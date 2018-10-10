October 1, 2018

Stoller and Atticus Hotel voted “Best”

USA Today recently honored Stoller Family Estate as the “No. 1 Tasting Room” in the nation. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards also included Van Duzer Vineyards, which was voted No. 8 in the same category. Several other Oregon wineries and wine country properties, including Atticus Hotel, which won the “No. 1 Wine Country Hotel,” were highlighted among other lists, which you can find at usatoday.com

Twenty nominees are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, including editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; and relevant expert contributors. Winners are chosen by four weeks of popular public voting.