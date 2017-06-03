 COMMENTARY
Elkton in the Umpqua Valley ##Photo Provided
The Dundee Bistro and Wine and Bubble Bar in Dundee located in the Willamette Valley. ##Photo Provided

Say What?

Name a wine country town that pleasantly surprised you.

“First of all, the drive into Elkton on either Highway 38 or 138 is breathtaking — right along the Umpqua River. Once you get to town, it’s such a super sweet little place to stop.  Brandborg Winery is right on the main road, with some great restaurants right across the street, [such as] Tomaselli’s, Arlene’s and even a taco truck.  Plus, there are a few other wineries around town. If you go a bit farther west, there’s the ECEC (Elkton Community Education Center) — beautiful gardens and butterfly house to walk through; and they always have plants or veggies for sale. There’s a great park and walking path right downtown along the river. It’s the perfect place for an early evening stroll with some wine. I really think Elkton is a hidden gem. I can’t believe more people don’t know about it.  World-class wines, beautiful views, easy drive from basically everywhere.”   
Katie DeBonis, OWP Reader

“I like the charm of Amity! It just has a good vibe.”
Dave Kaplan, John’s Marketplace

“Dundee, 25 years ago — lately the traffic and lack of good roads makes it busier. Great food, character and one of the great “terroirs” in Oregon.”
Sandy Thompson, Mt. Tabor Fine Wines



