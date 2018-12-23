 Calendar Home
Location:Holloran Winery
Map:8795 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 971.720.0632
Email:chris@holloranvineyardwines.com
Website:http://https://www.holloranvineyardwines.com/pages/b-map-and-directions-b
All Dates:Dec 22, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 23, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday Tasting with Pierre

Try Holloran Vineyard wines, each weekend a different selection of wines from our portfolio: Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Tempranillo, Riesling , late harvest Riesling. From our Le Pavillon, Ana, and Le Chenaie Vineyards.

Holloran wine & food pairings with Pierre. Comfy country kitchen.

