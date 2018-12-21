|Location:
|Seufert Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|303 Main St., Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038642946
|Email:
|wine@seufertwinery.com
|Website:
|http://seufertwinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/_/371/Warm-Winter-Nights-Ugly-Sweater-Party/
|All Dates:
Ugly Sweater Party
Don your best ugly sweater and join us for a fun get down.
We'll be blind tasting two wines, best guesses and ugliest sweaters win elephant prizes!
Enjoy the perfect warm up, winemaker Jim Seufert's special Gluehwein recipe and a sparkling winter sangria. We've got a fantastic lineup of strategy and classic board games ready to play and the fire is going. Every Friday December-February we're staying open late, we look forward to seeing you.
