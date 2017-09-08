 

Pheasant Pot au Feu

Chef Philippe Boulot | Multnomah Athletic Club, Portland

Yields 8 servings

Oregon Wine Pairing: Goodfellow Family 2015 Whistling Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir

PHEASANT

4 whole pheasants, seasoned with salt and pepper

8 ounces butter

Stock

3 cups white wine

2 quarts chicken stock

2 slices thick bacon, cut into ½-inch lardons

½ bunch fresh thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

VEGETABLES

1 onion, cut into ½-inch dice

2 carrots, peeled, cut into ½-inch dice

2 leeks, white and pale green parts, sliced into ½-inch slices

2 celery stalks, cut into ½-inch slices

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, cut into wedges

2 cups chanterelles

1 cabbage, cut into 8 wedges

MATZO BALLS

4 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

¼ cup chicken stock

1 cup matzo meal

* salt and pepper

  1. In stock pot, melt butter and sear pheasant; add lardons; cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Add onion, carrot, leeks, celery and apples; cook until vegetables are translucent. Add wine, stock, cabbage, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook until breasts are done.
  2. While pheasant is cooking, make matzo balls. Whisk eggs and add to remaining ingredients. Let sit 1 to 2 hours. Form into 1½-inch balls and set aside (makes approximately 12).
  3. When breasts are done, strain stock; reserve all liquid and vegetables. Transfer pheasants to cutting board. Remove breasts (with wing still attached) and keep warm with all vegetables; set aside. Remove legs and meat from bones, shred meat and return to pot with reserved cooking liquid. Bring to a simmer.
  4. Add formed matzo balls to liquid. Let cook 30 minutes.
  5. On large platter, place all vegetables and arrange breasts on top. In separate bowl, serve matzo balls in cooking liquid with leg meat. Serve with assortment of mustards on the side.


