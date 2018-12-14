 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-warm-up-at-lange-estate-winery-2/
All Dates:Dec 14, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Winter Warm Up at Lange Estate Winery

Winter Warm Up In Our Grand Tasting Hall

Visit LangeEstate Winery for a different kind of hibernation this winter. From December 2018 to January 2019, you can order our Winter Warm Up Package in our Grand Tasting Hall. Cozy up by the fireplace, take in views of fog rolling over our estate vineyards and enjoy this perfect shared experience of two glasses of wine and a gourmet charcuterie board.

WINTER WARM UP PACKAGE:

2 Glasses of Wine

Choose from our Three Hills Cuvée Chardonnay and Three Hills Cuvée Pinot Noir

Gourmet Charcuterie Board

$30 to $40 (Club Members: $24 to $32)

Must be 21+ to purchase and enjoy. Glass pours are only available as part of The Winter Warm Up Package and are restricted to the Three Hills Cuvée Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

This offer is available in our Grand Tasting Hall from 12-1-18 to 1-31-19 and is meant to be shared between two people.

