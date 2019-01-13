 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/plant-nite.html
All Dates:Jan 13, 2019 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Plant Nite

Succulents in Whiskey Barrel
Use discount code ValerieR for a 40% discount

Plant Nite is invading wineries near you with everything you need to create a gorgeous terrarium. We'll guide you and your crew through two lively hours of creativity, drinking, and laughing 'til your cheeks hurt. Just remember: This isn't your grandmother's garden.

21 and up event
No outside food or beverage
Fee: $ 55

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
