August 1, 2017

In Good Geschmack

German-, Swiss- and Austrian-style whites delight

Foris Vineyards 2016 Estate-Grown Riesling, Rogue Valley

Bursting with aromas of honey, straw, jasmine, flinty chalk and a wisp of talc, this wine had the whole panel talking. A hint of residual sugar balances the juicy acid, and pronounced flavors of dried lemon peel, dragon fruit and vanilla bean lead to an almost almond-like nutty, clean finish. $15; 493 cases

Monks Gate Vineyard 2016 Riesling, Yamhill-Carlton

The scent of wet slate, golden straw and honeysuckle opens this taste adventure with ripe, juicy melon, a kiss of clover honey, white flowers, white pepper and Meyer lemon on the palate. The tempting journey concludes with a pleasingly dry honey-drizzled lemon finish. $25; 74 cases

Melrose Vineyards 2015 Riesling, Umpqua Valley

Straight out of the glass, Granny Smith apple, cantaloupe, honey, petrol and herbal notes tickle the nose, while flavors of pear, lychee, guava and pineapple tantalize the tongue. Residual sugar of 2.0 percent lightly coats the mouth, giving the off-dry wine a rich, silky texture. $18; 390 cases

Yamhill Valley Vineyards 2014 Riesling, Willamette Valley

A touch of minerality and salinity greets warm honey and lime zest for a fragrance encouraging the nose to stay put in the glass yet begs for the first sip. Sweet honey and tangy lime continue on the palate with the addition of pink grapefruit. Its viscous quality from residual sugar of 2.5 percent balances the natural acid making for a lush mouthfeel. $18; 330 cases

Season Cellars 2015 Müller-Thurgau, Umpqua Valley

Scented with delicate orange blossom, ripe pineapple, a hint of cardamom and a sprinkle of salt, the wine impresses immediately. Decidedly juicy with papaya, honeydew melon and peach flavors lasting through the finish, the wine’s bright acid and slight sweetness create an enticing texture, encouraging another sip. $12; 135 cases

Airlie 2016 Elizabeth’s Reserve Müller-Thurgau, Willamette Valley

An exotic hint of petrol mixed with apricot, kaffir lime and lychee nut on the nose segues into a dry palate rich with notes of white tea, more apricot, Mandarin orange and an overall minerality that leads to a lime finish. Zingy acid makes for a bright wine and a crowd pleaser. $30; 141 cases

Reustle-Prayer Rock 2015 Smaragd Grüner Veltliner, Umpqua Valley

Earthy aromas of beeswax, salinity and slate blend with the warmth of vanilla and marzipan for a striking nose. In the mouth, notes of grapefruit, a hint of rhubarb, plus graham cracker and white pepper make a great taste impression, ending with a wash of citrus minerality. $32; 200 cases

Bradley Vineyards 2016 Gewürztraminer, Elkton Oregon

A rose is a rose is a Gewürz? No, that’s not right, but it could be in this rose-scented wine with a rosy palate and rose petal texture. Beyond floral, other aromas include orange, candle wax and vanilla, while additional flavors suggest guava, warm spices and sweet honey leading to a pleasant cherry pit finish. $16; 47 cases

St. Josef’s 2015 L’Esprit Estate Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

Aromas of tea rose meet sweet orange and fresh-baked peach pie — sitting on a window sill, of course. Flavors continue the rose, orange and peach, adding cardamom, melon and ginger to the mix. A perfect balance of sweetness and tartness, the wine ends with a light, refreshing spritz. $13; 400 cases

About The selection process: OWP tasting panel has selected the following wines based on overall quality and value within their respective categories. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Wine must be: 1) produced by an Oregon winery; 2) currently available to consumers. Recommended wines were selected using a double-blind method and a 20-point ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish.