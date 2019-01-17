|Location:
|Remy Wines Tasting Room
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|wine@remywines.com
|Website:
|http://17495 NE McDougall Road
|All Dates:
Thursday Lunch Club
Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience. Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.
Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance with seatings at 12, 12:30, and 1:00.
Fee: $20.00
Lunch and wine $20