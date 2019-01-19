Winter Wine Dinner Series featuring Allium Bistro

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers.

Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall for any or all of these convivial experiences. Our hope is to bring together a community of wine and food enthusiasts to create some unforgettable moments around the table. We invite you to come and take part!

WINTER WINE DINNER SERIES FEATURING ALLIUM BISTRO:

January 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM – Experience local, epicurean plates created by Chefs Pascal Chureau and Ian Ragsdale of Allium Restaurant – inspired by seasonal recipes found in bustling French bistros. No strangers to pairing their creations with Lange Estate wines, these two chefs are also the founders and talent behind Field & Vine – Oregon’s Wine and Farm Country’s unique farm-to-table dinner series. Enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres and four family-style courses and a delicious plated dessert all paired with Lange Estate wines – including some exciting surprise pours.

Purchase Tickets Today! Only 25 Seats Available.

$125 Per Person/$100 Club Member

Please contact Hannah Miller, hannah@langewinery.com, with any food allergy concerns.

