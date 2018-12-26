December 19, 2018

Global Wine App Partners With Casual Wine Education Podcast To Expand And Reach New Followers Through The Podcast Platform.

The ever-growing My Wine Society application, is now being shared and admired by the podcast platform Wine Two Five. In podcast episode 167, CEO of My Wine Society, Sean Evans, is interviewed alongside Christine Havens. This new business relationship is explained by Ms. Havens;

"We really love what they bring to My Wine Society, their own vivacious, tell it like it is approach is exactly the kind of podcast we wanted to feature. Since we’ve brought them onboard they’ve been tireless promotors of the app and have, over the years, featured some A-list guests on their shows including Evan Goldstein, Eric Asimov, Cathy Huyghe, and Dominique Lafon."

This display of camaraderie and support is made evident by the Wine Two Five Podcast episode description, saying “Just when you think the online wine community couldn’t get any cooler, the ultimate online wine community comes along – and it’s pretty darned cool.” The energy of this partnership is fresh and promising, with benefits being felt by both entities.



For more information on My Wine Society and to download the app, please visit www.mywinesociety.com.



To listen to the podcast episode please follow

http://www.winetwofive.com/my-wine-society-interview/.

