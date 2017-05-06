 NEWS / FEATURES

Henriot Joins Beaux Frères

Paris producer buys into Newberg winery

Michael Etzel, Beaux Frères. ##Photo by Andrea Johnson

Announced mid-April, French company Maisons & Domaines Henriot has become the majority owner of Beaux Frères, one of Oregon’s most prominent Pinot Noir producers. The sale includes the winery outside Newberg and approximately 35 acres of vines.

Winemaker/co-founder Michael Etzel will remain a partner. French-Canadian Robert Roy sold his shares, while Etzel’s brother-in-law, wine critic Robert Parker Jr. of the Wine Advocate retains only a small percentage of his share.

Etzel says Roy and Parker had approached him about a year ago about selling their shares, so Etzel surveyed potential buyers, which were numerous, but the Paris-based Henriot topped the list.

“Henriot was the most likeminded. It was not strictly a financial decision,” Etzel said to the Wine Spectator. “The relationship had to work.”

“The addition of the Beaux Frères winery is a perfect fit with the traditions and values of my family, built over many generations,” Gilles de Larouzière, Henriot’s president, said in a statement to Wine Spectator. “In the warmth that we immediately felt in our discussions with the Etzel family, I sensed a meeting of the minds and the flame of shared artistic passion and know-how.”

Etzel remains president and CEO, and his son, Mike Etzel Jr. continues to be co-winemaker and viticulturist. 



Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS