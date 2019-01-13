|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|503-648-8198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/plant-nite.html
|All Dates:
Plant Nite
Succulents in Whiskey Barrel
Use discount code ValerieR for a 40% discount
Plant Nite is invading wineries near you with everything you need to create a gorgeous terrarium. We'll guide you and your crew through two lively hours of creativity, drinking, and laughing 'til your cheeks hurt. Just remember: This isn't your grandmother's garden.
21 and up event
No outside food or beverage
Fee: $ 55