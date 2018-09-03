August 30, 2018

2018 Oregon Wine Experience® breaks records and announces Best of Show winners

Oregon Wine Experience® ~ August 20-26, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The 2018 Oregon Wine Experience® is officially in the books, with a record number of attendees and volunteers helping to raise more than $1,275,000 for Asante’s Children’s Miracle Network and other healthcare programs. This is the second consecutive year that Oregon Wine Experience® has surpassed the million-dollar mark in fundraising and a 25% increase from 2017. Oregon Wine Experience® has positioned itself as one of the top regional wine and culinary destination events in the country. Guests haled from multiple states including California, Nevada, South Carolina, Virginia and countries as far as New Zealand.

Silver, Gold and Double Gold Medals were awarded including the announcement of the Best of Show winners at the Medal Celebration on August 23 at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville. Quady North took top honors in the Specialty Category with their 2017 GSM Rosé. Awen Winecraft was awarded first place for the White Category with their 2017 Viognier. Old Ninety Nine Cellars grabbed the top spot in the Red Category with their 2014 Tempranillo.

The Oregon Wine Experience® encompasses the full breadth and depth of Oregon wines. More than 100 wineries participated in 2018 from all corners of the state of Oregon. The Oregon Wine Experience is an unique taste of the best of Oregon. For event information, please visit theoregonwineexperience.com or call 541-789-5025.

The Oregon Wine Experience® is a multi-day wine and culinary event, where 100% of money

raised stays local and benefits Asante Children’s Miracle Network and other Asante

Foundation healthcare programs.

2018 Participating Wineries:

2Hawk Vineyard & Winery

A Blooming Hill Vineyard

Abacela

Adega Northwest

Agate Ridge Vineyard

Anchor Valley

Archery Summit Winery

Augustino Estate and Vineyard

Aurora Vines/Aguila Vineyard

Authentique Wine Cellars

Awen Winecraft

Beaton Farm Vineyard & Winery

Belle Fiore Winery

Bluebird Hill Cellars

Brandborg Vineyard and Winery

Brigadoon Wine Co.

Carlton Cellars

Cathedral Ridge Winery

Catman Cellars

Chris James Cellars

Cliff Creek Cellars

Clos Nowhere

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Coopers hall

Coria Estates

Coventina Vineyards

Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden

Crater Lake Cellars

Cubanisimo Vineyards

Cuckoo’s Nest Cellars

Daisy Creek Vineyard

DANCIN Vineyards

Del Rio Vineyards

Diamondback Vineyards

Dominio IV Wines

Dragonfly Time

Earth Song Vineyards

EdenVale Winery

Eliana Wines

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Fences Winery

Firesteed Corporation

Foris Vineyards Winery

Freed Estate Winery

Giradet

Goldback Wines

Grizzly Peak Winery

Guzzo Family Vineyard

Harry & David

Huett Cellars

Iris Vineyards

Irontree Wines

Irvine & Roberts Vineyards

J Wrigley Vineyards

JAXON

Kriselle Cellars

Ledger David Cellars

Left Coast Estate

Lenné

Maison Jussiaume Wines

MarshAnne Landing Winery

Misty Oaks Vineyard

Moulton Family Wines

Naumes Family Vineyards

Oak Knoll Winery

Old Ninety Nine Cellars

Parkhurst Wine Cellars

Pebblestone Cellars

Pheasantbrook Cellars

Pike Road Wines

Plaisance Ranch

Quady North

Rattlesnake Butte Winery

Red Lily Vineyards

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards

Rosella’s Vineyard & Winery

RoxyAnn Winery

Ryan Rose Wine

Schmidt Family Vineyards

Schultz Wines

Season Cellars

Serra Vineyards

Silvan Ridge Winery

Simple Machine

Soloro Vineyard

South Stage Cellars

Spangler Vineyards

Stave & Stone Winery

Stone Griffon Winery

StoneRiver Winery & Vineyards

Talent Cellars, LLC

Terra Vina Wines

Tero Estates Wines Inc.

Trium Wines

Troon Vineyard

Twill Cellars

Upper Five Vineyard

Valcan Cellars

Valley View Winery

VIDON Vineyard

Weisinger Family Winery

Whitetail Ridge Vineyard

Wooldridge Creek Winery

Youngberg Hill