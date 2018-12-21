Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Come and kick off the holidays at Brooks with our Ugly Sweater Holiday Party!

In addition to the ugly sweater contest, we will have a white elephant gift exchange. If you would like to participate, please bring a gift valued at no more than $10.

Wine will also be available for purchase by the glass and bottle, as well as Beer and Cider on tap. Club member discounts apply to bottle purchases and member complimentary glass pours not available during this event. Food will be available for purchase.