Dubrul Cabernet and other Owen Roe showstoppers! Pick up holiday wines early and shop from our large format and dessert wine list, or take home a library wine! Small bites provided. Fee: $15.

2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg

503-678-6514 • owenroe.com

Patricia Green Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Come and taste the newly bottled 2017 Pinot Noirs. We will have your 2017 futures available to taste and pick up. Complimentary entry for wine club members and those who purchased futures. No RSVP required. Closed Sunday. Fee: $25.

15225 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-554-0821 • patriciagreencellars.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We will be opening our fermentation deck for your enjoyment of our world-class wines alongside small bites, live music and festive décor. Library wines available for tasting in our Fireside Room for club members. Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-5545 • pennerash.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Handcrafted, small-production estate Pinot Noir, rosé, Rattlesnake Hills Cabernet Sauvignon and Celilo Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery and sample small bites at our boutique vineyard nestled on top of Chehalem Mountains. Fee: $15 (waived with three-bottle purchase).

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • pottersvineyard.com

Rain Dance Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a special holiday flight featuring our newest releases along with a surprise library wine. While visiting you can shop our gifts, woodworking gallery and visit with our estate llamas. Fee: $20.

26355 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-538-0197 • raindancevineyards.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We are celebrating the holidays with our recent Wine Enthusiast scores! Featuring our 2014 Brut Rosé (91 Points) and 2015 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (94 Points), along with our newly released whites: 2017 Auxerrois and 2016 Gran Moraine Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • raptorridgewinery.com

Redman Wines

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Lush vineyard setting, bountiful appetizers and warm conversation will entwine with our high-end, small-lot estate wines. Savor Redman Pinot Noir three-year vertical (2011, 2012 and 2013). Delight in our Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and Arneis white wines. Also open weekend before Thanksgiving. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

18975 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-1290 • redmanwines.com

REX HILL

Nov. 17–18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will offer a special pre-Thanksgiving flight this weekend. Family-owned since 1982, REX HILL is dedicated to small lot, handcrafted Pinot Noirs from the Willamette Valley.

30835 N. Highway 99W, Newberg

503-538-0666 • rexhill.com

Ribbon Ridge Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us to taste our current Pinot Noirs, 2012–2015, reserve Pinot Noirs and our unique 2017 white Pinot Noir. There will be delicious appetizers to complement the wine. Fee: $10 (refundable with purchase of wine).

14741 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-348-8298 • ribbonridge.com

ROCO Winery

Nov. 17; Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Discover your full palate with ROCO’s new 2016 Chardonnay, 2015 RMS Sparkling Wine and 2016 Pinot Noirs. Then sample our 2017 futures from the barrel with food catered by The Barberry. Rollin and Corby will pour for guests at this intimate, old-fashioned Thanksgiving celebration that also includes an exciting flight of other 2015 and 2016 wines. Thanksgiving Weekend: Imbibe in and old-fashioned holiday weekend that includes barrels samples and future sales. Enjoy the new 2016 Chardonnay and our newly released 2015 RMS Sparkling Wine alongside lite sweet and savory nibbles and an extraordinary flight of 2015 and 2016 wines. Not to be missed. Fee: $25.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • rocowinery.com

Shea Wine Cellars

Nov. 17 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our doors are rarely open, so please join us for our annual November Open House. We’ll be pouring our 2017 small-lot releases, including Homer, as well as our 2016 Estate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • sheawinecellars.com

Styring

Nov. 17–18 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Beat the crowds! Stop by Styring to taste our just-released 2014 Wit Reserve Pinot Noir! Our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley. Thanksgiving: Bring your family and friends to our beautiful farm for a taste of our just-released 2014 Styring Wit Reserve Pinot Noir. Our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines offers something for everyone in your tasting party: Riesling, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah Port. Enjoy entertainment Sat. afternoon! Bring your holiday gift list! Fee: $10 (refundable per bottle purchased).

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • styringvineyards.com

Trisaetum Winery

Nov. 17; Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Art, bubbles and Pinot Noir on Ribbon Ridge. Pouring three different Pashey Sparkling Wines in our barrel cave and three different Trisaetum Pinot Noirs in our remodeled art gallery and tasting room. Six wines, food pairings and logo glass to keep. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

18401 Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-538-9898 • trisaetum.com

Utopia Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We are very excited to invite you to our Thanksgiving Wine Country Weekend open house party. To honor the occasion we will be tasting our new 2017 White Pinot Noir, as well as other select wines and lots of great hors d’ oeuvres in our tasting room located in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. We hope that you can join us for the fun! Fee: $15.

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • utopiawine.com

Varnum Vintners (at Medici)

Nov. 17; Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sparkling, whites, reds and rosés, we have something for everyone and we will be pouring them all. Don’t miss this rare open house event and a chance to try five to six of our limited-production, critically acclaimed wines. Fee: $5.

28005 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

varnumvintners.com

Vidon Vineyard

Nov. 23–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at Vidon Vineyard Thanksgiving Weekend for a vertical tasting of our flagship “3-Clones” Pinot Noir. We will be pouring the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 (and maybe the recently bottled 2017) vintages for comparison. Nibbles provided by The Barberry restaurant. Fee: $20.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • vidonvineyard.com

Whistling Ridge Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We are very excited to debut Whistling Ridge Vineyards 2016 Chardonnay this Thanksgiving Weekend. We will also be pouring several vintages of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris wines. A variety of tasty bites will be served. Fee: $10.

14551 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-538-6641 • whistlingridgevineyards.com

Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste current releases paired with charcuterie or join the winemakers in Alloro’s wine cave for a pre-release tasting of the 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir, plus a special library release. Fee: $20; $35 (cave pass). Complimentary for cellar club members.

22075 S.W. Lebeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • allorovineyard.com

Beckham Estate Vineyard

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit Parrett Mountain. Take home the newly released 2016 estate Pinot Noirs and A.D. Beckham Amphora wines all paired with delicious local bites. Cheers! —Andrew and Annedria. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

30790 S.W. Heater Road, Sherwood

971-645-3466 • beckhamestatevineyard.com

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Blakeslee Vineyard Estate proudly welcomes you with gratitude this Wine Country Thanksgiving in celebration of their bounty of award-winning wines. Enjoy fall mulled wine, great music, apple bobbing and gourmet s’mores. The OU vs OSU Civil War football game will be on Friday, too! Mention this listing and enjoy a two-for-one wine flight Thanksgiving Weekend. Fee: $20.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • blakesleevineyard.com

Hawks View Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Ring in the holiday season with us! Only 17 miles from downtown Portland. Enjoy a flight of six wines while savoring stunning views of Mount Hood. Charcuterie plates available for purchase, special discounts offered and limited picnics allowed. Dogs must be leashed. Open daily. Fee: $20 (waived for wine club members).

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • hawksviewcellars.com

Ponzi Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Visit “The Laurelwood,” our new hospitality space! Private library tasting Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., by reservation ($60). An elevated flight of rare wines available in “The Pearl,” noon to 5:30 p.m. ($40). Signature wines offered in the tasting room ($20).

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • ponzivineyards.com

St. Paul

Lady Hill Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our line-up originates from vineyards throughout Oregon’s Willamette Valley and Washington’s Columbia Valley. Lady Hill wines are inspired by the best of Bordeaux, the Rhône, Burgundy and Italy. Sangiovese, Barbera, Cabs and Merlot, Mourvèdre, GSM and Pinot! Fee: $10.

8400 Champoeg Road N.E., St. Paul

503-678-1240 • ladyhill.com

Sineann (at Lady Hill)

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wines from five of the best appellations on Earth! Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley); Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris (Columbia Gorge); Cabs, Merlot, Old Vine Zin (Columbia Valley); Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough) and Pinot Noir (Central Otago). Open Saturday before Thanksgiving, too. Fee: $10.

8400 Champoeg Road, St. Paul

503-341-2698 • sineann.com

Tualatin

Lachini Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Our awesome team and family await your presence! Come visit our new tasting bar in Tualatin. Taste 2017 Sparkling Rosé, 2016 Chard, 2016 Estate and Cuvée Giselle Pinots and Cabs from Red Mountain. Artisan cheese and charcuterie, wild mushroom soup and salumi! Fee: $20 (partially refundable with minimum purchase; complimentary for wine club members).

19930 S.W. 112th Avenue, Tualatin

503-864-4553 • lachinivineyards.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

Nov. 23 (1 to 8 p.m.); Nov. 25 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) As the Oregon Wine Board so aptly puts it: “All wines come from someplace, but the best wines can only come from an extraordinary place.” Join us to celebrate a weekend of thanks with some of the best Oregon wines and specially crafted complimentary nibbles in an extraordinary setting 20 short minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly, family-friendly, LIVE-certified vineyard. Warm fires and equally warm hospitality. Fee: $15.

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

541-913-7990 • clwinery.com

Tumwater Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) We are a quick 20 minutes from Portland. Visit us for an incredible experience tasting our award-winning wines. Light appetizers will be on hand. Listen to live music on Sunday, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free for Barrel House Club members. Come see us! Fee: $15.

375 S.W. Barrel House Way, West Linn

503-454-0208 • tumwatervineyard.com

Twill Cellars

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend to taste some of our latest releases. We’ll have a great selection open for your enjoyment, along with some provisions to go along. We’ll also be open the weekend before to stock up for your Thanksgiving festivities. Fee: $15.

21775 S.W. Ribera Lane, West Linn

503-638-7323 • twillcellars.com

Wilsonville

Carabella Vineyard

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste Carabella Estate wines at the vineyard source! Pick up your 2016 futures orders and taste barrel samples of the 2017 futures selections, as well as new releases of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and a library selection. Fee: $15 (complimentary for club members).

16707 S.W. Edminston Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0972 • carabellawine.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join our winemaker as we pour through recent releases of Petite Sirah and Mourvèdre and our new sparkling wines, just in time for the holidays! The big reds you love: Sangiovese, Syrah, Tempranillo, Malbec, Grenache, amazing blends and more. Enjoy delicious cheeses, artisan bread and imported olives. Fee: $20.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Atticus Wine

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us as we welcome the holiday season and officially release our 2016 Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir. We will also be pouring a special treat from our library. Limited availability. Reservation required. Please call us or e-mail ximena@atticuswine.com. Fee: $25.

20501 Russell Creek Road, Yamhill

503-662-3485 • atticuswine.com

Gran Moraine Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our newly released Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines next to our wood-burning fireplace. Complimentary for members. Fee: $20.

17090 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

855-831-6631 • granmoraine.com

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come taste and enjoy limited-production wines paired with small bites, where art, architecture and landscape intersect with wine. Fee: $25.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5324 • saffronfields.com

Roots Wine Co.

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) New releases. A library gem. Homemade food. Instagram-worthy views. Friendly faces and more. Soil yourself at Roots Vineyard. Fee: $20 (complimentary for Roots Cellar members).

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-4652 • roots.wine

Soléna Estate

Nov. 17; Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Nov. 17: Our last members-only Club Fête of 2018. In addition to new releases, we will showcase futures of our limited Legacy line. Nov. 24–25: Chef Ricardo from Pura Vida will be cooking up sensational bites to pair with wines from our favorite vineyards and vintages! Fee: $25 (complimentary for current Nos Amis members).

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • solenaestate.com

Stag Hollow

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 25 (noon to 4 p.m.) Great view. Distinctive, age-worthy wines. Personable small estate vineyard charm. Tasting and sales: 2017 Reserve Pinot Noir and Tempranillo futures; cellared Pinot Noir. New: 2016 Pinot Noirs. Current: Pinot Noir vertical, Dolcetto, Muscat. Holiday discounts! Fee: $10 (refundable).

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • staghollow.com

WillaKenzie Estate

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) It’s the most wonderful time of the year, WillaKenzie Estate’s annual Holiday Market! Join us and taste through a special selection of our estate Pinot Noirs while enjoying festive live music and shopping the local artisan Holiday Market with friends and family. Fee: $20 (complimentary for cellar club members).

19143 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-3280 • willakenzie.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Brooks

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for special wines pulled from our library this weekend! In addition, select from three different flights of wines and enjoy as you look out over four Cascade peaks and best views in the Willamette Valley. Food, beer, cider and coffee also available. Fee: $20.

21101 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

503-435-1278 • brookswine.com

Coelho Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend for the launch of our 2018 Pinot Nouveau. Bring home a growler to enjoy at home. Fee: $10 (free for club members).

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • coelhowinery.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 24–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) “Favorite tasting of the day; we wanted to stay all day!” Taste old and new vintages with hors d’oeuvres. At the vineyard in the winery. Gardens, dragonfly pond, vineyards and beautiful views of the Oregon Coast Range. Fee: $25 (waived with 6-bottle purchase).

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Franny Beck Wines

Nov. 23 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Owners and winemaker Allyson and Michael Sterling invite you to celebrate our second Thanksgiving on Winery Row in Amity! We’ll pour our current wines, select library and future releases. Saturday, we’ll host local artists with hors d’oeuvres and live music. Fee: $10 (waived with a bottle purchase).

108 Fifth Street, Amity

503-583-2296 • frannybeck.com

Grochau Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly, so bring your pup and enjoy great wine and food with us! Fee: $20 (free for club members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars

Nov. 17–18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 23–24 (by appointment) Pre-Thanksgiving: Open only twice a year. We invite you to taste a vertical of our iOTA Pelos Sandberg Vineyard Pinot Noir from the Eola-Amity Hills. Tasting fee includes vertical, estate Chardonnay, Rosé, “bonus” pours and small bites. We’ll have special holiday deals for your gatherings and gift giving, too! Thanksgiving Weekend: Avoid the crowds and meet owners and winemakers Don and Johanna Sandberg. Taste some of our latest vintages, tour our little winery and take a walk around the surrounding estate vineyard as time and weather allow. Contact Johanna ahead of the holiday to schedule your private tasting: johanna@iotacellars.com.

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • iotacellars.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard

Nov. 15–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Cheers to the debut of our late-harvest “dessert” Pinot Gris! Plus stock up for Thanksgiving dinner with our certified organic and Biodynamic Terracotta Amphorae Riesling, Pinot Noir, “Orange” Pinot Gris and Chardonnay. Gift collections include a delightful Pinot Noir Vertical (2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages with tasting notes) and other fun surprises! Fee: $20 (waived with $90 purchase). Thanksgiving Weekend: Friday and Saturday celebrate with us in our barrel room; Sunday in our cozy tasting room. Taste award-winning, estate wines. Fee: $20 ($1 of each admission will be donated to Willamette Cares Food Share; complimentary admission for club member plus 1 guest).

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • keelerestatevineyard.com

Red Electric (at Grochau)

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly, so bring your pup and enjoy great wine and food with us! Fee: $20 (free for club members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

redelectricwines.com

Upper Five Vineyard (at Grochau)

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly, so bring your pup and enjoy great wine and food with us! Fee: $20 (free for members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

upperfivevineyard.com

Vincent Wine Co. (at Grochau)

Nov. 23–24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for Grochau Cellars’ Thanksgiving Open House featuring guest winemakers Vincent, Upper Five Vineyard and Red Electric. Taste more than a dozen wines alongside light bites. Grochau Cellars is dog- and bike-friendly, so bring your pup and enjoy great wine and food with us! Fee: $20 (free for members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

vincentwinecompany.com

Dallas

Andante Vineyard

Nov 17–18; Nov. 24–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) We open our doors to the public for the first time this November. Join us for flights of small-production wines, including Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Rosé of Pinot Noir, alongside light bites. Come see Andante’s new winery overlooking our estate vineyard and neighboring wildlife refuge. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase of two bottles or more).

3855 Morris Road, Dallas

503-734-8121 • andantevineyard.com

Chateau Bianca Winery

Nov. 23–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Holiday Extravaganza! Come celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend with wine tasting paired with holiday foods. Wine will be deeply discounted to bring in the holidays! Fee: $10.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • chateaubianca.com

Illahe Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) At Illahe, we strive to make wine with minimal intervention and age-old techniques. Have the opportunity to taste through our limited estate Pinot Noirs paired with local wood-fired bread and artisan cheeses. Open only by appointment throughout the winter. Fee: $15 (refunded with $75 purchase).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • illahevineyards.com

Rickreall

Cherry Hill Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the spectacular view of our vineyard and the beautiful Eola-Amity Hills while tasting our award-winning Pinot Noirs and Blanc de Pinot Noir, all from our estate-grown fruit. Hors d’oeuvres. Tasting fee applied to wine purchase. Fee: $10.

7867 Crowley Road, Rickreall

503-623-7867 • cherryhillwinery.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us at our main location with Black Friday Deals and our 33rd annual Civil War Brunch! Extended hours all weekend with wine-infused chocolates pairings with Yen for Chocolate. If you are a Port fan, we will be releasing our 1998 Colheita Port. Civil War Packages: $20 to $299. Chocolate Pairings: $20.

501 S. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-623-2405 • eolahillswinery.com

Firesteed Cellars

Nov. 17–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Firesteed Cellars beginning Nov. 17–Nov. 25 for our award-winning Willamette Valley wines and accompanying seasonal sweet or savory bites. Violinist Sophia Marie Morrison will grace the tasting room with tunes, 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24. Fee: $10.

2200 N. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall

503-623-8683 • firesteed.com

Left Coast Estate

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) We will feature a special tasting flight with holiday deals in the winery and our famous wood-fired pizza in the Café. This year, we will also host an exclusive culinary experience each day at 1 and 3 p.m. Limited seats available. RSVP today. Classic Tasting: $15 (complimentary to wine club members). Seated Tasting: $40; $30 (45 North and White Pinot clubs); $20 (Founders and Sparkling clubs). Complimentary for Legacy Club members.

4225 N. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Bethel Heights Vineyard

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m.to 4 p.m.) Join Bethel Heights as we partner with Cristom Vineyards, Evening Land, Walter Scott and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills! Bethel Heights will be pouring a five-wine flight with a paired bite as part of the “progressive tasting.” Fee: $20.

6060 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-2262 • bethelheights.com

Bjørnson Vineyard

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Award-winning wines, panoramic views and friendly staff. Try something new: Get here by boat! From I-5, take Exit 263 and follow the signs for the Wheatland Ferry. Enjoy the journey. EV charging station available. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3016 • bjornsonwine.com

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our family at our new winery building, enjoy the spectacular view, and taste our limited-production Pinot Noir, Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Dolcetto and Tempranillo, plus a few holiday surprises and sales! Small bites included! Fee: $20 (free for Club members).

5935 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • brynmawrvineyards.com

Cristom Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Cristom Vineyards as we partner with Bethel Heights, Evening Land, Walter Scott and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills! Cristom will be pouring a five-wine flight with a paired bite for this progressive tasting in the EAH. Fee: $20.

6905 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-375-3068 • cristomvineyards.com

Cubanísimo Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for three days of fun! Thanksgiving Weekend is one of the busiest weekends here in the Valley, and we hope to make it the best one yet! We will have live music, food, raffles and, of course, wine tasting! Fee: $20 (free for wine club).

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • cubanisimovineyards.com

Evening Land/Seven Springs Vineyard

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Evening Land ‘in the vineyard’ as we partner with Bethel Heights, Cristom, Walter Scott and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills! We will pour our 2016 vintage wines as part of the “progressive tasting” between the five wineries. Fee: $20.

4180 Lonestar Road N.W., Salem

503-538-4110 • eveninglandvineyards.com

Evesham Wood

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 4 p.m.) Experience the southern Eola-Amity Hills terroir of our certified organic “Le Puits Sec” vineyard and taste several 2016 single-vineyard Pinots, including our Le Puits Sec bottling, Cuvée J and Haden Fig wines, along with great hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10 (half donated to charity).

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • eveshamwood.com

Failla Wines

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’re celebrating our first Thanksgiving in Oregon! Come on by and we’ll show you what we’ve been up to during harvest with a tour through our facility. A five-wine flight will be accompanied by snacks from Uneven Ground Farm. Fee: $25.

5657 Zena Road N.W., Salem

503-391-5555 • faillawines.com

Haden Fig

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 4 p.m.) Experience the southern Eola-Amity Hills terroir of our certified organic “Le Puits Sec” vineyard and taste several 2016 single-vineyard Pinots, including our Le Puits Sec bottling, Cuvée J and Haden Fig wines, along with great hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10 (half donated to charity).

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • hadenfig.com

Harper Voit (at Bjørnson)

Nov. 17; Nov. 23 (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) Join us for our 10th harvest celebration at our winery home at Bjørnson Vineyard for a seated tasting focused on bubbles and library wines from Harper Voit, paired with small plates from Loustic Catering. Two seatings per day; limited to 20 people each. Fee: $65.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-583-4221 • harpervoit.com

Legacy Estate Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us at Eola Hills Wine Cellars Estate Vineyard for a Thanksgiving open house. Taste our menu of wines and wine-infused chocolate pairings with Yen for Chocolates. If you enjoy Port, our 1998 Colheita Port will be released for this festive weekend! Fee: $10 to $15; Chocolate Pairings: $20.

1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem

503-362-1546 • eolahillswinery.com

Lewman Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving Weekend Open House.

6080 Bethel Heights Road, Salem

503-365-8859 • lewmanvineyard.com

Lingua Franca

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Lingua Franca as we partner with Bethel Heights, Cristom, Evening Land and Walter Scott for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills! Normally appointment only, we will be open to the public to share our wines paired with exceptional local fare. Fee: $20.

9675 Hopewell Road, Salem

503-687-3005 • linguafranca.wine

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine and barrel tasting, great food, live music and our incredible view. Check out our new patio! Special discounts. Fee: $12.

2995 Michigan City Road N.W., Salem

503-362-1596 • redhawkwine.com

Walter Scott Wines

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Walter Scott as we partner with Bethel Heights, Cristom, Evening Land and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills! We will be open to the public to share our limited 2017 wines from barrel with locally crafted meats and cheeses. Fee: $20.

6130 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

971-209-7786 • walterscottwine.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting session in the cellar featuring limited-release wines, including the Quinta Reserve Port-style Pinot Noir, and stories of the recent harvest. New wine releases will be available to taste in the tasting room and pair with dishes crafted by winery chef DJ MacIntyre. Tickets include a cellar pass and wine tasting of our latest releases. Fee: $15.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

RainSong Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us around a crackling fire as we sample a wide range of wines, including German varietals, rosés, luscious reds, and sparkling wines for the holidays. Complimentary appetizers, special discounts and new releases will be available. Fee: $5 (refundable with bottle purchase).

92989 Templeton Road, Cheshire

541-998-1786 • rainsongvineyard.com

Eugene

Iris Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (1 to 5 p.m.) Enjoy freshly roasted chestnuts from our estate orchard all weekend! We grow Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay from our Chalice Vineyard and offer other varietals from Oregon. Enjoy lovely views, friendly staff and our menu featuring local breads and cheeses.

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • irisvineyards.com

J. Scott Cellars

Nov. 23–24 (1 to 9 p.m.); Nov. 25 (1 to 5 p.m.) (1 to 5 p.m.) Friday: Music from the very talented Jeremy Clark Pruitt, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food available from our WestSide Warehouse District neighbors, Viking Braggot Company. Saturday: Enjoy delicious wine from two of your favorite local wineries in one location! Guest winery Poco Collina Vineyard will be pouring wine right next to J. Scott Cellar, 2 to 8 p.m. In the evening, music from the very popular Scott Austin, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food available from our WestSide Warehouse District neighbors, Viking Braggot Company. Wine specials all weekend.

520 Commercial Street, Unit G, Eugene

541-357-5279 • jscottcellars.com

Sarver Winery

Nov. 23 (noon to 9 p.m.); Nov. 24 (noon to 8 p.m.); Nov. 25 (noon to 6 p.m.) Savor the fines wines, artisan cheese and house-made soup from the comfort and relaxation of the Sarver tasting room.

25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene

541-935-2979 • sarverwinery.com

Silvan Ridge

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration of wine, family and friends! Live music each day, specials on select wines and access to library wines!

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • silvanridge.com

Junction City

Antiquum Farm

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at the cottage for the release of our 2017 Pinot Noirs and our wine club bottling, Black Sheep. Paired bites wine each wine. Meet the family farmers and makers behind this fascinating viticultural revolution. Fee: $20.

25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-556-4842 • antiquumfarm.com

Monmouth

Treos

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) We invite you to join us Thanksgiving Weekend to experience our unique, award-winning wines, including our newly released vintages of dry Muscat, Albariño and Pinot Noir. Fee: $10 (applicable towards purchase of $30 or more).

10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth

503 602-3530 • treos.com

Monroe

Benton-Lane Winery

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend and relax in our romantic holiday barrel rooms. Enjoy holiday music along with your favorite wine while savoring our terrific pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw, chili with cornbread, or artisan meat and cheese plates. Make sure to pick up your favorite Benton-Lane wines to have on hand to celebrate the holidays. Fee: $10 (refunded with $25 wine purchase; club members complimentary).

23924 Territorial Road, Monroe

541-847-5792 • benton-lane.com

Broadley Vineyards

Nov. 17–18; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste the 2018 vintage barrel samples with our winemaker, and place your order at the pre-release price! Enjoy bog bottle sale, and sample the 2016 and 2017 Pinot Noir current releases. Fee: $15.

265 S. Fifth Street, Monroe

541-847-5934 • broadleyvineyards.com

Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

Nov. 17–19; Nov. 23–25 (11:30 to 5:30 p.m.) Step into our tasting room to enjoy guitar music by Patrick Duffy, art by local artists and, of course, that great Willamette Valley wine. We will be featuring our super-premium Monet and Dijon Block Pinot Noir and introducing our 2017 Chardonnay, The Bard Chard. Case discounts. Fee: $10 (flight of reserve wines; or $1 per taste).

24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath

541-929-9463 • cardwellhillwine.com

Panache Cellars

Nov. 24 (1 to 4:30 p.m.) Join us for our first release of 2016 “One Heart Vineyard” Pinot Noir. We will be pouring our current releases. Meet the winemaker and see what “handcrafted” means in one of Oregon’s smallest production facilities. No fee.

3328 Stoneboro Place, Philomath

541-929-2288 • panachecellars.com

Southern Oregon

Elkton

Bradley Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come and taste what this historical family vineyard grows! Offering Oregon classics of Pinot Noir, Riesling and Gewürztraminer, as well as warm samples of our new holiday spiced wine, Blitzen.

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • bradleyvineyards.com

Lexème

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come and taste Lexème wines paired with housemade French macarons. Fee: $5.

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-802-6016 • lexemewines.com

River’s Edge Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our handcrafted Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Baco Noir (and more) along the edge of the scenic Umpqua River. Small bites provided. Fee: $5 (waived with bottle purchase).

1395 River Road, Elkton

541-584-2357 • riversedgewinery.com

Grants Pass

The Academy of Wine

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

18200 Highway 238, Grants Pass

541-846-6817

Augustino Estate

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

16995 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass

541-846-1881 • augustinoestate.com

Rosella’s Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

184 Missouri Flat Road, Grants Pass

541-846-6372 • rosellasvineyard.com

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • sfvineyards.com

Schultz Wines

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

755 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass

541-414-8448 • schultzwines.com

Serra Vineyards

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

222 Missouri Flat Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9223 • serravineyard.com

Soloro Vineyard

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

9110 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass

541-862-2693 • solorovineyard.com

Troon Vineyard

Nov. 17; Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Visit applegatewinetrail.com for tickets to Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour. We’ll be offering a barrel tasting and an additional newly released wine paired perfectly with something delicious by Chef Cooper. Thanksgiving Weekend: We’ll be featuring live music by David Modica on Friday and Jeff Kloetzel on Saturday, along with our charcuterie boards and the last of our special case sale wines! Fee: $10 (waived with two-bottle purchase); $15 (waived with two-bottle purchase).

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9900 • troonvineyard.com

Wooldridge Creek

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

818 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass

541-846-6364 • wcreekwinery.com

Jacksonville

Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

1665 Eastside Road, Jacksonville

cowhornwine.com

Cricket Hill Winery

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

2131 Little Applegate Road, Jacksonville

541-899-7264 • crickethillwinery.com

Devitt Winery

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

541-899-7511 • devittwinery.com

John Michael Champagne Cellars

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

1425 Humbug Creek Road, Jacksonville

541-846-0810 • johnmichaelwinery.com

LongSword Vineyard

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville

541-899-1746 • longswordvineyard.com

Red Lily Vineyards

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville

541-846-6800 • redlilyvineyards.com

Valley View Winery

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

1000 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville

541-899-8468 • valleyviewwinery.com

Wild Wines

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

4550 Little Applegate Road, Jacksonville

541-899-1565 • enjoywildwines.com

Williams Plaisance Ranch

Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Fall Uncorked Barrel Tour featuring 18 wineries. Pick your starting location in this self-guided tour. Each winery will offer an appetizer and wine for tasting, plus an educational opportunity to learn more about the winemaking craft. Tickets: $49 (includes logo wine glass).

16955 Water Gap Road, Williams

541-846-7175 • plaisanceranch.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 7 p.m.) We look forward to serving you Thanksgiving Weekend.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • dancinvineyards.com

JAXON Vineyards

Nov. 17–18 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy light appetizers and holiday specials! No fee.

5709 Hughes Road, Medford

541-512-1514 • jaxonvineyards.com

Roseburg

Abacela

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy great wine, tasty bites, stunning views and start your holiday shopping with style! Fee: $15.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • abacela.com

Delfino Vineyards

Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come celebrate the holidays with us! Wine tasting, appetizers and live music.

3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg

541-673-7575 • delfinovineyards.com

Foon Estate Vineyard

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving pours with seasonal pairings in a uniquely enjoyable setting. No cover. Standard tasting fees apply.

340 Busenbark Lane, Roseburg

541-817-7768 • foonestatevineyard.com

Melrose Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy wine and food pairings in our great gift shop. Entrance includes Melrose logo glass. Fee: $5.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • melrosevineyards.com

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards

Nov. 23–24 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for music, fine food, special releases and Thanksgiving Open House sale! Enjoy the outdoors with our 10-foot open fire pit! Fee: $12 (free to wine club members).

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

Nov. 23–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres while tasting Season Cellars’ award-winning wines, and get a sneak-peek preview of the 2018 vintage. Take advantage of our “Open House Specials” and get your Christmas shopping done early! Fee: $5 (refundable with purchase of a bottle).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • seasoncellars.com

Columbia Gorge

Goldendale, WA

Maryhill Winery

Nov. 17–25 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Maryhill Winery’s Holiday Open House and Wine Sale takes place Nov. 17–25. (The winery is closed Thanksgiving Day.) Receive up to 50 percent off select cases and up to 35 percent off all wine (online and tasting rooms). Enjoy tastings and holiday shopping. No fee.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • maryhillwinery.com

Hood River

Hood Crest Winery

Nov. 23–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for our Thanksgiving Open House. Live music. Wine bottle discounts and gift packs. Wood-fired pizzas.

1900 Orchard Road, Hood River

541-716-0140 • hoodcrestwinery.com