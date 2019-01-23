 Calendar Home
Location:The Fullerton Wine Bar and Tasting Room
Map:1966 Northwest Pettygrove St, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 503-544-1378
Email:info@fullertonwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/winemaker-wednesday-at-fullerton-wines.html
All Dates:Jan 23, 2019 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winemaker Wednesday at Fullerton Wines

Join winemaker Alex Fullerton in the tasting room for Winemaker Wednesday. Alex will pour his wines and mingle with guests, providing an opportunity ask questions and converse with Alex himself. As his wines have expanded their distribution across the United States, as well as internationally, his time in the tasting room becomes rarer. Swing by to take advantage of this dedicated "Winemaker Wednesday."

Fee: $Free

