Ugly Sweater Party

Don your best ugly sweater and join us for a fun get down.



We'll be blind tasting two wines, best guesses and ugliest sweaters win elephant prizes!

Enjoy the perfect warm up, winemaker Jim Seufert's special Gluehwein recipe and a sparkling winter sangria. We've got a fantastic lineup of strategy and classic board games ready to play and the fire is going. Every Friday December-February we're staying open late, we look forward to seeing you.