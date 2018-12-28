|Location:
Soup Friday – J Wrigley Vineyards
|19390 Cherry Hill Rd, Sheridan, OR, 97378, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/soup-friday-j-wrigley-vineyards-2/
Join us for another Soup Friday at the J Wrigley tasting room from 2 pm – 7 pm.
On the menu is Kielbasa and Cabbage & Cream of Mushroom soup.
Cost is $15 for non-club; $10 for Legends and Partners club and free for all Vertical club members.
RSVP to info@jwrigleyvineyards.com or on our Facebook event page.