Pheasant Pot au Feu
Chef Philippe Boulot | Multnomah Athletic Club, Portland
Yields 8 servings
Oregon Wine Pairing: Goodfellow Family 2015 Whistling Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir
PHEASANT
4 whole pheasants, seasoned with salt and pepper
8 ounces butter
Stock
3 cups white wine
2 quarts chicken stock
2 slices thick bacon, cut into ½-inch lardons
½ bunch fresh thyme sprigs
2 bay leaves
VEGETABLES
1 onion, cut into ½-inch dice
2 carrots, peeled, cut into ½-inch dice
2 leeks, white and pale green parts, sliced into ½-inch slices
2 celery stalks, cut into ½-inch slices
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, cut into wedges
2 cups chanterelles
1 cabbage, cut into 8 wedges
MATZO BALLS
4 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
¼ cup chicken stock
1 cup matzo meal
* salt and pepper
- In stock pot, melt butter and sear pheasant; add lardons; cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Add onion, carrot, leeks, celery and apples; cook until vegetables are translucent. Add wine, stock, cabbage, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook until breasts are done.
- While pheasant is cooking, make matzo balls. Whisk eggs and add to remaining ingredients. Let sit 1 to 2 hours. Form into 1½-inch balls and set aside (makes approximately 12).
- When breasts are done, strain stock; reserve all liquid and vegetables. Transfer pheasants to cutting board. Remove breasts (with wing still attached) and keep warm with all vegetables; set aside. Remove legs and meat from bones, shred meat and return to pot with reserved cooking liquid. Bring to a simmer.
- Add formed matzo balls to liquid. Let cook 30 minutes.
- On large platter, place all vegetables and arrange breasts on top. In separate bowl, serve matzo balls in cooking liquid with leg meat. Serve with assortment of mustards on the side.