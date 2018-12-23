|Location:
|Holloran Winery
|Map:
|8795 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|971.720.0632
|Email:
|chris@holloranvineyardwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.holloranvineyardwines.com/pages/b-map-and-directions-b
|All Dates:
Saturday Tasting with Pierre
Try Holloran Vineyard wines, each weekend a different selection of wines from our portfolio: Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Tempranillo, Riesling , late harvest Riesling. From our Le Pavillon, Ana, and Le Chenaie Vineyards.
Holloran wine & food pairings with Pierre. Comfy country kitchen.