|Location:
|Chateau Bianca
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|(503) 623-6181
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/pop-fizz-clink.html
|All Dates:
Pop, Fizz, Clink
Champagne is on Sale for New Years!
3 Blanc de Blanc Champagne's for $100 (Value at $150)
Blanc de Blanc, Rose, and Cuvee Blanc for $80 (Value at $105)
25% off Rose
Stop by the tasting room!
Fee: $Free
Pop, Fizz, Clink
Champagne is on Sale for New Years! 3 Blanc de Blanc Champagne's for $100 (Value at $150) Blanc de Blanc, Rose, and Cuvee Blanc for $80 (Value at $105) 25% off Rose Stop by the tasting room! Fee: $Free
Chateau Bianca
Chateau Bianca 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338