July 1, 2018

News Briefs

July 2018

Panther Creek moves north

After closing its Dundee location, Panther Creek Cellars has opened shop in the Hollywood District of Woodinville, Washington. Founded in 1986 by Ken Wright and currently owned by Bacchus Capital Management, the iconic winery, now under the guidance of winemaker Tony Rynders, continues to craft high-end Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris. Experience the new tasting room’s relaxed, modern setting with reclaimed, local materials and Pacific Northwest design at 14455 Woodinville-Redmond Road, Woodinville. For more information, visit panthercreekcellars.com.

Eola-Amity Hills wins grant

Visitors to the Eola-Amity Hills will be treated to a richer experience thanks to a $10,000 grant awarded to the Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association (EAHWA) by the Willamette Valley Visitors Association (WVVA). The grant, plus a $1,000 match by EAHWA, will promote tourism in the area. The money will be used to provide information on tourism experiences, including wineries, other activities and destinations, scenic routes, and places to eat and stay. The information will be available on a series of short videos, a refreshed website, eolaamityhills.com, and social media

Jacksonville or bust!

This year’s Oregon Wine Experience is, once again, set to be a great event. Aug. 20–26 on Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville, more than 100 Oregon wineries will showcase their wines in a variety of events: a wine competition and medal celebration, the Founders’ Barrel Auction, the Miracle Auction and Salmon Bake, and the Grand Tasting.

For the 2018 competition, a group of renowned judges has been invited, including, Joe Roberts CSW, Ashley Hausman Vauhters MW, Liza Zimmerman, Joel Butler MW, Nigel Sneyd MW and Patrick Farrell MW.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network and healthcare services at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. For more details, visit theoregonwineexperience.com.

A taste of Yamhill Co.

Aug. 24–26, Bounty of Yamhill County (BOYC) will celebrate the area’s vibrant community of famous wineries, celebrated chefs and sustainable family farms.

Embracing its new mantra, “Culinary Adventures in Oregon Wine Country,” the festival is offering additional activities, including hiking, hot air ballooning and horseback riding.

In its sixth year, BOYC benefits the Yamhill Enrichment Society (YES), a nonprofit supporting important projects in education, the arts, food and agriculture.

For more details, visit bountyofyamhillcounty.com.