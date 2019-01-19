 Calendar Home
Location:3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
Map:3635 Bethel Heights Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503-687-3016
Email:info@bjornsonwine.com
Website:http://3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW
All Dates:Jan 19, 2019 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Wine and Cheese pairing Class

Join us Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 11:00 for a Wine & Cheese Pairing and Tasting Class. This class will be led by Sarah Mooney, a Portland cheese expert. Fee is $40.00 per person/$30.00 for Wine Club Members, includes wine and cheese pairing, education and fun! The class will be limited and tickets for our last class sold out quickly. To buy Tickets call or visit the winery. 503-687-3016
We will have cheese available for purchase after the class is over.
We are delighted to host this cheese and wine-o-licous class by Sarah Mooney!
In 2011, Sarah Mooney left her job of 13 years in IT to pursue a Masters in Human Ecology and Sustainability in Pollenzo, Italy. From there she spent several months studying cheese-making at Gubbeen Creamery in Ireland, and later worked for Black Sheep Creamery in Chehalis, WA making delicious sheep milk cheeses. Currently she has worked for Chizu Cheese Bar in Portland, where she guided customers through in-depth focuses on tastings and pairings from specific regions, styles and artisanal cheese makers, as well as hands-on cheese-making classes. Sarah also teaches cheese-making classes in B.C. and California and is perfecting a local twist on the decadent triple cream at home.

 

