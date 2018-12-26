 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (503) 623-6181
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/pop-fizz-clink.html
All Dates:Dec 26, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 27, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 28, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 29, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 30, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pop, Fizz, Clink

Champagne is on Sale for New Years!

3 Blanc de Blanc Champagne's for $100 (Value at $150)

Blanc de Blanc, Rose, and Cuvee Blanc for $80 (Value at $105)

25% off Rose

Stop by the tasting room!

Fee: $Free

Chateau Bianca
Chateau Bianca 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
