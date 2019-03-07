Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival

The Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival offers a series of six unique wine tasting experiences March 7-10, 2019, including the opportunity to taste some of the top award-winning wines from recent wine competitions paired with chef-designed appetizers. Our Wine Walk on Saturday features over 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings at Cannon Beach art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, all within easy walking distance in this compact beach community. In addition to ticketed festival events, the towns restaurants, galleries and shops feature a weekend full of tastings, special dinners and other events.

Fee: $25-190

2019 SCHEDULE OF FESTIVAL EVENTS



THURSDAY, MARCH 7 (5-7pm)

BEST OF THE NORTHWEST THROWDOWN



Our opening night event is an evening of award-winning Northwest wines and chef-designed light bites to pair with them. Youll taste eight award-winning wines including recent Gold Medal winners from competitions like the SavorNW Wine Awards and the Cascadia Wine Competition. Each wine will be paired with a light bite specifically designed to complement it. Wines will represent many of the wine-growing regions in Oregon and Washington and your votes will determine the best wines of the evening from these superb selections. Finish this fun evening on a sweet note with an award-winning dessert wine. Our Best of the Northwest Throwdown is an evening of delicious fun and is a great way to discover new wines and varietals while you increase your awareness of Northwest wine regions.



Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock)

Price: $40 (Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended)



-----



FRIDAY, MARCH 8 (2-3:30PM)

WINEMAKER'S PREMIUM POURS



Five Northwest wineries have agreed to open up their cellars and each share three special wines. Youll have the opportunity to taste library wines, verticals, horizontals or reserve wines. Palate cleansers are provided, but food is not served at this wine tasting event (some food will be available for purchase).



Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock)

Price: $30 (Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended)



-----



FRIDAY, MARCH 8 (6-8pm)

WINE & GALLERY WALK



Youll enjoy an evening strolling downtown Cannon Beach visiting art galleries, each hosting a Northwest winery and serving light appetizers. Its a fun evening of art, wine and food. Your ticket purchase includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass.



Location: Check-in begins at 5:45pm at Sandpiper Square (172 N. Hemlock)

Price: $30 (Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended)



-----



SATURDAY, MARCH 9 (11am-12:30pm)

WINE TASTING BASICS & BEYOND



In this program designed to help you taste wine like an expert, youll sample four award-winning Northwest wines that demonstrate different wine characteristics in style, body, acidity and barrel influence. Youll explore wine terminology, from tannins to terroir; learn about AVAs and wine tasting dos and donts that will have you tasting and discussing wines like a pro. This program is designed for intermediate or beginning wine appreciators and is conducted by professional wine competition facilitators Hank and Nancy Sauer. Participants with Wine Walk tickets can check-in and pick up their glass at this event avoiding the line at the downtown Wine Walk check-in. This is a sit-down program, so youll want to arrive on time and we kindly request no fragrances be worn.



Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock)

Price: $25 (Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended)



-----



SATURDAY, MARCH 9 (1-5pm)

SAVOR CANNON BEACH WINE WALK



Taste wines from approximately 40 Northwest wineries as you make the rounds of Cannon Beach art galleries, shops, restaurants and hotels. Participating wineries represent the major wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington. Your ticket purchase includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass, and then your tasting pours are free. For more details and a complete list of participating wineries,

click here.





Location: Check-in begins at 12pm at Coaster Theatre (108 N Hemlock)

Price: $50 (Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended)



-----



SUNDAY, MARCH 10 (12-2pm)

GOLD MEDAL WINES & BATTLE OF THE BITES



This great event will tempt you to stay an extra day with its combination of great wine and exciting chef-made creations! Youll taste eight current vintage Gold Medal winning wines from the SavorNW Wine Awards selected the previous week by some of the top wine judges in the Northwest. This event will also feature the Battle of the Bites with bites prepared by area chefs and restaurants; and your vote will determine the winner. This event is a great way to discover some of the best wines available in 2019 to add to your shopping list or cellar.



Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S Hemlock)

Price: $40 (Tickets are limited and advance purchase is recommended)







