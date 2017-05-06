May 1, 2017

Memorial Weekend ’17

Roll on out and enjoy Oregon Wine Country

Portland-Metro

Portland

Leaning Star

May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Come sip and get a taste of our wines grown here in the lush countryside. Tasting includes our award-winning Oregon White Pyment and a variety of wines made from our bittersweet apples, pears and berries.

7925 S.E. Altman Road, Gresham

503-663-2021 • www.leaningstarwinery.com

Angel Vine (Urban Crush)

May 27 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Holiday open house. Taste our wines and those of our Urban Crush friends, D’Anu and Alter Ego. Lots of fun small bites, too! Fee: $15.

2025 S.E. 7th Avenue, Portland

503-969-7209 • www.angelvine.net

Hip Chicks Do Wine

May 26–29 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Experience wine country without the drive! We’ll be pouring 12 to 14 wines paired with local cheese and appetizers. Logo glass included to keep. Live music throughout the weekend — check our website for times. Fee: $18; $15 (in advance online).

4510 S.E. 23rd Avenue, Portland

503-234-3790 • www.hipchicksdowine.com

Leah Jørgensen Cellars (at Staver Locomotive)

May 20 (1 to 5 p.m.) Join winemaker Leah Jorgensen for her annual Spring Open House, part of an annual "NW Industrial Beer and Wine Crawl" with Boedecker Cellars and Sasquatch Brewing. Each location will operate separately with different tasting fees and options. Music performance by guitar and bossa nova virtuoso Adlai Alexander. Small seasonal bites will be presented to accompany the wines. Fee: $20 (includes 7 wines).

2537 N.W. 29th Avenue, Portland

503-713-3277 • www.leahjorgensencellars.com

Seven Bridges Winery

May 27–28 (1 to 5 p.m.) Visit us Memorial Day Weekend for wine tasting, small bites and Oregon Wine Month specials. Special release party, Friday, May 26, 4 to 7 p.m.

2303 N. Harding Avenue, Portland

503-203-2583 • www.sevenbridgeswinery.com

Southeast Wine Collective

May 27 (3 to 6 p.m.) (VIP: 2 to 3 p.m. for wine club members) Join us for the Collective’s exclusive wine tasting event of the spring! #Vinlandia will feature a tasting extravaganza of newly released wine from each of our 10 urban winemakers who share our urban wine space to produce their wines! Also, look forward to enjoying Chef Althea Gray Potter’s incredible food! Discounts for half-case and full case purchases. Fee: $20 (in advance); $25 (at the door if tickets still available).

2425 S.E. 35th Place, Portland

503-208-2061 • www.sewinecollective.com

Teutonic Wine Company

May 27–29 (1 to 7 p.m.) Teutonic Wine Company’s wildly popular Seafood Sundays will make a double appearance on Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend. Feast on Fisherman’s Stew paired with wines from Teutonic’s collection of Mosel- and Alsatian-inspired wines. The cookouts are kid-friendly and hosted on the patio outside the urban winery. Fee: $9 to $14 (per glass).

3303 S.E. 20th Avenue, Portland

503-235-5033 • www.teutonicwines.com

Urban Crush

May 27 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Holiday open house sharing tastes of acclaimed wines from Angel Vine and D’Anu, hard ciders from Alter Ego and tasty bites in S.E. Portland. Fee: $15.

2025 S.E. 7th Avenue, Portland

503-477-6994 • www.urbancrushwine.net

Viola Wine Cellars

May 26 (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.); May 27–28 (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Come celebrate our Release Weekend with two new releases, two new creations and your last chance to snag some of our popular Ramato and Rosato for the summer ahead. Fee: $10 (waived with the purchase of 2 or more bottles).

2901 N.E. Alberta Street, Portland

503-318-5053 • www.violawines.com

East Valley

Aumsville

Piluso Vineyard & Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Current wine releases plus new releases and excellent food bites to enjoy with those terribly delicious wines. Fee: $10.

6654 Shaw Highway S.E., Aumsville

503-749-4125 • www.pilusowines.com

Aurora

Pheasant Run Winery

May 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Enjoy our latest Walla Walla blends: Safecracker Syrah and Bank Robber Red in the historic vaults of the 1905 Bank Building. Fee: $5 (includes flight of 5 wines; special reserve wine tasting).

21690 Main Street, Aurora

503-651-3131 • www.pheasantrunwine.com

Canby

St Josef’s Winery

May 26–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Sunday BBQ and music on the patio. And a non-serious bike ride with the winemaker starts at the crack of 11 a.m. followed by lunch and wine. For the bikers, enjoy the uncongested rolling roads past vineyard lands and farms outside of Canby Oregon. The leisurely ride of 1-1.5 hours starts and ends at the winery; and is completed by tasting of new releases along with BBQ lunch and live music at the winery. Bring your own bike! Fee: $5.

28836 S. Barlow Road, Canby

503-651-3190 • www.stjosefswinery.com

Gervais

Scenic Valley Vineyards

May 27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Tasting 2015 Grüner Veltliner; 2015 Pinot Gris; 2012 Riesling (aged 30 months in neutral oak barrels); 2015 WV Pinot Noir; 2014 Vitae Springs Reserve Pinot Noir; 2016 Rosé and 2016 Reserve Rosé (wild yeast ferment, NO sulfites, barrel aged). Fee: $5.

12423 N.E. River Road N.E., Gervais

503-393-4926 • www.scenicvalleywines.com

Silverton

Vitis Ridge

May 26–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Taste 17 wines and enjoy guitarist/vocalist Don Mitchell, Sat.–Mon., 1 to 4 p.m. We invite you to bring snacks or a lunch to enjoy on our patio. Kid- and pet-friendly, and can accommodate large groups and vehicles. Fee: $10 (includes wine glass).

6685 Meridian Road N.E., Silverton

503-873-9800 • www.vitisridge.com

Woodburn

Hanson Vineyards

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Sample estate-grown wines at our fourth-generation family farm. Bring a picnic to enjoy on our patio or garden. Several new releases, too! Fee: $5.

34948 S. Barlow Road, Woodburn

971-338-9760 • www.hansonwine.com

Northern Willamette Valley

Beaverton

Fullerton Wines

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Our doors will open wide for the lauded Memorial Weekend Open House, a Willamette Valley tradition. Celebrate with delicious appetizers and elegant and distinctive Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs crafted by Alex Fullerton. $15: Core Tasting; $25: Core + Reserve Tasting.

10404 S.W. Mt. Adams Drive, Beaverton

503-544-1378 • www.fullertonwines.com

Hamacher Wines

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Help us kick off the season in Oregon’s beautiful wine country as we pour a special, extended flight, alongside local bites. Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the winemaker, Eric Hamacher, and try his new Riesling, some library treats and other new releases. Fee: $25.

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-628-1910 • www.hamacherwines.com

Ponzi Historic Estate

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The site of one of Oregon’s oldest vineyards is now home to artisan producer Hamacher Wines. Nestled among 45-year-old vines and old-growth firs, find a comfortable spot to picnic with the family. Enjoy Hamacher and Ponzi wines by the flight, glass or bottle. Fee: $12 to $15.

14665 S.W. Winery Lane, Beaverton

503-628-1910 • www.ponziwines.com

Carlton

Anne Amie Vineyards

May 27–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) May 29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us at our beautiful estate vineyard for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be featuring a special Memorial Day Weekend flight paired with small bites and offering holiday weekend discounts on wine purchases. Fee: $15.

6580 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-864-2991 • www.anneamie.com

Belle Pente

May 21 (noon to 4 p.m.); May 27–28 (10 a.m.–4 p.m.) Only open twice a year! New releases and cellar selections. Don’t miss us! Fee: $10.

12470 N.E. Rowland Road, Carlton

503-550-6312 • www.bellepente.com

Biggio Hamina Cellars (at Gypsy Dancer)

May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) We are so happy to be pouring wine with Christine at Gypsy Dancer. Visit us as you stroll through Carlton. Fee: $15.

143 E. Main Street, Carlton

503-737-9703 • www.biggiohamina.com

Cana’s Feast

May 27–28 (1 to 4 p.m.) We invite you out to the winery to explore our rich history of crafting a variety of unique, Northwest wines to pair with seasonally-inspired cuisine, warm hospitality and spectacular views of the Coast Range. Tasting fee includes antipasti tables. The tasting room will be open normal hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on Monday. Fee: $15 (complimentary for club members).

750 W. Lincoln Street, Carlton

503-852-0002 • www.canasfeast.com

Carlo & Julian Winery

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Visit us for a tasting of newly released estate wines: 2014 Tempranillo, 2015 Grenache, Three Grapes, 2016 Nebbiolo and others, including 2016 wines in barrel. Complementing the wines will be a selection of domestic and imported cheeses with artisan breads and other accompaniments. Fee: $5 (complimentary with any wine purchase).

1000 E. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-7432 • www.carloandjulianwinery.com

Carlton Cellars

May 20 (noon to 4 p.m.) & May 27–29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Be the first to taste our 2016 vintage from barrel and a flight of our 2010–2013 Roads End vintages from the bottle. Charcuterie from The Horse Radish will be provided for your enjoyment. Please RSVP to grapevine@carltoncellars.com. Home of Roads End Pinot Noir, Estate Auxerrois and an array of other award-winning wines. Memorial Weekend: Group tasting with resident winemakers such as Libra Wines, Rocky Point Cellars and Cougars Mark. Fee: $20.

130 W. Monroe Street, Carlton

503-852-7888 • www.carltoncellars.com

Carlton Hill Vineyard

May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Our turn of the century barn will be the stage for the newest releases from Carlton Hill as well as the latest offering from Z’IVO and La Randonnée Wineries. Guests will also be treated to the great wine and food pairings of Chef Karo Thom. Please join in the fun. Fee: $20 (includes wine glass).

11511 N.W. Cummins Road, Carlton

503-537-4337 • www.carltonhillwines.com

Carlton Winemakers Studio

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a progressive tasting while exploring and learning about our winery and its numerous winemakers. whites, Pinots, bold reds. Fee: $15.

801 N. Scott Street, Carlton

503-852-6100 • www.winemakersstudio.com

De Ponte Cellars (Lonesome Rock Firehouse )

May 20 & May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join De Ponte Cellars and their winemaker Isabelle Dutartre for our Pre-Memorial Day tasting! Isabelle will be pouring her newly released 1789 Wines 2014 Pinot Noir and De Ponte will have new vintages of Pinot and Rose to taste as well! Join us at the Firehouse for our annual Memorial Day tasting in Carlton! We will be pouring our new Lonesome Rock Ranch Pinot and 2016 Rose of Pinot Noir! Fee: $15 (includes logo glass).

209 N. Kutch Street, Carlton

503-852-3014 • www.depontecellars.com

Flaneur Wines

May 27-28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us in the winery for two open house weekends. We are excited to be debuting our 2015 wines! Along side of our Ribbon Ridge "Flanerie" estate vineyard, Pinot Noir we will also pour our first winery exclusive: Eola-Amity Hills "X-Novo" vineyard, Pinot Noir. There will be local cheese & charcuterie and conversation. Fee: $20.00

258A N. Kutch St., Carlton

503-899-4120 • www.flaneurwines.com

Gypsy Dancer Wines

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us on Main Street in beautiful Carlton, the heart of Oregon Wine Country over the Memorial Day Weekend. Todd Hamina of Biggio-Hamina Wines will be our guest in the tasting room, pouring a beautiful selection of his wines in addition to our Gypsy Dancer Pinot Noirs. Fee: $15.

143 E. Main Street, Carlton

503-969-7199 • www.gypsydancerwines.com

K&M Wines/Alchemy Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy estate-grown old vine Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and newly released Rosé. Big Reds from the Rogue. Food to complement the wines. Live music on Saturday: May 20 and May 27. Come visit and explore our speakeasy vibe tasting lounge. —Ken & Mauro (K&M) Fee: $10.

128 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-625-3236 • www.kandmwines.com

Ken Wright Cellars Tasting Room

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting in the heart of Carlton inside the Depot.

120 N. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7010 • www.kenwrightcellars.com

Kramer Vineyards (at Wallow Gallery)

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit us at our new location at Wallow Gallery for a tasting featuring our estate grown sparkling wines, along with the wines from guest producers WildAire Cellars and Communiqué Wines, and spirits from House Distillery. Fee: $30 (includes wine from three producers, plus one distillery and small bites.; fees are donated to the Wallow foundation).

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-662-4545 • www.kramervineyards.com

Lemelson Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting.

12020 Stag Hollow Road, Carlton

503-852-6619 • www.lemelsonvineyards.com

Marshall Davis (at Horse Radish)

May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) & May 29–30 (noon to 3 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting in heart of downtown Carlton.

211 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-6656 • www.marshalldaviswine.com

Monksgate Vineyard & Wines

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Visit us to experience terroir in a glass with our boutique estate wines surrounded by vineyard, views of the coastal range and our (very) rustic barn! Enjoy a glass on the picnic lawn weather permitting. Paired house-made and locally sourced tasting bites. Fee: $15.

9500 N.E. Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton

503-852-6521 • www.monksgate.com

Pike Road Wines

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Pike Road Wines, sister winery from Elk Cove Vineyards, with a tasting room in historic Carlton. Enjoy charcuterie on our patio with a variety of pink, white and red wines from the Willamette Valley. Fee: $10.

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-3185 • www.pikeroadwines.com

Scott Paul Wines

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Featuring Wildstock Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir, and limited-production Scott Paul Pinot Noirs, including our highly regarded Audrey Pinot Noir (named after the beautiful and elegant Audrey Hepurn). Fee: $20 (waived with three-bottle purchase).

128 S. Pine Street, Carlton

503-852-7300 • www.scottpaul.com

Seven of Hearts/Luminous Hills

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our winemaker for the release of our 2015 single-vineyard Pinot Noirs, 2014 Nebbiolo, 2014 Tannat, and 2016 44-year-old vines Riesling. Couple dozen wines open, you choose seven to taste: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier/Roussanne, Chardonnay, Rhône-style and Bordeaux-style blends, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Nebbiolo, Tannat, and dessert wines. Pairings with Honest Chocolates. Library wines available for sale. Fee: $10.

217 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-852-0097 • www.sevenofheartswine.com

Soter Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at Mineral Springs Ranch, our 240-acre Biodynamic farm and vineyard located in Carlton. Taste through our new release wines, chat with our staff and winemakers, and enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres crafted by our in-house chef, Alex Daley. Fee: $30.

10880 N.E. Mineral Springs Road, Carlton

503-662-5600 • www.sotervineyards.com

Twelve Wine

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting.

214 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-435-1212 • www.twelvewine.com

WildAire Cellars (at Wallow Gallery)

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Four separate tastings. Matt, Jeanie and Anne invite you to celebrate Memorial Day with their friends at the new Wallow Gallery in beautiful Carlton. Try their new 2015 Pinot and Chardonnay paired with delectable bites while you admire the virtual reality artwork. Fee: $30.

125 W. Main Street, Carlton

503-851-3689 • www.wildairecellars.com

Z’IVO Wines (at Carlton Hill)

May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Please join us and our friends at Carlton Hill. Great food, new wines and old friends. Fee: $20.

11511 N.W. Cummings Road, Carlton

503-705-9398 • www.zivowines.com

Cornelius

A Blooming Hill Vineyard

May 26–29 (noon to 5:30 p.m.) Our annual Memorial Day Open House celebrates our anniversary as well, eight years! Chocolate cake to celebrate! Music on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Join us to kick off the season! Fee: $10 (includes food pairings).

5195 S.W. Hergert Road, Cornelius

503-992-1196 • www.abloominghillvineyard.com

Dion Vineyard

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a vineyard and winery open house. Taste six wines, including library and rare offerings; enjoy light snacks and the beautiful view. Close in and off the major traffic routes! Fee: $15 (includes a logo GoVino wine glass).

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius

503-407-8598 • www.dionvineyard.com

Dayton

Archery Summit

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Journey through our unique cave system and discover the nuances of terroir as you taste through four of our vineyard-designate Pinot Noirs. $30 per Signature Tasting; complimentary for A-List members and three guests. Reservations required for groups of eight or more. Fee: $20.

18599 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-714-2030 • www.archerysummit.com

Armonéa Winery

May 26–28 (noon to 4 p.m.) Taste three Pinot Noirs, late harvest Riesling, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay. Enjoy the views from the tasting room or two patios. Third of proceeds of Pinot Gris sold will be donated to Mark 2, a local nonprofit that helps Special Needs adults. Fee: $10 (includes logo glass).

6855 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-3446 • www.winecountryfarm.com

De Ponte Cellars

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual Memorial Day celebration at the winery. Taste all of our new single vineyard Pinot Noir releases and our 2016 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Fee: $20 (includes logo glass).

17545 N.E. Archery Summit Road, Dayton

503-864-3698 • www.depontecellars.com

Domaine Serene

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the unveiling of our new state-of-the-art visitor center and tasting room, The Clubhouse at Domaine Serene! Help us celebrate this historic occasion and the unique terroir of the Dundee Hills in all its splendor. Reservations welcome. Open daily. Fee: $20.

6555 Hilltop Lane, Dayton

866-864-6555 • www.domaineserene.com

Durant Vineyards (at Red Ridge Farms)

May 27–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Durant Vineyards is kicking off the 2017 wine tasting season with a special wine flight, light appetizers and mountain views. Let us excite your palate with beautiful wines while you take in the view from one of our Adirondack chairs. Take a stroll through our blooming nursery and sample our estate milled extra virgin olive oil along with local treats and fun finds in our Red Ridge Farms gift shop. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members)

5510 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton

503-864-8502 • www.durantvineyards.com

Hauer of the Dauen

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Enjoy a day of fun and wine this Memorial Day Weekend. Sample 13 estate wines ranging from 2003–2009. Fee: $5.

16425 S.E. Webfoot Road, Dayton • 503-868-7359

Siltstone Wines

May 19–21 (noon to 5 p.m.) & May 26–28 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting on this Pre-Memorial Day Weekend to beat the holiday crowds! Enjoy a flight of our authentic Oregon wines including Pinot Noir, Rosé, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and Müller-Thurgau. Join the Myers family at Siltstone Wines for Memorial Day Weekend! We’ll be pouring our estate-grown and -produced Pinot Noir, Rosé, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and Müller-Thurgau. Receive 10% off all bottle purchases and 15% off all case purchases, this weekend only! Fee: $6 (includes wine glass).

12251 S.E. Dayton Bypass, Dayton

503-864-4858 • www.siltstonewines.com

Sokol Blosser Winery

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at Sokol Blosser Winery! Join us for a weekend full of stellar wines, fun treats and stunning vineyard views. Shop local vendors while enjoying a special wine flight. Fee: $20.

5000 Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton

503-864-2282 • www.sokolblosser.com

Stoller Family Estate

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick back and celebrate the start of summer with a magnum of Stoller Rosé! We’re firing up the grill should you wish to enjoy a delectable barbecue lunch alongside our newly released wines while relaxing on the lawn listening to live music. Logo glass included! Fee: $20.

16161 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton

503-864-3404 • www.stollerfamilyestate.com

White Rose Estate

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) We specialize in growing and producing artisan Pinot Noir that exhibits classic variety character and above all, conveys a sense of beauty. Join us to learn about our neo-classical approach to making wine while exploring the property and enjoying delicious fare. Fee: $35.

6250 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-2328 • www.whiteroseestate.com

Winter’s Hill Estate

May 20–21 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Exceptional wines, breathtaking views, genuine hospitality. Sample new releases in our working winery for an authentic Oregon experience. If you want to go deeper, make an appointment for a seated tasting of our 2016 Single Block Pinot Noir. Fee: $15.

6451 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-4592 • www.wintershillwine.com

Dundee

Angela Estate

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting. Open daily.

1326 N. Highway 99W, Ste. 105, Dundee

503-554-1049 • www.angelaestate.com

Antica Terra

May 27–28 (10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m.) We invite you to join us this holiday weekend for a seated tasting featuring five Antica Terra wines along with charcuterie from Olympia Provisions. By appointment only. Fee: $30.

979 S.W. Alder Street, Dundee

503-244-1748 • www.anticaterra.com

Argyle Winery

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Argyle’s 30th Anniversary at the Tasting House in Dundee. Taste the iconic Nuthouse and Spirithouse Pinot Noir and world-renowned sparkling. Argyle Club tastings in exclusive Members Lounge. Fee: $25 (includes light hors d’oeuvres and Pinot glass).

691 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-8520 • www.argylewinery.com

Arterberry Maresh /Powell Hill Winery (at Maresh Red Barn)

May 26–28 (noon to 4 p.m.) An opportunity to visit the Maresh Red Barn Tasting Room that features the wines of Arterberry Maresh and Powell Hill Winery from family-owned, family-farmed vineyards since 1970. Fee: $15 (includes cheese and crackers).

9325 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-537-1098 • www.mareshredbarn.com

Bella Vida Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) The views at 880 feet in the Dundee Hills are incredible. Try four vineyard-designate Pinot Noirs and our amazing Gris-Ling, all from Bella Vida Vineyard grapes, made by four different winemakers. Treat yourself to a BVV logo glass, cheeses, breads and chocolate treats. Fee: $20.

9380 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503 538-9821 • www.bellavida.com

Cathedral Ridge

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us in Dundee.

974 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-537-9977 • www.cathedralridgewinery.com

Cramoisi Vineyard

May 27–28 (11 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m./by appointment) Experience from soil to glass at Cramoisi, the newest addition in the Dundee Hills! Join us for a seated tasting and stroll through the vineyard while sipping our estate boutique wines and enjoying gourmet bites. Reserve your spot by calling 503-583-1536 Fee: $25.

8670 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-583-1536 • www.cramoisivineyard.com

Day Wines (at Day Camp)

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join all eleven wineries at the latest winemaking cooperative in the Willamette Valley for a Memorial Day open house at the new Day Camp tasting room. Gourmet hot dogs and brats will be for sale, courtesy of Olympia Provisions. The event will also include live music, a DJ and a fire pit. Fee: $20.

21080 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

971-832-8196 • www.daywines.com

Dobbes Family Estate

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’ll be going Rogue this Memorial Day Weekend, and you’re invited to join us! We’ll be pouring an all Rogue Valley wine tasting flight with paired Rogue bites. Our winery is right off of 99W, make sure to stop by to taste our unique Southern Oregon wine flight! Have you ever tried Grenache Blanc? Fee: $20.

240 S.E. 5th Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 x 118 • www.dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Trouveré

May 27–29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us in Dundee this Memorial Weekend! Featuring Rhône and Rioja-style wines crafted with fruit sourced from Oregon’s premier vineyards. The wines are vinted in small lots and processed by hand. Open daily.

110-A S.W. Seventh Street, Dundee

503-487-6370 • www.domainetrouvere.com

Duck Pond Cellars

May 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick off your Memorial Day Weekend at Duck Pond Cellars. Taste through our extensive range of Pinots in our inviting tasting room, or on our lively patio (weather permitting). On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., enjoy great live music from Portland-based band Jackalope Saints. Wood-fired pizzas by Renaissance Catering will also be available for purchase. Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members).

23145 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-3199 • www.duckpondcellars.com

Dusky Goose

May 27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The estate tasting room at the Rambouillet Vineyard awaits your presence. Immersed in the vineyard and overlooking the valley, the beautiful view is surpassed only by our stunning wines. Typically open by appointment, we will be open to all for this one Saturday. Fee: $30.

8355 N.E. Warren Road, Dundee

503-857-5776 • www.duskygoose.com

Erath Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Try our Memorial Weekend wine flight, grab a glass or a bottle and hang out with friends and family. Before you leave snap an instant souvenir in our photo booth to remember your day until you come see us again! Fee: $15 (includes logo wine glass).

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-538-3318 • www.erath.com

Furioso Vineyards

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We have big plans this summer! Come enjoy our elegant, finesse-driven estate Pinot Noirs alongside duck confit sliders, mushroom tarts and artisan charcuterie while you gaze out over the Willamette Valley all the way to the Cascades, and check out the plans for our new tasting room! Fee: $25 (refundable with two-bottle purchase).

8415 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

844-FURIOSO • www.furiosovineyard.com

Harper Voit Wines

May 20 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) A new location for our spring open house, Terrarossa, our estate vineyard in the Dundee Hills. We will be releasing our first cuvée from this remarkable high-elevation site, and pouring our other vineyard-designates and barrel-fermented Pinot Blanc cuvées. Fee: $20.

18975 N.E. Buena Vista Road, Dundee

503-583-4221 • www.harpervoit.com

Holloran Vineyard Wines

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine tasting, artisan cheese pairings and live music, 2 to 5 p.m., each day. Taste new releases and relax with friends at our beautiful vineyard and winery site in the Red Hills of Dundee. Fee: $10.

8795 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

971-720-0632 • www.holloranwine.com

Lange Estate

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us! Open daily.

18830 N.E. Buena Vista Drive, Dundee

503-538-6476 • www.langewinery.com

Panther Creek Cellars

May 27–28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Memorial Day Weekend wine tasting flight and lite bites. First 20 visitors each day will receive $20 Panther Cash toward purchases of $90 or more. We will be featuring some of our current releases and will pull a few goodies out of our cellar. Fee: $20.

110 S.W. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-472-8080 • www.panthercreekcellars.com

Purple Hands Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us! Taste the Willamette Valley’s terroir with our newly released 2015 vineyard-designate Pinot Noirs. Open daily.

1200 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

503-538-9095 • www.purplehandswine.com

Thistle Wines

May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Don’t just taste in a room; come to Thistle and taste in the middle of the vineyard where the wine was born. Enjoy an amazing view, our friendly dog and samples of our popular Pinot Noirs, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc, all poured for you by the owner/winemaker. Fee: $10.

10555 N.E. Red Hills Road, Dundee

503-200-4509 • www.thistlewines.com

Torii Mor Winery

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’ll be celebrating the season with exceptional wines from the 2014 and 2015 vintages. Join us for a tasting of our white wines and Pinot Noir in a keepsake glass while you enjoy our Japanese-style garden and views of Mount Hood. Fee: $20.

18323 N.E. Fairview Drive, Dundee

503-538-2279 • www.toriimorwinery.com

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

May 27–28 (10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 3 p.m.) Seated tasting and food pairing flight by appointment. Taste through a selection of our current and new release wines as we explore each AVA within the Willamette Valley. RSVP required to info@winderlea.com or 503-554-5900 Fee: $25.

8905 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Dundee

503-554-5900 • www.winderlea.com

Zerba Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Taste Zerba’s newest releases including Dry Rose. We will be pouring selected estate whites and reds from the Walla Walla Valley. Fee: $5 (waived with purchase; includes light snacks).

810 N. Highway 99, Dundee

503-537-9463 • www.zerbacellar.com

Forest Grove

Apolloni Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Oregon wine plus Oregon cheese, perfectly paired! Enjoy our estate Pinot Noir and Italian-style wines, including summer whites and Rosé. Premium tasting and tour available in our barrel cave. Play bocce and enjoy lunch on the patio. Pizza available for purchase. Fee: $10 to $15.

14135 N.W. Timmerman Road, Forest Grove

503-359-3606 • www.apolloni.com

David Hill Vineyards & Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for a flight of six wines featuring our recently released 2016 Old Vine white wines served with charcuterie, cheeses and bruschetta. Fee: $14 (complimentary for wine club members; maximum of four guests).

46350 N.W. David Hill Road, Forest Grove

503-992-8545 • www.davidhillwinery.com

Risdall Ranch

May 26–29 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend at Risdall Ranch (formerly Shafer Vineyard Cellars). Live music: 2 to 5 p.m.

6200 N.W. Gales Creek Road, Forest Grove

503-357-6604 • www.risdallranchwinery.com

Gaston

ADEA Wines

May 20 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Taste new releases and some older favorites with light snacks. Visit ADEA and guest winery. Come by to enjoy the wine and friends. Fee: $20.

26421 Highway 47, Gaston

503-662-4509 • www.adeawine.com

Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard

May 20–21 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We invite you to experience our beautiful estate-grown wines and excellent hospitality in a superb setting. Taste a special re-release of Late Harvest Riesling while overlooking our stunning estate. May 28: Food for purchase from Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen. Fee: $15.

22070 N.E. Ridge Road, Gaston

503-662-5212 • www.beaconhillwinery.com

Elk Cove Vineyards

Daily (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Elk Cove Vineyards is one of Oregon’s historic family-owned wineries, founded in 1974. Tucked into the Coast Range Mountains, the tasting room has spectacular vineyard views to compliment our highly rated wines. We look forward to seeing you over the holiday! Fee: $15.

27751 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-985-7760 • www.elkcove.com

Kramer Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover our latest sparkling wines, Pinot Noirs, Pinot Gris, Müller-Thurgau and more. Always great nibbles, enjoy our spacious patio. Menu options are available for your enjoyment all weekend. Live music: Mac Fields, Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Fee: $20.

26830 N.W. Olson Road, Gaston

503-662-4545 • www.kramervineyards.com

Plum Hill Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come out and enjoy our beautiful views while tasting new releases paired with bread, olives and cheeses. Tasting fee includes souvenir wine glass. We are the only winery to have bottled Schonberger for your enjoyment! Fee: $10.

6505 S.W. Old Highway 47, Gaston

503-359-4706 • www.plumhillwine.com

Tendril Wine Cellars

May 26–27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting.

3500 N.W. Bridge Farmer Road, Gaston

503-474-7705 • www.tendrilwines.com

Hillsboro

Blizzard Wines

May 26–29, 2017 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Blizzard Wines in our brand new tasting room! The new facility features a large bar and patio with expansive views of the Chehalem Mountain and our estate vineyard. Tasting includes our estate Pinot Noir, Columbia Valley Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and dry Riesling. Fee: $15.

29495 S.W. Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro

503-985-6386 • www.blizzardwines.com

Freja Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come taste artisanal Pinot Noirs, including our new 2014 Estate Pinot Noir and our first 2016 Albariño Estate release. We will be pouring a French white import as well. Small bites provided and stemware included in the tasting fee. Fee: $10 to $15.

16691 S.W. McFee Place, Hillsboro

503-628-0337 • www.frejacellars.com

Albin Winery (at The Laurel Vineyard)

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Outstanding views from the top peak the Chehalem Mountains from which to enjoy our highly praised sparkling wines and Pinots, top-of-class Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and our luscious small lot Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc and dessert wines. Delicious bites. Picnics OK. Fee: $10 (includes wine glass).

19495 S.W. Vista Hill Drive, Hillsboro • 503-628-2986

Ruby Vineyard & Winery

May 26–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Discover our new warm and inviting tasting room, close to Portland, Beaverton and Hillsboro, with beautiful views of Mount Hood, Bald Peak and the vineyard. Pouring Pinot Gris, Rosé of Pinot Gris, and three Pinot Noirs rated 90-plus points, and serving our famous meatballs in Pinot Noir/cranberry sauce. Fee: $15 (complimentary for wine club members).

30088 S.W. Egger Road, Hillsboro

503-628-7829 • www.rubyvineyard.com

McMinnville

Brittan Vineyards

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at our shared tasting room in McMinnville’s Granary District for a selection of current release Brittan and Winderlea wines, plus a special limited release flight. Tasting fee waived for Brittan and Winderlea club members, or with each six-bottle purchase. Fee: $20.

829 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville

971-241-8228 • www.brittanvineyards.com

Denison Cellars (at JL Kiff Vineyard)

May 20–21 & May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join Winemaker Tim Wilson as he shares new releases from the outstanding 2015 vintage! The tasting flight includes Denison Cellars wines as well as library selections from JL Kiff Vineyard. Fee: $15 (waived with $40 purchase).

13546 Willis Road, McMinnville

541-517-3370 • www.denisoncellars.com

Dominio IV Wines

May 26–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our wine while you sit outside on the patio or in the cellar while you mingle with the barrels. Nibble on cheese and charcuterie as you taste through our many varietals, including Viognier, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Tempranillo and Grenache. Fee: $15.

888 N.E. Eighth Street, McMinnville

503-474-8636 • www.dominiowines.com

The Eyrie Vineyards

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Ancient Romans called a rare person or thing Rara Avis — a strange bird. Eyrie is known for pioneering Pinot, but we also produce new varieties, like Chasselas, Trousseau and Meunier. Join us for a “rare bird” weekend, plus traditional favorites AND a library wine! Fee: $20.

935 N.E. 10th Avenue, McMinnville

503-472-6315 • www.eyrievineyards.com

Goodfellow Family Cellars & Matello Wines

May 20 & May 27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join winemaker Marcus Goodfellow as he leads our guests through current releases, barrel samples and even a library selection. We are only open without an appointment four days a year, so please join us for this special opportunity. All wines are from non-irrigated vineyards in the Northern Willamette Valley and showcase the dynamic terroir that surrounds us. Fee: $10.

925 N.E. 7th Avenue, McMinnville

503-583-1040 • www.goodfellowfamilycellars.com

J.L. Kiff Vineyard

May 20–21 & May 26–27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for flights of J.L. Kiff Vineyard Pinot Noir, as well as our 2016 Rosé in our Tasting Veranda overlooking the vineyard. We welcome guest winery Denison Cellars to our Pre-Memorial and Memorial Weekend open houses. To find us, take Baker Creek Road to Willis Road. Fee: $15.

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

971-237-4306 • www.jlkiffvineyard.com

Maysara Winery & Momtazi Vineyard

May 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.); May 29 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Start your Memorial Weekend festivities off on a high note at Maysara Winery with a line-up of our estate-made Pinot Noirs, beers from Portland’s Widmer Brewing Co., and live music in our winery event space! Come grab a glass, a bite to eat and celebrate with us! Fee: $20 to $30.

15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, McMinnville

503-843-1234 • www.maysara.com

Pinot Vista Vineyard (at McMinnville Mercantile Building)

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to close) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us! Featuring Pinot Vista, Eola Hills Wine Cellars and boutique wines. Open daily.

448 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-474-6361 • www.eolahillswinery.com

Stuart & Co. Winery & Wine Bar

May 27 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 28 (wine club only: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m./public: 3 to 8 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 8 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend as we celebrate Oregon Wine Month! We will have an exclusive Reserve flight of our 2011 single-vineyard Pinot Noirs. Wine Bar is open daily. Stop by and stock up for the summer! Fee: $20.

528 N.E. 3rd Street, McMinnville

503-472-4477 • www.rstuartandco.com

Remy Wines

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Barbera vertical tasting flight 2011–2013 and 2013 Barbera Superiore, paired with light antipasti. Limited availability three-pack specials. Fee: $15; $10 (club members).

905 N.E. 10th Avenue, McMinnville

503-560-2003 • www.remywines.com

Terra Vina Wines

May 21 & May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Futures sale and new wine release! The big reds you love! Four new wines and two futures. Taste and purchase futures from the 2016 vintage. Take advantage of this great opportunity to barrel taste these special wines before they get released. Futures will be offered at great savings and will be released within the year.

585 N.E. 3rd Street, McMinnville

503-474-6777 • www.terravinawines.com

Walnut City Wineworks

May 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Saturday, meet the winemakers at Walnut City! Travel around the valley in one stop with our Pinot Noir from multiple AVAs. Taste the wines produced in house and enjoy pairing them with our delectable bites. Can’t join us Saturday? Stop in Friday, May 26, 4 to 8 p.m. to enjoy live music and food cart offerings at our new wine bar! Fee: $15.

475 N.E. 17th Street, McMinnville

503-472-3215 • www.walnutcitywineworks.com

Westrey Wine Company

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join winemakers Amy Wesselman and David Autrey to celebrate spring with new releases of ’15 Dundee Hills Chardonnay, ’14 Justice Pinot, and ’14 Cuvée 22, which was named as the Dundee Hills’ selection on the recent Wine Enthusiast list of "Six Essential WV Pinots." Fee: $10.

1065 N.E. Alpine Avenue, McMinnville

503-434-6357 • www.westrey.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Take in the beauty of spring at the vineyard from our spacious deck and enjoy a flight of five estate wines, each with their own delicious pairing. Fee: $15.

16250 S.W. Oldsville Road, McMinnville

503-843-3100 • www.yamhill.com

Youngberg Hill

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) We practice holistic farming and natural winemaking to allow our wines to express where the fruit is grown on our hill, in different soils and weather of that growing season. Sense the farm we care and have passion for, and memories to share with you. Fee: $15.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 • www.youngberghill.com

Newberg

Adelsheim Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us this Memorial Day Weekend for special flights of wine accompanied by an assortment of cheese and charcuterie. Fee: $15 to $25. Free for wine club members.

16800 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-3652 • www.adelsheim.com

Alexana Estate

May 27–28 (call for reservations) Fee: $30 (complimentary for members).

12001 N.E. Worden Hill Road, Newberg

503-537-3100 • www.alexanawinery.com

Anam Cara Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Patio Party! Enjoy our Newberg wine patio with al fresco wines and hors d’oeuvres. New spring releases include Rosé and Riesling, 2015 Pinot Noir futures and special Reserve flight. Charcuterie and Oregon cheese plates available, music, art exhibit and more. Fee: $15 to $25.

306 N. Main Street, Newberg

503-537-9150 • www.anamcaracellars.com

Anderson Family Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Steep. Deep. Intense. Rarely open. Featuring amazing views. Third-generation organic farmers. Unique landslide terroir. At least six wines from four vintages. Cave tours. Old vine Dijon Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Wine club members free. Easy access: off Red Hills Road. Fee: $20.

20120 N.E. Herring Lane, Newberg

503-554-5541 • www.andersonfamilyvineyard.com

Aramenta Cellars

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us on Ribbon Ridge to taste estate-grown Pinot Noir and enjoy our small winery with a view. Small bites included. We will also pour Chardonnay and Tillie Claret this weekend. Fee: $10.

17979 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7230 • www.aramentacellars.com

ArborBrook Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our annual open house, featuring our handcrafted estate Pinot Noirs and vineyard-designated Pinot Gris. Relax and have some fun with us! Fee: $20 (includes wine glass and light snacks).

17770 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-538-0959 • www.arborbrookwines.com

August Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Family-owned, friendly-priced wines. Come taste the depth and breadth of wines at August Cellars, along with their four tenant wineries and Ladybug Chocolates. Saturday and Sunday. Monday we are open but pouring only August Cellars. The best of Oregon. Fee: $15.

14000 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-554-6766 • www.augustcellars.com

Ayres Vineyard

May 20 & 27 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) A toast to summer! We will be pouring our limited 2016 Pinot Blanc and 2016 Rosé of Pinot Noir along with some library selections of our Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noirs. Fee: $20.

17971 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-538-7450 • www.ayresvineyard.com

Beaux Fréres

May 20 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Join us for a tasting of our most rare wines, including estate and winery-exclusive single-vineyard Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Watercolor artist Terry Peasley and classical guitarist Troy Elbert will once again be sharing their artistry at this year’s one-day open house event. Enjoy a cup of Portland-roasted Coava coffee on your way out. Fee: $25 (includes fresh local bread and aged cheddar cheese sampling).

15155 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-537-1137 • www.beauxfreres.com

Bells Up Winery

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Be among the first to experience our rarely open, micro-boutique winery’s new #wineporch. Sample handcrafted, classically-styled Pinot Noir, Rosé and Syrah poured by the winemaker — paired with light fare and spectacular views. Tasting fee deducted from $75 purchase. Fee: $15.

27895 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-537-1328 • www.bellsupwinery.com

Bergström Wines

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) This Memorial weekend join us for private tastings in our barrel cellar. Each experience features both library and current vintage wines, paired with small bites. Appointment only. Call or e-mail Vanessa 503-554-0468 or vanessa@bergstromwines.com for reservations. Fee: $50.

18215 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-554-0468 • www.bergstromwines.com

Bravura Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The best big, bold red wines in Oregon. We produce warm/hot-climate, small-batch, handcrafted, full-bodied and robust, distinctive red wines. Taste our Zinfandel, Malbec, a Rhône blend, a Bordeaux blend, Petite Sirah and Port. Man cannot live by Pinot alone. Open daily. Fee: $10.

108 S. College Street, Newberg

503-822-5116 • www.bravuracellars.com

Chehalem Wines

May 27 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.); May 28–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Weekend at our tasting room in downtown Newberg.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 • www.chehalemwines.com

Colene Clemens Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Ring in summer by indulging in our newly released 2015 Chardonnay and 2016 Rosé, as well as a selection of our gorgeous Pinot Noirs, paired with cheese and charcuterie. This event spans our fermentation hall and patio, so bring some friends and come enjoy the view! Fee: $20.

22501 N.E. Dopp Road, Newberg

503-662-4687 • www.coleneclemens.com

de Lancellotti Family Vineyards

May 20–21 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Looking for a special and unique wine tasting experience? Join Winemaker Paul DeLancellotti for a private, seated tasting on Pre-Memorial Weekend by appointment. For Memorial Weekend, we’ll have an open house all weekend long. Stop by our new tasting room and taste our 2015 Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs, all paired with light bites from our in house culinary specialist. Fee: $40 (seated tasting with bites); $15 (flight).

18605 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-804-3352 • www.delancellottifamilyvineyards.com

Domaine Divio

May 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Today we honor those who have served by celebrating the freedom we are fortunate enough to enjoy each and every day. Fee: $25 (complimentary for wine club members, veterans and military personnel).

16435 N.E. Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg

503-334-0903 • www.domainedivio.com

Eminent Domaine

May 21–22 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bring your picnic basket and blanket and enjoy our newest Pinot Noirs. Fee: $20.

20875 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1180 • www.eminentdomaine.com

Hazelfern Cellars

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us in the wine barn for Hazelfern’s one-year anniversary celebration! Enjoy our new 2015 releases, barrel tastings, and bites! Fee: $20.

4008 N.E. Zimri Drive, Newberg

503-928-1893 • www.hazelferncellars.com

J.K. Carriere

May 26 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We have 2015 Glass Rosé and 2015 Provocateur Pinot. You have a back patio and all summer. Evenings are a terrible thing to waste. Closed Sunday and Monday. Fee: $15.

9995 N.E. Parrett Mtn. Road, Newberg

503-554-0721 • www.jkcarriere.com

Lachini Vineyards

May 27–28 (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) May 29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Pouring 2015 Pinot Noirs in the tradition of Grand Cru Burgundy with Ron, Marianne and Matthieu plus Rosé, Chardonnay and Cabs. Wood-fired pizzas. Fee: $20.

18225 N.E. Calkins Lane, Newberg

503-864-4553 • www.lachinivineyards.com

Longplay Wine/Lia’s Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit us in our laid-back tasting room in downtown Newberg, where we’ll be pouring a range of Longplay Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Sample new releases along with older vintages from our vineyard, Lia’s Vineyard, in the Chehalem Mountains AVA. Fee: $10.

215 E. First Street, Newberg

503-489-8466 • www.longplaywine.com

Moffett Vineyards (at Social Goods Market)

May 27–28 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Second-generation vintner Trent Moffett will be pouring his Rosè, Pinot Noirs from the Eola-Amity Hills, Dundee Hills and Yamhill Carlton AVAs. Then change it up with a Cab and Syrah from the Napa Valley. There may even be a library wine under the table… just ask! Fee: $10.

500 E. First Street, Newberg

707-290-8123 • www.moffettvineyards.com

Natalie’s Estate Winery

May 21–22 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a forest view and a friendly staff. Enjoy the beginning of summer in our intimate tasting room and porch while you taste our new releases of premium wines paired with delicious delights, surrounding by a wonderful ambience and a friendly atmosphere! We offer a number of small lots of bold rich red wines, such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Zinfandel. Fee: $10 (complimentary for cellar club members).

16825 N.E. Chehalem Drive, Newberg

503-807-5008 • www.nataliesestatewinery.com

Nicolas-Jay (at Valley Wine Merchants)

May 27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend pop-up tasting.

112 S. College Street, Newberg

503-538-5388 • www.nicolas-jay.com

North Valley Vineyards

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join us at our North Valley Vineyards tasting room nestled in the Chehalem Mountains, just up the hill from The Allison. Taste through our Origin Series Pinot Noirs, mingle with our winemakers and staff, and enjoy delicious snacks while taking in sweeping valley views. Fee: $25.

28800 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-687-2260 • www.northvalleyvineyards.com

Owen Roe

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Stop into our winery, just a few minutes from downtown Newberg, and sample small-lot wines from Oregon’s remarkable 2014 vintage, our first-ever Sangiovese Rosé and other signature Syrah and Cabernet wines from Washington state. Open daily. Club members receive waived tastings. Fee: $15.

2761 E. Ninth Street, Newberg

503-678-6514 • www.owenroe.com

Patricia Green Cellars

May 27–28 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Winery Open House: Come and barrel taste the 2016 future Pinot Noir offerings as well as the 2016 Estate and Willamette Valley Sauvignon Blanc. Fee: $25.

15225 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-554-0821 • www.patriciagreencellars.com

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) A weekend with a view at Penner-Ash, featuring newly released 2016 Viognier and Roseo, plus 2015 Pinot Noir. Enjoy live music and a food truck on site selling delicious eats. Fee: $25.

15771 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-5545 • www.pennerash.com

The Potter’s Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery

May 19–21 & May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come experience our handcrafted, award-winning wines and clay art gallery. Taste the 2015 Dario Estate Pinot Noir, 2016 Estate Pinot Noir Rosé, 2014 Reserve Celilo Chardonnay and gold medal 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon from Columbia Valley. Sit back, relax and enjoy light nibbles, including Pinot jelly. Located just a 1/2 mile off Hwy 99 East of Newberg. Fee: $10 (waived for club members).

14725 N.E. Quarry Road, Newberg

503-504-3796 • www.pottersvineyard.com

Privé Vineyard

May 20 & 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) May 21 & 28

(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Secrets have a way of getting out, we’re hosting a very special event this May! Be the first to barrel taste the new Reserve Syrah as well as the collectible 2015 wines. We will pair six spectacular French cheeses with St. Honoré breads and Port in a chocolate cup. Fee: $15.

28155 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-554-0464 • www.privevineyard.com

Rain Dance Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We will pour our new releases and be grilling hot dogs. From May 27 through August, join us for the Wine & Art Loop featuring fine woodworking of owner Ken Austin. Enjoy newly released estate Riesling, Rosé, 2015 Pinot Noir, Dry Gewürztraminer and previous releases. Fee: $15.

26355 N.E. Bell Road, Newberg

503-538-0197 • www.raindancevineyards.com

Raptor Ridge Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Raptor Ridge this Memorial Weekend and taste the 2016 Estate Grüner Veltliner, the 94-point 2014 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir, cellar selections and more. Cheese and charcuterie available for purchase. Whites and rosé available in growler all summer long. Fee: $15.

18700 S.W. Hillsboro Highway, Newberg

503-628-8463 • www.raptorridgewinery.com

Redman Wines

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Lush vineyard setting, delectable appetizers and warm conversation will entwine with our high-end, small-lot estate wines. Savor Redman Pinot Noir three-year vertical (’11, ’12 and ’13). Delight in our white wines; Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc and Arneis. Fee: $20.

18975 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-554-1290 • www.redmanwines.com

REX HILL

May 26 (5 to 8 p.m.) Friday Night Memorial Celebration. Special offerings from REX HILL, Francis Tannahill, Matzinger-Davies, Patton Valley Vineyard, Chehalem Winery, Dominio IV, Lingua Franca Winery, Ties that Bind, Angela Estate and Brittan Vineyards. Tasty bites prepared by winery Chef May Griffith and delicious wines all in one close-to-Portland location! KMHD DJ Derek Smith will be on hand to keep the music flowing. Fee: $50; $35 (club and wine industry members).

30835 North Highway 99W, Newberg

503-538-0666 • www.rexhill.com

ROCO Winery

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Add the Wine/Art Loop to your route. Five Chehalem Mountains winery owners/artists, will display their art at their winery. ROCO features beautiful glass art and jewelry, hand-made by ROCO owner Corby Soles. This self-guided tour begins Memorial Day Weekend. See website for map. Wineries include: Beckham Estate, Potters Vineyard, Rain Dance Vineyards, ROCO Winery and Trisaetum Winery. Celebrate your first sip of summer at ROCO Winery and revel in our highly scored, sustainably farmed and produced 2014 Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and sparkling wine. Enjoy our lovely garden patio with a glass of wine in hand. Fee: $15.

13260 N.E. Red Hills Road, Newberg

503-538-7625 • www.rocowinery.com

Shea Wine Cellars

May 20 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Our doors open just a few days a year, so please join us Memorial Weekend. We’ll pour barrel samples of our 2016 small-lot Pinots (available as futures) and our 2015 Estate Pinot and Chardonnay. Fee: $15.

12321 N.E. Highway 240, Newberg

503-241-6527 • www.sheawinecellars.com

Styring Vineyards

May 20–21 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Help us celebrate the release of our 2013 Styring Estate Pinot Noir and also pour from our award-winning portfolio of grape-to-table wines, including 92-rated 2013 Signature Pinot Noir, 93-rated 2014 Whimsy Riesling, 2012 Shameless Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015 Afterglow Riesling dessert wine. Find something distinctive, unforgettable, inspiring and true at Styring: a hidden gem in the Willamette Valley. Fee: $5.

19960 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-866-6741 • www.styringvineyards.com

Trisaetum Winery

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Located in the heart of Ribbon Ridge, take a self-guided tour of our subterranean barrel cave and contemporary art gallery. Pouring our recently released Rieslings and& Rosé. Taste and purchase futures of our 2016 Pinot Noir. Fee: $15.

18401 Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-538-9898 • www.trisaetum.com

Utopia Wine

May 26–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us at the vineyard for a Memorial Weekend Celebration in wine country. Taste elegant estate wines, enjoy spectacular vistas from our tasting room at the vineyard in the Ribbon Ridge AVA. Try our new Estate Reserve 2015 Pinot Noir, “Paradise." Enjoy a picnic in the Heart of America’s Burgundy! Fee: $15 (complimentary for wine club members; includes wine flight and appetizers).

17445 N.E. Ribbon Ridge Road, Newberg

503-687-1671 • www.utopiawine.com

Varnum Vintners (at Medici Vineyards)

May 20–21 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Join Varnum Vintners and three of our friends at our co-op to taste our new releases, limited edition wines and several older vintage selections. The tasting fee includes a complimentary wine glass, access to over 15 different wines, plus bread and cheese. Fee: $15.

28005 N. Bell Road, Newberg

520-603-2635 • www.varnumvintners.com

Vidon Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Come by and taste our award-winning Pinot Noirs and our estate Tempranillo and Syrah. We’ll release a new label, the 2015 Mélange Pinot Noir along with the 2016 Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Viognier. Hors d’oeuvres and Honest Chocolates. Fee: $20.

17425 N.E. Hillside Drive, Newberg

503-538-4092 • www.vidonvineyard.com

VX Vercingetorix (at Willamette Farms)

May 27 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) As this will be our only weekend open for 2017, travel off the beaten path and come out to enjoy a flight of our "French-inspired, Oregon-crafted, award-winning VX and Auzriel wines complemented by a bountiful selection of appetizers. Stock up and save 20 percent on wines. Wine club members will receive an additional 10 percent off their purchases outside their spring shipment. Fee: $15 (waived with a $75 purchase; complimentary for wine club members)

8000 N.E. Parrish Road, Newberg

503-537-0799 • www.vxvineyardwine.com

Whistling Ridge Vineyards

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) We are excited to share select vintages of our handcrafted, carefully nurtured Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay wines. Come by and enjoy an array of tasty bites to complement the wine tasting. Fee: $5.

14551 N.E. North Valley Road, Newberg

503-538-6641 • www.whistlingridgevineyards.com

Sherwood

Alloro Vineyard

May 20–21 & May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Usher in the summer with the very first sampling of our 2016 Estate Riesling and Rosé. These wines will be poured alongside other current releases, with some charcuterie to nibble. Saturday and Sunday only, join us down in the barrel cave for an additional vertical tasting of our Riservata Pinot Noir wines. Fee: $25; $20 (complimentary for members).

22075 S.W. LeBeau Road, Sherwood

503-625-1978 • www.allorovineyard.com

Beckham Estate Vineyard

May 26–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Join us on Parrett Mountain to taste limited-production wines in our intimate tasting room nestled amid the vines. Celebrate the newly released ’15 amphora Pinot Noir, Grenache and Pinot Gris. Stock up on ’16 Olivia’s Rosé and Vermentino. Wines paired with local bites. Fee: $15.

30790 S.W. Heater Road, Sherwood

971-645-3466 • www.beckhamestatevineyard.com

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Please join us Memorial Day Weekend for award-winning wine, gourmet popcorn and s’more bar.

20875 S.W. Chapman Road, Sherwood

503-625-6902 • www.blakesleevineyard.com

Hawks View Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us as we debut exciting releases, featuring our white Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. Grab some friends, a glass or flight of wine and a picnic box packed with all the essentials before heading out to the lawn for a relaxed afternoon in wine country. Fee: $15.

20210 S.W. Conzelmann Road, Sherwood

503-625-1591 • www.hawksviewcellars.com

Ponzi Vineyards

May 27–28 (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.); May 29 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Start at Ponzi! We’re opening an hour earlier this weekend. Enjoy a flight of world-class Ponzi Pinot and white wines from the stellar 2015 vintage. Relax on the covered terrace with a seasonal small plate to pair. Stunning views, fireside seating and Bocce ball. Fee: $15 to $20.

19500 S.W. Mountain Home Road, Sherwood

503-628-1227 • www.ponziwines.com

Rallison Cellars

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Come visit our new public tasting room in Old Town Sherwood on Memorial Day Weekend. We will have new wine on our flight and tasting fee is waived with a purchase. Fee: $10.

16079 S.W. Railroad Street, Sherwood

503-347-9173 • www.rallisoncellars.com

St. Paul

Sineann (at Lady Hill Winery)

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) We’ll be pouring some fabulous whites (Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Grüner Veltliner and Pinot Gris), Pinot Noirs (some single-vineyard gems), some dessert wines and full-bodied red wines (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Old Vine Zinfandel). Fee: $10.

8400 Champoeg Road, St. Paul

503-341-2698 • www.sineann.com

West Linn

Tumwater Vineyard

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Visit us in beautiful West Linn for an incredible experience tasting our new releases. Nibble on light appetizers, listen to live music all while enjoying the wines. Take home your Riedel glass. Free for Barrel House club members. No traffic, just beautiful views. Fee: $20.

375 S.W. Barrel House Way, West Linn

503-454-0208 • www.tumwatervineyard.com

Wilsonville

Terra Vina Wines (Vineyard)

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Futures sale and new wine release! The big reds you love! Four new wines and two futures. Taste and purchase futures from the 2016 vintage. Take advantage of this great opportunity to barrel taste these special wines before they get released. Futures will be offered at great savings and will be released within the year. Fee: $10 (complimentary for wine club members; includes fabulous cheeses and artisan breads).

33750 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, Wilsonville

503-925-0712 • www.terravinawines.com

Yamhill

Fairsing Vineyard

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Experience the beauty and bounty of Fairsing Vineyard. Enjoy estate-grown Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Rosé paired with inspired hospitality. Sip our elegant wines and take in sweeping panoramic views of the Northern Willamette Valley. Fee: $30.

21455 N.E. Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill

503-560-8266 • www.fairsingvineyard.com

Kason Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come join us on our deck, where we will have wine tasting, some light snacks and outdoor activities, weather permitting.

7200 N.W. Bony Road, Yamhill

503-537-3070 • www.kasonvineyards.com

Lenné Estate

May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend for panoramic views from our European-style tasting room.

18760 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-956-2256 • www.lenneestate.com

Roots Wine Co.

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) We’ve got the views, the wines, the fun and the best Memorial Day Weekend event listing in the whole bunch.

19320 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-730-0296 • www.roots.wine

Saffron Fields Vineyard

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Your experience starts with a seated tasting on our patio. View our modern art collection, experience our Japanese gardens and taste through our flight alongside delightful food pairings by in-house chef, David Dufour. Appointments recommended. Fee: $30.

18748 N.E. Laughlin Road, Yamhill

503-662-5323 • www.saffronfields.com

Soléna Estate

May 20 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Beat the Memorial Day crowds and join us for a special Nos amis Pick-up Party! New releases will be available along with some select library wines from the cellar. Join us for a 90-plus-point wine flight and food pairings. We raise our glasses to the veterans and soldiers who have helped make this country what it is today. Fee: $25 (complimentary for wine club members, veterans and military personnel).

17096 N.E. Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill

503-662-3700 • www.solenaestate.com

Stag Hollow

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) May 29 (noon to 4 p.m.) Seeking full-flavored Pinot Noir? Want to savor Dolcetto d’Yamhill? How about a big Tempranillo? Drive past our nature preserve to our spectacular 100-mile view, just three miles from Carlton. Savor heady Pinot Noirs, Dolcetto and Tempranillo, and a well-aged older vintage. Fee: $10.

7930 N.E. Blackburn Road, Yamhill

503-662-5609 • www.staghollow.com

Sylvanus Estate

May 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for a Memorial Day Weekend tasting.

16100 N.W. Moores Valley Road, Yamhill

713-907-6125 • www.sylvanusestate.com

Central Willamette Valley

Amity

Brooks

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Experience Brooks’ breathtaking tasting room with one of our three wine flights and Chef Abby McManigle’s Pacific Northwest fare, including seasonal pairings and boxed lunches. Reserve ahead for the “Estate Experience,” where up to five guests can enjoy a personalized vineyard tour, complimentary glass of wine, and half-price Plateau de Paco (a seasonal cheese and charcuterie platter). Fee: $20 (complimentary for club members); $50 (Estate Experience; $40 for club members).

2110 S.E. Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity

503-435-1278 • www.brookswine.com

Calamity Hill Vineyard & Farm

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrating our 10th vintage. Enjoy eight wines, our olive oil, territorial view, gardens and a warm fire in our outdoor room. Releasing our 2016 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2016 Starlight White Pinot Gris and 2016 olive oil. Oregon’s smallest licensed producer of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris. Hard to find. Worth the effort. Fee: $10 (refundable).

9779 S.E. Hillview Drive, Amity

503-435-9868 • www.calamityhill.com

Dukes Family Vineyards

May 20–21 (noon to 5 p.m.) Open to the public twice a year! Enjoy Pinot Noir vertical tastings and our 2014 Chardonnay. Hors d’oeuvres crafted by the owner. "Favorite tasting experience!" Fee: $25.

7845 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-835-0620 • www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com

Grochau Cellars

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join Grochau Cellars on Memorial Day Weekend for a special tasting with guest winemakers from Vincent and Upper Five Vineyards. Taste more than a dozen wines, including two new releases, the Björnson Gamay and a new vintage of the Melon de Bourgogne. Light snacks will also be provided. Fee: $15 (free to club members).

9360 S.E. Eola Hills Road, Amity

503-835-0208 • www.grochaucellars.com

iOTA Cellars

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Open only twice a year, iOTAs invite you to discover and taste a vertical of our cellar selection 2015, 2014 and 2013 Not One iOTA Pinot Noir from the Eola-Amity Hills. Tasting fee includes vertical, taste of limited 2015 "Phyllis" Rosé of Pinot Noir and food. To learn more about us, please visit our website, or Facebook page. Fee: $15 (includes logo glass).

7895 S.E. Amity Road, Amity

503-507-8063 • www.iotacellars.com

Keeler Estate Vineyard & Winery

May 18–21 & May 25–28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy whites and reds from grapes grown on our beautiful property, farmed with Biodynamic farming practices. Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Rosé of Pinot Noir, Pinot Noir. Fee: $15.

5100 S.E. Rice Lane, Amity

503-687-2618 • www.keelerestatevineyard.com

Dallas

Amalie Robert Estate

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Please join Dena and Ernie for a tasting of our new release Pinot Noirs and limited-production Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Syrah and Viognier. Tasting fee includes a Riedel glass and the cheese board. Complimentary tasting for A-List members and guests. Fee: $15.

13531 Bursell Road, Dallas

503-88-CUVEE • www.amalierobert.com

Illahe Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Kick off the summer at Illahe Vineyards this Memorial Day Weekend, with panoramic views of the Willamette Valley and new releases from our cellar. The line-up includes our 2016 Estate Pinot Gris, 2015 Bon Sauvage Pinot Noir, 2016 Estate Tempranillo Rosé, and many others! Cheeses and light snacks will also be provided. Fee: $10 (refunded with $50 purchase).

3275 Ballard Road, Dallas

503-831-1248 • www.illahevineyards.com

Van Duzer Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Come for the wine; stay for the views! Join us this weekend for Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and more. Tasting through new releases, as well as some old favorites. Not to be missed! Fee: $10.

11975 Smithfield Road, Dallas

503-623-6420 • www.vanduzer.com

Rickreall

Cherry Hill Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Enjoy the relaxed ambiance of Cherry Hill Winery while tasting our award-winning Pinot Noirs. Celebrate the release of our 2015 Estate Pinot Noir and 2016 Blanc de Pinot Noir. Picnic facilities. Hors d’oeuvres. Fee: $10.

7867 Crowley Road, Rickreall

503-623-7867 • www.cherryhillwinery.com

Firesteed

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us! Open daily.

2200 N. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall

503-623-8683 • www.firesteed.com

Left Coast Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Sip and stroll! Explore our beautiful estate and taste our spring releases, including 2016 White Pinot Noir and 2015 Cali’s Cuvée Pinot Noir during this walk-around tasting adventure. We’ll have delicious handmade pizzas from our wood-fired pizza oven in our café! Fee: $15 (includes small bites and a keepsake GoVino glass).

4225 N. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall

503-831-4916 • www.leftcoastcellars.com

Salem

Ankeny Vineyards

May 27–28 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy our 2014 Pinot Noir along with wood-fired pizzas out on the deck (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).

2565 Riverside Drive S., Salem

503-378-1498 • www.ankenyvineyard.com

Arcane Cellars (at Wheatland Tasting Room)

May 26–29 (noon to 4 p.m.) We’re located right on the Willamette River near the historic Wheatland Ferry. The winery is a unique place to picnic, relax and enjoy the scenery with a glass of wine. Arcane’s award-winning wines include unique varietals, big reds, interesting blends and Madouro, our Port-style dessert wine. Fee: $10 (includes artisan cheese & crackers).

22350 Magness Road N.W., Salem

503-868-7076 • www.arcanecellars.com

Björnson Vineyard

May 27 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Björnson Vineyard Designate Days Pre-Memorial Day Weekend only, we pour Björnson Vineyard Pinot Noir alongside vineyard-designates — wines made from our vineyard’s fruit by other winemakers. A rare opportunity to experience the influence of land and hand. Don’t miss it! Come check out our new tasting room (at long last) and enjoy wines from three winemakers in one location. Björnson Vineyard, Helioterra Wines and Mahonia. Award-winning wines, wine-friendly food and people-friendly winemakers. Don’t miss it! Fee: $15.

3635 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-877-8189 • www.björnsonwine.com

Bryn Mawr Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join our owners and winemaker as we share our entire lineup of whites, pinks and reds, including our Reserve Chardonnay (93 points), Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Riesling, Rosé of Pinot Noir, our Pinot Noirs (91–94 points), Dolcetto and Tempranillo. And, enjoy the view! Fee: $15.

5955 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem

503-581-4286 • www.brynmawrvineyards.com

Coría Estates

May 27–29 (call for hours) Celebrate Memorial Weekend with us at Coría Estates.

8252 Redstone Avenue S.E., Salem

503-363-0525 • www.coriaestates.com

Cristom Vineyards

May 27–28 (11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.) Join Cristom for a seated, hosted tasting of our estate wines! Available by reservation, your hosted flight includes a small food pairing. Avoid the crowds and join us for an intimate experience! Fee: $25.

6905 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-375-3068 • www.cristomvineyards.com

Cubanísimo Vineyards

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Join us for a wine tasting, live music, salsa dancing and Cuban tapas. Music schedule: Salsa Nova (Sat. and Mon.) and Pura Vida (Sun.). Fee: $15 (includes tasting); $8 (Cuban tapas plate); $25 (afternoon package); free admission for active and retired military.

1754 Best Road N.W., Salem

503-588-1763 • www.cubanisimovineyards.com

Honeywood Winery

May 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.); May 29 (9 to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us! Open daily.

1350 Hines Street S.E., Salem

503-362-4111 • www.honeywoodwinery.com

Lewman Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Lewman Vineyard.

6080 Bethel Heights Road N.W., Salem • 503-365-8859

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for wine and barrel tasting, delicious food and our incredible view. The barbecue will be sizzling once again with beef brisket and other goodies, along with house-made smoked salmon paté, cheeses, salad, and more! Best deal in town! Fee: $10.

2995 Michigan City Lane N.W., Salem

503-362-1596 • www.redhawkwine.com

St. Innocent Winery

May 26–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit our tasting room to experience a flight of six award-winning wines. Friday and Saturday, step outside the tasting room for a Q&A in the cellar with our winemaker. Fee: 35 (features five of our most rare and highly rated wines, bites of house-made paté, charcuterie and hand-selected cheeses).

5657 Zena Road N.W., Salem

503-378-1526 • www.stinnocentwine.com

Stangeland Vineyard

May 20–21 & May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Annual release of new vintages with case specials. Chance at some barrel samples of the 2016s Large format 2012s (5L, 3L & 1.5L). Fee: $5 (May 20– 21); $10 (May 27–29) includes logo glass, up to 10 wines and hors d’oeuvres.

8500 Hopewell Road N.W., Salem

503-581-0355 • www.stangelandwinery.com

Trinity Wines

May 27–28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Trinity Vineyards. New releases. Nibbles and tastes. Spectacular views and wines. Sale up to 40 percent off. Fee: $15.

1031 Wahl Lane S., Salem

503-559-3052 • www.trinityvineyards.com

Witness Tree Vineyard

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us! Fee: $10.

7111 Spring Valley Road N.W., Salem

503-585-7874 • www.witnesstreevineyard.com

Turner

Willamette Valley Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Please join us for “It’s Willamette Dammit -The Dirt on Oregon.” This seated tasting and educational seminar focuses on our unique soil and wines within the sub-appellations of the Willamette Valley. Reservations are encouraged by calling 503-588-9463. Fee: $20; $10 (for wine club members, owners and their guests).

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 • www.wvv.com

South Willamette Valley

Cheshire

Rainsong Vineyard

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Springtime is beautiful here at RainSong! We’ll be tasting a wide range of wines, including multiple varieties of our specialty sparkling wines, Pinot Gris, Reisling, Müller-Thurgau, Rosés, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir and fresh new releases for spring and summer. Free hors d’oeuvres. Tasting is always free for wine club members and tasting fee is waived with a bottle purchase. Fee: $5.

92989 Templeton Road, Cheshire

541-998-1786 • www.rainsongvineyard.com

Corvallis

Tyee Wine Cellars (Buchanan Family Century Farm)

May 26 (3 p.m.–8 p.m.); May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Tyee estate wines, hiking, picnicking, lawn games and more. Monday Memorial Day Concert with Music by The Space Neighbors. Tyee is celebrating 30 plus years a winery; 40-plus years, a vineyard; and 130-plus years, a family farm in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Fee: $5 to $10.

26335 Greenberry Road, Corvallis

5417538754 • www.tyeewine.com

Eugene

Iris Vineyards

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) The serenity of the Southern Willamette Valley awaits you at our beautiful estate tasting room. Enjoy sweeping views from our wisteria draped patio, take advantage of our weekend wine specials, and bring a picnic to enjoy with family and friends. Fee: $5.

82110 Territorial Highway, Eugene

541-242-6588 • www.irisvineyards.com

Scott Cellars

May 26 (4 to 9 p.m.); May 27 (1 to 9 p.m.) Visit J. Scott Cellars urban warehouse winery for delicious wine in a fun setting! New local producer, Hayworth Estate, will be here as a guest winery. Indie soul sound of Ty Morin (5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and food truck onsite. Visit J. Scott Cellars urban warehouse winery for delicious wine in a fun setting. Enjoy the fun pop sound of Brendan Curran as well as chocolates from Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato! Food truck onsite.

520 Commercial Street, Unit G, Eugene

541-357-5279 • www.jscottcellars.com

Noble Estate Urban

May 26 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Celebrate Oregon Wine Month and the start of summer at Noble Estate Urban. Pair award-winning wines with local cheeses by Fern’s Edge Dairy and live music by Henry Cooper and Skip Jones on Noble Estate’s urban garden patio. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Picnics welcomed.

560 Commercial Street, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Noble Estate (Vineyard Tasting Room)

May 26 (noon to 5 p.m.) Start the summer season with Noble Estate! This Memorial Weekend join us at all three Noble Estate tasting rooms for wine flights, pop up shops, live entertainment, wine specials, and more.

29210 Gimpl Hill, Eugene

541-338-3007 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Silvan Ridge Winery

May 27 (noon to 5 p.m.) Annual celebration of wine with live music all three days, light bites and sale prices on some of our most popular wines.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-345-1945 • www.silvanridge.com

Sweet Cheeks Winery

May 26 (noon to 9 p.m.); May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Enjoy a glass of wine out on the patio, overlooking our beautiful vineyard. We will have live music and food carts each day. See our website for music and food cart listings. Cheers!

27007 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541-349-9463 • www.sweetcheekswinery.com

Junction City

High Pass Winery

May 19–21 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a sampling of our extensive wine library (1993–2009). Taste some of the beautifully aged wines that help define the Southern Willamette Valley.

24757 Lavel Road, Junction City

541-998-1447 • www.highpasswinery.com

Walnut Ridge

May 26-29 (1-5 p.m.) Choose from three different tasting flights including new releases. Featuring our Sass label wines & complimentary snacks along with our usual food menu.

94739 Turnbow Lane, Junction City

541 998 2606 | www.walnutridgevineyard.com

Monmouth

Airlie Winery

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Airlie Memorial Weekend 2017, not just a stop along the way but a place to sip and stay! With more than 14 wines to choose, toe-tapping entertainment and food for sale, come see why Airlie is a destination! New releases, close out specials and certified sustainable wine at sustainable prices! Fee: $5 off if you bring any Airlie glass to use. Fee: $10 (includes a wine glass).

15305 Dunn Forest Road, Monmouth

503-838-6013 • www.airliewinery.com

Treos Wine

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) We invite you to try our unique, award-winning wine. Including our Albariño (Wine Enthusiast’s 3rd highest score — ever). Huge sale on our Dry Muscat — twice included in "top 100 wines of the year." Fee: $10 (refunded with $30 purchase).

10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth

503-610-3530 • www.treoswine.com

Monroe

Benton-Lane Winery

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us Memorial Day Weekend and surround yourself in estate vineyards while tasting six spectacular wines from this four-time awarded "Top 100 Wines of the World" winery. Enjoy a glass of wine while savoring artisan plates or wood-fired pizzas. Doesn’t get better….wine, wood-fired pizza, Yum! Fee: $10 (refundable with $25 wine purchase; wine club complimentary).

23924 Territorial Road,, Monroe

541-847-5792 • www.benton-lane.com

Bluebird Hill Cellars

May 26–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House. We’re kicking off our new releases: 2016 Duology and Trilogy white wine blends, 2016 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2015 Barrel Select, Reserve and Willamette Valley Pinot Noirs and 2015 Reserve Chardonnay. Bring a picnic or purchase picnic items through our tasting room. Stop in, spend some time and enjoy our spectacular view of the Willamette Valley. While you are in the area you can also visit two other Monroe Hills Wineries, TeBri Vineyards and Sweet Earth Vineyards, all within three miles of each other! Fee: $10 (refunded with $25 purchase).

25059 Larson Road, Monroe

541-424-2478 • www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine

Philomath

Cardwell Hill Cellars

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Annual Memorial Day open house featuring the art of Jeri Hurff. Bocce ball and picnic area plus winery tours.

24241 Cardwell Hill Drive, Philomath

541-929-9463 • www.cardwellhillwine.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard

May 26–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Gorgeous walks to the river, Harris Covered Bridge and vineyard. Vermouths, dessert wines, cocktails, local treats, pastoral setting for the whole family to enjoy. Fee: Applies (includes tasting, nibbles, music, games, art).

22937 Harris Road, Philomath

541-929-3053 • www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

Panache Cellars

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Join us for a tasting of our current releases! Meet the winemaker and see what “handcrafted” winemaking means in one of Oregon’s smallest production facilities.

3328 Stoneboro Place, Philomath

541-929-2288 • www.panachecellars.com

Spindrift Cellars

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Memorial Weekend wine tasting in the Heart of the Willamette Valley. Join Spindrift Cellars for a relaxing day enjoying our award-winning wines. Mixed flight of white, red and dessert wines that boast our most popular award winners, as well as new releases and library wines. Wine specials and library wine tasting. Fee: $10 (includes wine, light food, other local vendors).

810 Applegate Street, Philomath

541-929-6555 • www.spindriftcellars.com

Southern Oregon

Ashland

Dana Campbell Vineyards

May 27–29 (1 to 6 p.m.) Join us and celebrate the unofficial beginning of summer. Along with amazing wines, we will have bocce ball, corn hole and a few new games. Complementary snacks and food for purchase. Come all weekend and Monday, too!

1320 N. Mountain Avenue, Ashland

541-482-3798 • www.danacampbellvineyards.com

Central Point

Ledger David Cellars

May 27–29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Enjoy a trifecta of edgy red wines. Three blends: Orion’s Nebula, Dark Night and Epitome of Three.

245 N. Front Street, Central Point

541-664-2218 • www.ledgerdavid.com

Elkton

Bradley Vineyards

May 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) It’s opening weekend in Elkton! Come taste our wines right where they are grown, and tour the beautiful estate.

1000 Azalea Drive, Elkton

541-584-2888 • www.bradleyvineyards.com

Grants Pass

The Academy of Wine

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

18200 Highway 238, Grants Pass

541-846-6817 • www.applegatewinetrail.com

Rosella’s Vineyard & Winery

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

184 Missouri Flat Road, Grants Pass

541-846-6372 • www.rosellasvineyard.com

Schmidt Family Vineyards

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

330 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9985 • www.sfvineyards.com

Schultz Wines

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

755 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass

541-414-8448 • www.schultzwines.com

Serra Vineyards

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

222 Missouri Flat Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9223 • www.serravineyard.com

Soloro Vineyard

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

9110 N. Applegate Road, Grants Pass

541-862-2693 • www.solorovineyard.com

Troon Vineyard

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

1475 Kubli Road, Grants Pass

541-846-9900 • www.troonvineyard.com

Wooldridge Creek

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

818 Slagle Creek Road, Grants Pass

541-846-6364 • www.wcwinery.com

Jacksonville

Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

1665 Eastside Road, Jacksonville

541-899-6876 • www.cowhornwine.com

Cricket Hill Winery

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

2131 Little Applegate Road, Jacksonville

541-899-7264 • www.crickethillwinery.com

Devitt Winery

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

11412 Highway 238, Jacksonville

541-899-7511 • www.devittwinery.com

John Michael Champagne Cellars

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

1425 Humbug Creek Road, Jacksonville

541-846-0810 • www.johnmichaelwinery.com

LongSword Vineyard

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

8555 Highway 238, Jacksonville

541-899-1746 • www.longswordvineyard.com

Red Lily Vineyards

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville

541-846-6800 • www.redlilyvineyards.com

Valley View Winery

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

1000 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville

541-899-8468 • www.valleyviewwinery.com

Wild Wines

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49.

4550 Little Applegate Road, Jacksonville

541-899-1565 • www.enjoywildwines.com

Medford

DANCIN Vineyards

May 25–29 (noon to 7 p.m.) Join us as we celebrate our five-year anniversary with a special flight of three wines! Fee: $5.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 • www.dancinvineyards.com

Oakland

Triple Oak Wine Vault

May 27–28 (noon to 6 p.m.) Taste the award-winning wines of the Umpqua at the Triple Oak Wine Vault in Historic Oakland. Gateway to the region and your wine country tour.

137 Locust Street, Oakland

541-459-4287 • www.tripleoakvinryard.com

Roseburg

Abacela

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Join us for our annual open house in the beautiful Umpqua Valley. We’ll be pouring new and current release wines, including our 2016 vintage white and rosé wines. Nibble on snacks while sipping, and tour our Vine and Wine Center and vineyard grounds. Fee: $15; $7.50 (Baron & Noble Club); free for Royal Club, minors and designated drivers; includes logo glass.

12500 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg

541-679-6642 • www.abacela.com

Delfino Vineyards

May 27 (5 to 8 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Blues Fest with The Dawn Day Blues Project. Social hour: 4:30 to 5 p.m. Fee: $10.

3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg

541-673-7575 • www.delfinowines.com

Girardet

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for our Memorial Weekend open house. Enjoy new releases, wine and food pairings and specials on wine. Free admission for drivers, kids and dogs. Fee: $10 (includes a logo wine glass).

895 Reston Road, Roseburg

541-679-7252 • www.girardetwine.com

Melrose Vineyards

May 27 (noon to 4 p.m.) Kick-off the summer event season at Melrose Vineyards as we celebrate our 15th anniversary and Memorial Day. A $5 entrance includes a Melrose Glass and music by Hat Trick. Barbeque lunch available for $10. Fee: $5.

885 Melqua Road, Roseburg

541-672-6080 • www.melrosevineyards.com

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards & Winery

May 26–27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Visit the "Pacific N.W. Winery of Year 2017." Release of our 2015 Grenache paired with sliders. Enjoy the grounds and listening to Acoustic Blend! Fee: $10 (free to wine club members: includes four wines paired with tapas).

960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg

541-459-6060 • www.reustlevineyards.com

Season Cellars

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Discover Southern Oregon’s hidden gem! Celebrate Season Cellars grand opening weekend for the 2017 summer wine tour season! Enjoy award-winning rich reds and elegant white wines of Southern Oregon. Fee: $5 (refunded with purchase; includes light hors d’oeuvres).

305 Melrose Road, Roseburg

541-784-7831 • www.seasoncellars.com

Talent

Trium Wines

May 27 (5 to 6:30 p.m.); May 29 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Come enjoy a glass of your choice and tasty nosh, followed by a Belly Dance class! Marriah’s approach to teaching makes this ancient art form fun and accessible to all bodies and fitness levels. Wear comfortable clothes you can move in. All are welcome, no previous dance experience necessary. Memorial Day 2-for-1 Tastings! Bring a friend and join us for 2-for-1 wine tastings Memorial Day Monday! That’s just $7 for two full flights. The perfect way to round off your holiday weekend festivities.

7112 Rapp Lane, Talent

541-535-4015 • www.triumwines.com

Williams

Plaisance Ranch

May 21 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us for the Applegate Valley’s Spring Barrel Tour. We are one of 18 wineries, each featuring wine, appetizers and fun on this self-paced tour. Fee: $49

16955 Water Gap Road, Williams

541-846-7175 • www.plaisanceranch.com

Columbia Gorge

Goldendale, WA

Maryhill Winery

May 27–29 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Maryhill’s annual Memorial Day Weekend Wine Sale is the perfect chance to enjoy the summer sun and stock up on all your favorite Maryhill wines (save up to 35 percent off all wine!) while enjoying live music performances, 1 to 5 p.m., by Matt Brown (Saturday), Signatures (Sunday) and The Tablerockers (Monday). Food available for purchase from Lilo’s BBQ.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 • www.maryhillwinery.com

Hood River

Cathedral Ridge

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us in Hood River.

4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River

800-516-8710 • www.cathedralridgewinery.com

Hood Crest Winery

May 27–28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) It’s all about the reds, the whites and the blues. Join us for Memorial Day Weekend.

1900 Orchard Road, Hood River

541-716-0140 • www.hoodcrestwinery.com

Stave & Stone

May 27–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with us in Hood River.

210 Oak Street, Hood River

541-946-3750 • www.staveandstone.com

Wy’East Vineyards

May 27–29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Join us on our welcoming patio this Memorial Day Weekend. Pouring award-winning wines from estate-grown fruit and grapes sourced from top-notch vineyards.

3189 Highway OR-35, Hood River

541-386-1277 • www.wyeastvineyards.com

The Pines 1852

May 26 (noon to 10 p.m.); May 27–28 (noon to 7 p.m.); May 29 (noon to 5 p.m.) Wine tasting, cheese, music and sunshine. Live music Friday night with Matt Brown from 6 to 9 p.m., and wine tastings all weekend long, including our new releases of 2016 Rosé of Zinfandel and 2015 Merlot. We will also be offering great deals on wine, including 20 percent off six-plus bottles of current vintages and 10 percent off library wines. Fee: $10 (waived with bottle purchase).

202 Cascade Avenue, Hood River

541-993-8301 • www.thepinesvineyard.com

Lyle, WA

Domaine Pouillon

May 27–29 (noon to 7 p.m.) During our Memorial Day Weekend Open House, we’ll be open late! Serving light fare to pair with your wine tasting. Every purchase of $50 or more receives a "Memorial Day Weekend in Wine Country" survival kit!

170 Lyle Snowden Road, Lyle, WA

509-365-2795 • www.domainepouillon.com

Coast

Astoria

The Cellar on 10th

May 26–27 (1 to 4 p.m.) Here’s your chance to taste all the favorites that are great for the Memorial Day BBQ. Fee: $5 (complimentary with bottle purchase of wine tasted).

1004 Marine Drive, Astoria

503-325-6600 • www.thecellaron10th.com

Brookings

Depoe Bay Winery (Brookings Harbor)

May 26 (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.); May 27 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.); May 28 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Rock the Chetco (formerly called Party at the Port) is the premier Memorial Day Weekend event on the Southern Oregon Coast, along the banks of the Chetco River. Join us there!

16340 Lower Harbor Road, Brookings

541-765-3311 • www.depoebaywinery.com

Nehalem

Nehalem Bay Winery

May 26–29 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Memorial Weekend Blues Fest and BBQ. Two bands Saturday: Maggie Kitson Band and Norman Sylvester Band (starts at 5 p.m.) Sunday: Bruce Smith (starts at 3 p.m.) Food and beverages available for purchase. Minors must be accompanied by a parent. Events take place, rain or shine. Open daily. Tasting room open later Saturday, during our annual Memorial Weekend Blues festival.

34965 Highway 53, Nehalem

503-368-9463 • www.nehalembaywinery.com

Newport

Noble Estate (Noble Estate Newport)

May 26–29 (noon to 6 p.m.) Start summer with wine on the Oregon coast at Noble Estate’s Bay Front tasting room. During Memorial Weekend, create your own tasting flights, nibble cheeses, explore local art and enjoy views of Newport’s Yaquina Bay and sea lions. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Picnics welcomed.

146 S.W. Bay Boulevard, Newport

541-272-5222 • www.nobleestatewinery.com

Southwest Washington

Ridgefield, WA

Gouger Cellars

May 27 (noon to 8 p.m.); May 28 (noon to 5 p.m.) Gouger Cellars will be introducing some new releases as well as current releases. Most wines have received international awards. The food menu will be set up to pair with the wines being served. Fee: $15.

26506 N.E. 10th Avenue, Ridgefield

360-909-4707 • www.gcwinery.com