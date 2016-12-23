November 21, 2016

Declared King of Grüner Veltliner?

Andy Perdue, the Pacific Northwest's leading wine critic, writer, and co-founder of Great NW Wine, has declared Stephen M. Reustle the "King of US Grüner Veltliner." Great NW Wine's website article at Stephen Reustle, King of US Gruner and Star Northwest Winemaker highlights Stephen's story from the early days establishing Prayer Rock Vineyards until recent accomplishments including the 6 Nations win for the Best Syrah in the New World.

According to Perdue, Stephen, shown here judging wines at Cascadia Wine Competition, is the Northwest's Star winemaker. Perdue says that Reustle attributes a great deal of his success to proper planning in the beginning, "It was very important for me to plant the right vines on the right rootstock in the right place on our particular site."



Recently, Andy sat down with Stephen for a brief interview. You can listen to this interview on a podcast at Reustle Interview.

2015 Six Nations Wine Challenge Top Syrah producer, Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards™, 2015 Terroir Award Recipient & 2010 Small Winery of the Year named by Riverside International Wine Competition, is 100% estate grown and produced from 40 acres of steep, hillside vineyards in Southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley. Family owned and operated since 2001, Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards produces approximately 8,000 cases annually.