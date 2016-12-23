September 30, 2016

Vertical - Miles and Jack are back—again!

The famous, wine-drinking twosome from the international hit, Sideways, now have their sights set on the Willamette Valley and Oregon’s Pinot Noir rich landscape.

Loose Gravel Press is releasing Vertical: Passion and Pinot on the Oregon Wine Trail by author Rex Pickett, who wrote the first hit, Sideways.

Re-edited and illustrated with New-Yorker style chapter headings and vignettes, the new release will be available on Amazon.com November 1.

“It is a very funny novel,” says Tim Moore, publisher of Loose Gravel Press. “It is a richer, deeper and more significant work—in many ways—than Sideways.”

Originally released as Vertical in 2011 on a self-publishing small-press run, Moore took the unusual step of buying the copyright from author PIckett.

“We felt Rex had written a masterpiece,” said Moore, whose company is releasing Sideways: The 10th Anniversary Edition alongside the new Vertical: Passion and Pinot. “It just needed the input of top editors to expose the real brilliance of the story.”

In this novel, Miles and Jack leave California along with Miles’s wheelchair-bound mom, her dog, and her pot-smoking caretaker. Their destination is Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where his mother will live out her last days with her sister.

But first, Miles has a date as the honorary emcee of the International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC). Pickett’s treatment of the famous Oregon Pinot Noir festival is nothing short of hilarious, with scenarios which Moore believes will bring Hollywood’s cameras to Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

“The scenes are a director’s dream—some unbelievably funny and others deeply touching. And who would not want to film in the Willamette Valley? It’s a no brainer—money on the table.”

Early editions of Vertical: Passion and Pinot on the Oregon Wine Trail are available for Oregon wineries to carry beginning October 20.

For more information, visit www.LooseGravelPress.com