 Calendar Home
Location:Seufert Winery Tasting Room
Map:303 Main St., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038642946
Email:wine@seufertwinery.com
Website:http://seufertwinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/_/371/Warm-Winter-Nights-Ugly-Sweater-Party/
All Dates:Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Ugly Sweater Party

Don your best ugly sweater and join us for a fun get down.

We'll be blind tasting two wines, best guesses and ugliest sweaters win elephant prizes!
Enjoy the perfect warm up, winemaker Jim Seufert's special Gluehwein recipe and a sparkling winter sangria. We've got a fantastic lineup of strategy and classic board games ready to play and the fire is going. Every Friday December-February we're staying open late, we look forward to seeing you.

Don your best ugly sweater and join us for a fun get down.

Seufert Winery Tasting Room
Seufert Winery Tasting Room 97114 303 Main St., Dayton, OR 97114
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable