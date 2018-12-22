|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-o-bingo-34610.html
|All Dates:
Wine-O Bingo
Come to both our tasting rooms and enjoy a glass of wine and a fun game of Wine-O with friends and family.
Fee: $Free Admission
Wine-O Bingo
Come to both our tasting rooms and enjoy a glass of wine and a fun game of Wine-O with friends and family. Fee: $Free Admission
Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132