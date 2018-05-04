May 1, 2018

Memorial Weekend Events

Taste what’s new in Oregon Wine Country Memorial Weekend (and the weekend before) at these Fine Wineries.

Portland Metro

Portland

Clay Pigeon (at Urban Crush)

May 26 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join the winemakers of Urban Crush for fun and tastes of delicious small plates paired with some of the best wines (and ciders) produced in the Northwest. Fee: $20.

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-477-6994 • urbancrushwine.net

Fullerton Wines

May 26 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Visit our Northwest Portland tasting room for a flight of our elegant and distinctive wines, as well as appetizers. Fee: $25. Veterans and active service members receive BOGO tastings for Memorial Weekend.

1966 N.W. Pettygrove Street, Portland

503-544-1378 • fullertonwines.com

Hip Chicks do Wine

May 26 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Experience Wine Country without the drive! Memorial Day Weekend is one of only two weekends a year where we pour all of our wines. Admission includes tasting of 10 to 12 wines, including new releases, appetizers, live music and a logo glass (non-alcoholic options and discounted admission available for designated drivers). Fee: $18 (door); $15 (in advance).

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • hipchicksdowine.com

William Marie Wines (at Urban Crush)

May 26 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Four winemakers under one roof, great wine and small bites. Fee: $20.

2025 S.E. Seventh Avenue, Portland

503-969-7209 • williammariewines.com

West Linn

Campbell Lane Winery

May 26–27 (1 to 5 p.m.) Opening weekend with wine tasting, complimentary nibbles, vineyard and forest walks, family games and for the non-wine drinkers: Riff cold-brewed coffee or a cold brew from Crux Fermentation Project. Treats for your four-legged friends at our dog-friendly winery. Fee: $12.

27411 S.W. Campbell Lane, West Linn

971-236-3075 • clwinery.com

Tumwater Vineyard

May 27–28 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy a flight of wine and take your Tumwater logo glass home. We will have nibbles onsite. Fee: $20. Complimentary for members.

375 S.W. Barrel House Way, West Linn

503-454-0208 • tumwatervineyard.com

East Willamette Valley

Aumsville

Piluso Vineyard & Winery

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with light food pairings, new wine releases and picnic grounds to enjoy with friends and family. Fee: $10.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503 749 4125 • pilusowines.com

Aurora

Pheasant Run Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a reserve flight of big, bold red wines, including our Walla Walla Valley Bank Robber Red and Safecracker Syrah in the historic bank building. Fee: $5.

21690 Main Street, Aurora

503-678-3131 • pheasantrunwine.com

Canby

St Josef’s Winery

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Celebrating 40 years with new tasting room, new estate Syrah, sparkling rosé and more. Barbecue and live music on Sunday, too. Serious wines for the not so serious... Fee: $5.

28836 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-651-3190 • stjosefswinery.com

Whiskey Hill Winery & Postlewait’s Vineyards

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend wine tasting with new releases. Fee: $5 (waived per bottle purchase); $10 (library flight; waived per bottle purchase).

29510 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-338-9142 • whiskeyhillwinery.com

Molalla

Alexeli Vineyard & Winery

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us in the tasting room for a flight of our newest releases.

35803 S. Highway 213, Molalla

503-829-6677 • alexeli.com

Oregon City

Christopher Bridge Cellars

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Pouring 12 estate wines (6 whites, 5 Pinot Noirs, 1 new rosé); artisan woodfired-baked pizza bites; covered, heated deck with table seating; picnic optional; easy parking; plenty of casual fireside atmosphere with the winemakers. Just 30 minutes from downtown PDX. Fee: $15 (refundable with purchase).

12770 S. Casto Road, Oregon City

503-263-6267 • christopherbridgewines.com

Forest Edge Vineyard

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting 10 wines. Talk with the winemaker. Light snacks. Wine specials. No fee.

15640 S. Spangler Road, Oregon City

503-632-WINE • forestedgevineyard.com

King’s Raven Winery

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste wine made from hard-to-find hybrids grapes and different styles of popular varietal grapes. Fee: $10.

11603 S. New Era Road, Oregon City

503-505-6873 • kingsravenwine.com

Villa Catalana Cellars

May 19–20 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our annual open nursery, winery and garden. The nursery is open one weekend a year and is full of rare and unusual plants. Lunch is served at the nursery and in the garden. Glass garden art by Seattle artist. Fee: $10; $18 (lunch, no reservation required). May 26–28 (1 to 4 p.m.) Lunch all three days, no reservation required. Wine tasting $10 Fee: $10; $18 (lunch, no reservation required).

11900 S. Criteser Road, Oregon City

503-780-6200 • villacatalanacellars.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tasting Includes logo glass, 15 plus wines, 20 percent off cases and live music by guitarist Don Mitchell, May 26–27, and JT Meier, May 28. Family- and pet-friendly winery with parking for large vehicles. Snacks and picnic lunches welcome. Fee: $10.

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • vitisridge.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) A variety of estate-grown wines, new releases and holiday case specials. Bring your picnic, and enjoy the patio and garden. Fee: $5.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • hansonwine.com

North Willamette Valley

Beaverton

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Time to break out our whites in time for Memorial Day Weekend. New releases, light nibbles, live music on Saturday and Sunday. We look forward to seeing you there. Fee: $15–$25.

20121 S.W. Leonardo Lane, Beaverton

503-649-0027 • coopermountainwine.com

Hamacher Wines (at Ponzi Historic Estate)

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stop by our open house as we kick off the season in Oregon’s beautiful wine country with an extended flight, beautiful weather and light bites. Get to know the Hamacher Wines team, enjoy a game of bocce and have fun exploring the winery grounds. Fee: $25.

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-628-1910 • hamacherwines.com

Carlton

1789 Wines (at De Ponte)

May 19 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join De Ponte winemaker Isabelle Dutartre for a tasting of her own label, 1789 Wine, alongside a line-up of De Ponte Cellars! Fee: $15.

209 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3014 • 1789wines.com

Anne Amie Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at our beautiful estate vineyard for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be featuring a special flight paired with small bites and offering holiday weekend discounts on wine purchases. Fee: $15.

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-864-2991 • anneamie.com

Antiquum Farm (at Pike Road )

May 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy: Not typically available for public tasting, five of the Willamette Valley’s top small producers will be pouring at this special event. Antiquum Farm, Helioterra Wines, Project M Wines, Matzinger Davies Wine Co. and Rocky Point Cellars. Secret word “elegance.” Fee: $25; $10 (members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

541-556-4842 • antiquumfarm.com

Belle Pente

May 20; May 26–27 (10 a.m.to 4 p.m.) We’re only open twice a year, so don’t miss us! Taste our “podium Pinots” (W&S “Top 3 in U.S. restaurants” last year!) and stock up on great whites for the summer. Fee: $20 (refunded with minimum purchase).

12470 N.E. Rowland Road, Carlton

503-852-9500 • bellepente.com

Cana’s Feast Winery

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you out to the winery to explore our rich history of crafting a variety of unique Northwest wines. Experience our warm hospitality and spectacular views of the Coast Range from our patio. Food will be available for purchase; see website for more info. Fee: $10 (complimentary for club members).

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • canasfeast.com

Carlton Cellars

May 19 (noon to 4 p.m.) Be the first to taste our 2017 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2011–2016 Roads End Pinot Noir vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. Fee: $20. May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate the release of our 2016 Seven Devils Pinot Noir and 2017 Auxerrois! Walk the cellar and learn about the process of winemaking while enjoying delicious bites and our award winning wines featuring estate grown Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. Fee: $10.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-852-7888 • carltoncellars.com

Carlton Hill

May 27 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only! Join Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, La Randonnée and Redolent Wine Co. for a tasting in our historic barn on top of the hill. Admission fee includes glass, bites and tastes of nearly a dozen wines! No charge for the view. Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-852-7060 • carltonhillwines.com

Carlton Winemakers Studio

May 26–27 (1 to 4 p.m.) The Studio will host several winemakers for a unique progressive, seated tasting. Hear firsthand from the personalities behind the wines regarding vineyards, soils and intent. Email events@winemakersstudio.com to reserve or call the day of tasting. Fee: $20.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • winemakersstudio.com

Chris James Cellars

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for a special tasting.

12000 N.W. Old Wagon Road, Carlton

503-852-1135 • chrisjamescellars.com

De Ponte Cellars

May 19 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join De Ponte winemaker Isabelle Dutartre for a tasting of her own label, 1789 Wine, alongside a line-up of De Ponte Cellars. Fee: $15. May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Kick off summer with a flight of wines, including our new 2017 Pinot Noir rosé and single-vineyard Pinot Noir. Lonesome Rock Ranch Burgers will be for sale Saturday only. Fee: $10. Complimentary tastings for Veterans and active-duty service members with Military ID.

209 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3014 • depontecellars.com

EIEIO

May 19 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Taste, tour, view, photograph, buy cases and repeat. Fee: $20 (refunded with purchase).

10100 N.W. Meadow Lake Road, Carlton

503-852-6733 • onhisfarm.com

Flâneur Wines

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us and neighbor Scott Paul for an immersive winery experience, including a vintage vertical, barrel tasting and sneak peak of the renovation of the historic Carlton Grain Elevator, our new hospitality venue. Lunch included from The Horseradish. Limited seating. Fee: $50.

Winery: 258-A N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-899-4120 • flaneurwines.com

Ghost Hill Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for a special tasting. The legend of the ghost, the family farming history, and stunning Pinot Noirs make a visit to Ghost Hill a unique experience.

12220 N.E. Bayliss Road, Carlton

503-852-7347 • ghosthillcellars.com

Gypsy Dancer Wines

May 17–21; May 24–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come visit us the weekend before and over Memorial Day Weekend and taste our newly released 2016 Pinot Noirs and 2017 rosé. Let’s celebrate spring together. Fee: $10.

143 E. Main Street, Carlton

503-969-7199 • gypsydancerwine.com

Helioterra Wines (at Pike Road)

May 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy: Not typically available for public tasting, join five of the Willamette Valley’s top small producers for this rare special event. Antiquum Farm, Helioterra Wines, Project M Wines, Matzinger Davies Wine Co. and Rocky Point Cellars. Secret word “elegance.” Fee: $25; $10 (members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-757-5881 • helioterrawines.com

K & M Wines/Alchemy Vineyard

May 19–20; May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Relax and taste in our speakeasy-vibe wine lounge. Experience Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from our 34-year-old vineyard and Grenache and Syrah from the Rogue. Rosé and Viognier, too. Live music both Saturdays with light food to complement. —Ken and Mauro (K & M). Fee: $10.

128 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-625-3236 • kandmwines.com

Ken Wright Cellars

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Weekend for a special tasting in downtown Carlton.

120 N. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • kenwrightcellars.com

La Randonnée (at Carlton Hill)

May 27 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only. La Randonnée will be joined by Carlton Hill, Z’IVO and Redolent Wine Co. for a tasting in the historic Carlton Hill barn with nearly a dozen beautiful wines and a view of the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and Mount Hood. Bites and the glass are yours to take home. Please join us on our Randonnée! Fee: $25.

11511 N.E. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-693-1879 • larandonneewine.com

Laurel Ridge Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend Special: Flight of six wines, including some normally “member-only exclusives.” Half-price cheese and charcuterie plates. Fee: $15.

13301 N.E. Kuehne Road, Carlton

503-852-7050 • laurelridgewinery.com

Lemelson Vineyards

May 26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Rosé release party. We’ll be celebrating the release of our 2017 rosé. Fee: $20 (non-refundable).

12020 N.E. Stag Hollow Road, Carlton

503-852-6619 • lemelsonvineyards.com

Marshall Davis

May 19–20; May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for the Grand Opening of our new tasting room. Fee: $10.

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-6656 • marshalldaviswine.com

Matzinger Davies (at Pike Road)

May 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy: Not typically available for public tasting, five of the Willamette Valley’s top small producers will be pouring at this special event. Antiquum Farm, Helioterra Wines, Project M Wines, Matzinger Davies Wine Co. and Rocky Point Cellars. Secret word “elegance.” Fee: $25; $10 (members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

matzingerdavies.com

Monks Gate Vineyard Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Visit us to experience terrior in a glass with our small-lot estate wines surrounded by vineyard, views of the Coast Range and our (very) rustic barn. Enjoy a glass on the picnic lawn, weather permitting. Wine paired with house-made and locally sourced tasting bites. Fee: $15.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • monksgate.com

Pike Road Wines

May 26–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Rosé and Reserves Tasting. Join Pike Road Wines, sister winery of Elk Cove Vineyards, at our quaint tasting room in historic Carlton. Celebrate our Veterans with a special weekend flight of refreshing, dry rosé and our single-vineyard reserve Pinot Noir. Fee: $10.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3185 • pikeroadwines.com

Project M Wines (at Pike Road)

May 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy: Not typically available for public tasting, five of the Willamette Valley’s top small producers will be pouring at this special event. Antiquum Farm, Helioterra Wines, Project M Wines, Matzinger Davies Wine Co. and Rocky Point Cellars. Secret word “elegance.” Fee: $25; $10 (members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-583-2354 • projectmwines.com

Redolent Wine Co. (at Carlton Hill)

May 27 (1 to 5 p.m.) One day only. Join Carlton Hill, Z’IVO, La Randonnée and Redolent Wine Co. for a tasting in our historic barn on top of the hill. Admission fee includes glass, bites and tastes of nearly a dozen wines. No charge for the view. Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

redolentwine.com

Rocky Point Cellars (at Pike Road)

May 26 (noon to 6 p.m.) Small Producer Speakeasy: Not typically available for public tasting, five of the Willamette Valley’s top small producers will be pouring at this special event. Antiquum Farm, Helioterra Wines, Project M Wines, Matzinger Davies Wine Co. and Rocky Point Cellars. Secret word “elegance.” Fee: $25; $10 (members).

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

509-995-2771 • rockypointcellars.com

Scott Paul Wines

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) To create an unforgettable experience, this Memorial Day we are teaming up with our neighbors at Flâneur Wines. Together, we will be showcasing current releases, a five-year vertical, barrel tasting and facility tours. Lunch will be provided by The Horseradish. RSVP. Fee: $50.

128 S. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7300 • scottpaul.com

Soter Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Weekend for a special tasting.

10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-662-5600 • sotervineyards.com

Twelve

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at our retirement sale in downtown Carlton for spectacular deals on older vintages. Fee: $10.

214 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-435-1212 • twelvewine.com

WildAire (at Carlton Studio)

May 19; May 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for a special tasting in Carlton.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-851-3689 • wildairecellars.com

Z’IVO (at Carlton Hill)

May 27 (1 to 5 p.m.) Please join our friends at Carlton Hill, La Randonnée and Redolent Wine at the historic Carlton Hill barn. Tasting glass, bites and a dozen wines are included. No extra charge for the spectacular view. Fee: $25.

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-705-9398 • zivowines.com

Cornelius

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery

May 25–28 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) We love to host our open house for you this weekend to kick off the season. Great wines, tasty bites. Music on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. Beautiful patio with great views. Our wines are poured by the owners/winemakers. It’s a great experience all around, and our wine dogs will greet you and escort you to the tasting room. Fee: $10.

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • abloominghillvineyard.com

Dion Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come join us at the vineyard for our Memorial Weekend Open House. We’ll have light snacks, taste new releases and library wines, and you take a GoVino glass home (Riedel glasses for wine club members). Closed Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Fee: $20.

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • dionvineyards.com

Dayton

Archery Summit

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. You’ll taste through our current vintage offerings while taking a self-guided tour of the caves. Fee: $30.

18599 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-714-2030 • archerysummit.com

De Ponte Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick of summer with a flight of wines, including our new 2017 Pinot Noir rosé and single-vineyard Pinot Noir. Lonesome Rock Ranch Burgers will be for sale Saturday only. Complimentary tastings for Veterans and active-duty service members with Military ID. Fee: $15.

17545 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-864-3698 • depontecellars.com

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) French Soul, Oregon Soil. Our winery reflects the Drouhin Family’s experience in Burgundy and Oregon. Enjoy our estate wines, handcrafted by fourth-generation winemaker, Véronique Drouhin. Fee: $20.

6750 N.E. Breyman Orchard Road, Dayton

503-864-2700 • domainedrouhin.com

Durant Vineyards

May 26–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) In addition to our standard wine flight, Durant Vineyards will be offering a special holiday horizontal wine flight. For the first time ever, we will be featuring five single-vineyard, 100-percent estate-grown Pinot Noirs that show a true expression of place and vintage. Fee: $25.

5430 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-2000 ext. 2 • durantvineyards.com

Hauer of the Dauen

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting of our red and white estate wines. Fee: $5.

16425 S.E. Webfoot Road, Dayton • 503-868-7359

Siltstone Wines

May 17–May 20 (noon to 5 p.m.) . Savor a flight or glass on our patio in the vineyard. We’re pouring Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, rosé of Pinot Noir and five Pinot Noirs, including a vertical of 2011, 2012 and 2013 Guadalupe Vineyard Pinot Noir both weekends. Fee: $8–$15; complimentary for members or with bottle purchase. May 25–27 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 4 p.m.) This weekend only: Enjoy 10 percent off all bottle purchases and 15 percent off cases. Light appetizers are included with tasting this weekend. Fee: $8–$15; complimentary for members or with bottle purchase.

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass (Highway 18), Dayton

503-864-4858 • siltstonewines.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a weekend of stellar wines, local goods, talented musicians and stunning vineyard views. Shop local vendors, and listen to live music while enjoying a special wine flight. Fee: $25 (GoVino glass included).

5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • sokolblosser.com

Stoller Family Estate

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Who doesn’t love rosé poured from magnums? Taste our newly released wines while relaxing on the lawn listening to live music. Lunch will also be available for purchase. No reservation required. Fee: $25 (logo glass included).

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • stollerfamilyestate.com

Vista Hills Vineyard

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We’re offering a spread of European cheeses paired with our new 2016 Pinot Noir, plus the Rumble Seat Rosé, a skin-fermented Pinot Gris “orange wine” that boasts flavors of bourbon, almond brittle and dried peach. Vinyl will be spinning on the turntable. Fee: $25.

6475 Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-3200 • vistahillsvineyard.com

Winter’s Hill Estate

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Savor our exceptional wine, breathtaking views and genuine hospitality. White, rosé, Pinot Noir and dessert wine, along with local artisan food vendors. For a more in-depth experience, make a reservation for a seated tasting of 2017 Pinot Noir futures. Fee: $15.

6451 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-4592 • wintershillwine.com

Dundee

Argyle Winery

May 26–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at the Tasting House in Dundee. Taste a selection of Argyle wines, with small bites available for purchase. Fee: $30 (includes a Riedel Pinot Noir glass).

691 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8520 • argylewinery.com

Arterberry Maresh Winery

May 25–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Wine tasting of our 2014 and 2015 Pinot Noirs and new releases of Pinot and white wines, also. Complimentary cheese, crackers and chocolates. Picnic tables outside for impromptu dining with view of valley and mountains. Fee: $15.

9325 Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-537-1098 • mareshredbarn.com

Barrel Fence Cellars

May 25–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Stop by and meet the owners who serve their wines with a cheerful smile. We specialize in estate-grown Dundee Hills Pinot Noir and estate-grown New Zealand Pinot Noir. Also enjoy our Marlborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Check out our $99 case specials. Enjoy the dynamite Willamette Valley views from our deck. Fee: $10.

8880 Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-7177 • barrelfencecellars.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Steven Whiteside will be pouring wines all weekend. Come and taste his estate Pinot Noirs made by four of the Valley’s most respected winemakers. Plus wine country bites, logo glass and beautiful views of the Valley from 880 feet in the Dundee Hills. Fee: $20 (members receive two complimentary tastings).

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-9821 • bellavida.com

Day Wines (at Day Camp)

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our new state-of-the-art cooperative winery and meet the faces behind some of Oregon’s most exciting, hard-to-find wines. Sample over 20 handcrafted wines ranging from single-vineyard pinots to uncommon varieties while enjoying tasty bites from a food truck. Fee: $25; $20 (in advance).

21160 Highway 99W, Dundee

971-832-8196 • daywines.com

Dobbes Family Estate

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in our tasting room for an exclusive wine flight over Memorial Weekend! Enjoy an AVA highlight as we shine the spotlight on limited-production wine varieties from the Rogue Valley for Oregon Wine Month. We’ll also be including our flagship varietals Grenache Blanc and Viognier, Syrah and, of course, Pinot Noir. Fee: $20 (complimentary for Circle Club Members).

240 S.E. Fifth Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 ext.120 • dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Roy & Fils

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Domaine Roy & fils is a low-production, organically farmed winery and vineyard in the Dundee Hills focused on benchmark Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Join us for an open house tasting and gourmet bites ($25) or by reservation for the elevated experience ($40).

8351 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-687-2600 • domaineroy.com

Duck Pond Cellars

May 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Great wine. Live music. Lawn games. Tasting flight: $20 (includes stemless logo glass). Picnic Package for One: $45 (includes logo picnic blanket, lunch, stemless logo glass and glass of wine). Picnic Package for Two: $65 (includes logo picnic blanket, two lunches, two stemless logo glasses, two glasses of wine. Vintner lunch includes choice of gourmet sandwich, chips and cookie. Fee: $20–$65.

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • duckpondcellars.com

Erath Winery

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Try our Memorial Weekend wine flight, grab a glass or a bottle and hang out with friends and family all weekend long. Before you leave, snap an instant souvenir in our photo booth to remember your day until you come see us again. Fee: $15.

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • erath.com

Furioso Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Grand Opening Celebration. Join us as we “officially” open our new tasting room. Red Hills Market is on-site cooking up scallops, duck meatballs, lamb and vegetarian empanadas, all paired with our award-winning estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and bone-dry rosé. Fee: $35 (waived with three-bottle purchase).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

844-FURIOSO • furiosovineyard.com

Hyland Estates

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Roaming Vertical: special library flight in coordination with McMinnville Foothills Winegrowers. Each winery features a different vintage. Fee: $15.

20980 N.E. Niederberger Road, Dundee

503-554-4200 • hylandestateswinery.com

Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our heritage estate to experience the new Grand Tasting Hall with panoramic vineyard, valley and mountain views, plus artisan cheeses and a trunk show. Celebrate the finale of Oregon Wine Month with a special OWM flight or enjoy our classic reserve lineup. Fee: $20–$25.

18380 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • langewinery.com

Thistle Wines

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Retirement Sale. A bunch of great wines available to taste and purchase at reduced prices. Friendly dog, fun people and a great view, too. Fee: $10 (refundable with wine purchase).

10555 N.E. Red Hills Road, Dundee

503-200-4509 • thistlewines.com

Torii Mor

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Start your summer right at our Memorial Day garden party! Join us in the winery as we feature a special tasting flight of new releases and giant lawn games for your enjoyment. Fee: $20 (includes keepsake logo glass).

18365 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-554-0105 • toriimorwinery.com

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

May 26–27 (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; seated tastings every 30 minutes) Pull out the white pants, white shoes and white wines! We’re showcasing our Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and rosé this weekend. Enjoy sparkling wine, oysters and a selection of seafood. Call ahead. Fee: $40; $20 (members).

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • winderlea.comevents

Cramoisi Vineyard

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Open to the public this weekend. Join us in the vineyard to taste our inaugural release of our 2017 Estate Rosé and 2016 Sofia’s Block. Get these very limited wines before they sell out. Fresh raw bar, charcuterie gourmet bites. Relax and enjoy with us phenomenal Dundee Hills views! Fee: $25.

8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • cramoisivineyard.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

May 27 (1 p.m., 3 p.m.) Owner Bill Holloran will walk you through a seated food pairing with six Holloran wines and small bites prepared by Chef Lauren Carr of Artemis Foods. We will host you at our winery overlooking the ANA Vineyard. Fee: $60.

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • holloranvineyardwines.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Travel to Italy without leaving the Valley. Enjoy our estate Pinot Noir and Italian varietals, including Pinot Grigio, Sangiovese and Nebbiolo. Our barrel cave will host our premium tastings. Play bocce and enjoy wood-fired pizza with your wine. Fee: $10 to $15.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • apolloni.com

David Hill Vineyards & Winery

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a flight of six wines featuring our 2017 Estate Gewürztraminer and 2017 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé. Fee: $14 (complimentary for members; maximum of four.

46350 N.W. David Hill Road, Forest Grove

503-992-8545 • davidhillwinery.com

Montinore Estate

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a flight of new releases, and take home a keepsake GoVino glass. We’ll have special gift sets at great prices and light snacks to keep you fueled. Fee: $15 (waived with $40 wine purchase).

3663 S.W. Dilley Road, Forest Grove

503-359-5012 • montinore.com

Tualatin Estate Vineyard

May 26 (2 to 5 p.m.); May 27 (3 to 5 p.m.) Live music. Sat,: Jeremy Gordon. Sun.: Beth Willis. No fee.

10850 N.W. Seavey Road, Forest Grove

503-357-5005 • wvv.com

Gaston

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to experience our beautiful, estate-grown wines and excellent hospitality in a superb setting. Enjoy estate rosé, Riesling and Pinot Noir. We will be offering artisan cheese and small bites for purchase. Fee: $15 (waived with a $50 wine purchase).

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • beaconhillwinery.com

Big Table Farm

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are excited to introduce you to our newly released wines. The Laughing Pig Rosé is back and don’t miss the 2016 Chardonnay. Please see our website for directions. Please, no dogs.

26851 N.W. Williams Canyon Road, Gaston

503-662-3129 • bigtablefarm.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our tasting room is open all weekend featuring our favorite wines. Saturday, we are hosting a Soil Trilogy Seminar showcasing the three dominant soil types of the Willamette Valley. Reservations required. Seating is limited. Fee: $50; $30 (members). Regular tasting fee: $15.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • elkcove.com

Kramer Vineyards

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the patio for our Memorial Weekend open house. We will feature new spring releases, including sparkling, Pinot Gris, rosé and Pinot Noir. Live music Saturday with reggae band The Rootikals and Sunday with solo acoustic guitarist Matthew Stark. Fee: $20.

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • kramervineyards.com

Patton Valley Vineyard

May 24–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Weekend for our Vineyard Market! Stroll through our vines, glass in hand, while shopping with local food, beverage and craft vendors. Special flights: Thurs.–Mon. Vineyard Market: Saturday and Sunday only. Fee: $10.

9449 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-985-3445 • pattonvalley.com

Tendril Wine Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste with our winemaking team. Try the 2017 rosé and the one-of-a-kind 2017 Pinot Chardonnay from our Child’s Play. New releases from Tendril will be featured. This weekend only. No appointment necessary.

3500 N.W. Bridge Farmer Road, Gaston

503-858-4524 • tendrilwines.com

Hillsboro

Freja Cellars

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come taste our estate-grown and -produced wines of Pinot Noir, rosé and Albariño with the winemakers who made them. We also will be pouring some French white wines we directly imported. Small bites. Fee: $15 (waived with any purchase).

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

503-628-0337 • frejacellars.com

Albin Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) In 1981, we planted our first vineyard on Bald Peak, looking onto the Cascades. Here, we raised our family and nurtured a love for the art of winegrowing. Today, we proudly present Six Peaks, a new brand with old values. Pinot, Cab, Sauvignon Blanc and bubbles. Fee: $10; $20.

19495 Vista Hill Drive, Hillsboro • 503-628-2986

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Ruby Vineyard for light bites and a flight of wines, including the Hendricks Legacy Pinot Noir, a new release with historical significance. Fee: $15 (waived with a purchase of three or more bottles).

30088 S.W. Egger Road, Hillsboro

503-628-7829 • rubyvineyard.com

McMinnville

Biggio Hamina Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The super amazing Orange Gewürztraminer is released! There’s some scrumptious Pinot, too, and maybe, just maybe, Sangiovese.

1722 S.W. Highway 18, McMinnville

503-737-9703 • biggiohamina.com

Brittan Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). A Taste of McMinnville. Join us in McMinnville’s historic Granary District for a flight of wines from both Brittan and Winderlea. Flight will include white and red wines from the McMinnville AVA, all crafted on site by Robert Brittan here in our urban winery. Fee: $20.

829 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

971-241-8228 • brittanvineyards.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

May 19–20; May 26–28, (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Indulge and savor our 20th anniversary as we guide you through a vertical tasting of our 2011–2015 Pinot Noir vintages along with spring releases and tasty local fare. Twenty years of growing organically farmed award-winning wines. Fee: $20/$30.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111 • cdtvineyard.com

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Featuring barrel tasting of 2017 vintage with the exclusive one-day opportunity to purchase futures, 2015 single-vineyard Pinot. Catering by Biscuit and Pickles and live jazz with Steve Adams. Fee: $15.

455 N.E. Irvine Street, McMinnville

503-412-9765 • elizabethchamberscellar.com

J.L. Kiff Vineyard

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Meet the winemaker, walk the vineyard! Join us for wine tasting and also a comparison of the three Pinot Noir clones from our 9-acre vineyard. Complimentary tasting for wine club members, Veterans and members of the military and their families, and also with a $40 purchase Fee: $15.

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

971-237-6745 • jlkiffvineyard.com

Martin Woods

May 19–20; May 26–28 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join Evan and Sarah Martin at our secluded winery hidden in the beautiful wooded foothills of the McMinnville AVA. Artisan, meticulously crafted wines with complexity and distinction. Pinot, Chardonnay, Gamay, rosé, Riesling, Gewürztraminer. Fee: $20.

20500 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-376-8285 • martinwoodswinery.com

Maysara Winery & Momtazi Vineyard

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at Maysara Winery and help celebrate Memorial Weekend at our family estate in the McMinnville AVA. Enjoy an afternoon of bites prepared by Flora Momtazi, yard games and a varied-vintage flight of estate-made wines that showcase balance and terroir. Fee: $20.

15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville

503-843-1234 • maysara.com

Stuart & Co. Wine Bar

May 25–28 (noon to 8 p.m.) Join us at the Wine Bar for a special Memorial Day Weekend flight featuring a retrospective of Weber Vineyard in the Dundee Hills AVA. Fee: $12; $15; $25.

528 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-472-4477 • rstuartandco.com

SchöneTal Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our family winery is intimately involved in handcrafting limited-production premier Pinot Noir in the Old World style. Our wine is produced with fruit sourced from the acclaimed vineyards of Meredith-Mitchell (McMinnville AVA) and Hirschy (Yamhill-Carlton AVA). Fee: $10.

1722 S.W. Highway 18, Suite C, McMinnville

503-701-7774 • schonetalcellars.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 20 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 26 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) New releases and futures for sale. Taste our “Best of Show” Cabernet Franc and “People’s Choice” Malbec. Sangiovese, Syrah, Tempranillo, Grenache, sparkling wines and more. Our future sales are the best prices ever offered. Enjoy delicious cheeses and artisan breads. Fee: $20.

585 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • terravinawines.com

Walnut City

May 25 (noon to 9 p.m.) Summer Music Series. We will have our tasting flight available noon to 5 p.m. and feature lunch and dinner options from Island Girl Lunch Box. Then, we will switch to party mode, 6 to 9 p.m. with wine by the glass (beer and cider also available) along with live music by local band “Run and Tell That.” Family-friendly as always. Open with regular hours and operations on Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday, May 28. Fee: $10.

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • walnutcitywineworks.com

Westrey Wine Company

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us to taste current releases, plus some treats from the library. Winemakers Amy Wesselman and David Autrey will be on hand to chat and answer questions during this rare weekend when Westrey opens to the public. Fee: $10.

1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-434-6357 • westrey.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Tasting Room McMinnville

May 27 (2 to 5 p.m.) Join us for live music in downtown McMinnville, featuring Ronni Kay. No fee.

300 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-883-9013 • wvv.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Wine & Food Pairing. This is an open house-style event, so no reservations are necessary. Come and taste our most recent release, 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir, as well as our Pinot Blanc, Pinot Noir and Riesling. Each wine is paired with a delicious bite to stimulate the senses. Stop by Saturday for live music by Will Bradley. Fee: $15.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We are excited to open our Event Building for Memorial Weekend Wine.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We invite you to experience our scenic Chehalem Mountains tasting room this Memorial Weekend! Enjoy live music and a special flight with thoughtfully prepared seasonal local fare. Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • adelsheim.com

Alexana Estate Vineyard & Winery

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Join us for a unique sensory experience combining our most limited production wines with thoughtfully curated food pairings. Advanced reservations required, tastings to feature highly allocated wines from Alexana and our sister-winery Corazon Del Sol in Argentina. Fee: $30 (reservations required).

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • alexanawinery.com

Anam Cara Cellars

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Newberg Animal Shelter adoptions (Saturday), author Tabitha Blankenbiller signs copies of “Eats of Eden, a foudoir” (Sunday), our wine patio will be open each day, and we have a charming new rosé of Pinot Noir to share. Spring releases, and a reserve library Pinot Noir flight. Fee: $15–$25.

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • anamcaracellars.com

Anderson Family Vineyard

May 19–20; May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Your opportunity to visit without an appointment. Verticals of at least four vintages and library wine sale. Come for the view, stay for the wine. Deep roots organically farmed. Free to wine club. Easy access off Red Hills Road. Fee: $20.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Newberg

503-554-5541 • andersonfamilyvineyard.com

Aramenta Cellars

May 25–27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Sample all estate-grown Pinot Noir. We will also offer Tillie Claret and a couple of library wines for purchase. Cheese, bread and chocolates to pair with the wines included. Fee: $10.

17979 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7230 • aramentacellars.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

May 19 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for estate and vineyard-designated Pinot Noirs and Pinot Gris, along with barrel samples of 2017 wines. Snacks will be provided, local artists on-site and your glass is yours to keep. Fee: $20.

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • arborbrookwines.com

August Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Please visit August Cellars over the Memorial Day Weekend. We will be joined by some of our tenant wineries and the tasting fee covers their tastes as well. We combine all purchases so that you get the greatest discount possible. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • augustcellars.com

Ayres Vineyard & Winery

May 19 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Flights of Pinot Noir will offer an increasingly narrowing snapshot of Ribbon Ridge. Fee: $20 (waived with any wine purchase; complimentary for club members and their guests, up to six).

17971 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7450 • ayresvineyard.com

Beaux Frères

May 19 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be holding our annual Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Open House featuring a lineup of our current release wines alongside guest wineries Sequitur and Coattails. We will be open by appointment Memorial Day Weekend. As always, we’ll also be joined by local watercolor artist Terry Peasley and classical guitarist Troy Elbert. Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • beauxfreres.com

Bells Up Winery

May 19–20; May 26–28 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste the Estate! Debuting our rarely open, micro-boutique winery’s first estate wine: 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Sample handcrafted, classically styled Pinot Noir and new releases of Pinot Blanc and Syrah poured by the winemaker, plus light fare and spectacular views. Fee $15 (complimentary for members).

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • bellsupwinery.com

Bravura Cellars

May 25–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) the best big, bold red wines in Oregon. We produce warm-climate, small-batch, handcrafted, full-bodied, distinctive red wines. Taste our Zinfandel, a Bordeaux blend, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, Petite Sirah and Port. Man cannot live by Pinot alone. Fee: $10.

108 S. College Street, Newberg

503-822-5116 • bravuracellars.com

Chateau Deluxe (at Medici)

May 19–20; May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) This is the first release of Kyle Lattimer’s white wine-focused project named Chateau Deluxe. We will be pouring a single-vineyard dry Riesling, a semi-sparkling blend, an Alsatian-style field blend, and an over-vintaged rosé. A tasting and a presale of our 2017 traditional method sparkling Gamay will be available on Pre-Memorial Day Weekend. Pre-Memorial: $10; Memorial Weekend: $15.

28005 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

chateaudeluxewines.com

Chehalem Tasting Room

May 26 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) On Saturday, finish your day at Chehalem. Live music begins at 5 p.m., as we welcome Bri Cauz on guitar and vocals. Enjoy a glass of wine and relax in our newly remodeled space. Sunday and Monday, we’ll be featuring select white wines from our extensive library. Open daily. Fee: $15.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • chehalemwines.com

Cliff Creek Cellars

May 26-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) It’s a Red Red Wine Party. Come and enjoy our Red Red Wine, White White Wine and Pink Pink Wine. We will through you some beads, and you can enjoy the wines. Fee: $10.

214 E. First Street, Newberg, Newberg

503-487-6692 • cliffcreek.com

Coattails (at Beaux Frères)

May 19 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be holding our annual Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Open House featuring a lineup of our current release wines alongside guest wineries Sequitur and Coattails. Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

coattailswine.com

Colene Clemens Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us on the patio as we welcome the summer. Enjoy sweeping views of the vineyard and surrounding hills while sipping on delicious rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir paired with scrumptious bites. Fee: $25 (complimentary for up to four people per membership).

22501 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg

503-662-4687 • coleneclemens.com

Domaine Divio

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Be among the first to taste our brand new release wines. Enjoy a delicious selection of tasty bites prepared by our executive chef Saturday and Sunday as you sample our Memorial wine flight. Fee: $25.

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • domainedivio.com

Et Fille

May 26–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Tasting a collection of our current-release wines, featuring the release of our 2015 Pinot Noirs and a library pour. Wines will be paired with light appetizers. Fee: $15.

718 E. First Street, Newberg

503-538-2900 • etfillewines.com

J.K. Carriere

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We’ll be tasting our newly released Glass rosé and Provocateur Pinot alongside other current offerings. For a more intensive experience, sign up for one of our Vineyard Master Classes (Fri. and Sat, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.). Taste amid the vines as you get the dirt, well, on the dirt. Fee: $15 (general tasting); $25 (master class).

9995 N.E. Parrett Mtn. Road, Newberg

503-554-0721 • jkcarriere.com

Lachini Vineyards

May 19 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 4:30 p.m.) You = ready to explore. WE = bring the vino, gorgeous setting and fun. May 19: Spring release. Also open to non-members. Taste sparkling rosé, Chardonnay, 2016 Estate and Cuvée Giselle Pinot Noirs, and Cabs from Red Mountain. Pizzas and bites from our wood-fired oven. RSVP for parties of six or more. Fee: $20.

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • lachinivineyards.com

Longplay Wine/Lia’s Vineyard

May 25–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover how differences in vintage and vineyard block are expressed in the wine. We’ll be pouring a range of vintages from different corners of our vineyard, Lia’s Vineyard, located in the Chehalem Mountains AVA. Analog wine for a digital world — no overdubbing, no remixing. Fee: $10.

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • longplaywine.com

Medici Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Looking for new, exciting small producers all in one place? Join Varnum Vintners, Tim Malone Wines and Shiba Wichern alongside other small producers for Memorial Weekend. Red. White. Rosé. Bubbles. Made to drink. Don’t overthink. Fee: $15.

28005 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

971-267-5267

Natalie’s Estate

May 19–20 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a spectacular view. Come and start the summer with us.

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • nataliesestatewinery.com

Owen Roe

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate the Northwest, and taste our Oregon and Washington wines. We will dust off some bottles from our library, pour a few new releases and greet everyone with Owen Roe cheer. Just a half-mile from 99W and a convenient stop off the bypass. Open daily. Fee: $15 (waived with purchase).

2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg

503-678-6514 • owenroe.com

Patricia Green Cellars

May 26–27 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Winery open house to taste the 2017 Pinot Noir futures out of barrel. We will have a spread of cheese and charcuterie to enjoy with the barrel selections. Closed Monday, Memorial Day. Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

15225 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-554-0821 • patriciagreencellars.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a special holiday flight while overlooking the beautiful Chehalem Valley. Food truck on site. No reservations needed. Fee: $25.

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-5545 • pennerash.com

Rain Dance Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip the newest releases of our small-production wines and browse our woodworking gallery. Fee: $15.

26355 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-538-0197 • raindancevineyards.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Raptor Ridge invites you to stop by on Memorial Weekend and enjoy wine, including the 2017 Grüner Veltliner and rosé, and the 2015 Shea (93 pts., James Suckling). We’ll have the garage doors up, wine on tap and a charcuterie and cheese plate available for purchase. Fee: $15.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • raptorridgewinery.com

REX HILL

May 25 (5 to 8 p.m.) Memorial Weekend Celebration: Special appearances, sales and offerings from REX HILL, Matzinger-Davies, Patton Valley Vineyard, Ties that Bind, Carabella Winery, Beckham Estate, J.K. Carriere, PROJECT M and others along with traditional barbecue fare. Closed Saturday–Monday. Fee $35; $20 (members).

30835 N. Highway 99W, Newberg

503-538-0666 • rexhill.com

ROCO Winery

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Pouring 2015 Pinots at last. Savor our high-scoring Ancient Waters, The Stalker and Maresh Estate Pinot Noirs and ROCO’s first rosé. Relax with a glass on our garden patios. Or bring a blanket and picnic on the lawn with a bottle of ROCO. Glass art by co-owner Corby Stonebraker-Soles will be displayed to kick off the annual Chehalem Mountains Wine & Art Loop. All Veterans and active service members with a military ID receive 15 percent off wines. Fee: $15–$20.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • rocowinery.com

Sequitur (at Beaux Frères)

May 19 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) We will be holding our annual Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Open House featuring a lineup of our current release wines alongside guest wineries Sequitur and Coattails. Fee: $25.

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

sequiturwine.com

Shea Wine Cellars

May 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our doors open just a few days a year, so please join us. We’ll pour barrel samples of our 2017 small-lot Pinots (available as futures) as well as our 2016 estate Pinot and Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • sheawinecellars.com

Shiba Wichern Cellars (at Medici)

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Looking for new, exciting small producers all in one place? Join Varnum Vintners, Tim Malone Wines and Shiba Wichern alongside other small producers for Memorial Weekend. Red. White. Rosé. Bubbles. Made to drink. Don’t overthink. Fee: $15.

28005 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

shibawicherncellars.com

Styring

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for a first taste of our 2013 Shameless Cabernet Sauvignon. Enjoy live music on Saturday. We’ll also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines: Pinot Noir, Riesling and dessert wines. At Styring, there’s something for everyone in your tasting party! Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring, a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley. Fee: $10.

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • styringvineyards.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover handcrafted, small-production, estate Pinot Noir, rosé, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Clay art in Tasting Room by Owner/winemaker along with other local artists. Small bites paired with yummy wines at the Vineyard located a half-mile off Highway 99W, east of Newberg. Fee: $15 (waived with three-bottle purchase and for members).

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • pottersvineyard.com

Timothy Malone Wines (at Medici)

May 19–20; May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Taste the current releases of TMW and the newly released sparkling wine. Fee: $5.

28005 N.E. Bell Road , Newberg

503-730-6433 • timothymalonewines.com

Trisaetum Winery

May 19; May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for the grand re-opening of Trisaetum’s tasting room and art gallery. Tour the barrel cave and taste futures of our 2017 Pinot Noir with Trisaetum’s winemaker/artist. Five wines, food pairings and logo glass to keep. Fee: $20.

18401 Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-538-9898 • trisaetum.com

Utopia Wine

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us at the vineyard for a Memorial Weekend Celebration in wine country. Taste elegant estate wines and enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Try our new Estate Reserve 2016 Pinot Noir, “Paradise.”Enjoy a picnic in the heart of America’s Burgundy! “The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission” —John F. Kennedy. Fee: $20.

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-828-2792 • utopiawine.com

Varnum Vintners (at Medici)

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Looking for new and exciting small producers all in one place? Join Varnum Vintners alongside three other small producers for Memorial Weekend. Red. White. Rosé. Bubbles. Made to drink. Don’t overthink. Fee: $15.

28005 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

971-267-5267 • varnumvintners.com

Vidon Vineyard

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us inside the winery for the release of our 2015 single-clone Pinot Noirs. Small bites will be provided by the Barberry Restaurant. Fee: $20.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • vidonvineyard.com

Whistling Ridge Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We are excited to share select vintages of our handcrafted, carefully nurtured Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris wines. Come by and enjoy an array of tasty bites to complement the wine tasting. Fee: $10.

14551 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-538-6641 • whistlingridgevineyards.com

Sheridan

J Wrigley Vineyards

May 25–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) J Wrigley is presenting a special platter of cheeses from around the world paired perfectly with J. Wrigley wines. Standard tastings are also available. Fee: $30 (cheeses of the world) or standard tasting fee applies.

19390 Cherry Hill Road, Sheridan

503-857-8287 • wrigleywines.com

Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Catch up with David and Tom, and sample current releases, along with our new release 2017 Estate Rosé and Riesling. Saturday and Sunday only, join us in our barrel cave for an additional reserve Pinot Noir vertical tasting and small bites Fee: $30; $20 (members).

22075 S.W. Lebeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • allorovineyard.com

Beckham Estate Vineyard

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover Parrett Mountain. Join us as we pour a collection of new releases, including 2016 Sophia’s Pinot Noir, 2017 Olivia’s Rosé, 2016 Amphora Grenache, Syrah/Viognier and 2017 Vermentino. Light bites to pair with the wines. Art studio and vineyard tour at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fee: $20 (complimentary for members plus two guests).

30790 S.W. Heater Road, Sherwood

971-645-3466 • beckhamestatevineyard.com

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We are releasing our 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir featured in a special wine flight that includes a logo Pinot Noir glass. Gourmet popcorn and small nibbles included. Fee: $30.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • blakesleevineyard.com

Hawks View Winery

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Hawks View is the perfect destination to enjoy a relaxing day in wine country this Memorial Day Weekend. Enjoy a flight of wine on our patio overlooking the vineyards with incredible views of Mount Hood. Fee: $20; complimentary for military and Veterans.

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • hawksviewwinery.com

Ponzi Vineyards

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Enjoy two flights and two venue options at Collina del Sogno, our modern hilltop property with stunning views of the surrounding Avellana Vineyard and countryside. We’re featuring 2014 Ponzi Sparkling Brut Rosé and 2017 Ponzi Rosé. Open daily. Fee: $20.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • ponzivineyards.com

St. Paul

Sineann (at Lady Hill Winery)

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sineann produces fine wines from five high-quality growing areas: Willamette Valley, Columbia Gorge, Columbia Valley, Central Otago (New Zealand) and Marlborough (New Zealand). Varieties include: Pinot Nnoir, Pinot Gris, Grüner Veltliner, old-vine Zinfandel, Cabernet and Merlot. Fee: $10.

8400 Champoeg Road, St. Paul

503-341-2698 • sineann.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines

May 19–20 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) New releases and futures for sale. Taste our “Best of Show” Cabernet Franc and “People’s Choice” Malbec. Sangiovese, Syrah, Tempranillo, Grenache, sparkling wines and more. Our future sales are the best prices ever offered. Enjoy delicious cheeses and artisan breads. Fee: $20.

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Fairsing Vineyard

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy your holiday weekend while soaking in the panoramic valley views with our estate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The Farmer’s Lunchbox food truck will sell special bites, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No picnics. Fee: $30 (members complimentary).

21455 N.E. Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill

503-560-8266 • fairsingvineyard.com

Gran Moraine Winery

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come taste our newly released rosé of Pinot Noir. Just in time for summer, we are releasing rosé magnums this weekend. We believe our wines are a true expression of vintage, the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and the culture of Oregon’s north Willamette Valley. Fee: $15.

17090 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

855-831-6631 • granmoraine.com

Lenné Estate

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) A special selection of eight different wines with artisan cheeses and charcuterie Fee: $25.

18760 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-319-6301 • lenneestate.com

Roots Wine Co.

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we open new wines, old wines and nibble on good food. Well-behaved kids and dogs welcome, too. Tasting fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop, Yamhill

503-730-0296 • roots.wine

Saffron Fields Vineyard

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Weekend for a special tasting.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • saffronfields.com

Soléna Estate

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day for a 90-plus-point wine flight featuring Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and fantastic food pairings. Let us raise our glasses to the Veterans and soldiers who have helped make this country what it is today. Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • solenaestate.com

Stag Hollow

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste the diversity of wines that Stag Hollow can produce. Full-flavored Pinot Noir, Tempranillo, Dolcetto and Field Blend red wines. 2016 Pinot Noir futures, new releases 2016 Tempranillo and dry white Muscat. Sample 2014 Dolcetto and library Pinot Noir. View 100 miles. Fee: $10.

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • staghollow.com

WillaKenzie Estate

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us and taste new releases along with a special pour. Views from the patio and tasting room are bound to be spectacular. WillaKenzie Estate has a 20-plus year history in Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Check our website for more details. Fee: $20.

19143 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-3280 • willakenzie.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Brooks Wines

May 25–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Three different wine flights will be offered as well as seasonal fare from Chef Abby McManigle. Adams and Costello will perform live music May 27, 1 to 4 p.m. Fee: $20 (waived with a purchase of three bottles).

21101 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

503-435-1278 • brookswine.com

Calamity Hill Vineyard

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oregon’s Smallest Licensed Producer of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris will be open during Memorial Day Weekend. This is one of the three times per year that Calamity Hill Vineyard is open to the public.

9779 S.E. Hillview Drive, Amity

503-435-9868 • calamityhill.com

Coelho Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy finger foods in our spacious, comfortable and historic tasting room in downtown Amity, gateway to the Eola-Amity Hills AVA. Terroir-driven, single-vineyard, estate-grown, Portuguese flair. Fee: $10 (good towards purchase of a bottle).

111 Fifth Street, Amity

503-835-9305 • coelhowinery.com

Denison Cellars (at The Hall at Amity Flats)

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our new releases with winemaker Tim Wilson at this charming new facility in Amity, while noshing on light appetizers and viewing renowned local and national artists showing their new work as part of the Amity Art & Wine Fest. Featured will be our just-released 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir and our stunning 2016 Pinot Noirs. Fee: $15 (waived with $40 purchase).

418 S. Trade Street, Amity

541-517-3370 • denisoncellars.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

May 19–20 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open to the public twice a year. Meet Pat and Jackie Dukes. Come enjoy a beautiful day tasting through verticals of Dukes’ estate Pinot Noirs paired with hors d’oeuvres created by Chef Pat. Relax in a handmade wine barrel chair overlooking the pond, garden, vineyards, with spectacular valley views. Fee: $25.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Grochau Cellars

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Special guests Vincent and Upper Five Vineyard. Fee: $20 (complimentary for members; includes light bites and special pour of the Red Electric Pinot Noir).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open only twice a year. Discover and taste a vertical of our 2016, 2015 and 2014 Not One iOTA, Pelos Sandberg Vineyard, Pinot Noir from the Eola-Amity Hills. Fee: $15 (includes vertical, our latest release of “Phyllis” Rosé, surprise “bonus” pours and logo glass).

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • iotacellars.com

Upper Five Vineyard (at Grochau)

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at Grochau Cellars with Vincent Wines. Fee: $20 (includes light bites).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

upperfivevineyard.com

Vincent Wines (at Grochau)

May 25–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us at Grochau Cellars with Upper Five Vineyard. Fee: $20 (includes light bites).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

vincentwinecompany.com

Dallas

Amalie Robert Estate

May 26–27 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join Dena and Ernie for a tasting of new release Pinot Noir and limited-production Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Syrah and Viognier. Fee $15–$20 (includes a Riedel glass and cheese board; complimentary for members and guests).

13531 Bursell Road, Dallas

503-88-CUVEE (28833) • amalierobert.com

Illahe Vineyards

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a flight of current releases and light snacks. Fee: $10 (waived with purchases of $50).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • illahevineyards.com

Van Duzer Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come for the wine. Stay for the views. Join us this weekend for Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and more. Tasting through new releases, as well as some old favorites. Help us celebrate our 20-year anniversary. Not to be missed. Fee: $10.

11975 Smithfield Road, Dallas

800-884-1927 • vanduzer.com

Rickreall

Cherry Hill Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the spectacular view and the beautiful Eola-Amity Hills while tasting our award-winning Pinot Noir and Blanc de Pinot Noir, all from estate-grown fruit. Hors d’oeuvres, too. Fee $10 (applied to purchase).

7867 Crowley Road, Rickreall

503-623-7867 • cherryhillwinery.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us in Rickreall for the original Eola experience; then come out to the Grand Opening of the Legacy Estate Vineyard Tasting Room. Food, music and family-friendly fun all weekend long. Fee: $10–$20.

501 S. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-623-2405 • eolahillswinery.com

Firesteed Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Firesteed Cellars will be featuring Willamette Valley Cheese Co. cheeses carefully paired with our wines, along with local fruits and cured meats. Fee: $10; $5 (members).

2200 N. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall

503-683-8683 • firesteed.com

Johan Vineyards

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at our small, family-run Biodynamic winery. Fee: $10; $20 (library tasting). Fee refunded with bottle purchase.

4285 N. Pacific Highway, Rickreall

503-623-8642 • johanvineyards.com

Left Coast Estate

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual Sip & Stroll open house event. Live music will set the summer vibe and get the toes tapping along the way. Our tasting room and café will be independently open serving delicious wood-fired pizza and wine to enjoy on the patio or lawn. Fee: $15 (includes souvenir wine glass).

4225 N. Pacific Highway 99W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 • leftcoastwine.com

Salem

Ankeny Vineyard

May 25–26 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 27 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wood-fired oven pizza served all weekend long with live music Friday and Saturday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. No fee.

2565 Riverside Road S., Salem

503-378-1498 • ankenyvineyard.com

Björnson Vineyard

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Only an hour from Portland, 20 minutes from Salem but a world away. Award-winning wines, panoramic views, and friendly knowledgeable staff. EV charging station available. Try something new, get here by boat. From I-5, take exit #263 and follow the signs for the Wheatland Ferry. Enjoy the journey. Fee: $20.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-687-3016 • bjornsonwine.com

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a uniquely intimate tasting experience and an incredible view on Memorial Day Weekend. Taste our new 2015 estate and block-designate Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, our new releases (Pinot Blanc, Riesling, rosé), plus our always popular Tempranillo and estate Dolcetto. Fee: $15.

5955 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • brynmawrvineyards.com

Coría Estates

May 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at Coria Estates. Live music all three days with specials and complimentary tastings for Veterans and active service members! Bring the family and enjoy the wine, the view and entertainment. Live music, 2 to 5 p.m. Fee: $10.

8252 Redstone Avenue S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 • coriaestates.com

Cristom Vineyards

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Skip the crowds this Memorial Day Weekend and join Cristom Vineyards for intimate, hosted tastings of our smallest production wines. Reservations available for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Families welcome. Fee: $25; $15 (members). Fee refunded with two-bottle purchase.

6905 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-375-3068 • cristomvineyards.com

Cubanísimo Vineyards

May 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Cuban-style. Enjoy live Cuban dance, music, food and, of course, delicious wine at our tasting room all weekend long. We have a few different packages to offer, head over to our website to check them out. Fee: $18–$30.

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • cubanisimovineyards.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us in Rickreall for the original Eola experience; then come out to the Grand Opening of the Legacy Estate Vineyard Tasting Room. Food, music and family-friendly fun all weekend long! Stop by and say hi to help us kick off the 2018 season at either location. Fee: $10–$20.

Legacy Estate: 1600 Oak Grove Rd., Salem

503-623-2405 • eolahillswinery.com

Evesham Wood

May 26–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste spring releases, including 2016 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • eveshamwood.com

Haden Fig

May 26–27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste spring releases, including 2016 Eola-Amity Hills Cuvée & Estate La Grive Bleue and three single-vineyard bottlings from Haden Fig in organic vineyard along with hors d’oeuvres and cheeses. Fee: $10.

3795 Wallace Road N.W., Salem

503-371-8478 • hadenfig.com

Harper Voit

May 20 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); May 26–27 (1 to 3 p.m.) Join winemaker Drew Voit for an exploration of terroir and soil while tasting Harper Voit’s new single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. This experience incorporates paired bites created by Chef Jesse Kincheloe of Valley Commissary, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After, we will join our winemaking clients for an exclusive salon-style tasting where you will have the opportunity to taste and access several wines in a private environment with up-and-coming wineries of the Willamette Valley, 1 to 3 p.m. Fee: $30–$65.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-583-4221 • harpervoit.com

Honeywood Winery

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oregon’s oldest producing winery welcomes you to celebrate the start of summer. Choose from more than 40 award-winning wines, and shop the diverse gift shop. Sip a seasonal cocktail while relaxing on our indoor and outdoor seating. Sip, snack and shop at Honeywood. Fee: $5.

1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem

503-362-4111 • honeywoodwinery.com

Lingua Franca

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Normally appointment only, our doors will be open to the public this Memorial Day Weekend. Be the first to try our newest releases from 2016 in our state-of-the-art winery and enjoy bountiful cheese and charcuterie. Fee: $25 (complimentary for members).

9675 Hopewell Road, Salem

503-687-3005 • linguafranca.wine

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine and barrel tasting, delicious food, our incredible view and music. Meet the winemaker, enjoy the barbecue, sample current and new selections, and barrel taste a future release. Best deal in town! Special discounts. Fee: $12.

2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem

503-362-1596 • redhawkwine.com

Trinity Vineyards

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, Northwest style. We will plenty of nibbles and wines to share. We will have live music featuring the nationally acclaimed Severin Sisters, and for those of you who are wined out, we will have local craft beer and cider. So get your boots on, shake a leg and come out for a down-home good time. Fee: $15.

1031 Wahl Lane S., Salem

503-559-3052 • trinityvineyards.com

Walter Scott Wines

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Nestled in the Eola-Amity Hills, Walter Scott specializes in Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from exceptional vineyards sourced primarily from this AVA. We strive for elegance and purity in our wines, while working to convey transparency of site and character of vintage. Fee: $15.

6130 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

971-209-7786 • walterscottwine.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 26 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Please join us for “It’s Willamette Dammit — The Dirt on Oregon,” featuring wine tasting, educational seminars and live music. Tickets include a tasting flight in the Estate Tasting Room and a scheduled, seated tasting in our cellar with our 2015 Pinot Noir AVA Series, allowing you to taste the subtleties found in sub-appellations of the Willamette Valley. Fee: $20.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

RainSong Vineyard

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) We will be offering tastings of all of our wines, including two Champagne-style sparkling wines. Barrel samples of wines offered under our Barrel Bottling program will also be available. Fee: $5 (waived with bottle purchase).

92989 Templeton Road, Cheshire

541-998-1786 • rainsongvineyard.com

Corvallis

Tyee Wine Cellars

May 25 (2 p.m. to dusk); May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 7 p.m.) Experience one of Oregon’s oldest family farms; enjoy Tyee Estate Wines, miles of hiking trails through native Oregon farmland, woodlands and wetlands, and live music, art and food on memorial day monday. Family-friendly event with kids under 12 free. Fee: $5–$10.

26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis

541-241-8933 • tyeewine.com

Eugene

Iris Vineyards

May 26 –28 (noon to 6 p.m.) The serenity of the Southern Willamette Valley awaits you at our beautiful estate tasting room. Enjoy sweeping views from our wisteria-draped patio; take advantage of our weekend wine specials, and bring a picnic to enjoy with family and friends. Fee: $5.

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • irisvineyards.com

Scott Cellars

May 25 (4 to 9 p.m.); May 26 (1 to 9 p.m.); May 27 (1 to 5 p.m.) Featuring special music Friday and Saturday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guest winery Poco Collina Vineyard, all day Saturday. Pizza from Viking Braggot Company and wine specials all weekend.

520 Commercial Street, Unit G, Eugene

541-357-5729 • jscottcellars.com

Poco Collina (at J. Scott)

May 26 (1 to 9 p.m.) Join us at J. Scott for live music, pizza from Viking Braggot Company and wine from both wineries.

520 Commercial Street, Unit G, Eugene

gelardivineyard.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual celebration of wine, food, music and more. New releases, special pricing on select wines, live music, plus food available from SlyDog Gourmet Slyders. No fee.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • silvanridge.com

Junction City

Antiquum Farm

May 19–20; May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) An intimate, engaging and in-depth experience. Antiquum Farm’s grazing-based viticultural practices create intensely personal and expressive wines that dance to their own delicious tune. Releasing 2017 Aurosa Rosé of PG and 2017 Daisy PG. Fee $15.

25075 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-556-4842 • antiquumfarm.com

Pfeiffer Winery

May 25–26 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wine specials and new releases. Live music. Delicious food. No fee.

25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City

541-998-2828 • pfeifferwinery.com

Five Fourteen Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Grand Opening Celebration. Join us to experience our estate-grown wines and local small bites. Fee: $12.

91470 Territorial Highway, Junction City

541-520-1172 • fivefourteenvineyards.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Food, wine and song! Wild Hog in the Woods on Saturday; Nancy Hamilton Jazz on Sunday; and Claudia, Billy and Ron Coffee House on Monday. Fifteen wines to choose from. Fee: $15 ($10 if you bring your Airlie glass).

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • airliewinery.com

Treos

May 26–28 (1 to 5 p.m.) We invite you to try our unique, award-winning wines, including our new vintage of Albariño (third highest scoring worldwide, ever). Fee: $10 (applicable to purchase of $30-plus).

10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth

503-610-3530 • treoswine.com

Monroe

Benton-Lane Winery

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend, and surround yourself in estate vineyards while tasting our spectacular wines from this four-time awarded “Top 100 Wines of the World” winery. Enjoy a glass of wine while savoring artisan plates or wood-fired pizzas. Fee: $10 (waived with $25 wine purchase; complimentary for members).

23924 Territorial Road, Monroe

541-847-5792 • benton-lane.com

Philomath

Harris Bridge Vineyard

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Stroll through the vineyard to the historic covered bridge, picnic by the river and join us for tastes of handcrafted vermouth and dessert wines, among family, friends, live music and lawn games. Fee: $10–$20.

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • harrisbridgevineyard.com

Panache Cellars

May 26–28 (1 to 4:30 p.m.) Join us for a tasting of our current releases. Meet the winemaker and see what “handcrafted” wine means in one of Oregon’s smallest production facilities. No fee.

3328 Stoneboro Place, Philomath

541-929-2288 • panachecellars.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Weisinger Family Winery

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Come enjoy newly released wines during this special weekend. Fee: $7–$12.

3150 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland

541-488-5989 • weisingers.com

Bonanza

12 Ranch Wines

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting and pouring our new St. Croix.

4550 Burgdorf Road, Bonanza

541-545-1204 • 12ranchwines.com

Elkton Bradley Vineyards

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit the Bradley Family’s tasting room overlooking their scenic and historic vineyard. Offering new releases and small bites all weekend long. Fee: $5 (waived with bottle purchase).

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • bradleyvineyards.com

Lexème

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Lexème tasting room is ready to have you taste the new releases on Memorial Day Weekend. Fee: $5.

325 Second Street, Elkton

541-802-6016 • lexemewines.com

River’s Edge Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our scenic location, overlooking the gorgeous Umpqua River. New wine releases and light refreshments provided. Fee: $5 (waived with bottle purchase).

1395 River Drive, Elkton

541-584-2357 • riversedgewinery.com

Gold Hill

Cliff Creek Cellars

May 26-27 (noon to 5 p.m.) It’s a Red Red Wine Party. Come and enjoy our Red Red Wine, White White Wine and Pink Pink Wine. We will through you some beads, and you can enjoy the wines. Fee: $10.

1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill

541-855-5330 • cliffcreek.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

May 25–28 (noon to 8 p.m.) Join us for a special seated wine flight as we celebrate our six-year anniversary at DANCIN. Fee: $10.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • dancinvineyards.com

Roseburg

Abacela

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for our annual Memorial Day Open House. Try our unique varietal wines at a premier destination vineyard and winery. Fee: $15; $7.50 (members).

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • abacela.com

Foon Estate Vineyard

May 26–27 (noon to 6 p.m.) Mingle around the great table and sample elegant Umpqua Valley wines. Meet your friends, old and new, at Foon and make memories. Imagine our wines at your table with the help of paired amuse bouche. Fee: $10.

340 Busenbark Lane, Roseburg

541-817-7768 • foonestatevineyard.com

Girardet

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for new releases, wine and food pairings, 20-percent case discounts, and other specials on wine. Fee: $10; $8 (members, includes souvenir glass). Free admission for drivers, minors and dogs.

895 Reston Road, Roseburg

541-679-7252 • girardetwine.com

Melrose Vineyards

May 26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Live music by INOKE. Fee: $5 (entrance); $15 (barbecue from 1 to 3:30 p.m.).

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • melrosevineyards.com

Season Cellars

May 26–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting with light snacks. Fee: $5 (refundable with purchase of bottle).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • seasoncellars.com

Columbia Gorge

Goldendale, WA

Maryhill Winery

May 26–28 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Help us celebrate our 17th anniversary with special releases, live music, seasonal food and award-winning wine. Enjoy tastings and discounts on Maryhill’s entire portfolio. Guests will receive up to 35 percent off all wine purchases and up to 50 percent off case specials. Military members and Veterans are offered a military discount of 10 percent off purchases year-round with a valid ID. Live music on the Tuscan-style terrace (1 to 5 p.m.) featuring Matt Brown & JD Eicher (Saturday), Signatures (Sunday) and Ian James (Monday). Food available for purchase by Goldendale’s Oink n Moo Smokin’ BBQ, noon to 5 p.m.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • maryhillwinery.com

Hood River

Hood Crest Winery

May 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Taste three of our award-winning Cabernet Sauvignons (2012, 2013 and our newly released 2014) in a special vertical tasting this Memorial Day Monday only. Fee: $10 (waived with a two-bottle purchase).

1900 Orchard Road, Hood River

541-716-0140 • hoodcrestwinery.com

The Pines 1852

May 25 (noon to 10 p.m.); May 26–27 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Friday, live music with Larry & Raven, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday–Monday, sale on all current wine vintages — 20 percent off six-plus bottles, 10 percent off all reserve wine. Club members receive 30 percent off all current vintages and 20 percent off reserve wine. Fee: $10 (waived with bottle purchase).

202 Cascade Avenue, Suite B, Hood River

541-993-8301 • thepinesvineyard.com

Underwood, WA

AniChe Cellars

May 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate the new release of our summer whites and reds paired with locally sourced lamb burgers. BBQ available Saturday and Sunday. Fee: $10.

71 Little Buck Creek Road, Underwood, WA

844-344-9010 • anichecellars.com

Southwest Washington

Battle Ground

Rezabek Vineyards

May 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Spring Release Weekend. We’re featuring several new wines, including our 2017 Viognier and 2014 Sparkling Pinot Noir, plus our award-winning Tempranillo and Tempranillo Port. Fee: $15 (souvenir logo glass included).

11700 N.E. 279th Street, Battle Ground, WA

360-896-0218 • rezabekvineyards.com

Vancouver

English Estate Winery

May 25–27 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a barrel tasting weekend and new releases of our estate wines. The oldest winery in S.W. Washington is located on this 115-year-old English Farm, just 15 minutes from PDX. Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris and Cabernet Sauvignon vines are grown here in Vancouver, USA. Fee: $12.

17806 S.E. First Street, Vancouver

360-772-5141 • englishestatewinery.com

Central Oregon

Culver

Maragas Winery

May 25–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) New releases and extended tasting flight. Fee: $10.

15523 S.W. Highway 97, Culver

541-546-5464 • maragaswinery.com

Oregon Coast

Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay Winery

May 28 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) The Fleet of Flowers is a ceremony happening every Memorial Day since 1945 in Depoe Bay, honoring lost loved ones. The Coast Guard boats and charter fishing boats are decorated in flowers and wreaths. After on-shore ceremonies, boats leave the harbor to form a circle in the bay where passengers throw flowers into the circle to honor those lost at sea. It is one of the greatest observances of Memorial Day in the nation. We will offer free tastings and specials.

Highway 101 Bridge above Depoe Bay Harbor

541-765-3311 • depoebaywinery.com