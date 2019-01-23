Join winemaker Alex Fullerton in the tasting room for Winemaker Wednesday. Alex will pour his wines and mingle with guests, providing an opportunity ask questions and converse with Alex himself. As his wines have expanded their distribution across the United States, as well as internationally, his time in the tasting room becomes rarer. Swing by to take advantage of this dedicated "Winemaker Wednesday."

Winemaker Wednesday at Fullerton Wines

