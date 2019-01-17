 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:wine@remywines.com
Website:http://17495 NE McDougall Road
All Dates:Jan 17, 2019 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm Recurring on Thursdays through the end of February.

Thursday Lunch Club

Perfect for lunch meetings, a casual lunch with friends or a mini food and wine pairing experience. Lunch includes a side salad and choice of salumi or vegetarian sandwich with one glass of wine.

Reservations minimum 24 hours in advance with seatings at 12, 12:30, and 1:00.

 

Fee: $20.00

Lunch and wine $20

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

