April 1, 2018

Greatest of the Grape

On March 3, guests gathered for The Greatest of the Grape at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville. The 48th annual event, presented by the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, offered Umpqua wine paired with small plates created by area restaurants. Music, dancing and a crowd favorite, the incredible cheese and fruit centerpiece table, added to the evening’s festive atmosphere and overall delight. The Greatest of the Grape is the oldest wine event in the state.

PEOPLES’ CHOICE AWARDS

Winner: Abacela 2014 Tempranillo-Malbec “Fifty-Fifty”

Reds

Winner: HillCrest Vineyard 2015 Malbec-Tempranillo

Runner-up: Bradley Vineyards 2016 Ruby’s Red

Whites

Winner: Cooper Ridge Vineyard 2016 Riesling

Runner-up: Delfino Vineyards 2016 SuBerwein

Wine and Food Pairing

Bradley Vineyards 2016 Ruby’s Red with Tomaselli’s Pastry Mill & Cafe’s cherry and blackberry-braised beef brisket

Favorite Food

Cow Creek Restaurant’s oven-braised pork belly, asparagus-corn relish and pimento oil

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

Gold Medals

Cliff Creek Cellars 2016 MRV

Becker 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

Chateau Nonchalant 2015 Malbec

Silver Medals

Paul O’Brien 2016 Fumé Blanc

Cooper Ridge 2016 Riesling

Spire Mountain 2014 Tempranillo

Triple Oak 2015 Tempranillo

Spangler 2015 Dolcetto

Bronze Medals

Foris Vineyards 2016 Pinot Blanc

Henry Estate 2015 Pinot Noir

MarshAnne Landing 2015 GSM

Misty Oaks 2015 BN2

FOOD Awards

Winner: True Kitchen & Bar, Spanish-spiced lamb croquette with romesco topped with tri-colored peppers and queso fresco

Runner-up: Fuel Mobile Kitchen, goat cheese tamale with poblano romesco and roasted corn- charred spring onion relish

Professional wine judges: Hilary Berg, of OWP, Mattie John Bamman of Ravenous Traveler, and Erin James of Sip Northwest. Food judges: Nathan Radford, Nancy Rodriguez and Greg Vincent.