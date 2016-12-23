December 15, 2015

IBG Acquires Stone Wolf Vineyards

Company to expand reach of Oregon winery

Integrated Beverage Group announces its acquisition of Stone Wolf Vineyards, the award-winning producer of premium Oregon wine, Rascal, among others. Founded by the Lindsay family in 1998 in McMinnville, Oregon, Stone Wolf Vineyards quickly rose to recognition in the industry, and is rated one of the top 20 wineries in the state.

Currently distributed in limited markets – Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Ohio, Tennessee and Colorado, as well as New York and surrounding states – Rascal Pinot Noir is the fifth best-selling Oregon pinot noir in the nation according to IRI® scan data,[1] as well as the top-selling Oregon pinot noir in Oregon, according to IRI® scan data.[2] With an SRP of $12.99, Rascal retails within the fastest-growing segment of the wine business today.

“With this acquisition, Integrated Beverage Group furthers our mission to help retailers grow their businesses profitably,” said Ari Walker, president of Integrated Beverage Group. “This partnership will also significantly help to expand Rascal’s reach in the marketplace.”

“We could not think of a better step forward for Stone Wolf than with Integrated Beverage Group, and we’re eager to watch the labels grow,” said Linda Lindsay, founder of Stone Wolf Vineyards. “Oregon is a well-known region among wine lovers and connoisseurs. In conjunction with IBG, I am confident that our brand will soon be available throughout the country; but most importantly, this arrangement will create new and exciting opportunities for our winemaking team.”

Integrated Beverage Group aims to provide value to alcoholic beverage consumers, and the entire supply chain, through its innovative technology and distribution platforms, as well as its growing collection of top wine brands, which also include Cara Mia from Italy, and Chime and Reaper from California.

