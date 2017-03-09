Seductive Starters
Tempt your palate with these little love bites
Black Truffle Fondue with Grilled Crostini
Wine Pairing: Sparkling
INGREDIENTS
1 clove garlic, cut in half
1 cup dry white wine
2 cups Emmentaler cheese, grated
2 cups Gruyère cheese, grated
4 teaspoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed
2 tablespoons black truffle oil
* kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper
24 slices baguette, grilled with olive oil, salt, pepper; then cubed
METHOD
- Rub garlic cloves on inside of bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Add wine and heat until steaming.
- In large bowl, toss both cheeses with cornstarch until evenly coated.
- Over low heat, add cheese blend, ½ cup at a time, stirring until melted. Continue until all cheese is melted into wine, forming a smooth, glossy cheese sauce, about 10 minutes.
- It is important that the fondue remain below a simmer once you start adding cheese, or there’s a risk it could separate or break. Whisk in the lemon juice and truffle oil until fully incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer fondue to a fondue pot to keep warm and melted at table. Serve with grilled bread cubes and/or lightly blanched vegetables for dipping.
Note: If fondue gets too thick, add small splash of wine to loosen it.
Dungeness Crab Beignets
Yields 24 pieces
Wine Pairing: Riesling
INGREDIENTS
12 ounces Dungeness crab meat, well-cleaned
½ cup water
¼ cup butter, unsalted
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 eggs
1 tablespoon onion, grated
2 teaspoons creamed horseradish
1 dash Tabasco sauce
METHOD
- Bring water, butter and salt to boil in saucepan, making sure butter is completely melted.
- Remove pan from heat; add flour all at once. Stir vigorously with wooden spoon until it forms a smooth ball that pulls away from sides of pan.
- Transfer mixture to mixing bowl; on medium speed, beat in one egg at a time — beat thoroughly until mixed.
- Remove bowl from mixer; stir in onion, horseradish and Tabasco. Gently fold in remaining ingredients to keep lumps of crab in the mixture.
- Scoop one tablespoon of batter and gently release into hot oil (350°F).
- Fry 2 minutes. Turn; fry 2 minutes on other side. Remove from oil and drain on several layers of paper towels.
- Serve immediately with dipping sauce (see below).
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Yields 1¼ cups
INGREDIENTS
½ cup rice vinegar
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 teaspoons red chili flakes (more or less to taste)
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon corn starch
METHOD
- Combine vinegar, brown sugar, ketchup, chili flakes and water in small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, whisking to combine until sugar is dissolved.
- Combine remaining 2 tablespoons water and corn starch in small bowl; whisk with fork to form slurry. Whisk into sauce and bring to boil.
- Allow to cool and serve.
Dark Chocolate, Hazelnut, Raspberry Brie en Croûte
Yields 6 servings
Wine Pairing: Pinot Noir
INGREDIENTS
1 sheet puff pastry dough, thawed
1 small wheel Brie (8 ounces)
3 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
2 tablespoons ground hazelnuts, toasted
¼ cup raspberry preserves
1 egg, beaten
METHOD
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Lay one sheet puff pastry on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush entire surface of pastry with beaten egg using pastry brush.
- Place Brie in middle of pastry dough; spread raspberry preserves on top of Brie, then top with chocolate and hazelnuts.
- Pick up all four of edges of dough; wrap dough around Brie, gathering edges together at top.
- Tie pastry with butcher’s twine to create a package. (Dough edges will flop over onto top of wrapped Brie.) Brush pastry with beaten egg.
- Bake 20 minutes or until pastry is golden brown and puffed.
- Remove string with scissors; place brie en croûte on platter. Serve with sliced baguette and sliced pears.