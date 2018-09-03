2018 Oregon Wine Experience® breaks records and announces Best of Show winners
Oregon Wine Experience® ~ August 20-26, 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The 2018 Oregon Wine Experience® is officially in the books, with a record number of attendees and volunteers helping to raise more than $1,275,000 for Asante’s Children’s Miracle Network and other healthcare programs. This is the second consecutive year that Oregon Wine Experience® has surpassed the million-dollar mark in fundraising and a 25% increase from 2017. Oregon Wine Experience® has positioned itself as one of the top regional wine and culinary destination events in the country. Guests haled from multiple states including California, Nevada, South Carolina, Virginia and countries as far as New Zealand.
Silver, Gold and Double Gold Medals were awarded including the announcement of the Best of Show winners at the Medal Celebration on August 23 at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville. Quady North took top honors in the Specialty Category with their 2017 GSM Rosé. Awen Winecraft was awarded first place for the White Category with their 2017 Viognier. Old Ninety Nine Cellars grabbed the top spot in the Red Category with their 2014 Tempranillo.
The Oregon Wine Experience® encompasses the full breadth and depth of Oregon wines. More than 100 wineries participated in 2018 from all corners of the state of Oregon. The Oregon Wine Experience is an unique taste of the best of Oregon. For event information, please visit theoregonwineexperience.com or call 541-789-5025.
The Oregon Wine Experience® is a multi-day wine and culinary event, where 100% of money
raised stays local and benefits Asante Children’s Miracle Network and other Asante
Foundation healthcare programs.
2018 Participating Wineries:
2Hawk Vineyard & Winery
A Blooming Hill Vineyard
Abacela
Adega Northwest
Agate Ridge Vineyard
Anchor Valley
Archery Summit Winery
Augustino Estate and Vineyard
Aurora Vines/Aguila Vineyard
Authentique Wine Cellars
Awen Winecraft
Beaton Farm Vineyard & Winery
Belle Fiore Winery
Bluebird Hill Cellars
Brandborg Vineyard and Winery
Brigadoon Wine Co.
Carlton Cellars
Cathedral Ridge Winery
Catman Cellars
Chris James Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars
Clos Nowhere
Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coopers hall
Coria Estates
Coventina Vineyards
Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden
Crater Lake Cellars
Cubanisimo Vineyards
Cuckoo’s Nest Cellars
Daisy Creek Vineyard
DANCIN Vineyards
Del Rio Vineyards
Diamondback Vineyards
Dominio IV Wines
Dragonfly Time
Earth Song Vineyards
EdenVale Winery
Eliana Wines
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Fences Winery
Firesteed Corporation
Foris Vineyards Winery
Freed Estate Winery
Giradet
Goldback Wines
Grizzly Peak Winery
Guzzo Family Vineyard
Harry & David
Huett Cellars
Iris Vineyards
Irontree Wines
Irvine & Roberts Vineyards
J Wrigley Vineyards
JAXON
Kriselle Cellars
Ledger David Cellars
Left Coast Estate
Lenné
Maison Jussiaume Wines
MarshAnne Landing Winery
Misty Oaks Vineyard
Moulton Family Wines
Naumes Family Vineyards
Oak Knoll Winery
Old Ninety Nine Cellars
Parkhurst Wine Cellars
Pebblestone Cellars
Pheasantbrook Cellars
Pike Road Wines
Plaisance Ranch
Quady North
Rattlesnake Butte Winery
Red Lily Vineyards
Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards
Rosella’s Vineyard & Winery
RoxyAnn Winery
Ryan Rose Wine
Schmidt Family Vineyards
Schultz Wines
Season Cellars
Serra Vineyards
Silvan Ridge Winery
Simple Machine
Soloro Vineyard
South Stage Cellars
Spangler Vineyards
Stave & Stone Winery
Stone Griffon Winery
StoneRiver Winery & Vineyards
Talent Cellars, LLC
Terra Vina Wines
Tero Estates Wines Inc.
Trium Wines
Troon Vineyard
Twill Cellars
Upper Five Vineyard
Valcan Cellars
Valley View Winery
VIDON Vineyard
Weisinger Family Winery
Whitetail Ridge Vineyard
Wooldridge Creek Winery
Youngberg Hill