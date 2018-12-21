 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Wines
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/ugly-sweater-holiday-party/
All Dates:Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Come and kick off the holidays at Brooks with our Ugly Sweater Holiday Party!

In addition to the ugly sweater contest, we will have a white elephant gift exchange. If you would like to participate, please bring a gift valued at no more than $10.

Wine will also be available for purchase by the glass and bottle, as well as Beer and Cider on tap. Club member discounts apply to bottle purchases and member complimentary glass pours not available during this event. Food will be available for purchase. 

Come and kick off the holidays at Brooks with our Ugly Sweater Holiday Party! In addition to the ugly sweater contest, we will have a white elephant gift exchange. If you would like to participate, please bring a gift valued at no more than $10. Wine will also be available for purchase by the glass and bottle, as well as Beer and Cider on tap. Club member discounts apply to bottle purchases ...
Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable