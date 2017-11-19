November 1, 2017

Thanksgiving in Oregon Wine Country 2017

Portland Metro

Fullerton Wines

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 7 p.m.) Public tasting at Pettygrove Pop-up Tasting Room. Private seated tastings led by winemaker Alex Fullerton available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day in Beaverton. Email info@fullertonwines.com or call to make reservations for seated tastings. Fee: $15 (core flight); $50 (seated tasting).

1976 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-544-1378 • www.fullertonwines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Why drive all over wine country when you can try it all in one place at our cozy S.E. Portland winery. Taste every wine we make under both the Hip Chicks label and Tiernan Connor Cellars, plus appetizers and a logo glass. We even have a little live music each day. Plus multi-bottle discounts, case specials and an additional tasting fee to try our limited-production Tempranillo Port-style wine and our newly released White Muscat Port-style wine. Discounts are available for designated drivers/non-drinkers and include complimentary soda or hot cider. Fee: $18; $15 (in advance online).

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Seven Bridges Winery

Nov. 24 (3 to 8 p.m.) Join us after (or instead of) shopping for wine tasting, small bites and Black Friday specials. Great time to relax and do some holiday wine planning. Fee: $20.

2303-B N. Harding Avenue, Portland

503-203-2583 • www.sevenbridgeswinery.com

Teutonic Wine Company

Nov. 18 (noon to 10 p.m.); Nov. 19 (1 to 7 p.m.) Join Teutonic Wine Company for our Pre-Thanksgiving wine tasting and wine sale. Tasting flights and some light snacks will be available, as well as case discounts of 15 percent. Some individual wines will be on sale, including the 2013 Blanc de Noirs and Medici Vineyard. Must be 21 or over. Fee: $15.

3303 S.E. 20th Avenue, Portland

503-235-5053 • www.teutonicwines.com

East Willamette Valley

Aumsville

Piluso Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Current and new award-winning release wines paired with small bites on a beautiful vintage farm grounds with tasting room and garden to enjoy with friends and family. Fee: $10.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503-749-4125 • www.pilusowines.com

Aurora

Pheasant Run Winery

Nov. 22 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Good wines for good people. Enjoy our seventh anniversary Walla Walla Cabernet Blend and other big reds, along with our estate Salmon-Safe Chardonnay. Perfect wines for the winter and holidays. Fee: $5.

21690 Main Street, Aurora

503-678-3131 • www.pheasantrunwine.com

Canby

St. Josef’s Winery

Nov. 22 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Great new releases from one of Oregon’s wine pioneers. Celebrating 39 years of estate-grown and -made wines. Fee: $5.

28836 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-651-3190 • www.stjosefswinery.com

Whiskey Hill Winery/Postlewait’s Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving Weekend tasting. Fee: $5 (normal flight); $10 (library flight).

29510 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-899-2165 • www.whiskeyhillwinery.com

Molalla

Alexeli Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us to celebrate another harvest season in the Cascade Foothills. Tasting fee $5 (waived with two-bottle purchase). Holiday discounts and library wine sale.

35803 S. Highway 213, Molalla

503-278-6291 • www.alexeli.com

Oregon City

Christopher Bridge Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste single-vineyard wines: five Pinot Noirs, five varietals of white wine. Fresh wood-fired artisan pizza all day. Plenty of parking. Special holiday pricing. Come sit by the fire, chat with the winemakers and find out what’s new. Fee: $15 (waived with three-bottle purchase).

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • www.christopherbridgewines.com

Forest Edge Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving weekend wine tasting; light snacks, wine specials.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-WINE • www.forestedgevineyard.com

King’s Raven Winery

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste unique wine styles and limited-production hybrid wines at our vineyard tasting room. Fee: $5.

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

503-656-6439 • www.kingsravenwine.com

Villa Catalana Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (1 to 4 p.m.) Buffet lunch. Wine is extra. Wine tasting is available without lunch. Fee: $15.

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City

503-780-6200 • www.villacatalanacellars.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste more than 15 wines, plus a free logo glass and live music, 1 to 4 p.m. Fee: $10.

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Sublimity

Silver Falls Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a wide range of estate wines, including reds, whites, blends, as well as dessert, and Port- and Champagne-style wines. Food plates available. Seating by a cozy wood stove fire. Fee: $5.

4972 Cascade Highway S.E., Sublimity

503-769-5056 • www.silverfallsvineyards.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with the Hanson Family. Enjoy our award-winning lineup of estate-grown wines; release of our latest Pinot Noir and special case specials for the holidays. Fee: $5.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

North Willamette Valley

Beaverton

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Celebrate the season with tastes of organic and Biodynamic, estate-grown Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Tocai Fruilano, Pinot Noir and Gamay Noir, served in a logo glass to keep and paired with light appetizers. Enjoy live music Friday and Saturday. Fee: $15 to $25.

20121 S.W. Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 • www.coopermountainwine.com

Hamacher Wines (at Ponzi Historic Estate)

Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) ’Tis the season. Help us kick off the holidays at our Thanksgiving Weekend open house. We will be featuring a special flight alongside yummy bites. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping, as nothing makes a better gift than a Hamacher Pinot Noir. Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-628-1910 • www.hamacherwines.com

Carlton

Andrew Rich Wines (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Begin your time with us in the winery, where you will learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers and a barrel of fun).

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.andrewrichwines.com

Anne Amie Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) ; Sunday, (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our breathtaking view while sipping on a special Thanksgiving Weekend flight at our estate vineyard. Fee: $15 (refunded with $100 purchase).

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-864-2991 • www.anneamie.com

Asilda Wines (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Begin your time with us in the winery, where you will learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers and a barrel of fun).

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.asildawinery.com

Belle Pente Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Only open twice a year, so don’t miss us. Sample critically acclaimed, authentic, estate-grown Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and more in our cozy cellar on the “beautiful slope.” New releases including 2015 single-vineyard Pinots and tempting library selections. Fee: $20 (refunded with minimum purchase or wine club subscription).

12470 N.E. Rowland Road, Carlton

503-852-9500 • www.bellepente.com

Cana’s Feast Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the season at our tasting room in picturesque Carlton. Enjoy an array of new release and library selections of our distinctively Northwest wines. Antipasti platters will also be available for purchase. Fee: $10 (free for club members).

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • www.canasfeastwinery.com

Carlton Cellars

Nov. 18 (noon to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Be the first to taste our 2016 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2011–2015 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. Fee: $20. Post-Thanksgiving: Celebrate the holidays with the release of our 2014 Roads End Pinot Noir. Walk the cellar, learning about the process of winemaking while enjoying delicious bites and our award-winning wines featuring Auxerrois, Pinot Blanc, Sauv Blanc and Pinot Noir. Fee: $10.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-852-7888 • www.CarltonCellars.com

Carlton Hill Vineyard

Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.) You will be treated to the latest releases and some library wines, too, from Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, La Randonnée and Communiqué wineries. Savory food pairings will be served up by Chef Karo Thom. We are located in the heart of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA where the festivities will be held in a century-old barn overlooking the entire valley. Please join us to sample some of Oregon’s finest, limited-production wines. For directions, visit our website. Fee: $25 (includes glass).

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-852-7060 • www.carltonhillwines.com

The Carlton Winemakers Studio

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.winemakersstudio.com

Communiqué Wines (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.) You will be treated to the latest releases and some library wines, too, from Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, La Randonnée and Communiqué wineries. Savory food pairings will be served up by Chef Karo Thom. We are located in the heart of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA where the festivities will be held in a century-old barn overlooking the entire valley. Please join us to sample some of Oregon’s finest, limited-production wines. Fee: $25 (includes tasting glass).

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

908-803-1467 • www.communiquewines.com

De Ponte Cellars (Lonesome Rock Firehouse)

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend at the Firehouse. Fee includes four wines and a logo glass. We will be tasting our Melon de Bourgogne and several of our single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. Kick off the season in Carlton. Fee: $15.

209 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3014 • www.depontecellars.com

Denison Cellars (at Gypsy Dancer)

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come taste Denison Cellars wines as Gypsy Dancer hosts this post-Thanksgiving open house. Winemaker Tim Wilson will be pouring his most recent releases, including limited-production wines. Fee: $15 (includes a Gypsy Dancer logo glass).

143 E. Main Street, Carlton

541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com

Dominio IV

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Our wines will be flowing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Come enjoy a broad flight of wines, including Viognier, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Tempranillo.

11570 N.E. Intervale Road, Carlton

503-474-8636 • www.dominiowines.com

Dukes Family Vineyards (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Begin your time with us in the winery, where you will learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers and a barrel of fun).

802 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6101 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Elevée Winegrowers (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Begin your time with us in the winery, where you will learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers and a barrel of fun).

803 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6102 • www.eleveewines.com

Flâneur Wines

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 3 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend: Join us for an open house tasting in our winery to taste through our current lineup and meet the team. Come stock up for Thanksgiving dinner. Thanksgiving Weekend: Flâneur Wines is hosting three time slots per day, which includes current wine lineup, sparkling wine preview and a tour of the 100-year-old Carlton Grain Elevator (our future tasting space). Contact: russell@flaneurwines.com. Fee: $20.

258-A N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-899-4120 • www.flaneurwines.com

Gypsy Dancer Wines

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us in Carlton for a Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Weekend tasting. Fee includes a logo Pinot Noir glass and guest wineries. Fee: $15.

143 E. Main Street, Carlton

503-969-7199 • www.gypsydancerwine.com

K&M Wines/Alchemy Vineyard

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) New releases of estate-grown, old-vine Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay and big reds and Viognier from the Rogue. Food to complement the wines. Live music both Saturdays. Experience our tasting room and speakeasy vibe wine lounge. Ken & Mauro (K & M). Fee: $10.

128 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-625-3236 • www.kandmwines.com

Ken Wright Cellars (Winery)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving Weekend open house in the winery.

236 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-7070 • www.kenwrightcellars.com

Ken Wright Cellars (Tasting Room)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving Weekend open house in the tasting room.

120 N. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • www.kenwrightcellars.com

Kramer Vineyards (Carlton Tasting Room)

Fee: $15. Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Looking for sparkling wines? Come visit our Carlton location, and taste our collection of estate-grown sparkling wines, including the newly released 2015 Brut. In addition, our Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Müller-Thurgau will be open.

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3045 • www.kramervineyards.com

Laurel Ridge Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in celebrating 31 years of wine making with a special holiday flight, featuring a selection of new release whites, our best-selling Pinots and a Bordeaux-style blend. Our membership will experience a vertical pouring of our signature Syrah blend. Fee: $15.

13301 N.E. Kuehne Road, Carlton

503-852-7050 • www.laurelridgewinery.com

Lavinea (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 18 (noon to 4 p.m.) Experience the beauty of Lavinea’s 2016 Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, and the greatness of some of Oregon’s most renowned vineyards, with a barrel tasting hosted by co-founders Isabelle Meunier and Greg Ralston. Fee: $25.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.lavinea.com

La Randonnée (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.) You will be treated to the latest releases and some library wines, too, from Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, La Randonnée and Communiqué wineries. Savory food pairings will be served up by Chef Karo Thom. We are located in the heart of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA where the festivities will be held in a century-old barn overlooking the entire valley. Please join us to sample some of Oregon’s finest, limited-production wines. Fee: $25 (includes tasting glass).

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-852-7060 • www.larandonneewines.com

Lazy River Vineyard (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

805 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6104 • www.lazyrivervineyard.com

Marshall Davis (at Horse Radish)

Nov. 24–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste our new releases with winemaker Sean Davis. Fee: $10.

211 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-6656 • www.marshalldaviswine.com

Megan Anne Cellars (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Begin your time with us in the winery, where you will learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers and a barrel of fun).

806 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6105 • www.meganannecellars.com

Merriman (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

804 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6103 • www.merrimanwines.com

Monksgate Vineyard & Wines

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Sip and savor our highly anticipated 2015 Pinots, along with our popular dry rosé and dry Riesling wines, and stock up for the holidays. Learn the history behind our second-generation produced, small-lot wines while experiencing our famous hospitality. Fee: $15.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • www.monksgate.com

Pike Road Wines

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Pike Road Wines, sister winery of Elk Cove Vineyards, invites you to experience our fall releases, including Chardonnay and whole cluster Pinot Noir in Carlton’s historic bank building. Be sure to check out the original vault from 1910. Fee: $15.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3185 • www.pikeroadwines.com

Quintet Cellars (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

810 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6109 • www.quintetcellars.com

Scott Paul Wines

Nov. 24–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Kick off the holiday season with our newly released Scott Paul 2016 Gamay Noir, along with a special selection of Scott Paul and Wildstock Wines tastefully paired with seasonal hors d’oeuvres. Fee: $20 (refundable with three-bottle purchase).

128 S. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7300 • www.scottpaul.com

Seven of Hearts / Luminous Hills

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our winemaker for the release of our 2016 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and 2015 Reserve Pinot Noirs. Also pouring Tannat, Nebbiolo, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Tradition Bordeaux-style blend, 2015 Chardonnays, Luminous Hills estate-grown Pinot Noirs, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Roussanne, Riesling Ice Princess from 44-year-old vines, Port-style Pinot Noir from Luminous Hills Vineyard. Pairings with Honest Chocolates. Fee: $10 (waived with wine purchase).

217 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-0097 • www.sevenofheartswine.com

Soter Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at Mineral Springs Ranch, our 240-acre Biodynamic farm and vineyard. You’ll have the chance to taste our current releases, chat with our staff and winemakers, and enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres catered by our in-house chef, Alex Daley. Fee: $30.

10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-662-5600 • www.sotervineyards.com

Thomas Bachelder (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.thomasbachelder.com

Twelve Wines

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come join us in downtown Carlton for the release of our 2015 Pinot Noir Wädenswil (very limited quantity). We’ll also be pouring wines from the library. Enjoy as you get a jump on your holiday shopping on our porch with Wild Oregon Wreaths. Fee: $10.

214 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-435-1212 • www.twelvewine.com

Wahle Vineyard (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

807 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6106 • www.wahlevineyardsandcellars.com

WildAire Cellars (at Carlton Studio)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Studio welcomes you to “The Craft of Winemaking.” Learn about how wine is made, from the arrival of fruit to the masterful creation of what the wines we love today. Short videos will play throughout the winery highlighting: the sorting line, press, barrel making and bottling. Explore winery equipment, such as small fermenters, but watch your head as you peek around inside the press. Fee: $20 (includes light appetizers).

808 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6107 • www.wildairecellars.com

Z’IVO Wines (at Carlton Hill)

Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.) You will be treated to the latest releases and some library wines, too, from Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, La Randonnée and Communiqué wineries. Savory food pairings will be served up by Chef Karo Thom. We are located in the heart of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA where the festivities will be held in a century-old barn overlooking the entire valley. Please join us to sample some of Oregon’s finest, limited-production wines. Fee: $25 (includes tasting glass).

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-705-9398 • www.zivowines.com

Cornelius

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Holly and Jim welcome you to our annual Thanksgiving Open House. Abundant hors d’oeuvres served with our award-winning Pinot Noirs, white wines, white blend Mingle, Blush Eclipse and Port-style Pinots. Exhibition of beautiful photography by Mark McDowall. Music Friday and Saturday starting at 2 p.m. Our wine dogs will greet you and bring you to our tasting room with fireplace. Fee: $10.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

Dion Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House. We will have a selection of light snacks, a flight of five to six wines, case and six-pack specials, and the release of our 2015 Estate Chardonnay and Reserve Pinot Noir. Come visit for our 2017 finale. Fee: $15 (GoVino glass included).

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • www.dionvineyards.com

Dayton

Archery Summit

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Compare the nuances of what makes each wine unique as we taste through our vineyard designate wines in a seated sensory experience. Small bites will be paired with this tasting. Reservations required, contact karinag@archerysummit.com or 503-714-2040. Fee: $50 (A-List members recieve two seats at $25 per person).

18599 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-714-2030 • www.archerysummit.com

De Ponte Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us over Thanksgiving Weekend for our annual open house. Fee: includes four wines and a logo glass. We will be pouring our amazing white wine, Melon de Bourgogne, and plenty of holiday-friendly Pinot Noirs. Come stock your cellar with us. Fee: $20.

17545 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-864-3698 • www.depontecellars.com

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Celebrate early at DDO to avoid the holiday madness. Our exclusive, members-only party is Nov. 4, and our open house for all is Nov. 18. Entrance is complimentary for members. Our tasting room is also open Nov. 20–22, for your last-minute Pinot needs. Fee: $20.

6750 N.E. Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton

503-864-2700 • www.domainedrouhin.com

Domaine Serene

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Domaine Serene for Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country. We’ll be open by reservation only; please call us at 503-864-4600 to book in advance. Fee: $40 (rates subject to change for wine club members and guests).

The Clubhouse: 6555 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

866-864-6555 • www.domaineserene.com

Durant Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Take a break from the holiday hustle in our cozy wine tasting room. We are offering a special $25 (non-refundable) wine flight with seasonal appetizers and a commemorative wine glass. Shop limited-edition gift boxes and enjoy special pricing on select cases. Open daily.

5430 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-2000 • www.redridgefarms.com

Methven Family Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover what the Eola-Amity Hills has to offer. Methven Family Vineyards is a boutique winery with all estate-grown wines. Enjoy foods like Joel Palmer House risotto and Honest Chocolates paired with our wines. Join us both weekends. Fee: $20.

11400 Westland Lane, Dayton

503-868-7259 • www.methvenfamilyvineyards.com

Seufert Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Take a journey through terroir by enjoying the single-vineyard Pinot Noir flight; or discover crisp dry whites and bold reds in the mixed varietal flight. Come discover what we call Oregon wine the Oregon way. Fee: $10.

303 1B Main Street, Dayton

503-864-2946 • www.seufertwinery.com

Siltstone Wines

Nov. 16–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Kick off the holidays. A flight includes six wines for $6, complimentary with bottle purchase or for wine club members. Featuring the Myers family’s authentic Oregon wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and dry rosé. Thanksgiving Weekend: Join the Myers Family for a tasting event. We will be pouring a flight of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, dry rosé and will be featuring our 2014 J. Myers & Sons Pinot Noir. Wine flight will be served in a logo glass to keep and paired with light appetizers. Enjoy 10 percent off all bottles and 15 percent off case purchases. Fee: $6 (complimentary with bottle purchase or to wine club members).

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Highway 18), Dayton

971-241-9365 • www.siltstonewines.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your friends and family for our annual Thanksgiving Open House in the beautiful Dundee Hills. Enjoy the vineyard view from our tasting room while sampling a flight of some of our favorite wines, including new releases. Fee: $20 (complimentary for cellar club members).

5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com

Stoller Family Estate

Nov. 24 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip on new release wines in a keepsake stemless glass, listen to live music, enjoy an optional lunch, and shop our winter market featuring a variety of local vendors. Complimentary tasting with entry, 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday. Fee: $20. Lunch: $12.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • www.stollerfamilyestate.com

White Rose Estate

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick off the holiday season tasting wine with family and friends. Learn about our Neo-Classical approach to winemaking while tasting a lineup of Pinot Noirs. Fee: $30 (includes logo glass).

6250 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-2328 • www.whiteroseestate.com

Vista Hills Vineyard

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in celebrating our 20th anniversary with a lineup of European cheeses paired with six estate wines, including our newly released 2015 Tusculum Pinot Noir. Complimentary for club members and logo glass included. Fee: $25.

6475 Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-3200 • www.vistahillsvineyard.com

Winter’s Hill Estate

Nov. 18–19 (find time) Join us in November before Thanksgiving to smell, taste and observe as we put the finishing touches on the 2017 vintage. We will be closed Thanksgiving Weekend to allow our team to spend the holiday with their families. Fee: $15.

6451 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-4592 • www.wintershillwine.com

Dundee

Alit Wine Room

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join winemaker Felipe Ramirez in a discussion of place and technique, exploring the diverse styles of Chardonnay. Savor a tasting flight of two Alit releases plus examples from around the globe with bread and cheese. Fee: $6 (flights, glass pours and beer pints); $20 (tasting seminar, 11 a.m., daily, RSVP)

531 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-487-6341 • www.alit.wine

Antica Terra

Nov. 18–19; Nov. 25–26 (three daily appointments only) We are hosting intimate, seated tastings daily at the family table in our barrel room by appointment only. Sample 2016 futures available at a 15-percent discount these days only. Reserve your place at the table. Fee: $35.

979 S.W. Alder Street, Dundee

503-244-1748 • www.anticaterra.com

Argyle Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste a selection of unique Argyle wines, see the new Art of Sparkling set, view art exhibit featuring Pacific Northwest College of Art students and faculty. Light appetizers and wine glass included. Club members complimentary. Fee: $25.

691 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8520 • www.argylewinery.com

Aubichon Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Vintage 2015 vs 2014 vs 2013 vs 2011 vs 2009 vs 2006 … come compare them all. Aubichon Cellars and Le Cadeau are offering an optional library comparison flight: back-to-back Pinot Noirs from current and past vintages, also our limited 2011 sparkling before it’s gone. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase).

1326 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-625-2777 • www.aubichoncellars.com

Barrel Fence Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Stop by and meet the owners who serve their wines with a cheerful smile. We specialize in 45th Latitude North (Dundee Hills) and 45th Latitude South (New Zealand) Pinot Noir. Also enjoy our Marlborough NZ Sauvignon Blanc. Check out our $99 case specials. Look for our handmade barrel fence and giant corkscrew. Enjoy the dynamite views from our deck. Fee: $10 (includes four wines and truffles).

8880 Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-7177 • www.barrelfencecellars.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste with owner/farmer Steven Whiteside five estate Pinot Noirs from the 2014 vintage made by four different winemakers in one location. Wine country treats, logo glass and stunning view from 880 feet all included. One vineyard, four winemakers, one location. Fee: $20.

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-9821 • www.bellavida.com

Dobbes Family Estate

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Dobbes Family Estate turns 15 this year, and we’re celebrating all weekend with a stellar lineup of new releases. Join us for our first-ever bubbles, as well as Viognier and a selection of Pinot Noir, including the release of our 2014 Cuvée Exceptionnelle. Fee: $20.

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 • www.dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Roy & Fils

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our open house on Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving weekends. Tasting experience includes bites, Chardonnay and a vertical of our Pinots. Fee: $30 (refunded with single-bottle purchase; complimentary for members).

8351 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-687-2600 • www.domaineroy.com

Domaine Trouvére

Nov. 24–26 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) From the Lange Estate Family, visit our Domaine Trouvère coffee and wine café. Enjoy a wine country Thanksgiving with our Oregon-grown Rhône and Rioja varietals paired with Honest Chocolate tastings. Shop for the holidays with local handmade and craft goods. Fee: $15.

110-A S.W. Seventh Street, Dundee

503-487-6370 • www.domainetrouvere.com

Duck Pond Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join winemaker Trevor Chlanda for a private blending session allowing you to play winemaker for the day. Each participant will receive a pre-release bottling of our 2016 Coles Valley Vineyard Pinot Noir. Limited to eight guests per session; available Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ($75/guest). Two flights will also be available in our Tasting Room. Fee: $15 to $75.

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • www.duckpondcellars.com

Erath Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Erath celebrates the weekend with a curated wine flight, food samples, keepsake glass and photo booth fun. Or make the weekend special, and book one of our seated wine and cheese experiences, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., each day; reservation required for seated tasting only. Fee: $15 (complimentary for members).

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • www.erath.com

Evening Land Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the season at our tasting room in Dundee. Our estate wines are tradition-bound, classic examples of Oregon Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Gamay Noir. Taste our newly released 2015s and highly rated, rare library wines. Fee: $20. Open daily.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Suite 100, Dundee

503-538-4110 • www.eveninglandvineyards.com

Fox Farm Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Bring you family and friends, and start your weekend right (we promise you: It is better than going to the mall.) Open Thanksgiving Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular tasting fees apply.

575 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8466 • www.foxfarmvineyards.com

Furioso Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste our present and glimpse our future! Enjoy award-winning estate Pinot Noirs and Chardonnay paired with truffle mushroom tarts, Olympia Provisions charcuterie, and house-made pâté and fig jam while gazing over the Willamette Valley all the way to the Cascades. Fee: $20 (complimentary for wine club members).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

844-FURIOSO • www.furiosovineyard.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 19 (2 to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24 (noon to 5 p.m.) Nov. 18 and Nov. 24: Taste our organic- and Biodynamic-farmed wines with food or cheese pairings. Nov. 19: Wine club pickup party includes tasting and food pairings Fee: $25 (refundable with $25 purchase; free entry for wine club members).

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com

Hyland Estates

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this weekend at Hyland Estates as we release the last, but not least, of our 2015 collection. Our crème de la crème, 2015 Founders Pinot Noir, will be opened this weekend only. Don’t start the Thanksgiving feast without visiting us first. Fee: $15 (complimentary for club members).

20980 N.E. Niederberger Road, Dundee

503-554-4200 • www.hylandestateswinery.com

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) To celebrate our 30th year in the prestigious Dundee Hills, Lange Estate is fashioning a brand new tasting hall. With panoramic views of our vineyard, valley and Mt. Hood, visit for wine tastings and Honest Chocolates paired with live music and a festive time. Fee: $25.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • www.langewinery.com

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Vintage 2015 vs 2014 vs 2013 vs 2011 vs 2009 vs 2006 … come compare them all. Le Cadeau and Aubichon Cellars are offering an optional library comparison flight: back-to-back Pinot Noirs from current and past vintages, also our limited 2011 sparkling before its gone. Fee: $20 (waived with purchase).

1326 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-625-2777 • www.lecadeauvineyard.com

Matzinger Davies (at Inn at Red Hills)

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy (multiple wineries) Winemaking veterans Anna Matzinger and Michael Davies pour selections from their small collaborative family brand. Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Grenache. Reid Room. Fee: $15.

1410 N Highway 99W, Dundee

503-437-0155 • www.matzingerdavies.com

PROJECT M (at Inn at Red Hills)

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy (multiple wineries) With 30 years of combined wine industry experience, Meg and Jerry Murray are proud to pour their inaugural vintage of PROJECT M. In true speakeasy fashion, please utter the word “elegance” at the door for entry. Reid Room. Fee: $15.

1410 N Highway 99W, Dundee

503-583-2354 • www.projectmwines.com

Thistle Wines

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy the amazing view from our vineyard tasting room, our friendly dog and great wines poured for you by the owner/winemaker. We’ll be pouring a vertical of our Pinot Noirs, including the just-released 2015s. Tasty treats and special discounts included. Fee: $10 (refundable with purchase).

10555 N.E. Red Hills Road, Dundee

503-200-4509 • www.thistlewines.com

Torii Mor Winery

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Tasting of our current releases of Pinot Noir and delicious white wines, the perfect way to start the holiday season.

18365 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-538-2279 • www.toriimorwinery.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate with bubbles. Everything you need for the holidays. Pouring sparkling, estate whites and Pinot Noir, Italian varietals and dessert. Preview 2016 Pinot Noir in our barrel cave with our winemaking team. Local artisan food for sample and sale. Fee: $15.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com

David Hill Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Thanksgiving Weekend in our historic farmhouse setting. Our wine flight will include our newly released reserve Chardonnay and Blackjack Pinot Noir. Fee: $15 (David Hill etched glass included).

46350 N.W. David Hill Road, Forest Grove

503-992-8545 • www.davidhillwinery.com

Montinore Estate

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) This Thanksgiving, celebrate with Montinore Estate. Enjoy a special reserve flight featuring estate and single-block bottlings, which includes a logo’d Oregon Riedel glass for guests to take home. Classic flight: $10; Reserve flight: $25.

3663 S.W. Dilley Road, Forest Grove

503-359-5012 • www.montinore.com

Tualatin Estate Vineyard

Nov. 26 (2 to 5 p.m.) Jeremy Gordon will be joining us in the tasting room for live music.

10850 N.W. Seavey Road, Forest Grove

503-357-5005 • www.wvv.com

Gaston

ADEA

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Annual open house Pre-Thanksgiving Saturday only. Current releases and library wines to visit. Light snacks and hearty conversation. Fee: $20 (free for active club members).

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-662-4509 • www.adeawine.com

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to experience our beautiful estate wines and excellent hospitality. Enjoy live music next to a cozy fire while sipping our newly released 2015 La Sierra Pinot Noir. A selection of fine cheeses and charcuterie boards available for purchase. Fee: $15.

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com

Big Table Farm

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are excited to introduce you to our newly released fall wines. Please see our website for directions to the farm, as we are down a gravel road with no cell service. Cheers, Brian and Clare. (No dogs.)

26851 N.W. Williams Canyon Road, Gaston

503-662-3129 • www.bigtablefarm.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit us over Thanksgiving Weekend to find out why Elk Cove wines are perfect for your holiday events. We have a large selection of estate, single-vineyard Pinot Noirs that will help you create great memories for your dinner guests. Crushing it since 1974. Fee: $15 (waived with two-bottle purchase).

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • www.elkcove.com

Kramer Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join the Kramers for warm family hospitality and taste through our new fall releases. Celebrating more than 30 years of winemaking and now a second-generation winery. Sparkling wines, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir will be on our tasting flight. Fee: $15.

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • www.kramervineyards.com

Patton Valley Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a special flight of our estate-grown Pinot Noir while checking off your holiday shopping list. Stop by Friday and Saturday for our Holiday Market featuring local craft and food vendors. Special flights will be available Friday–Monday. Fee: $15.

9449 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-985-3445 • www.pattonvalley.com

Plum Hill Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Offering will be 10 different wines with tidbit pairings and souvenir wine glass. For an additional $5, enjoy three new releases with pairings by Our Cafe. Complimentary tastings for wine club members. We are dog-friendly. Fee: $10.

6505 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-359-4706 • www.plumhillwine.com

Tendril Wine Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (by appointment only) Please join owner/winemaker Tony Rynders for his signature five-course tasting of Pinot Noi, plus wines from our Child’s Play brand and, of course, Chardonnay. E-mail: tastings@tendrilwines.com or call to schedule an appointment. Fee (TBD) will be refundable with minimum-purchase requirements.

3500 N.W. Bridge Farmer Road, Gaston

503-858-4524 • www.tendrilwines.com

Hillsboro

Blizzard Wines

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the release of 2015 Columbia Cuvée, our Merlot blend grown along the Columbia River in Central and Eastern Washington State. We’ll also serve 2015 Carménère, 2015 Syrah and 2015 Estate Pinot Noir. Fee: $15 (waived with two-bottle purchase; complimentary for club members)

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-985-6386 • www.blizzardwines.com

Freja Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste the wines from our high-elevation vineyards on the Chehalem Mountains. We will be pouring our estate and reserve Pinot Noirs, including library wines, rosé and delicious white wines both estate-grown and imported. Some small bites and tasting glass included. Fee: $15 (waived with any purchase).

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

503-628-0337 • www.frejacellars.com

Albin Winery (at Laurel Vineyard)

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) You are warmly invited to our home vineyard tucked into the Chehalem Mountains. We feature highly praised sparkling wines and Pinots, top-of-class Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and our luscious small-lot Cab Sauv, Cab Franc and dessert wines. Delicious bites. Fee: $10.

19495 S.W. Vista Hill Drive, Hillsboro

503-628-2986 • www.jalbinwinery@gmail.com

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Warm, cozy new tasting room, friendly service, great wines, no traffic hassles and meatballs in Pinot Noir-cranberry sauce. Sample 2017 Pinot Noir Nouveau, along with Pinot Gris, Rosé of Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and two 2015 Pinot Noirs. Fee: $15.

30088 S.W. Egger Road, Hillsboro

503-628-7829 • www.rubyvineyard.com

McMinnville

Bernard~Machado (at Walnut City)

Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers from Walnut City WineWorks, Bernard Machado and Lundeen Wines. Travel around the valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs and get your fill of baked wild salmon and other delectable bites. Fee: $15.

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • www.walnutcitywineworks.com

Biggio Hamina Cellars

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 20–22 (3 to 7 p.m.) Come by and stock up on some wines before the holiday. We will be open by appointment only over Thanksgiving Weekend. No fee with purchase of $20 or more.

1722 S.W. Highway 18, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • www.biggiohamina.com

Brittan Vineyards

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Please join us at our winery in McMinnville’s historic Granary District for new releases of Brittan and Winderlea wines made by master winemaker Robert Brittan. Wines will be complemented by a selection of savory bites. Post-Thanksgiving: Please join us to enjoy a flight of Brittan and Winderlea wines made by master winemaker Robert Brittan at our shared winemaking facility in McMinnville’s Granary District. We will be pouring both current releases and library wines for your enjoyment. Pre-holiday Event: $20; Thanksgiving Weekend: $15.

829 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

971-241-8228 • www.brittanvineyards.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover passionate hosts and meet winemaker/owners Scott and Lisa. Our critically acclaimed 2014 block-designate Pinots will take center stage with Pinot Gris, Riesling, rosé and estate Pinot Noirs. Fee: $25.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111 • www.cdtvineyard.com

Coleman Vineyard (two locations)

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) New releases and cellar club pick up! Food and wine pairing available at each location to spotlight these new releases. Club members can pick up at either location. Nov. 17 (7 p.m.): Join the Colemans for an evening of handcrafted Italian food and ambiance at AgriVino (10280 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton). Chef Dario Pisoni will create a wonderful menu paired with Coleman wines. We can’t wait to share this experience with you! Dinner and wines: $85. Cellar club member (and spouse) dinner and wines: $70 per person.

Vineyard: 22734 S.W. Latham Rd, McMinnville

Wine Bar at Ten Oaks: 801 S.W. Baker St, McMinnville

503-843-2707 • www.colemanwine.com

Denison Cellars (at JL Kiff)

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Denison Cellars will be pouring their latest releases alongside JL Kiff’s wines at this pre-holiday open house. Both current releases and library selections will be featured. Fee: $15 (waived with a three-can or -box donation of food for YCAP).

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste 2016 Pinot Noir from the barrel with an exclusive two-day opportunity to purchase futures, as well as current release wines from the 2014 and 2015 vintages paired with light hors d’oeuvres. Complimentary for members and three guests. There is no special tasting on Sunday. Fee: $25.

455 N.E. Irvine Street, McMinnville

503-412-9765 • www.elizabethchamberscellar.com

The Eyrie Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wine tasting and holiday shopping in one stop. Whether you’re looking for a gift for the traditionalist or the explorer, Eyrie has wines for your holiday, including amazing deals this weekend. Choose your own or from our prepackaged sommelier selections. Fee: $25 (free for club members).

935 N.E. 10th Avenue, McMinnville

503-472-6315 • www.eyrievineyards.com

Goodfellow Family Cellars / Matello Wines

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join winemaker, Marcus Goodfellow as he guides you through our current releases, futures and even a library pour. We only open our doors to the public five days a year and hope you will join us for this occasion. Fee: $10 (refundable with purchase).

925 N.E. Seventh Avenue, McMinnville

503-583-1040 • www.goodfellowfamilycellars.com

J.L. Kiff Vineyard

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Visit our newly opened winery at our vineyard. We are a small, family-run winery, a bit off the beaten path, yet just minutes from McMinnville and Carlton. Enjoy the view, along with library wines and 2017 barrel samples. Guest winery, Denison Cellars, will join us Nov. 18–19. Fee: $15 (complimentary with three cans/boxes of food).

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

971-237-6745 • www.jlkiffvineyard.com

Lundeen Wines (at Walnut City)

Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers from Walnut City WineWorks, Bernard Machado and Lundeen Wines. Travel around the valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs and get your fill of baked wild salmon and other delectable bites. Fee: $15.

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • www.lundeenwines.com

Maysara Winery & Momtazi Vineyard

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Spend your holiday weekend at Maysara Winery, and taste through our certified Biodynamic estate-grown wines. Fee: $15 (classic tasting); $25 (premium tasting includes wine glass).

15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville

503-843-1234 • www.maysara.com

R. Stuart & Co. Winery

Nov. 18 (11:30 to 12:30 – wine club; 1 to 5 p.m. – general public) Come one, come all for wine, music, snacks, party games and great deals. Perfect timing to stock up for the holidays. Fee: $10 (donated to local charity).

845 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

503-472-6990 • www.rstuatandco.com

Ransom Wine & Spirits

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will be releasing some new wines and spirits. Join us for some special treats. Fee: $15.

525 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-472-2493 • www.ransomspirits.com

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 18 (noon to 7 p.m.); Nov. 19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Delicious big reds, including our newly released Cabernet Franc, Sangiovese and the much-anticipated Malbec. Join us for holiday specials, delicious cheeses and artisan bread. Fee: $10.

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com

Walnut City WineWorks

Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Meet the winemakers from Walnut City WineWorks, Bernard Machado and Lundeen Wines. Travel around the valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs and get your fill of baked wild salmon and other delectable bites. Fee: $15.

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • www.walnutcitywineworks.com

Westrey Wine Company

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a harvest celebration at the winery. Our boots may still be muddy with Dundee Hills soil, but we’d love to have you stop by to taste our new releases. We will pull some bottles from the library to try as well. Fee: $10.

1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-434-6357 • www.westrey.com

WildAire (at The Barberry)

Nov. 18 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Please join us for our Thanksgiving event at The Barberry in downtown McMinnville featuring a tasting of delectable bites by Chef Jacob Way paired with our 2015 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir releases. Fee: $15.

645 N.E. Third Street, No. 100, McMinnville

503-851-3689 • www.wildairecellars.com

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 25–26 (10:30 a.m.; 12:30 p.m.; 3 p.m.) Two favorite things made better together. Join us for seated tastings hosted by our staff who will guide you through a selection of our Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs paired expertly with cheese from around the world and the perfect accompaniments. Reservations required. Fee: $25.

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • www.winderlea.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room

Nov. 25–26 (2 to 5 p.m.) Nov. 25: Jeremy Gordon will be joining us in the tasting room for live music. Nov. 26: The Satellite Blooms will be joining us in the tasting room for live music.

300 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-883-9013 • www.wvv.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Gobble, gobble. Join us for a wine and food pairing flight while taking in vineyard views and enjoying our amiable tasting room. We are 100-percent estate-grown and -produced since 1983. Fee: $15.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • www.yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Check out our yet-to-be-released 2015 vintage Pinot Noir, which many believe is our best vintage ever. Futures available. We will also be opening up the library to Pinot Noir vintages as old as 2006 to taste and buy. Come the extra mile for the best experience. Fee: $15. Open daily.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • www.youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gratitude. That’s what you’ll experience when you visit Adelsheim. Let our team share our wines and stories with you. As thanks for your visit, enjoy amazing, tasting-room-only case specials on our most popular wines. Fee: $25.

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com

Alexana Estate Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Join us for a sensory experience combining limited-production wines with thoughtfully curated food pairings. Comparative tastings will be set throughout our gravity-flow winery and feature estate-grown Pinot Noirs and red blends from Washington and Argentina. By reservation only. Fee: $30. Limited seatings per day.

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • www.alexanawinery.com

Anam Cara Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) This weekend only, enjoy a 25-percent case discount on Pinot Noirs from the spectacular 2012 vintage. Special reserve flight option includes Riedel Pinot Noir glass. Annual cork cage sale, local cheeses, great company and much more. Fee: $15 to $30.

306 S. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

Anderson Family Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Steep. Deep. Intense. Compare vintages of the same vines. Introducing 2015 Pinot "UN." Rarely open and featuring amazing views. Enjoy our precision-farmed Dijon clone Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Wine club members free. Easy access off Red Hills Road. Fee: $20.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Newberg

503-554-5541 • www.andersonfamilyvineyard.com

Aramenta Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) All estate-grown Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir. Join us to sample five pinots and a Chardonnay this weekend. Small bites are included to pair with our wines. Fee: $10.

17979 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7230 • www.aramentacellars.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us to sample our estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. Complimentary for club members. Fee: $20 (refunded with minimum purchase; includes all wines, light snacks and glass).

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • www.arborbrookwines.com

Archer Vineyard

Nov. 16–26, (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving is a time for celebration. For giving thanks. For giving back. Save 10 percent every bottle purchased and we’ll take that savings and donate it to Newberg FISH. Join us for Thanksgiving-inspired international dishes and music November 24, 25 & 26. Fee: $15.

32230 N.E. Old Parrett Mountain Road, Newberg

503-702-0537 • www.archervineyard.com

Artisanal Wine Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a celebration of our newest releases in our downtown Newberg tasting room. Enjoy a special six wine flight in a comfortable, eclectic atmosphere where you are simply part of the family. Art and wine-happy snacks, ready and waiting. Fee: $10.

614 E. First Street, Newberg

503-537-2094 • www.artisanalwinecellars.com

August Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrating 15 years, 485 tons of grapes and 4,917,900 glasses of wine and countless friends. Participating wineries: August Cellars, Artisanal Wine Cellars, Twill Wines, Toluca Lane, Idealist Wines, Potter’s Vineyard, plus Ladybug Chocolates and Rex Hill Woodcrafts. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.augustcellars.com

Ayres Vineyard

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Nov. 24 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We grow it. We make it. We live it. We love it. We’re ready to kick off the season with the highly anticipated 2016 vintage. Let us fill your glass with our Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noirs. Fee: $20 (refunded with purchase of wine).

17971 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7450 • www.ayresvineyard.com

Beaux Frères

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Enjoy three generations of family wines, including Sequitur and Coattails in addition to Beaux Frères’ single-vineyard and estate Pinot Noirs and Chardonnay. Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com

Bells Up Winery

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Herald the holiday season and experience our rarely open, micro-boutique winery’s new #wineporch. Savor handcrafted, classically styled Pinot Noir and Syrah poured by the winemaker and paired with light fare and spectacular views. Fee: $15 (complimentary for Fanfare Club members; waived with $75 purchase).

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • www.bellsupwinery.com

Bravura Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) We deliver a unique wine experience in Oregon. We produce warm- and hot-climate, small-batch, handcrafted, full-bodied and robust red wines… Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, Petite Sirah, bold red blends and Port. Oregonians shall not live by Pinot alone. Open daily. Fee: $10.

108 S. College Street, Newberg

503-822-5116 • www.bravuracellars.com

Chehalem Tasting Room

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); Nov. 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Get the keys to the cellar this Thanksgiving Weekend with access to library wines, doorbuster specials and case discounts. Tasting flights and wines by the glass will include choice library selections. Enjoy live music with Steve Hale on Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Fee: $15.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • www.chehalemwines.com

Coattails (at Beaux Frères)

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Enjoy three generations of family wines, including Sequitur and Coattails in addition to Beaux Frères’ single-vineyard and estate Pinot Noirs and Chardonnay. Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.coattailswine.com

Colene Clemens Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Gather your friends and family, and continue your holiday festivities in the gorgeous Chehalem Mountains. Indulge in our 2014 Pinot Noirs paired with artisan cheese and charcuterie. Fee: $25 (club members receive four complimentary tastings).

22501 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg

503-662-4687 • www.coleneclemens.com

de Lancellotti Family Vineyards

November 24–25 (11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 3 p.m.) For those seeking a rare and unforgettable experience, please join us for an intimate, seated tasting of our limited-production Chardonnay and Pinot Noir paired with salumi e formaggio thoughtfully curated by our in-house chef. Fee: $40; $25 (for La Famiglia members). Seatings are available by advance reservations.

18605 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-537-0866 • www.delancellottifamilyvineyards.com

Domaine Divio

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Last chance for futures of our first-ever estate wine. Thanksgiving Weekend: Gourmet appetizers prepared by our famous in-house chef. Enjoy a new wine release, fall colors and great Pinot Noir. Fee: $25 (waived with club sign-up; includes a Divio wine glass).

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • www.domainedivio.com

Eminent Domaine

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will have a fire burning and Pinot to pour. This annual party is the perfect time to entertain guests visiting from out of town and stock up on your favorite wines for the holidays. Fee: $20.

20875 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1180 • www.eminentdomaine.com

Et Fille Wines

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) We are focused on making wines of elegance, balance and complexity to be shared over meals with family, friends and warm conversation. Join us Thanksgiving Weekend in our tasting room as we pair our current release wines with appetizers. Fee: $15.

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • www.etfillewines.com

Idealist Wines (at August Cellars)

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrating 15 years, 485 tons of grapes and 4,917,900 glasses of wine and countless friends. Participating wineries: August Cellars, Artisanal Wine Cellars, Twill Wines, Toluca Lane, Idealist Wines, Potter’s Vineyard, plus Ladybug Chocolates and Rex Hill Woodcrafts.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.idealistwines.com

J.K. Carriere

Nov. 17–18 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Pouring our fall releases, including five single-vineyard Pinots and our flagship Vespidae Pinot, alongside other current offerings. Light snacks, backtalk. Post-Thanksgiving: One day only. Pouring our fall releases, including five single-vineyard Pinots and our flagship Vespidae Pinot, alongside other current offerings. Light snacks, more backtalk. Fee: $20.

9995 N.E. Parrett Mountain Road, Newberg

503-554-0721 • www.jkcarriere.com

Lachini Vineyards

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); Nov. 26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend: Wine club members and open to public. Taste the first of our bold 2016 Pinot Noirs, 2015 Red Mountain, Washington Cab and Blend, 2016 sparkling rosé and Chardonnay. Food pairings. Parties of six or more, please RSVP. Fee: $25 (complimentary for wine club members). Thanksgiving Weekend: We bring the vino and fun. Join us at our beautiful estate vineyard and charming barn setting. Taste 2016 sparkling rosé, 2015 Chardonnay, 2015 Estate and Cuvée Giselle Pinots and Cabs from Red Mountain. Mmmm … wood-fired pizzas, wild mushroom soup, charcuterie. Fee: $20 (complimentary for wine club members; partially refundable with minimum purchase).

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com

Longplay Wine / Lia’s Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in downtown Newberg as we sample a range of Longplay Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from our vineyard, Lia’s Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains. We’ll pour some older vintages along with new releases. Fee: $10.

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • www.longplaywine.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Meritage, Zinfandel, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and other rich and robust red blends handcrafted in small quantities. Come enjoy the wines in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Fee: $15.

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com

North Valley Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us to taste through our newly released wines at our tasting room nestled in the Chehalem Mountains, just up the hill from The Allison Inn and Spa. Enjoy small bites and incredible wine country views. Fee: $25.

28800 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-687-2260 • www.northvalleyvineyards.com

Owen Roe

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join our friendly crew to taste new Ex Umbris Syrah, Sinister Hand, Dubrul Cabernet and other Owen Roe showstoppers. Pick up holiday wines early, and shop from our large format and dessert wine list or take home a library wine. Small bites provided. Fee: $15.

2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg

503-678-6514 • www.owenroe.com

Patricia Green Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Come and taste the newly bottled 2016 Pinot Noirs. We will have your 2016 futures available to taste and pick-up. Complimentary entry for wine club members and those who purchased futures. No RSVP required. Fee: $25. Closed Sunday.

15225 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-554-0821 • www.patriciagreencellars.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving for two days of holiday-themed wine, food and live music. Find a spot by the fire, and experience our newly released single-vineyard Pinot Noirs while overlooking the beautiful Chehalem Valley. Fee: $25.

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-5545 • www.pennerash.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

Nov. 17–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Handcrafted, small-production, estate Pinot Noir and Rosé, Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Celilo Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery and sample small bites at our Boutique Vineyard nestled on top of the Chehalem Mountains. Clay artists include Patrick Noe, Charlie Piatt, Deborah Shapiro, Julie Stewart, Dorothy Steele and owner Bill Sanchez. Fee: $15 (waived for club members; waived with three-bottle purchase).

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

Privé Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (appointments available) Please contact us by phone to make arrangements.

28155 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-554-0464 • www.privevineyard.com

Rain Dance Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip and savor our small-production wines and browse our woodworking gallery. Cheese and charcuterie included with your tasting fee, and you will have the opportunity to interact with our estate llamas, Bonzi and Oscar. Fee: $20.

26355 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-538-0197 • www.raindancevineyards.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Raptor Ridge as we celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend with the 2014 Brut Rosé, as well as new white wines, including Auxerrois and Chardonnay. Taste and take home a vertical of the Estate Whole Cluster Pinot Noir in an exclusive holiday offer. Fee: $15.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com

Redman Wines

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Lush vineyard setting, bountiful appetizers and warm conversation will entwine with our high-end, small-lot, estate wines. Savor Redman Pinot Noir three-year vertical (2011, 2012, 2013). Delight in our Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and Arneis white wines. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

18975 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-1290 • www.redmanwines.com

ROCO Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Explore your full palate with ROCO’s new 2014 RMS Sparkling Wine, new 2015 Chardonnay and a pre-release of the 2015 Pinot Noirs. We’ll also pull and sample the extraordinary 2016 Pinot Noirs from the barrel for pre-sale. Light bites and logo glasses included. Fee: $25.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • www.rocowinery.com

Sequitur (at Beaux Frères)

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Enjoy three generations of family wines, including Sequitur and Coattails in addition to Beaux Frères’ single-vineyard and estate Pinot Noirs and Chardonnay. Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.sequiturwine.com

Shea Wine Cellars

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our doors are rarely open to the public, so we’d love for you to join us during one of our open house events. We’ll be pouring and offering for sale 2016 limited-release Pinot Noirs, including Homer, along with our 2015 Estate Pinot and Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • www.sheawinecellars.com

Styring

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bring friends and family to our beautiful farm, and enjoy one-on-one conversations with the winemakers. There’s something for everyone in your tasting party: Pinot Noir, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and succulent dessert wines. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring, a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley. Fee: $5.

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • www.styringvineyards.com

Toluca Lane (at August Cellars)

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrating 15 years, 485 tons of grapes and 4,917,900 glasses of wine and countless friends. Participating wineries: August Cellars, Artisanal Wine Cellars, Twill Wines, Toluca Lane, Idealist Wines, Potter’s Vineyard, plus Ladybug Chocolates and Rex Hill Woodcrafts.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.tolucalane.com

Trisaetum Winery

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) On Ribbon Ridge, tour Trisaetum’s barrel cave and art gallery. Pouring our new bubbles plus our 95-point Pinot Noir and 96-point Riesling. Enough Pinot? Try our Walla Walla Cab blend with Trisaetum’s winemaker/artist. Five wines, food pairings and logo glass to keep. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

18401 Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-538-9898 • www.trisaetum.com

Twill Cellars (at August Cellars)

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at August Cellars where we make our wine for a multi-winery tasting event. We’ll pour a smaller selection of our wines here for you to taste. Hope to see you here or at our vineyard tasting room. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-638-7323 • www.twillcellars.com

Utopia Wine

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) We are very excited to invite you to our Thanksgiving Wine Country Weekend open house party. To honor the occasion, we will be tasting our 2014 Pinot Noirs, as well as other select wines and lots of great hors d’ oeuvres in our tasting room located in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. We hope that you can join us for the fun! Fee: $15.

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • www.utopiawine.com

Varnum Vintners (at Medici Vineyard)

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us in wine country for barrel tasting in the cellar alongside small bites and our current releases. Fee: $15 (non-refundable, includes six wines, GoVino glass, bites and an unforgettable experience in the cellar with your favorite small-production winemaker).

28005 N. Bell Road, Newberg

www.varnumvintners.com

Whistling Ridge Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We would like to invite you to join us Thanksgiving Weekend to taste our handcrafted Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay wines. A variety of tasty bites will be served. Fee: $10.

14551 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-538-6641 • www.whistlingridgevineyards.com

Sheridan

J Wrigley Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Small bites, guest wineries and J Wrigley releases will be pouring this weekend, plus a magical winemaker’s dinner on Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. Call to purchase dinner tickets. Fee: $15 (tasting); $100 (winemaker’s dinner).

19390 S.W. Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan

503-857-8287 • www.wrigleywines.com

Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste our current releases along with some charcuterie. For the Pinot Noir lover, join David and Tom in our cave for a pre-release tasting of our very special 2016 Reserve Pinot Noir wines ($30). Complimentary for club members. Fee: $20.

22075 S.W. Lebeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • www.allorovineyard.com

Beckham Estate Vineyard

Nov. 17–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25, (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Visit Parrett Mountain to taste handcrafted, limited-production, estate-grown wines in our intimate tasting room and ceramic gallery. Take home the newly released 2015 Pinot Noirs, and don’t miss the last of the A.D. Beckham Amphora wines all paired with local bites. Fee: $15 (complementary for club members and two guests).

30790 S.W. Heater Road, Sherwood

971-645-3466 • www.beckhamestatevineyard.com

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We believe in artistry, elegance, sustainability and luxury through simplicity. We will present a flight of Pinot Noir, rosé, Chardonnay, Riesling and a curated large format pour. Please join us this glorious fall weekend for fine wine and tasty tidbits. Fee: $20.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • www.blakesleevineyard.com

Carabella Vineyard (at Our Table Farm)

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us to taste estate wines: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris. Pick up futures. Try the new 2016 vintage futures, including Inchinnan Pinot Noir. Fee: $10.

13390 S.W. Morgan Road, Sherwood

503-925-0972 • www.carabellawine.com

Hawks View Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Enjoy a guided tasting of our world-class Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris while savoring the stunning views of Mount Hood. Just 30 minutes from downtown Portland and open until 7 p.m., Hawks View Cellars is the perfect spot to casually enjoy the holidays. Fee: $20. Open daily.

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • www.hawksviewcellars.com

Ponzi Vineyards

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Beat the crowds, and stock up for Thanksgiving. Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend: We will release 2015 single-vineyard Pinot Noirs from our milestone 45th anniversary. Thanksgiving Weekend: Relax fireside, and sip our favorite wines for the holidays. Shop magnums, library wines and more. Fee: $20.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • www.ponzivineyards.com

St. Paul

Sineann (at Lady Hill Winery)

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) ; Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wines from five of the best appellations on Earth. Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley); Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris (Columbia Gorge); Cabs, Merlot, Old Vine Zin (Columbia Valley); Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough) and Pinot Noir (Central Otago). Open Saturday before Thanksgiving, too. Fee: $10.

8400 Champoeg Road, St. Paul

503-341-2698 • www.sineann.com

West Linn

Tumwater Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) We are a quick 20 minutes from Portland. Visit us for an incredible experience tasting our award-winning wines. Light appetizers will be on hand. Listen to live music on Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Free for Barrel House club members. Come see us. Fee: $15.

375 S.W. Barrel House Way, West Linn

503-454-0208 • www.tumwatervineyard.com

Twill Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join us this Thanksgiving Weekend at our vineyard tasting room. We’ll have a few new releases along with some savory provisions to go alongside. You can also join in tasting at August Cellars where we’ll pour a smaller selection of our wines. Fee: $10.

21775 S.W. Ribera Lane, West Linn

503-638-7323 • www.twillcellars.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at the vineyard! delicious big reds including our newly released Cabernet Franc, Sangiovese and the much-anticipated Malbec. Join us for holiday specials, delicious cheeses and artisan bread. Fee: $10.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Fairsing Vineyard

Nov. 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the grand opening of our new event center this weekend. We will pour our estate-grown Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs complemented with light bites. Take in the sweeping views around our indoor or outdoor fireplace, and take home a souvenir glass. Wine club members and two guests are complimentary. No dogs, please. Fee: $30.

21455 N.E. Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill

503-560-8266 • www.fairsingvineyard.com

Gran Moraine Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to enjoy our newly released Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines next to our wood-burning fireplace. Fee: $15 (complimentary for members).

17090 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

855-831-6631 • www.granmoraine.com

Roots Wine Company

Nov. 24–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at Roots Vineyard for a holiday weekend tasting. New releases, food and more. Fee: $15.

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-4652 • www.roots.wine

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Why Riedel? Wine Tasting Seminar. It is the glass shape which is responsible for balance and harmony of flavors. Discover the effect of shape and size on the perception of wine in a glass and wine tasting tutorial. Session includes four Riedel glass styles, light hors d’oeuvres and tutorial. Reservations required Fee: $55.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com

Soléna Estate

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving Celebration: Join us for our wine club pick-up and pairing event at our tasting room. Post-Thanksgiving: Take a break from the turkey and come join us for some food and wine as we enjoy these lazy days together with loved ones. Fee: $25 (complimentary for club members).

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • www.solenaestate.com

Stag Hollow

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 26 (noon to 4 p.m.) Great view; distinctive, age-worthy wines; personable, small estate vineyard charm. Tasting and sales: 2016 Reserve Pinot Noir and Tempranillo futures; a cellar Pinot Noir selection; new releases: 2014 Dolcetto and 2015 dry Muscat. Current releases. Holiday discounts. Fee: $10 (refundable).

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • www.staghollow.com

WillaKenzie Estate

Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving Weekend open house in the tasting room.

19143 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-3280 • www.willakenzie.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Brooks Wines

Nov. 17–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Brooks Wines will offer tasting flights of six wines, with the option to choose between whites, Pinot Noirs or mixed. Small bites and boxed lunches from our executive chef will be available for purchase, as well as local beer, cider and coffee. Fee: $20 (waived with a purchase of three bottles).

21101 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

503-435-1278 • www.brookswine.com

Calamity Hill Vineyard & Farm

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oregon’s smallest licensed producer of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris is open only three weekends a year. Taste estate-grown olive oil and eight wines, including multiple OWP Cellar Selects wines. See Oregon’s largest cork screw. Sit by a roaring fire overlooking the valley. Fee: $10.

9779 S.E. Hillview Drive, Amity

503-435-9868 • www.calamityhill.com

Coelho Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Coelho Winery for live music, games, prizes and food Thanksgiving Weekend. A special new release vineyard-designate wine flight will be available all weekend. Saturday, we will have live music, 1 to 3 p.m. Food and games on Saturday and Sunday. Fee: $15; $20; $25.

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • www.coelhowinery.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open twice a year to the public. “Favorite tasting of the day, we wanted to stay all day!” Taste old and new vintages with hors d’oeuvres. See the new winery in our 1870s barn. Gardens, dragonfly pond, vineyards and beautiful views. And, of course, great wine: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Fee: $25.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Grochau Cellars

Nov. 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join Grochau Cellars for a Thanksgiving Open House with guest winemakers Vincent and Upper Five Vineyards. Taste more than a dozen wines, including new releases, alongside light seasonal fare. Grochau Cellars is dog and bike-friendly. Fee: $15 (free for club members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (open by appointment) Pre-Thanksgiving: Open only twice a year, we invite you to discover and taste a vertical of our iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noirs from the Eola-Amity Hills. Tasting fee includes vertical, "bonus" pours as well as a logo glass. Or schedule a private, post-holiday appointment Thanksgiving Weekend. Contact johanna@iotacellars.com to coordinate. Fee: $15.

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • www.iotacellars.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard

Nov. 16–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Spend before and after Thanksgiving with us. Taste estate wines from our certified organic and Biodynamic vineyard. Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, rosé and Chardonnay, plus the absolute best in customer service. Fee: $20.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com

Upper Five Vineyard (at Grochau)

Nov. 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join Grochau Cellars for a Thanksgiving Open House with guest winemakers Vincent and Upper Five Vineyards. Taste more than a dozen wines, including new releases, alongside light seasonal fare. Grochau Cellars is dog and bike-friendly. Fee: $15 (free for club members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.upperfivevineyard.com

Vincent Wine Company (at Grochau)

Nov. 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join Grochau Cellars for a Thanksgiving Open House with guest winemakers Vincent and Upper Five Vineyards. Taste more than a dozen wines, including new releases, alongside light seasonal fare. Grochau Cellars is dog and bike-friendly. Fee: $15 (free for club members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.vincentwinecompany.com

Dallas

Amalie Robert Estate

Nov. 18–19 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Amalie Robert Estate will be closed this Thanksgiving. Please join us the weekend before to celebrate the bounty of the season. We are also open throughout the year by appointment.

13531 Bursell Road, Dallas

503-88-CUVEE • www.amalierobert.com

Chateau Bianca Winery

Nov. 25–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Do not miss this event. We are lucky enough to have a One Fork Farms Caramels and Willamette Valley Cheese Company joining us for hors d’oeruves and wine pairings. Take advantage of our holiday sales and enjoy a great time.

17485 Highway 22, Dallas

503-623-6181 • www.chateaubianca.com

Illahe Vineyards

Nov. 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Illahe will host an open house at the winery over Thanksgiving Weekend, offering a comprehensive lineup of aromatic white wines and expressive reds — all estate-grown. Fee: $15 (reimbursed with purchases of $50 or more; free for club members).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com

Namasté Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) With 11 wines to choose from, featuring delicious whites, award-winning Pinot Noirs and luscious large reds, Namasté is the perfect place to spend some time with friends and family. Fee: $10.

5600 Van Well Road, Dallas

503-623-4150 • www.namastevineyards.com

Rickreall

Cherry Hill Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the spectacular view of our vineyard and the beautiful Eola-Amity Hills while tasting our award-winning Pinot Noirs and Blanc de Pinot Noir, all from our estate-grown fruit. Hors d’oeuvres. Fee: $10 (applied to wine purchase).

7867 Crowley Road, Rickreall

503-623-7867 • www.cherryhillwinery.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Nov. 24–27 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a tasting featuring our double-gold sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé, new barrel select Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. We have a weekend full of activities including yoga and a football-viewing party. Keep your eyes out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday case deals. Our Legacy Estate Vineyard will also be open. Fee: $10 to $15.

501 S. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-623-2405 • www.eolahillswinery.com

Left Coast Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) We will be hosting our annual Noir Friday at the Left Coast Estate with holiday deals through the open house weekend. The entry fee entitles you to a flight of select current releases as well as barrel tastings at the winery, plus a souvenir GoVino wine glass. Our famous wood-fired pizza will be available for purchase. Fee: $10.

4225 N. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastcellars.com

Salem

Antiquum Farm (at Bjørnson)

Nov. 18–19 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in Junction City at our new appointment cottage or at our new host winery, Bjørnson Vineyards in the Eola Hills for the fall release of all three 2016 Pinot Noirs and the unveiling of our wine club bottling, Black Sheep. Fee: $20.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

541-556-4842 • www.antiquumfarm.com

Arcane Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy great wine and mellow company in a beautiful setting on the Willamette River. Come taste our newest releases: Grüner Veltliner, Carménère and our distinctive Pommard Reserve Pinot. Arcane specializes in unusual whites, big reds and interesting blends, along with our Port-style dessert wine, Madouro. From I-5, take the historic Wheatland Ferry across the river – call for status: 503-588-7979. Fee: $10.

22350 Magness Road N.W., Salem

503-868-7076 • www.arcanecellars.com

Bethel Heights Vineyard

Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Bethel Heights as we partner with Cristom Vineyards, Walter Scott and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills. Bethel Heights will be pouring a five-wine flight with a paired bite as part of the “progressive tasting." Fee: $20 (per person at each winery). Closed Friday.

6060 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-2262 • www.bethelheights.com

Björnson Vineyard

Nov. 18. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Björnson will be packed upstairs and down with an acclaimed array of winemaking talent representing Björnson Vineyard, Elemental Cellars, Harper-Voit (and friends) and Helioterra. Fine wines, delicious food and true people. An authentic Oregon wine experience. Fee: $20 (one level) $25 (both levels). Complimentary for club members.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-877-8189 • www.bjørnsonwine.com

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our family and winemaker as we celebrate our being named a “Top 100 Winery.” Fee: $15.

5955 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • www.brynmawrvineyards.com

Cramoisi Vineyard (at Bjørnson)

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Sofia and Ryan Owners of Cramoisi Vineyard, who will be pouring their 2014 and 2015 boutique wines at Bjørnson Cellar, alongside a number of winemaker Drew Voit’s small customer winemaking clients. One stop 20-plus high-end boutique wines to taste. Fee: $20.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem, Salem

503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com

Cristom Vineyards

Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Cristom Vineyards as we partner with Bethel Heights, Walter Scott and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills. Cristom will be pouring a five-wine flight with a paired bite as part of the “progressive tasting” between the four wineries. Fee: $20 (per person, per winery). Closed Friday.

6905 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-375-3068 • www.cristomvineyards.com

Cubanísimo Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend at Cubanísimo Vineyards. Join us for wine tasting, exclusive wine sales, live music, Cuban-style tapas and football. Fee: $20; $30 (afternoon package).

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • www.cubanisimovineyards.com

Evesham Wood & Haden Fig

Nov. 17–19 (noon to 4 p.m.) Experience the southern Eola-Amity Hills terroir of our certified-organic Le Puits Sec Vineyard, and taste several 2015 single-vineyard Pinots, including our Le Puits Sec bottling, Cuvée J and Haden Fig wines along with great hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10 (four wines); $20 (eight wines).

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem • 503-371-8478

www.eveshamwood.com www.hadenfig.com

Harper Voit Wines (at Bjørnson Vineyard)

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Drew and Tandy at our new winemaking home at Bjørnson Vineyard this Thanksgiving. We will be pouring in the cellar alongside a number of Drew’s small custom winemaking clients and friends with new releases of single-vineyard Pinots from around the Valley. Fee: $20.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-583-4221 • www.harpervoit.com

Helioterra Wines (at Bjørnson)

Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Helioterra Wines at Bjørnson Vineyard before and after the busy holiday, and enjoy fabulous wines and great views of the Willamette Valley. Fee: $25.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-877-8189 • www.helioterrawines.com

Honeywood Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oregon’s oldest producing winery welcomes you to sip and shop. Grab a glass of your favorite wine and browse our large and diverse gift shop. With more than 50 wines to choose from, you will find something to tantalize your palate. Honeywood is a must-stop. Fee: $5.

1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem

503-362-4111 • www.honeywoodwinery.com

Lewman Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (11 a .m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Thanksgiving Weekend open house in the Eola-Amity Hills.

6080 Bethel Heights Road, Salem

503-365-8859 • www.lewmanvineyard.com

Lingua Franca

Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Lingua Franca as we partner with Bethel Heights, Cristom, and Walter Scott for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills. Normally appointment only, we will be open to the public to share our inaugural vintage paired with exceptional local fare. Fee: $20 (per person, per winery). Closed Friday.

9675 Hopewell Road, Salem

503-687-3005 • www.linguafranca.wine

Moffett Vineyards (at Bjørnson)

Nov. 18 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Trent Moffett will be featuring Pinots from the Eola-Amity Hills, Dundee Hills and Yamhill Carlton AVAs. He will also show Napa Valley wines to spice things up for the holidays. Multiple wineries featuring winemaker Drew Voit will also be pouring. Fee: $20.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem • 707-290-8123

Monksgate Vineyard & Wines (at Bjørnson)

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Savor our highly anticipated 2015 pinots, along with our popular Dry Rose and Dry Riesling wines and stock up for the holidays. Learn the history behind our second generation produced small lot wines while experiencing our famous hospitality. Cheers. Fee: $20.

3635 Bethel Heights Rd. N.W., Salem

503-852-6521 • www.monksgate.com

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving “Before & After” Festivals. Wine and barrel tasting, delicious food, our incredible view and music. We will have tri-tip sandwiches, Betty’s butternut squash soup, homemade sausages, smoked salmon pâté, cheeses and more. Fee: $10 (club members free).

2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem

503-362-1596 • www.redhawkwine.com

Stangeland Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Larry Miller has been quietly making distinctly elegant Pinots since 1991. “This must be one of the most under-the-radar producers of top-notch Pinot Noir in Oregon, and the pricing is ridiculously fair for the quality delivered.” –J. Raynolds Vinous. Visit us. Fee: $10.

8500 Hopewell Road N.W., Salem

503-581-0355 • www.stangelandwinery.com

Walter Scott Wines

Nov. 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Walter Scott as we partner with Bethel Heights, Cristom and Lingua Franca for Thanksgiving Weekend in the Eola-Amity Hills. Walter Scott will be open to the public and share our limited 2016 wines from barrel with a spread of locally crafted meats and cheeses. Fee: $20 (per person, per winery). Closed Friday.

6130 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

971-209-7786 • www.walterscottwine.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy an intimate seated wine tasting in the cellar featuring limited-release wines and stories of the recent harvest. The wines will include our special Quinta Reserve Port-style Pinot Noir just in time for your holiday entertaining. We will also have our latest wine releases available to taste in our estate tasting room and to pair with dishes by our winery chef. Tasting Passport & Cellar Pass: $15 ($5 for wine club, owners and their guests).

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

RainSong Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come enjoy our delicious handcrafted wines in our beautiful country setting. We’ll be sampling a wide variety of our specialties, including Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay, sweet and dry Rieslings, Müller-Thurgau, rosés and, of course, a selection of our signature méthode Champenoise sparkling wines. We’ll have a warm, crackling fire and lots of good cheer. Tasting free to wine club members; $5 refundable with a bottle purchase.

92989 Templeton Road, Cheshire

541-998-1786 • www.rainsongvineyard.com

Eugene

Iris Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for our annual Thanksgiving tradition of roasting chestnuts from or own and other local orchards. We’ll be offering cones of freshly roasted chestnuts for $5 with wine pairing recommendations. Enjoy a relaxed setting with stunning views and roasted chestnuts to keep you warm and toasty.

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • www.irisvineyards.com

J. Scott Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (1 to 9 p.m.); Nov. 26 (1 to 5 p.m.) Enjoy extraordinary and out-of-the-ordinary wines of the Pacific Northwest this Thanksgiving Weekend in the fun atmosphere of J. Scott Cellars warehouse winery in west Eugene. Friday: Skip the turkey leftovers and savor some delicious bites from local food truck The Dumpling Group. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mr. Brendan Curran will be playing some awesome music. Poco Collina Vineyard is a guest winery for the day. Saturday: Gourmet pizza delivered to your table from our neighbor, Viking Braggot Company. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., up-and-coming young talent Cooper Morris will play live. Sunday: Open for your convenience. Specials all weekend.

520 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-232-4225 • www.jscottcellars.com

Noble Estate Winery (Vineyard)

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Start the holiday season vineyard style at Noble Estate. Just two miles from Eugene, you can take in the Pacific Coast Mountains while sampling award-winning wines. There’s lots of fun planned for the weekend, including customized wine flights, locally made chocolates, holiday wine specials and more. Fee: $5 to $10.

29210 Gimpl Hill Road, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Noble Estate Winery (Urban)

Nov. 24–25 (4 to 10 p.m.) After a full day of holiday festivities at our vineyard tasting room, kick back with live music, artisan chocolate and wine specials in Noble Estate’s Urban wine cellar. Gourmet pizzas, hummus and cheese plates available to nibble.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

Nov. 19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pre-Thanksgiving: Indoor farmer’s market. Fresh produce, local honey, hazelnuts, chocolate, unique gift shop items and, of course, wine while you shop. Live music, 2 to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Weekend: Join us for our annual celebration of wine, food and friends. Special prices on select wines, gift shop sale and live music, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., each day.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Independence

Namasté Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) With 11 wines to choose from featuring delicious whites, award-winning Pinot Noirs and luscious large reds, Namasté is the perfect place to spend some time with friends and family. Fee: $10.

3250 Pacific Highway, Independence

503-623-4150 • www.namastevineyards.com

Redgate Winery

Nov. 18–19; Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Live music, wine glass, pizzas for purchase, 15-percent discount on bottles, 30 percent on cases. Fee: $5.

8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence

503-428-7115 • www.redgatevineyard.com

Junction City

Antiquum Farm

Nov. 18–19 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in Junction City at our new appointment cottage or at our new host winery, Bjørnson Vineyards in the Eola Hills for the fall release of all three 2016 Pinot Noirs and the unveiling of our wine club bottling, Black Sheep. Fee: $20.

25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-556-4842 • www.antiquumfarm.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) The event fee covers six tastes from our extensive selection of award-winning wines and Mary’s mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres. Stop in to pick up your holiday wines. We have many possibilities that are perfect partners for your Thanksgiving gathering. Fee: $10.

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Treos

Nov. 24–26 (1 to 5 p.m.) We invite you to try our unique, award winning wines, including our newly released vintage of Albariño (third highest scoring worldwide). Fee: $10 (applicable to purchase of $30-plus).

10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth

503-610-3530 • www.treoswine.com

Monroe

Benton-Lane Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend in our romantic holiday barrel room and have your palate seduced by our silky Pinots at our family-owned estate winery and vineyard. Savor our terrific pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw, and gourmet meat and cheese plates. Fee: $10 (reimbursed with $25 wine purchase; wine club complimentary).

23924 Territorial Road, Monroe

541-847-5792 • www.benton-lane.com

Broadley Vineyards

Nov. 18–19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Enjoy the 2017 vintage from the barrel at our family-owned and -operated winery. Tasting several 2016 Pinot Noirs and barrel samples of the 2017 vintage. Fee: $15.

265 S. Fifth Street, Monroe

541-847-5934 • www.broadleyvineyards.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pre- and Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Open House. Holiday wine special: 10 percent off purchase of 2016 Walnut Ridge Pinot Gris, 2016 Chardonnay and 2015 Pinot Noir three-pack. Fee: $10 (refunded with $25 purchase).

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stock up for Thanksgiving at our pre-holiday event. Sale prices on our Pinot Noir rosé. Thanksgiving Weekend: Featuring a vertical tasting of our award-winning library wines. Meet acclaimed local artist Jeri Hurff and view her work. Normal tasting fees apply.

24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath

541-929-9463 • www.cardwellhillwine.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Bask in the beauty of fall in this little valley surrounded by old oak trees, the Marys River, the historic covered bridge and timbered hillsides. Vermouth and dessert wines, stories, music and tasty nibbles. Fee: $10 to $20.

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

Panache Cellars

Nov. 24–25 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting of our current releases. Meet the winemaker and see what “handcrafted” wine means in one of Oregon’s smallest production facilities.

3328 Stoneboro Place, Philomath

541-929-2288 • www.panachecellars.com

Spindrift Cellars

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 5 p.m.); Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste our award-winning wines, light food, holiday shopping. Fee: $10.

810 Appplegate Street, Philomath

541-929-6555 • www.spindriftcellars.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (1 to 6 p.m.) Join us for holiday fun starting on Black Friday and continuing all weekend. Friday starts with our traditional holiday spirit sale; Saturday is tree trimming; and Sunday wraps up with complimentary "Pat’s famous turkey chili." Join us for this adult-only event. We will have the fireplace on inside and the fire pit and bocce ball are available outside, depending on the weather.

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com

Elkton

Bradley Vineyards

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) One of many stops for the Elkton Art and Wine Weekend. Complimentary tastings and special discounts at our scenic vineyard Tasting Room.

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sample our 2017 Elkton-Villages Nouveau and library wines. Fee: $5.

345 First Street, Elkton

541-584-2870 • www.brandborgwine.com

Lexème

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy a tasting of our handcrafted wines along with a Swiss specialty appetizer at our tasting room in Elkton. Fee: $5 (waived with any wine purchase).

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-584-2218 • www.lexemewines.com

River’s Edge Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) One of several stops on the Elkton Art & Wine Weekend tour. Special discounts and winery tours along the scenic Umpqua River.

1395 River Drive, Elkton

541-584-2357 • www.riversesgewinery.com

Grants Pass

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Nov. 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving at the winery! wine special, live music, full kitchen open with turkey chili special, mercantile stocked with great gift items. Friendly staff waiting for you. Regular tasting fees apply.

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com

Oakland

Triple Oak Vineyard

Nov. 25–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste award-winning wines of the Umpqua at the Triple Oak Wine Vault in historic Oakland gateway to the region.

137 Locust Street, Historic Oakland

541-459-1887 • www.tripleoakvineyard.com

Medford

DANCIN

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 7 p.m.) Join us for a weekend of award-winning wines paired alongside locally sourced, terroir-inspired bites as you drink in the views of Table Rocks, Mount McLoughlin and the vineyard from your table at DANCIN. Fee varies.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancinvineyards.com

JAXON Vineyards

Nov. 18–19 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us for our annual holiday case sale with exceptional discounts to help stock your cellar for entertaining and gift giving. Soup samples and complimentary gift packaging available. Fee: $5 (complimentary for members).

5601 Hughes Road, Medford

541-512-1514 • www.jaxonvineyards.com

Roseburg

Abacela

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the premier open house in the Umpqua Valley. Enjoy wine tasting with light snacks. Pick up some holiday gifts while enjoying the festivities. Fee: $15 (half-price for Baron/Noble Club; complimentary for minors, drivers and Royal Club).

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Foon Estate Vineyard

Nov. 24–26 (1 to 6 p.m.) The Foo estate tasting room will be open with seasonal foods created by our winemaker to complement our wines Fee: $5; $8 (Tempranillo verticals).

340 Busenbark Lane, Roseburg • 541-439-4906

Girardet

Nov. 24–26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Thanksgiving Weekend and enjoy our new releases, limited-production wines, and our entire wine lineup. We will be serving select food pairings to enhance the tasting experience. A great time to stock up on wine for the holidays with our event-only specials on wine. Customize a gift basket for no extra charge. Live music on Saturday. Fee: $10; $8 (member admission; free for drivers and minors).

895 Reston Road, Roseburg

541-679-7252 • www.girardetwine.com

Melrose Vineyards

Nov. 24–25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House. Entrance fee includes Melrose glass, and wine and food pairings. Fee: $5.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • www.melrosevineyards.com

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards & Winery

Nov. 24–25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit the “2017 Wine Press Northwest Winery of the of Year” Holiday Kick-off Open House. Music by Acoustic Blend. Gloria’s Syrah and Trinity limited releases. Sit-down wine and food pairings with wine educator in Christmas-decorated cave. Seasonal specials. Fee: $10.

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Thanksgiving Open House. Complimentary light hors devours, winery tours and a sneak peek preview of 2017 vintage wines. Fee: $5 (waived with purchase of a bottle of wine).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Columbia Gorge

Goldendale, WA

Maryhill Winery

Nov. 18–26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Maryhill Winery’s holiday open house and wine sale takes place this year between Nov. 18– 26. (The winery is closed Thanksgiving Day.) Receive up to 50 percent off select cases and up to 35 percent off all wine!* online and in our tasting room. Enjoy wine tastings and holiday shopping. Roast your own hot dog and marshmallows on the terrace, weekends only. *Additional discounts do not apply to wine by the glass, merchandise or case specials. Open daily. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • www.maryhillwinery.com

Hood River

Mt. Hood Winery

Nov. 24–26 (11 a .m. to 5 p.m.) Sample new releases, plus light appetizers and local artists.

2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River

541-386-8333 • www.mthoodwinery.com

The Pines 1852

Nov. 24 (noon to 10 p.m.); Nov. 25–26 (noon to 7 p.m.) Come celebrate the season with The Pines. Get into the holiday spirit with a special wine tasting, including some rare library reserve wines, live music and a new release. Take this opportunity to stock up for the winter with our special Thanksgiving Weekend discount of 20 percent off six or more bottle purchases (current vintage only). Wine club members will receive a 30 percent discount. Fee: $10 (refundable with purchase).

202 Cascade Avenue, Suite B, Hood River

541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com

Lyle, WA

Domaine Pouillon

Nov. 24–26 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Thanksgiving Weekend Warehouse Sale. Sample current release and library wines, enjoy roasted chestnuts, hot spiced wine and our best prices of the year. Family-friendly.

170 Lyle Snowden Road, Lyle, WA

509-365-2795 • www.domainepouillon.com

Idiot’s Grace / Memaloose

Nov. 24 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Left-Over Party pouring library releases, 30 percent off back vintages Thanksgiving dinner snacks.

34 State Street, Lyle, WA

503-774-9050 • www.winesofthegorge.com

Oregon Coast

Astoria

The Cellar on 10th

Nov. 24–25 (1 to 4 p.m.) Join us for our annual Thanksgiving Open House and special wine tastings throughout the holiday weekend. Gourmet food samplings. Fee: $5.

1004 Marine Drive, Astoria

503-325-6600 • www.thecellaron10th.com

Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay Winery

Nov. 24–26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting, whale watching, new releases, holiday wine specials.

22 S.E. Highway 101, Depoe Bay

541-765-3311 • www.depoebaywinery.com

Nehalem

Nehalem Bay Winery

Nov. 24–26 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wine tasting, new releases, holiday wine specials.

34965 Highway 53, Nehalem

503-368-9463 • www.nehalembaywinery.com

Newport

Noble Estate Winery

Nov. 24–27 (1 to 7 p.m.) Enjoy a winery experience with coastal charm. You can watch the sailboats from our bay front patio, take advantage of holiday wine specials, sip award-winning wines and treat yourself to artisan cheeses. Fee: $5 to $10.

146 S.W. Bay Boulevard, Newport

541-272-5222 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Southwest Washington

Vancouver, WA

English Estate Winery

Nov. 24–26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for barrel tastings and new releases. We will release our 2015 Pinot Noir and our of course our Raspberry Delight, just in time for the holidays. Fee: $12.

17806 S.E. First Street, Vancouver, WA

360-772-5141 • www.englishestatewinery.com