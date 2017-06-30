July 1, 2017

Wine Country Summer Live

Sit, Sip and listen to some tunes

A Blooming Hill Vineyard | Live Music

July 15: Juan Vasquez (classical guitar); July 23: Joe Aloia (guitar); Aug. 13: Joe Aloia (guitar); Aug. 26: Taresa Karside (pop); Sept. 16: Rain Forest Jazz (Brazilian jazz).

5195 S.W. Hergert Rd., Cornelius

503-992-1196 | www.abloominghillvineyard.com

The Barberry | Live Music

Summer Concert: July 2: Claudette King (daughter of BB King ) with Sonny Hess Band. Fee: $15. Wednesday Music on the Patio: July 5: Black & Blue; July 12: Sonny Hess; July 19: Ben Rice; July 26: Dave Floratos. Enjoy a glass of your favorite wine and listen to these awesome artists. Come and enjoy the comfort of our patio this summer. Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Free admission.

645 N.E. Third Street, McMinnville

503-857-0457 | www.thebarberry.com

Bennett Vineyards | Blues Build Benefit Concert: Habitat for Humanity

July 15: This four-band event showcases our best local blues musicians. Food trucks on site along with our full selection of wines and local beers, too. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity. Fee: $30. Time: 3 to 9 p.m.

25974 Highway 36, Cheshire

541-998-3336 | www.bluesbuild.org

Chehalem Tasting Room | Live Music in The Backroom

July 7: First Friday with Rebecca McDade; July 28: Whiskey Darlings; July 21: Satellite Blooms; Aug. 4: First Friday & Hot August Nights Kick-off with Live Music; Aug. 11: Special Musical Guest TBA; Aug. 18: Satellite Blooms; Aug. 25: Jonesing for Hope; Sept. 1: First Friday with Satellite Blooms. Join us for a summer of great musicians, wine, bites and fun at The Backroom! Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission.

106 S. Center Street, Newberg

503-538-4700 | www.chehalemwines.com

Coeur de Terre Vineyard | Second Sunday Music Series

July 9: The Brothers Reed; Aug. 13: We Are the West. Sept. 10: We Are Three. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and all ages are welcome to this free event. Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

21000 S.W. Eagle Point Road, McMinnville

503-883-4111 | www.cdtvineyard.com

DANCIN Vineyards | Live Music

Most Thursdays and Fridays: Join us throughout the summer months on our outdoor piazza and shaded terrace for live music, a wide selection of wines, and culinary creations made with locally grown ingredients, all served tableside. Free admission.

4477 South Stage Road, Medford

541-245-1133 | www.dancinvineyards.com

Delfino Vineyards | RockFest at Delfino

July 22: HAT TRICK (classic rock/blues/jazz). Wine tasting, music and door prizes. Food available for purchase. Social Hour: 4:30 p.m. Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Fee: $15.

3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg

541-673-7575 | www.delfinovineyards.com

Dobbes Family Estate | Tunes on the Patio

July 28: Elise LeBlanc; Aug. 25: Scratchdog Stringband. We’ll have picnic bites available for purchase to complement our featured wines. Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

240 S.E. 5th Street, Dundee

503-538-1141 | www.dobbesfamilyestate.com

Domaine Serene | Domaine at Dusk

July 1: Join us for our second annual Classic Car Show at The Clubhouse. This summer evening event brings together local food vendors, live music and your favorite Domaine Serene wines. Time: 5 p.m.

6555 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton

503-864-4600 | www.domaineserene.com

Eola Hills Wine Cellars/Legacy Estate | Wine Country Concert Series

July 7: Dancehall Days ($15); July 21: Cloverdayle ($25); Aug. 18: Nu Shooz ($25); Aug. 19: Patrick Lamb ($15); Aug. 20: Quarterflash ($25). Time: 6 p.m. (doors). Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Bring blanket or low chair. Food, wine and beverages available for purchase. No outside food or drink. PLUS: Aug. 21: 5 Guys Named Moe (included in Eclipse). Time: 11:30 a.m.

1600 Oak Grove Road, Salem

503-623-2405 | www.eolahillswinery.com

Erath Winery | Live Music

July 1: Ben Rice; July 8: Tara Velarde; July 15: Big Chief & The Hedgehogs; July 22: Wil Kinky; July 29: Jessie Leigh. Wine and food available for purchase. Free admission. See website for times.

9409 N.E. Worden Hill Rd., Dundee

503-538-3318 | www.erath.com

Harris Bridge Vineyard | Summer Music Series

July 22: Rebecca Loebe & Korbe Lenker (6 p.m.; $20); July 29: Gideon Freudman (7 p.m.; $20); Aug. 20: Eclipse Weekend Show with Beth Wood, Clara Baker and Wilhelmina (4 p.m.; Fee: TBD.) Tickets available on website. Bring a picnic blanket.

22937 Harris Rd., Philomath

541-929-3053 | www.harrisbridgevineyard.com

Hawkins Cellars | Live Music

Drop in after work, to cap off a day in wine country, or just because! Cool off with refreshing Pinot Gris, Rose and Viognier -all wines are available by the glass. Feel free to bring a picnic and listen to some great local music. July 6: Chris Baron; July 20: Josephine Relli & The Love Fools; Aug. 3: Chris Baron; Aug. 17: Bobby Turner; Sept. 7: Steve Hale; Sept 21: Josephine Relli & The Love Fools. Free admission. Happy hour: 4 to 8 p.m. Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Feel free to bring a picnic.

990 Highway 99W, Dundee

503-554-9885 | www.hawkinscellars.com

High Pass Winery | Live Music Samosa Fridays

Fridays: Hot samosas and other snacks available for purchase. Wine tasting on the vineyard. Live music. No fee. Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

24757 Lavell Road, Junction City

541-998-1447 | www.highpasswinery.com

Kathken Vineyards | Summer Music Series

July 1: Ellen Whyte Trio (blues/jazz/soul); July 8: Karen Lovely & Ben Rice (R&B/blues/funk); July 14: Jake Blair Band (classic rock/originals); July 15: NW Women (R&B); July 28: Hank Shreve Band (blues); July 29: Ty Curtis Band (original rock/blues; call for advance tickets); Aug. 5: Styx Experience (tribute band); Aug. 11: The Flextones (classic rock); Aug. 12: Rae Gordon & Garry Meziere (R&B/soul); Aug. 19: Gold Dust (Fleetwood Mac tribute band); Aug. 21: Solar Eclipse event featuring Gabriel Cox (10 a.m. to noon); Aug. 26: Heart Barracuda (Heart tribute band); Sept. 2: Ty Curtis Band (original rock/blues; call for advance tickets). St. Thomas Charity Jazz Fest: Sept. 10: LaRhonda Steele & Luis Pain. See website for times and prices.

5739 Orchard Heights Rd. N.W., Salem

503-316-3911 | www.kathkenvineyards.com

Kriselle Cellars | Live Music

Enjoy a live performances and fine wine every Thursday at Kriselle Cellars. July 6: Jon Galfano; July 13: Lee Stewart; July 20: Leonard Griffie; July 27: Jake Akin; Aug. 3: Phil King. Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. No cover charge. We also have live music on select Saturdays. July 8: Jeff Kloetzel. Time: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 22: Mike Bron. Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

12956 Modoc Road, White City

541-830-8466 | www.krisellecellars.com

Left Coast Cellars | The Great White Wine Festival

July 8: Join us for live music at The Great White Wine Festival. Time: noon to 7:30 p.m.

4225 N. Pacific Hwy. W, Rickreall

503-831-4916 | www.leftcoastcellars.com

Maryhill Winery | Music on the Terrace and Summer Concerts

Music on the Terrace: July 1: Willy & Nelson; July 2: Kit Garoutte & Moe Dixon; July 3: The Colin Trio; July 8: Smooth as Jazz; July 9: Skybound Blue; July 16: Al Maier, Kirk Green & Bart Hafeman; July 22: Redray Frazier; July 23: Jordan Harris; July 30: Lisa Mann Duo; Aug. 5–6: Nelly’s Echo; Aug. 13: The Olson Bros Band; Aug. 20: Debra Arlyn & The Goodness; Aug. 27: Ben Rice; Sept. 2: Ian James Band; Sept. 3: Signatures presents The Divas; Sept. 4: Matt Brown & J.D. Eicher; Sept. 10: Lloyd Jones; Sept. 16: Haley Johnsen; Sept. 23: Kit Garoutte & Moe Dixon; Sept. 30: Heather Keizur & Steve Christofferson. Time: 1 to 5 p.m. Maryhill Winery Amphitheater Summer Concerts: Aug. 12: Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald; Aug. 26: ZZ Top & The Doobie Brothers; Sept. 9: Steve Winwood; Sept.17: Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Tour with Phillip Phillips. See website for times and tickets.

9774 Highway 14, Goldendale, WA

509-773-1976 | www.maryhillwinery.com

Oak Knoll Winery | Toast to the Tunes

July 13: Lisa Mann Band (6 to 9 p.m.); July 20: Ladies Night with live music by Jason Meeks (5 to 8 p.m.); July 21: Country Wide Band (6 to 9 p.m.); July 27: Soul Suspect (6 to 9 p.m.); Aug. 10: Thunder Road (6 to 9 p.m.); Aug. 17: Komak Cancer Benefit with live music by Anything Goes (6 to 9 p.m.); Aug. 24: Anything Goes (6 to 9 p.m.). No outside beverages of any kind. Food for purchase or bring your own food. Fee: $5.

29700 S.W. Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro

503-648-8198 | www.oakknollwinery.com

Silvan Ridge Winery | Friday Night Concert Series

Music on outdoor stage and wood-fired pizzas. July 7: Gumbo Groove (folk-fueled fungrass); July 14: Miller Bros. Band (blues/covers); July 21: PHO (acoustic folk); July 28: Deb Cleveland & The Vipers (blues); Aug. 4: Rob Tobias & The Northwest Express (folk/covers); Aug. 11: The Jivemasters (’60s/’70s covers); Aug. 18: Monroe Street (folk/Americana); Aug. 25: Tim McNary (singer-songwriter); Sept. 1: Soulicious (’60s/’70s soul covers); Sept. 8: Michael James & Caitlin Jemma (Americana); Sept. 15: Gus Russel & Friends (jazz). Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission. PLUS: Bee Jazzy Fundraiser: Aug. 3: Halie Loren Jazz Trio. Fee: $30.

27012 Briggs Hill Road, Eugene

541 345-1945 | www.silvanridge.com

Territorial Vineyards & Wine Company | Live Music

Thursday and Friday nights: Live music featuring local favorites. Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

907 W. Third Avenue, Eugene

541-684-9463 | www.territorialvineyards.com

Tualatin Estate Vineyard | Live Music at the Vineyard

July 9: Jeremy Gordon (2 to 5 p.m.); July 23: Katelyn Convery (2 to 5 p.m.); July 30: Beth Willis (3 to 5 p.m.); Aug. 6: Alana Ranes with Shane Taylor (3 to 5 p.m.); Aug. 13: Jeremy Gordon (2 to 5 p.m.); Aug. 27: Tracy Reynolds (2 to 5 p.m.); Sept. 3: Katelyn Convery (2 to 5 p.m.). Sept. 17: Beth Willis (3 to 5 p.m.). Free admission.

10850 N.W. Seavey Rd., Forest Grove

503-357-5005 | www.wvv.com

Valhalla Winery | Wine Thirty

Every Friday featuring live music, wine by the glass, local ales and cider, food for purchase and free wine tasting. Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

23785 Highway 126, Veneta

541-935-9711| www.meriwetherwines.com

Walnut City WineWorks | Summer Series Block Party

July 28: Run & Tell That; Aug. 25: Eric Gruber Quartet. Free admission and parking. Kid-friendly. Good local fun. Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

475 N.E. 17th St., McMinnville

503-472-3215 | www.walnutcitywineworks.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards | Live Music

July 9: The Perry Gerber Band (retro ’60s rock); July 23: Nate Botsford (singer-songwriter/indie rock/alternative rock); Aug. 6: The Junebugs (pop folk); Aug. 20: Haley Johnsen/Solar Eclipse Weekend (country/folk/alternative rock); Aug. 27: Matt Brown (blues/rock/singer-songwriter). Time: 2 to 5 p.m. Free admission.

8800 Enchanted Way S.E., Turner

503-588-9463 | www.wvv.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards McMinnville | Live Music

July 6: Open Jam with Dan Seymour; July 7: Jeremy Gordon (6 to 9 p.m.); July 13: Open Jam with D.S.; July 15: Jeremy Gordon/Art and Wine Walk (4 to 7 p.m.); July 20: Open Jam with D.S.; July 21: Amber Sweeney (6 to 9 p.m.); July 27: Open Jam with D.S.; Aug. 3: Open Jam with D.S.; Aug. 10: Open Jam with D.S.; Aug. 17: Open Jam with D.S.; Aug. 19: Tracy Reynolds (5 to 7 p.m.); Aug. 24: Open Jam with D.S.; Aug. 31: Open Jam with D.S.; Sept. 7: Open Jam with D.S.; Sept. 14: Open Jam with D.S. All Open Jams: 6 to 8 p.m.

300 N.E. Third St., McMinnville

503-883-9013 | www.wvv.com

Youngberg Hill | Wine Wednesday Music Series

July 5: 2 AM Pacific (pop); July 12: Leanne McClellan Band (rock/jazz/country/blues); July 19: Evolution Pie (Americana); July 26: Ships to Roam (folk/Americana); Aug. 2: Pursua (indie/rock/soul); Aug. 9: Kelsey Mousley (soul/R&B); Aug. 16: Jordan Bailey (singer-songwriter/pianist); Aug. 23: Bridge City Blues (blues/soul); Aug. 30: Petra Bolton and Manny Humlie (jazz/R&B/blues/pop); Sept. 6: Steve Hale (singer-songwriter/soul); Sept. 13: Jack Mortensen (rock/soul); Sept. 20: Bri Cauz (singer-songwriter/pop); Sept. 27: Manny Humlie (pop/jazz). We will be hosting music night in our new event building. We will have wine, beer and a food truck will be onsite. Free admission.

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

503-472-2727 | www.youngberghill.com